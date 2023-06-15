On the Big Screen This Week: Dashing Kitties, ’80s Brooklyn, Nazi Scalps

Check with the Minneapolis Parks Board before hitting any Movies in the Park this week—apparently the air is too bad right now to even sit outside.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, June 15

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)

Alamo Drafthouse

They made Pikachu a cop. $5. 11 a.m. More info here.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 (2023)

Emagine Willow Creek

A concert film documenting Willie's 90th birthday party. $25. 6:20 p.m. More info here.

The Lost Boys (1987)

Grandview 1&2

The Coreys battle sexy young vampires. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:55 p.m. More info here

La Nocha Avanza (Night Falls) (1952)

The Heights

A jai alai player wrongs the wrong woman. $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

A League of their Own (1992)

Keewaydin Park

And just why shouldn't there be crying in baseball? Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

MacGruber (2010)

Parkway Theater

Will Forte? He sure will! With pre-show trivia at 7:30 p.m. $9/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

Flight of the Phoenix: A Retrospective by Atlas O Phoenix

Trylon

Five short films by the Minnesota filmmaker. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Friday, June 16

Just Mercy (2019)

Creekview Park

Michael B. Jordan is civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

The Little Rascals (1994)

Emagine Willow Creek

I forgot this ever even happened. $2. 10:50 p.m. Also Friday-Sunday. More info here.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Trylon

Tarantino nips the Holocaust in the bud. $8. 7 p.m. Sunday 3 & 6 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, June 17

The Birdcage (1987)

Alamo Drafthouse

Can Robin Williams pass as a straight guy? $10. 1:05 p.m. More info here.

Puss and Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Bossen Field Park

Some say you can learn a valuable lesson from this film. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, June 18

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Alamo Drafthouse

As my friend Anthony Miccio once pointed out, you can sing this movie's title to the tune of Maroon 5's "She Will Be Loved." $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Ahead of the Curve (2020)

Emagine Willow Creek

How the lesbian magazine Curve was born. $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.

Back to the Future (1985)

Emagine Willow Creek

Sorry, but that scene where Michael J. Fox "invents rock 'n' roll" is racist as hell. Peak Lea Thompson babeness though. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:20 & 6:20 p.m. More info here.

Waiting for Guffman (1996)

Trylon

The first (and best?) of Christopher Guest's string of great improvved ensemble mockumentaries. $8. 7 & 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Monday, June 19

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)

Alamo Drafthouse

If you gotta take your kids to a movie, this'll be a fun one for you to sit through. Through Wednesday. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Alamo Drafthouse

There were not a lot of movies that looked closely and affectionately at communities in urban neighborhoods in the '80s. And probably none were filmed so beautifully. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight (1995)

Emagine Willow Creek

A demonic Billy Zane (is there any other kind?) covets a key that contains the blood of Christ. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Heights

Even overfamiliarity can't hide how strange yet perfect Judy Garland’s stylized, keyed-up performance is in this freaky movie. Shown in a rare 35mm Technicolor Dye Transfer print. Also Tuesday $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

Webber Park

I only saw about 10 minutes of this, but it was cute. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, June 20

Silver Bullet (2010)

Alamo Drafthouse

Gary Busey battles a werewolf. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Between Mercy and Me (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

A music drama about "race and faith." $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Goonies (1985)

Lynhurst Park

Your childhood was a lie. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

The 48 Hour Film Project: Premiere Screenings (Night 1)

Parkway Theater

Local filmmakers had exactly two days to make the movies screening tonight. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, June 21

Hellraiser 3: Hell on Earth (1992)

Alamo Drafthouse

Uh oh, Cenobites on the loose. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Mad Heidi (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

"The world's very first Swissploitation film." $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

King Richard (2021)

The Commons

Will Smith teaches the Williams sisters to play tennis. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

Lonely Castle in the Mirror (2022)

Emagine Willow Creek

Teens cross through mirrors into a fantastical world. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Blood Simple (1987)

Grandview 1&2

The newly restored director's cut of the Coens' debut. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The 48 Hour Film Project: Premiere Screenings (Night 2)

Parkway Theater

Local filmmakers had exactly two days to make the movies screening tonight. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Love on a Leash (2011)

Trylon

He's a dog by day, a man by night. Every woman's dream, really—amirite, ladies? $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Adipurush

Another Indian mythological epic.

The Blackening

A group of Black friends are trapped in a cabin with a killer in this horror parody.

Elemental

In Pixar's latest, a fire girl and a water boy fall for each other. Ooh, I bet this is "really" about race.

The Flash

Alleged sex creep/criminal Ezra Miller stars in the year's worst-looking movie.

Lynch/Oz

This doc looks at the unmistakable influence of The Wizard of Oz on David Lynch.

No Hard Feelings

Helicopter parents hire Jennifer Lawrence to bang their sheltered son.

Past Lives

Two childhood sweethearts reunite 24 years later.

Persian Lessons

A Jew saves his own life by teaching a Nazi officer Farsi.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Book Club: The Next Chapter

The Boogeyman

Evil Dead Rise

Fast X



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

L'immensità (read our review here)

The Little Mermaid

The Machine

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (read our review here)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

You Hurt My Feelings