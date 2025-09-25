On the Big Screen This Week: Arab Film Festival, Lots of Spiders-Men, and the Lynx

Plenty to check out this week. Mizna's 19th Arab Film Festival is in full swing at the Main and the Walker—and, tonight, under the Third Avenue Bridge. And no, I haven't seen One Battle After Another yet.

Special Screenings

Reasonable rates! Promotional still

Thursday, September 25

Shaun of The Dead (2004)

Emagine Willow Creek

Emagine is doing a Edgar Wright retrospective. $11.60. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Ms. 45 (1981)

Grandview 1&2

A shy, mute seamstress is out for vengeance. $14.14. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Alien (1979)

Heights Theater

The original is still the greatest. $13. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Psycho (1960)

Heights Theater

A secretary steals $40,000 from her boss. $9/$12. Trivia at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

The Goonies (1985)

Loring Park

Hit a bike-in movie while the weather’s still nice. Free. 7:05 p.m. More info here.

Shorts and Fragments

Main Cinema

Three films from local Arab and SWANA filmmakers. Part of the Arab Film Festival. $14. 5 p.m. More info here.

Divine Intervention (2002)

Third Avenue Bridge

Worth seeing for the incredible climax alone, which I won’t spoil here. Part of the Arab Film Festival. Free. 8 p.m. More info here.

Heimat is a Space in Time (2019)

Trylon

The 20th century as experienced by three generations of a German family. Free. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

A scene from 'The Spook Who Sat by the Door' Promotional still

Friday, September 26

Re-Animator (1985)

Alamo Drafthouse

Bringing corpses back to life causes unanticipated problems. OK, maybe they could have been anticipated. $13.99. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Pas de vague (2023)

Alliance Française

A teacher fights to clear his name after a false allegation. $10 donation requested. 6 p.m. More info here.

Spider-Man (2002)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Bloomington/Emagine Willow Creek/Marcus West End

Fact: Sam Raimi made the best Spiderman movies. Also Tuesday. Times, prices, and more info here.

We Never Left (2024)

Main Cinema

A documentary about the responses of Lebanese students in NYC to the 2019 protests back home. Preceded by the short Like a Spiral. Part of the Arab Film Festival. $14. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Aïcha (2024)

Main Cinema

A young woman flees her family after an accident. Part of the Arab Film Festival. $14. 7 p.m. More info here.

Seeking Haven for Mr. Rambo (2024)

Main Cinema

A young Egyptian man must save his dog, Rambo. Preceded by the short film Chinatown Cowboy. Part of the Arab Film Festival. $14. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury—Game 2

Riverview Theater

Check out the playoffs at the Riverview. Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

The Spook Who Sat by the Door (1973)

Trylon

A Black CIA agent trains his people in anti-government guerilla warfare. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5 p.m. More info here.

A scene from 'Didi' Promotional still

Saturday, September 27

Bonjour le monde (2019)

Alliance Française

A French film for kids. $5 donation suggested. 9 & 10:15 p.m. More info here.

Spider-Man 2.1 (2004)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Bloomington/Emagine Willow Creek/Marcus West End

Maybe even better than Spiderman. Showtimes, prices, and more info here.

Sudan Remember Us (2024)

Main Cinema

A documentary about female Sudanese activists. Part of the Arab Film Festival. $14. 12:30 p.m. More info here.

Memories and Hauntings

Main Cinema

Five short films about memory. Part of the Arab Film Festival. $14. 2:45 p.m. More info here.

Shapes of Normal Human Beings (2025)

Main Cinema

An experimental documentary of modern Lebanon. Part of the Arab Film Festival. $14. 5 p.m. More info here.

All That’s Left of You (2025)

Main Cinema

The story of a family’s involvement with the Palestinian resistance. Part of the Arab Film Festival. $14. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Catvideofest 2025

Riverview Theater

If it’s the weekend, it’s time for cat videos at the Riverview. $5. 10.30 a.m. More info here.

Didi (2024)

Rivoli Bluff Farm

Sean Wang’s hilarious and moving coming-of-age film. Presented by Trilingua Cinema. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

Christian Bale in 'American Psycho' Promotional still

Sunday, September 28

A Room With a View (1985)

Alamo Drafthouse

There are more penises in this than you remember. $10.99. 12 p.m. More info here.

Bernadette of Lourdes (2025)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Marcus West End

Weren’t you just saying that there should be more musicals about saints? Also Monday. Prices, showtimes, and more info here.

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2025)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

In this anime, a girl leaps through time. Through Tuesday. $15. 4 p.m. More info here.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Bloomington/Emagine Willow Creek/Marcus West End

OK, this is a weird one, for sure! Showtimes, prices, and more info here.

Mutt (2023)

Emagine Willow Creek

A trans man has a rough day in NYC. $11.60. 2 p.m. More info here.

American Psycho (2000)

Grandview 1&2

Patrick Bateman invented poptimism. $14.44. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Forgotten Faces (1928)

Heights Theater

A silent melodrama with live Wurlitzer accompaniment from Andy McCormick. $20. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

A State of Passion (2025)

Main Cinema

A documentary about a reconstructive surgeon in Gaza. Part of the Arab Film Festival. $14. 1 p.m. More info here.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury—Game 4

Riverview Theater

Check out the playoffs at the Riverview. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

But I’m a Cheerleader (2000)

Roxy’s Cabaret

The movie that invented lesbian cheerleaders. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Keep (1983)

Trylon

Nazis must battle a supernatural force they unleash from a Romanian castle. $8. 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Reassemblage in the Relational Film

Walker Art Center

A lecture/performance from filmmaker Nadia Shihab including three of her recent short films. Part of the Arab Film Festival. $12/$15. 3:30 p.m. More info here.

East of Noon (2024)

Walker Art Center

The Arab Film Festival closes with this “satirical, contemporary fable” set in a real and imagined Egypt. Part of the Arab Film Festival. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Elsa Lanchester and Boris Karloff in 'The Bride of Frankenstein' Promotional still

Monday, September 29

Van Helsing (2004)

Alamo Drafthouse

This movie should have been so much more fun. $22. 7 p.m. More info here.

Idle Hands (1999)

Emagine Willow Creek

Devon Sawa, Seth Green, and Jessica Alba? Maybe the 1999est movie ever made. Sold out. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

Heights Theater

The best of all the Frankensteins. $16. 7:30 p.m. More into here.

Secret Movie

Lagoon Cinema

A long one—two hours, 40 minutes. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Nosferatu with Radiohead: A Silents Synched Film

Lagoon Cinema

The 1923 silent classic synched to music from Kid A and Insomniac. Supposedly it works. $17.75. 7 p.m. More info here.

The student nurses of 'Student Nurses'

Tuesday, September 30

Four Flies on Grey (1971)

Alamo Drafthouse

A prog drummer is framed for murder in this lesser-known Dario Argento giallo. $10.99. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

The Student Nurses (1970)

Alamo Drafthouse

A nurseploitation classic. $13.99. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

Satisfied (2025)

AMC Southdale 16/Marcus West End

A doc about Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry. Also Wednesday. Times, prices, and more info here.

Catacomb Cinema Club

Bryant Lake Bowl

As always, trivia from the Haunted Basement folks followed by a horror film. $12. Trivia at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Orchestra Hall

The Minnesota Orchestra performs the score. $74-$149. 7 p.m. More info here.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury—Game 5

Riverview Theater

If necessary. Free. TBD. More info here.

The good boy of 'Good Boy' Promotional still

Wednesday 10.1

Surprise Screening/Advance Preview

Main Cinema

What is it??? Part of the Arab Film Festival. $14. 7 p.m. More info here.

Good Boy (2025)

Main Cinema

A dog battles the supernatural. $11. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tape Freaks

Trylon

You guessed it… Sold out. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

All of You

A sci-fi romance starring the unfortunately named Imogen Poots.

Bau: Artist at War

Emile Hirsch is an artist living through the Holocaust.

Dead of Winter

Emma Thompson stops at a Minnesota cabin during a blizzard and discovers horrifying goings on!

Dude Perfect: The Hero Tour

The comedy sports guys do a concert movie.

Eleanor the Great

Hey Thelma fans, June Squibb is back.

June Squibb in 'Eleanor the Great' Promotional still

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie

The Netflix kids’ show heads to the big screen. Though I guess most people will stream it.

The Lost Bus

Dude, where’s my bus?

One Battle After Another

Why can’t we see it in Vistavision?

Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror

A “making of” doc for its 25th anniversary.

The Strangers: Chapter 2

There's so much more of the story to tell.

They Call Him OG

A Mumbai mob boss returns, looking for revenge.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

The Bad Guys 2

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

What if Knight Rider had been a romcom? That's not exactly the concept behind the latest from mononymous director Kogonada, who may be the first to tell you that he didn't write the script, as he had with his more subtle successes Columbus and After Yang. Put simply, this is a movie about a magical GPS that forces two relationship-averse single people to relive the most traumatic moments in their lives until they fall in love. Margot Robbie and Colin Ferrell are charming, hot, and determined to make this damn thing work, and at some of the loopier moments (Ferrell performing in a high school production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) and quieter ones (Robbie, as her 12-year-old self, seeking advice from her mother) they pull it off. In fact, I'll go out on a limb and say this may be the best possible movie you could make about a magical GPS that forces two relationship averse single people to relive the most traumatic moments in their lives until they fall in love. B-

Caught Stealing

What a slog. Austin Butler (weirdly channeling Barbarino-era Travolta at times) is Hank Thompson, a hunky bartender on the Lower East Side who coulda been a star ballplayer if he hadn’t rammed his IROC into a tree as a kid. His neighbor (Matt Smith with a mohawk that would’ve got him hooted off St. Mark’s Place in 1998, which is when this movie takes place for some reason) asks Hank to look after his cat; soon Russian mobsters start pummeling Hank, and Hasidic hitmen are on his trail too. The film veers between bloody ha-ha and bloody oh-no without settling on a style, and if you try to miss its “last good days of New York” thesis, don’t worry, Darren Aronofsky will get the Twin Towers into every shot he can. Maybe Charlie Huston’s 2005 novel of the same name works on the page, but nothing in his lackluster adapted script suggests how, and though Butler does have charisma you’d never know it from his performance here. Still, Aronofsky haters (we are legion) will be relieved that the film keeps his auteurist tics in check, so no women are tormented to the brink of insanity and beyond—which doesn’t mean no women get a bullet to the head. C

Checkpoint Zoo—ends Thursday

The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

The future of Downton Abbey is now in Mary's hands! Promotional still

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Freakier Friday

Hamilton

Him

The History of Sound

London Calling—ends Thursday

The Long Walk

Cooper Hoffman in 'The Long Walk' Promotional still

Megadoc—ends Thursday

Noah—Live!

The Roses

I’m not gonna pretend I remember much about Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner going at each other 36 years ago in The War of the Roses, a movie that mostly existed because people really liked them together in Romancing the Stone. But I do recall its core conceit—how quickly passion flips to hatred—which this reboot/revamp/do-over/whatever avoids with laborious determination. Tony McNamara’s screenplay, which dodges predictability so assiduously it rarely has much fun, is dedicated to the even more cynical proposition that marriage can turn even the most thoughtful humans into monsters. Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch are Ivy and Theo, married Brits bemused by life in the U.S., where friends give them guns as gifts; while his career as an architect craters, hers as a chef skyrockets. A self-aware modern liberal man, Theo consciously resists toxic resentment as he takes on childcare duties, and the duo’s shared ironic sensibility allows them to bicker cordially for most of the film. Until this all collapses into violent farce, that is, at which point it’s like Scenes from a Marriage turning into Punch and Judy. Docked a notch for letting Kate McKinnon do her “Ooh, am I sexy or creepy, who can say, ooh” shtick along the way. B-

The Senior

Splitsville—ends Thursday

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Weapons

Zach Cregger is no Oz Perkins (complimentary). Still, “17 children left their homes in the middle of the night and they never came back” is the easy part, and without giving too much away to the “I’ll wait for streaming” crowd, the explanation struck me as anticlimactic and a little goofy. As with Barbarian, Cregger works better with premises and characterization than with “what’s behind that door,” and, ugh, old ladies still creep him out. Still, Weapons as a manic meditation on grief, kind of an energy-drink-fueledThe Sweet Hereafter, with each adult is wrapped up in their own world—the kids’ teacher (Julia Garner) makes it all about herself, Josh Brolin is a dad doing his own research, and Alden Ehrenreich is a hapless cop who distracts himself by targeting a homeless swindler. So, how do you grade a film that zips from ominous to amusing to dumb to creepy-despite-itself to arrive at a truly galvanizing ending. Let’s try… B