Now More Complete Than Ever—Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 11-17
Pretty much all the live music you can catch in Twin Cities this week.
12:51 PM CDT on July 11, 2023
While my recent stunt of seeing 30 shows in 30 nights got me out to some spots I'd been inadvertently neglecting, it also reminded me about some joints I'd been leaving off the calendar. This week I rectified that, adding a few new venues. Always on the look out for more info to pass along to you.
Tuesday, July 11
The Jazz Standards @ Bryant Square Park
International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Barlow @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Country Westerns + Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band @ Icehouse
Cedar Avenue Big Band Open Rehearsal @ Jazz Central
Nova Jazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Blondshell with Hello Mary @ 7th St Entry
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime with Dan Rumsey @ 331 Club
July Conspiracy Series featuring The Beavers, The de ‘Linda’s @ 331 Club
Protomartyr with Idle Ray @ Turf Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Egg Girl Girl (Tuesday Night Residency) with Betty Wont, Jo Kellen , Mad Mojo Jett @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, July 12
Rafta + Conor Lee @ Aster Cafe
Mubbla Buggs @ Como Park Conservatory
Maggie's Wednesdays: Linda Peterson and Jason Peterson DeLaire @ Crooners
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters @ Dakota
The Dissenters, Stone Ark, Northern Highs @ Driftwood
The Bad Companions @ Eagles 34
- Souls of Mischief with BreakBeat Lou, the Architect, Sean Anonymous @ Fine Line—I wouldn't say that bliss it was to be alive in the early '90s, but to be a rap fan was very heaven. Seemed like some new crew or other was dropping a playful yet grounded masterpiece every week, and you didn't even always wonder if you'd ever hear from them again. Such was the case with Oakland's Souls of Mischief, whose '93 Till Infinity was such a milestone you might forget that they released a handful of decent albums in its aftermath. Now, infinity years after their debut (or at least 30), they're celebrating that anniversary, as well they should.
Fever Candlelight Concert @ Granada
Prize Horse, Lockstep, Twin Tombs, Identity Crisis @ Green Room
Radiator Girl + Wish Wash + Erik's Iridescent Tent + I Once Knew a Ghost (DJ Set) @ Icehouse
Homeward Bound @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Jaspar Lepak @ Landmark Center
The Cold Casuals, Mortiholics @ Mortimer's
Colonel Mustard's Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer's
Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Jeffrey Martin and Anna Tivel @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Mark Cameron Band @ 331 Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ 331 Club
The Family Crest with Scalise @ Turf Club
Gradience with The Dark Noon @ Underground Music Venue
Lars-Erik Larson & The 2nd Stringer @ White Squirrel
Uncle Jesse’s Comb with Mothobsidian, Shrimp Olympics @ White Squirrel
Thursday, July 13
NonGrata with Elision, Dreams Aside, and M.A.Y @ Amsterdam
Ben Cook-Feltz, Annie Fitzgerald, Matthew French, and Jillian Rae @ Aster Cafe
Purple Queen @ Bryant Square Park
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Shaun LaBelle with Stokley & Randy Scott @ Capri Theater
The Great Songs of Bacharach and David @ Crooners
The Beatles Reimagined @ Crooners
Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart @ Dakota
Old School & Hazy Phase @ Driftwood
Mean Magic, Matt Caflisch Band @ Driftwood
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
NC Heavy Sixers, Customers @ Eagles 34
Arlo McKinley with Justin Wells @ Fine Line
Xina, Ricki Monique, Soulflower, 5th House @ Green Room
Erik Koskinen with Derek Pritzl @ Hook and Ladder
Fathom Lane with Turn Turn Turn @ Icehouse
New Standards, New Primitives @ Mears Park
Fat Chance Jug Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Janelle Burrell Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's
Lolo's Ghost with the Sparks @ Schooner Tavern
Bonny Doon with Anna St. Louis @ 7th St Entry
- Fall Out Boy with Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR @ Somerset Amphitheater—Rarely do Racket’s live music recommendations take you beyond the borders of the Twin Cities, but Fall Out Boy’s “So Much for (Tour) Dust” dates don’t roll through Minnesota, which means we’ve gotta send ya east. And honestly, doesn’t a night outside on the Somerset lawn, listening to “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” and “Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy” sound kind of perfect? Kind of like something that you, as an elder emo, would be bummed to miss? Sure, it’s a Thursday, but your boss’ll understand that you need to scoot out a little early—just tell her how much stuff they’ve been playing off Take This to Your Grave lately.
Brigitte Calls Me Baby @ Surly Brewing Co.
Minneapolis Songwriter Round: Brent Fuqua Daguerreotypes, Lisa Deguiseppi, Kaylee Kitzman @ 331 Club
Grady Spencer & the Work with Emily Haavik @ Turf Club
The Soap Girls with Silvertung, Ashes From Stone, and Weald @ Underground Music Venue
The Sunny Era with The Harry’s, Robin Kyle @ White Squirrel
Friday, July 14
Oak Pantheon (Album Release) @ Amsterdam
A Heart & Soul Revealed: The Songs of Bruce Bednarchuk @ Crooners
Dan Chouinard Presents: Bastille My Heart @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart @ Dakota
Scott Hefte, Bury 'Em Deep, the Rank Strangers @ Driftwood
Psylo, DelicateFriend, Eat Lava, Mary Jam @ Eagles 34
Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34
Instant Rush: Daft Punk Dance Party with DJ FooLProoF @ Fine Line
- 12 Rods with Crimes @ First Avenue—Nobody wants to be remembered for what they didn’t do, and Ryan Olcott must hate to be known forever as the leader of Minneapolis’s great turn of the millennium coulda-been bands. So good for him for facing up to 12 Rods’ legacy, gussying up some old demos as a one-man-band to create If We Stayed Alive, the first album to be released under the Rods name in about two decades. Would these seven songs have sounded this fresh 20 years ago? Hard to say, and beside the point, really, though if 12 Rods had stayed alive their music likely wouldn’t have sounded just like this. Olcott’s expressive voice remains yelpy and breathy enough that you can hear why A&R folks heard money in it, but the arrangements have a more homemade feel. Anyway, who needs an alternate reality when the one we’re living in sounds this good? Don’t expect to see Olcott’s brother Ev or drummer Dave King on stage tonight—the revamped 12 Rods will consist of what the promo materials call, somewhat cattily, “new, more relevant musicians from the Twin Cities.”
Hazelcreak, Kate Malanaphy, Jeremy Ylvisaker @ Green Room
90s Dance Night With You Oughta Know @ Hook and Ladder
Gothess: Nautical Goth Theme @ Hook and Ladder
David Huckfelt & the Unarmed Forces with Laura Hugo @ Icehouse
Brian Murray Group @ Jazz Central
Joe Hysell & The Ramblin’ Mercenaries with Sam DuBois @ KJ’s Hideaway
Juliet Catherine @ KJ's Hideaway
MN Sinfonia @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Gated Community @ Loring Park
Westwind Big Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Ray Covington Anthology Series @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Impaler, Witchden and Volsunga Saga @ Palmer's
Black Wine, Valor, and Silt @ Palmer's
Layne, Mommy Logballs, Peachee in Purple @ Pilllar
Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern
Tommy Prine with Jordan Smart @ 7th St Entry
The Gated Community, Emmy Woods and the Red Pine Ramblers @ 331 Club
- TC Summer Fest @ Target Field—Remember 2014's short-lived, unfortunately named, yet very fun Indie Night at Target Field? This similarly booked mini fest should have a similar appeal, and thankfully utilizes one of the metro's most underused and best large-scale outdoor concert venues. Tonight's lineup of the Killers, the Flaming Lips, and Death Cab for Cutie is the one to catch (baseball term), while Saturday’s bill of Imagine Dragons, AJR, and Chelsea Cutler is, uh, um, well… it’s just nice to see music outside, isn’t it folks? You might need a Carlos Correa-sized bank account to attend, however (baseball analogy).
Baumgardner, Jeloni Hudson @ Terminal Bar
The Real Chuck NORAD, Larry Wish @ 331 Club
Daisychain with Muun Bato, The Controversial New 'Skinny Pill' and Mik Cool @ Turf Club
Hot in Herre Dance Party with DJ Rowsheen @ Uptown VFW
10th Wave Chamber Collective @ Water Works
Flowerstalks with Great Went, Wish Was @ White Squirrel
Saturday, July 15
Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, This Wild Life @ Armory
j. bell & the Lazy Susan Band + Art Vandalay @ Aster Cafe
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunkers
Minnesota Orchestra's International Day of Music @ Cedar Cultural Center
Jason and the Jazzerknots (Album Release) @ Crooners
Pat Donohue, Dean Magraw, Judi Vinar @ Crooners
Jay Young and The Lyric Factory @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Lodge, Bomb Blasters, Atomic Lights, Shut Ins, Top Notch Detective @ Driftwood
The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty's
Waar Party, Christmas On Neptune, ArdinA, and Mother Touched @ Eagles 34
D.C. Leonhardt, Samantha Grimes, and Sammie Jean @ Eagles 34
Blake Proehl with Caleb Dee and Mike Kota @ Fine Line
Flyin Snoopy Electric Band, GMO, NIKO, Revelation, $iah @ The Garage
Bethany Larson & the Bee's Knees + Jillian Rae @ Green Room
Abinnet Beranhu @ Jazz Central
Walker West’s Women in Jazz Combo with Jeffrey Merrill Trio @ KJ’s Hideaway
Minneapolis POPs @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Assortment With DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer's
- International Day of Music @ Orchestra Hall—Want downtown Minneapolis to be “back”? Throw more events like this one! Curated by BRKFST Dance Company and Cedar Cultural Center, this free all-day music sampler platter will feature 25+ live ‘n’ local acts performing globe-spanning tunes across four downtown stages. The whole shebang culminates with a Minnesota Orchestra performance on Peavey Plaza as the sun sets—we dare you to invite your Anoka County uncle.
Nickel Creek with Aoife O'Donovan @ Palace Theatre
Cole Diamond and Michael Gay @ Palmer's
Neo Neos, Garst and Alley Mattress @ Palmer's
- Marshall Crenshaw @ Parkway Theater—Crenshaw emerged about 40 years ago as a true rarity: a student of pop-rock formula whose own compositions compete with his original models. His self-titled debut remains a perfect collection of unforced guitar pop. And he was willing to admit when the well had dried up, releasing his most recent studio album 14 years ago. Since he loves other people's songs as much as his own, his choice in covers has always been one more reason to see him live, and his recent setlists have not only included a couple tunes from his beau ideal, Buddy Holly, but also Grant Hart's "2541" and (all 11 verses of) "Bob Dylan's 115th Dream." Oh, and he rocks out onstage too.
Crooked Dice @ Schooner Tavern
BLOOD $MOKE BODY, Defo, Tabby, and Feegee @ 7th St Entry
Dillon Nathaniel X Sacha Robotti @ Studio B
NF with Cordae @ Target Center
- TC Summer Fest @ Target Field—See Friday night's listings.
Austin Castle, Ether Wolf, Jaded Theories @ Terminal Bar
Swamp Titi, Chris Cashin, Pandelion @ 331 Club
Ryan Gebhardt with Harlow, Clare Doyle, and Laamar @ Turf Club
The Sam Graeber Trio @ White Squirrel
Bathtub Cig (solo), McVicker, Ghosting Merit, Mystery Meat @ White Squirrel
Sunday, July 16
Blood Driver with Castle Black, VIN, Warcake @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
International Treasures @ Aster Cafe
- Bastille Day Block Party @ Barbette—It’s independence day weekend for France, and yes, we do celebrate the holiday, known as Le 14 Juillet or Fête Nationale, here in town. One such event: the Bastille Day Block Party, an annual street fest hosted by Barbette. The musical lineup is decidedly un-French but still killer, and includes punk rockers Scrunchies, singer-songwriter Aby Wolf, hip-hop’s Mixed Blood Majority. This is a street fest hosted by a fancy schmancy restaurant, so expect a few cocktails to be served, and there’s usually some wine and bubbly available in addition to the usual brews.
The Wolverines Trio with Pete Whitman @ Crooners
Sounds of Santana Starring Joe Cruz @ Crooners
Summer Lovin' with Dane Stauffer and Jen Maren @ Crooners
Omar Abdulkarim & Anthony Coleman II @ Dakota
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
American Aquarium with Kate Rhudy @ Fine Line
Jinkx Monsoon @ Fitzgerald Theater
Kraig Jarret Johnson, Two Harbors, The Mood Swings, John P. Strohm + A Tribute to 27 Various, & DJ Jake Rudh @ Hook and Ladder
TC Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse
Eliza Edens + Freaque @ Icehouse
Walker West Music Academy Youth Jazz Jam @ KJ's Hideaway
Custom Controller @ KJ's Hideaway
Tzofim Friendship Caravan @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Minneapolis POPs @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's
Lucy Michelle (Album Release) with the Brian Just Band @ Parkway Theater
SECRETS with VRSTY and In Search of Solace @ 7th St Entry
PROFANATICA with PANZERFAUST and SUNLESS @ Turf Club
David Von Schlegell @ White Squirrel
Monday, July 17
Untied Shoes with The Fine Dials, Mik Cool, & Big Delicious @ Amsterdam
Walker West Faculty Quartet @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
We Are the Union, Catbite and Kill Lincoln with J. Navarro & the Traitors @ Fine Line
Brandon Commodore (Monday Residency) with Dahlia Jones and Alex Rossi & Friends @ Icehouse
Shoreview Northern Lights Variety Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Old Guys Play the Blues @ Nicollet Island
Midnight Devils, Caster Volor, and Rebel Queens @ Palmer's
Dead Tooth and Dino Gala with Time Room @ 7th St Entry
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Opera on the Lake @ Water Works
Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and/or Creative Music Series with Ross Clowser’s Interstellar Cowboy Band @ White Squirrel
