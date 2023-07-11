Now More Complete Than Ever—Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 11-17

While my recent stunt of seeing 30 shows in 30 nights got me out to some spots I'd been inadvertently neglecting, it also reminded me about some joints I'd been leaving off the calendar. This week I rectified that, adding a few new venues. Always on the look out for more info to pass along to you.

Tuesday, July 11

The Jazz Standards @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Charlie Parr @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Barlow @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Country Westerns + Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band @ Icehouse

Cedar Avenue Big Band Open Rehearsal @ Jazz Central

Phil Berbig @ Loring Park

Nova Jazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe

MMMortimer's @ Mortimer's

DJ Nanobyte @ Palmer's

Blondshell with Hello Mary @ 7th St Entry

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime with Dan Rumsey @ 331 Club

July Conspiracy Series featuring The Beavers, The de ‘Linda’s @ 331 Club

Protomartyr with Idle Ray @ Turf Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Egg Girl Girl (Tuesday Night Residency) with Betty Wont, Jo Kellen , Mad Mojo Jett @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, July 12

Crywank @ Amsterdam

Melanie Martinez @ Armory

Rafta + Conor Lee @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Band of Praise @ The Commons

Mubbla Buggs @ Como Park Conservatory

Maggie's Wednesdays: Linda Peterson and Jason Peterson DeLaire @ Crooners

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters @ Dakota

The Dissenters, Stone Ark, Northern Highs @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon @ Eagles 34

The Bad Companions @ Eagles 34

Souls of Mischief with BreakBeat Lou, the Architect, Sean Anonymous @ Fine Line —I wouldn't say that bliss it was to be alive in the early '90s, but to be a rap fan was very heaven. Seemed like some new crew or other was dropping a playful yet grounded masterpiece every week, and you didn't even always wonder if you'd ever hear from them again. Such was the case with Oakland's Souls of Mischief, whose '93 Till Infinity was such a milestone you might forget that they released a handful of decent albums in its aftermath. Now, infinity years after their debut (or at least 30), they're celebrating that anniversary, as well they should.

Fever Candlelight Concert @ Granada

Prize Horse, Lockstep, Twin Tombs, Identity Crisis @ Green Room

Radiator Girl + Wish Wash + Erik's Iridescent Tent + I Once Knew a Ghost (DJ Set) @ Icehouse

Homeward Bound @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Jaspar Lepak @ Landmark Center

The Cold Casuals, Mortiholics @ Mortimer's

Colonel Mustard's Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer's

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Jeffrey Martin and Anna Tivel @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Mark Cameron Band @ 331 Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ 331 Club

The Family Crest with Scalise @ Turf Club

Gradience with The Dark Noon @ Underground Music Venue



Lars-Erik Larson & The 2nd Stringer @ White Squirrel

Uncle Jesse’s Comb with Mothobsidian, Shrimp Olympics @ White Squirrel

Thursday, July 13

NonGrata with Elision, Dreams Aside, and M.A.Y @ Amsterdam

Ben Cook-Feltz, Annie Fitzgerald, Matthew French, and Jillian Rae @ Aster Cafe

Purple Queen @ Bryant Square Park

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Shaun LaBelle with Stokley & Randy Scott @ Capri Theater

Bryan Naughton @ The Commons

The Great Songs of Bacharach and David @ Crooners

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

The Beatles Reimagined @ Crooners

Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart @ Dakota

Old School & Hazy Phase @ Driftwood

Mean Magic, Matt Caflisch Band @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

NC Heavy Sixers, Customers @ Eagles 34

Arlo McKinley with Justin Wells @ Fine Line

The Killers @ First Avenue

Ryan Picone Quartet @ Granada

Xina, Ricki Monique, Soulflower, 5th House @ Green Room

Erik Koskinen with Derek Pritzl @ Hook and Ladder

Trench Size Trio @ Icehouse

Fathom Lane with Turn Turn Turn @ Icehouse

New Standards, New Primitives @ Mears Park

Fat Chance Jug Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Janelle Burrell Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Lolo's Ghost with the Sparks @ Schooner Tavern

Bonny Doon with Anna St. Louis @ 7th St Entry

Fall Out Boy with Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and CARR @ Somerset Amphitheater —Rarely do Racket’s live music recommendations take you beyond the borders of the Twin Cities, but Fall Out Boy’s “So Much for (Tour) Dust” dates don’t roll through Minnesota, which means we’ve gotta send ya east. And honestly, doesn’t a night outside on the Somerset lawn, listening to “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” and “Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy” sound kind of perfect? Kind of like something that you, as an elder emo, would be bummed to miss? Sure, it’s a Thursday, but your boss’ll understand that you need to scoot out a little early—just tell her how much stuff they’ve been playing off Take This to Your Grave lately.

Brigitte Calls Me Baby @ Surly Brewing Co.

Freight Train @ Terminal Bar

Minneapolis Songwriter Round: Brent Fuqua Daguerreotypes, Lisa Deguiseppi, Kaylee Kitzman @ 331 Club

Grady Spencer & the Work with Emily Haavik @ Turf Club

The Soap Girls with Silvertung, Ashes From Stone, and Weald @ Underground Music Venue

Chris Fleming @ Varsity

The Sunny Era with The Harry’s, Robin Kyle @ White Squirrel

Friday, July 14

Oak Pantheon (Album Release) @ Amsterdam

The Jorgensens @ Aster Cafe

GB Leighton @ Bunkers

A Heart & Soul Revealed: The Songs of Bruce Bednarchuk @ Crooners

Dan Chouinard Presents: Bastille My Heart @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart @ Dakota

Scott Hefte, Bury 'Em Deep, the Rank Strangers @ Driftwood

Psylo, DelicateFriend, Eat Lava, Mary Jam @ Eagles 34

Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

Instant Rush: Daft Punk Dance Party with DJ FooLProoF @ Fine Line

12 Rods with Crimes @ First Avenue —Nobody wants to be remembered for what they didn’t do, and Ryan Olcott must hate to be known forever as the leader of Minneapolis’s great turn of the millennium coulda-been bands. So good for him for facing up to 12 Rods’ legacy, gussying up some old demos as a one-man-band to create If We Stayed Alive, the first album to be released under the Rods name in about two decades. Would these seven songs have sounded this fresh 20 years ago? Hard to say, and beside the point, really, though if 12 Rods had stayed alive their music likely wouldn’t have sounded just like this. Olcott’s expressive voice remains yelpy and breathy enough that you can hear why A&R folks heard money in it, but the arrangements have a more homemade feel. Anyway, who needs an alternate reality when the one we’re living in sounds this good? Don’t expect to see Olcott’s brother Ev or drummer Dave King on stage tonight—the revamped 12 Rods will consist of what the promo materials call, somewhat cattily, “new, more relevant musicians from the Twin Cities.”

Hazelcreak, Kate Malanaphy, Jeremy Ylvisaker @ Green Room

90s Dance Night With You Oughta Know @ Hook and Ladder

Gothess: Nautical Goth Theme @ Hook and Ladder

Parisota Trio @ Icehouse

David Huckfelt & the Unarmed Forces with Laura Hugo @ Icehouse

Brian Murray Group @ Jazz Central

Joe Hysell & The Ramblin’ Mercenaries with Sam DuBois @ KJ’s Hideaway

Juliet Catherine @ KJ's Hideaway

MN Sinfonia @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Spag Heddy @ The Loft

The Gated Community @ Loring Park

Westwind Big Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Ray Covington Anthology Series @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Impaler, Witchden and Volsunga Saga @ Palmer's

Black Wine, Valor, and Silt @ Palmer's

Layne, Mommy Logballs, Peachee in Purple @ Pilllar

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

Tommy Prine with Jordan Smart @ 7th St Entry

Kansas @ State Theatre

The Gated Community, Emmy Woods and the Red Pine Ramblers @ 331 Club

TC Summer Fest @ Target Field —Remember 2014's short-lived, unfortunately named, yet very fun Indie Night at Target Field ? This similarly booked mini fest should have a similar appeal, and thankfully utilizes one of the metro's most underused and best large-scale outdoor concert venues. Tonight's lineup of the Killers, the Flaming Lips, and Death Cab for Cutie is the one to catch (baseball term), while Saturday’s bill of Imagine Dragons, AJR, and Chelsea Cutler is, uh, um, well… it’s just nice to see music outside, isn’t it folks? You might need a Carlos Correa-sized bank account to attend, however (baseball analogy).

Baumgardner, Jeloni Hudson @ Terminal Bar

The Real Chuck NORAD, Larry Wish @ 331 Club

Daisychain with Muun Bato, The Controversial New 'Skinny Pill' and Mik Cool @ Turf Club

Hot in Herre Dance Party with DJ Rowsheen @ Uptown VFW

Joey McIntyre @ Varsity

10th Wave Chamber Collective @ Water Works



Flowerstalks with Great Went, Wish Was @ White Squirrel

Saturday, July 15

Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, This Wild Life @ Armory

j. bell & the Lazy Susan Band + Art Vandalay @ Aster Cafe

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunkers

Minnesota Orchestra's International Day of Music @ Cedar Cultural Center

Jason and the Jazzerknots (Album Release) @ Crooners

Pat Donohue, Dean Magraw, Judi Vinar @ Crooners

Jay Young and The Lyric Factory @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Nachito Herrera @ Dakota

Lodge, Bomb Blasters, Atomic Lights, Shut Ins, Top Notch Detective @ Driftwood

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty's

Waar Party, Christmas On Neptune, ArdinA, and Mother Touched @ Eagles 34

D.C. Leonhardt, Samantha Grimes, and Sammie Jean @ Eagles 34

Blake Proehl with Caleb Dee and Mike Kota @ Fine Line

Club Beyoncé @ First Avenue

Flyin Snoopy Electric Band, GMO, NIKO, Revelation, $iah @ The Garage

Bethany Larson & the Bee's Knees + Jillian Rae @ Green Room

Wanaku @ Icehouse

Abinnet Beranhu @ Jazz Central

Walker West’s Women in Jazz Combo with Jeffrey Merrill Trio @ KJ’s Hideaway

Minneapolis POPs @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Assortment With DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer's

International Day of Music @ Orchestra Hall —Want downtown Minneapolis to be “back”? Throw more events like this one! Curated by BRKFST Dance Company and Cedar Cultural Center, this free all-day music sampler platter will feature 25+ live ‘n’ local acts performing globe-spanning tunes across four downtown stages. The whole shebang culminates with a Minnesota Orchestra performance on Peavey Plaza as the sun sets—we dare you to invite your Anoka County uncle.

Finding Her Beat @ Ordway

Nickel Creek with Aoife O'Donovan @ Palace Theatre

Cole Diamond and Michael Gay @ Palmer's

Neo Neos, Garst and Alley Mattress @ Palmer's

Marshall Crenshaw @ Parkway Theater —Crenshaw emerged about 40 years ago as a true rarity: a student of pop-rock formula whose own compositions compete with his original models. His self-titled debut remains a perfect collection of unforced guitar pop. And he was willing to admit when the well had dried up, releasing his most recent studio album 14 years ago. Since he loves other people's songs as much as his own, his choice in covers has always been one more reason to see him live, and his recent setlists have not only included a couple tunes from his beau ideal, Buddy Holly, but also Grant Hart's "2541" and (all 11 verses of) "Bob Dylan's 115th Dream." Oh, and he rocks out onstage too.

Crooked Dice @ Schooner Tavern

BLOOD $MOKE BODY, Defo, Tabby, and Feegee @ 7th St Entry

Dillon Nathaniel X Sacha Robotti @ Studio B

NF with Cordae @ Target Center

Austin Castle, Ether Wolf, Jaded Theories @ Terminal Bar

Swamp Titi, Chris Cashin, Pandelion @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Ryan Gebhardt with Harlow, Clare Doyle, and Laamar @ Turf Club

The Sam Graeber Trio @ White Squirrel

Bathtub Cig (solo), McVicker, Ghosting Merit, Mystery Meat @ White Squirrel

Sunday, July 16

Blood Driver with Castle Black, VIN, Warcake @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

International Treasures @ Aster Cafe

Bastille Day Block Party @ Barbette —It’s independence day weekend for France, and yes, we do celebrate the holiday, known as Le 14 Juillet or Fête Nationale, here in town. One such event: the Bastille Day Block Party, an annual street fest hosted by Barbette. The musical lineup is decidedly un-French but still killer, and includes punk rockers Scrunchies, singer-songwriter Aby Wolf, hip-hop’s Mixed Blood Majority. This is a street fest hosted by a fancy schmancy restaurant, so expect a few cocktails to be served, and there’s usually some wine and bubbly available in addition to the usual brews.

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

The Wolverines Trio with Pete Whitman @ Crooners

Sounds of Santana Starring Joe Cruz @ Crooners

Summer Lovin' with Dane Stauffer and Jen Maren @ Crooners

Omar Abdulkarim & Anthony Coleman II @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Robinson Roundup @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

American Aquarium with Kate Rhudy @ Fine Line

Jinkx Monsoon @ Fitzgerald Theater

Kraig Jarret Johnson, Two Harbors, The Mood Swings, John P. Strohm + A Tribute to 27 Various, & DJ Jake Rudh @ Hook and Ladder

The Thirsty River @ Icehouse

TC Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse

Eliza Edens + Freaque @ Icehouse

Walker West Music Academy Youth Jazz Jam @ KJ's Hideaway

Custom Controller @ KJ's Hideaway

Tzofim Friendship Caravan @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minneapolis POPs @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's

Lucy Michelle (Album Release) with the Brian Just Band @ Parkway Theater

SECRETS with VRSTY and In Search of Solace @ 7th St Entry

Mike Munson @ 331 Club

PROFANATICA with PANZERFAUST and SUNLESS @ Turf Club

David Von Schlegell @ White Squirrel

CARLAOKE! @ White Squirrel

Monday, July 17

Untied Shoes with The Fine Dials, Mik Cool, & Big Delicious @ Amsterdam

Walker West Faculty Quartet @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

We Are the Union, Catbite and Kill Lincoln with J. Navarro & the Traitors @ Fine Line

Brandon Commodore (Monday Residency) with Dahlia Jones and Alex Rossi & Friends @ Icehouse

Shoreview Northern Lights Variety Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Old Guys Play the Blues @ Nicollet Island

Midnight Devils, Caster Volor, and Rebel Queens @ Palmer's

Dead Tooth and Dino Gala with Time Room @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Opera on the Lake @ Water Works

Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and/or Creative Music Series with Ross Clowser’s Interstellar Cowboy Band @ White Squirrel