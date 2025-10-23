Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:
News

Noooo: Last Call for Mold-A-Rama at Como Zoo

Plus the MN origins of 'MST3K,' cold incoming, and Annunciation's Sophia Forchas discharged from Gillette Children’s in today's Flyover news roundup.

4:45 PM CDT on October 23, 2025

Facebook: Como Park Zoo & Conservatory
3Comments

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Mold-A-Rama Is on the Move

End of an era! Como Park Zoo & Conservatory's Mold-A-Ramas—the little machines that lets you make plastic gorillas, lions, sea lions, and polar bears—are moving south, "to a region with a longer peak season," the zoo explains in a Facebook post. The post clarifies that this was not a decision the zoo made; a different company owns the Mold-A-Rama machines.

Como's post has amassed hundreds of comments and thousands of likes and shares. "The memory of the smell of the burning plastic when walking into the Como Zoo buildings will always stay with me," one commenter remarks. "Ooh Ooh tha smell!!" adds another, evoking Lynyrd Skynyrd. "The thought of my hands burning from holding the hot plastic brings back memories," yet another nostalgic commenter chimes in.

The machines move the week of November 3, so hurry on over there to get your colorful, smelly, hot plastic creations before then.

Remembering MST3K's MN Origins

"This is Menard's drainage tubing," Jim Mallon explains at the outset of this Wednesday MPR segment. "This is a baby carrier, the old style." He's describing the makings of Gypsy, the panicky purple puppet he controlled for years as one of the co-creators of Mystery Science Theater 3000.

What, you didn't know the show was from here? [Pause for Racket's Gen X readers to affirm that they absolutely did know and to shout other MST3K fun facts.] The show launched on Twin Cities television channel 23 (KTMA-TV, now WUCW) in 1988, and it was produced here in town for the length of its first 10 seasons and 197 episodes. A child of Rochester, Minnesota, Mallon tells MPR's Clay Masters and Gretchen Brown that he had a “Spielberg-esque” upbringing, with lots of time for creativity and exploration.

Right, back to Mallon: He's retiring this week after over a decade as a mental health counselor, a career change he made after the tragic death of his daughter in 1997. And he's retiring in part because he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.

Hm, not a lot to laugh about there. Let's bring the vibe back up with this six-hour cut of MST3K's most quotable episodes:

Snow's Here, and Cold Is Coming

More like... snope:

Yes, it's no Halloween blizzard, but snow has arrived in Minnesota, and it sounds like this will be a cold and snowy year overall. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just released its 2025-26 winter predictions, which call for colder-than-average temps in Minnesota along with more snow than usual. Get ready: As KSTP notes, the average first snowfall in the Twin Cities occurs during the first week of November.

Annunciation's Sophia Forchas Leaves Hospital

Two months after the Annunciation shooting, 12-year-old Sophia Forchas has been discharged from the hospital to a "boisterous welcome," reports Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune. Doctors had worried she might not survive her extensive injuries; she had been shot in the head, Dr. Walt Galicich stated during an early September news conference, "There is a chance that maybe she is the third fatality in this event."

On Thursday, she took a stretch limo from Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul to HCMC in Minneapolis, where a crowd greeted her with banners, gifts, and cupcakes.

Forchas turns 13 this Saturday.

Em Cassel
@biketrouble@biketrouble.bsky.social

Em Cassel (she/they) is a cyclist, a metalcore apologist, and a co-owner and editor of Racket.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Movies

Heists, Chainsaws, Monsters, and Rock Stars on the Big Screen This Week

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

October 23, 2025
Travel

This Weekend, Go See the Majesty of the Leaves Changing on The Driftless Bluffs (While Secretly Hunting for Pepie the Lake Pepin Monster)

A Twin Cities weekender/amateur cryptozoologist's guide to exploring autumn on The Great River Road, because sure, you’re here for the leaves—but really you’re here to find Pepie.

October 23, 2025
Comedy

The Weirdest, Silliest, Milkiest Shows of This Week’s 10,000 Laughs Festival

Blind dates onstage, 'Truth or Dairy,' and the return of a popular podcast are some of the wackier highlights of this week's fest.

October 22, 2025
News

Meet the Volunteer Pilots Flying Patients From Red States to Reproductive Care

Removing barriers to bodily autonomy, one prop plane flight at a time.

October 22, 2025
News

‘Marc Lore Had Dinner With Kevin Garnett and Never Told Me’: Inside Glen Taylor’s ‘Burn Book’

Plus the issue no one's raising in 2025, outcry about a data center, and Amy K strikes another blow for bipartisanship in today's Flyover news roundup.

October 21, 2025
See all posts