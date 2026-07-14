No Need to Fest! There’s Plenty More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 14-20.

With some exceptions, I'm not a big fest guy, and I'm not especially intrigued by this year's Minnesota Yacht Club lineup. I'm still not even sure what a Yacht Club is. So I've highlighted some of what I'm looking forward to this week instead.

Lyle Lovett Photo provided

Tuesday, July 14

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

Brilliant Colors Jazz Trio @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

Mr. Phylzzz, In Lieu, Unstable Shapes @ Cloudland

James Hunter Six, McKinley James @ Dakota

Fridley City Band @ Dock & Paddle

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Tiny Tuesdays @ Eagles 34—Ever wished that a band’s set was shorter? Well, there's no shame in that, and the Eagles' monthly Tiny Tuesdays feature is for you. Five performers (Will Fraser, Life Skills, Aeris and the Piggies, Annie Schultz, and Sandpaper, this go round) are allotted 12 minutes each. That's a solid hour of music, leaning on the experimental side, and that's plenty for a Tuesday.—Keith Harris Ever wished that a band’s set was shorter? Well, there's no shame in that, and the Eagles' monthly Tiny Tuesdays feature is for you. Five performers (Will Fraser, Life Skills, Aeris and the Piggies, Annie Schultz, and Sandpaper, this go round) are allotted 12 minutes each. That's a solid hour of music, leaning on the experimental side, and that's plenty for a Tuesday.

10 Minute Recess @ Father Hennepin Park

Paper Beast, Society Green, Terravision, Locked Out @ Green Room

The Riffin’ Trio @ Indeed Brewing

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Kodj @ Loring Park

Wayne Fisher and David Crittenden, Dan Schwartz & Nick Salisbury @ Metronome Brewery

Comes a Time @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

John Mellencamp @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Neon Party @ Myth Live

Lex Leto, Jane Marie Rogers, purity olympics, Blood, Bath, and Beyond @ Pilllar Forum

PK Mayo @ Schooner Tavern

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Lyle Lovett and His Small Large Band @ State Theatre

July Conspiracy Series featuring Paul Lawrence Clay Fulton @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Doug Collins @ 331 Club

DL4 @ White Squirrel

Kneeland & Moreno, Bees & the Knees, Daniel Johannes @ White Squirrel

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets Photo provided

Wednesday, July 15

Pigeons From Hell @ Acadia

Line Dancing @ Animales

Ben Cosgrove with Liz Draper/Crystal Myselajek, Chris Hepola (Rainfields) @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

501 Bryze @ Cabooze

1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s

Summer Deep Listening @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Zillionaires @ The Commons

J-Mo on the Beat & the J-Lighters @ Como Park Conservatory

Steven “Pops” Pelletier @ Crooners

Colleen Raye @ Crooners

James Hunter Six, McKinley James @ Dakota

Capri Big Band @ Dock & Paddle

Access Otherwise, Mantown, Matt Sowell @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Twin Cities Ceili Band @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon Presents Monday Club @ Eagles 34

Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets @ Fine Line—At 77, pub-pop wiseguy Nick Lowe doesn’t seem to be slowing down, not when it comes to touring at least. He is writing fewer songs, however (or at least recording fewer). Indoor Safari from 2024 was his first album in over a decade, and he samples a bit of it live. But don't worry, you'll get your “Cruel to Be Kind,” as well as other oldies.—Keith Harris At 77, pub-pop wiseguy Nick Lowe doesn’t seem to be slowing down, not when it comes to touring at least. He is writing fewer songs, however (or at least recording fewer). Indoor Safari from 2024 was his first album in over a decade, and he samples a bit of it live. But don't worry, you'll get your “Cruel to Be Kind,” as well as other oldies.

Rolling Quartz @ Granada

Vanessa Lively (Album Release) with Mother Banjo & Sadie Gustafson-Zook @ Icehouse

Star of the North Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Karaoke Blast With Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Igor & the Red Elvises, the Black Widows @ Mortimer’s

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Bonder, Garden Glow, Something Wonderful @ Pilllar Forum

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

The Body, Big Brave, Scaphe @ 7th St Entry

Teno 2 @ Studio B

Nola Rave @ Terminal Bar

The Cottonwood Shivers, QUAERY, Petits Mirages @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI Poppa John and the Poppetts @ 331 Club

Pearl & the Oysters, Nelson Devereaux @ Turf Club

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Lords of the Universe, Greyhaim @ White Squirrel

Conan, Melpomene, Body @ Zhora Darling

K.A.A.N. Photo provided

Thursday, July 16

Konkrete Jungle Takeover @ Abi’s

Taco Thursday @ Acadia

Cowpokes on the Queer Frontier @ Amsterdam

David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights @ Animales

Larkspur Trio + Reed5 @ Arts on Lafond

The Larry McDonough Quintet @ Aster Cafe

Hired Goons with DJ Sean McPherson @ Berlin

Crate: Deltron 3030 @ Berlin

Karaoke Night @ Boardwalk

Caribou Gone @ Bryant Square Park

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Olive Klug, Ducksmithson, Anni XO @ Cedar Cultural Center

Ryan Traster, We Are the Willows, Pink Nightmare @ Cloudland

Zach and Kieran’s Dynamic Duos of the 1960s @ Crooners

The ACME Jazz Company with Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Bob! The Music of Dylan @ Crooners

Southside Aces (Album Release) @ Dakota

Kommuna Lux @ Dock & Paddle

House of Music Band Camp, the Rockin’ Iguanas @ Driftwood Char Bar

Mary Cutrufello @ Dubliner Pub

Devil Dodger @ Dubliner Pub

DJs Record Highs @ Dusty’s

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Advance Base, Moontype, Walker Rider @ Eagles 34

Vinyl Night @ 56 Brewing

Wavves, Bass Drum of Death, Worlds Worst @ Fine Line

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room—St. Paul rap mainstay Juice Lord turned me on to this regular event a few weeks back, comparing it to —Keith Harris St. Paul rap mainstay Juice Lord turned me on to this regular event a few weeks back, comparing it to the hallowed open mic that Kevin Washington and Desdamona hosted at the Blue Nile in the ’00s . I don’t know that it’s quite there yet (hey, it’s my job to restrain expectations), but I got a lively evening of entertainment when I checked it out. Performers included a towering, smartly dressed gentleman named Six Five (named for his height) doing reggae, a woman playing harp while a man sang “Sound of Silence,” and plenty of expressively executed soul and R&B. The band is incredibly quick on the uptake (they learned one guy’s original song on the fly) and Maya Marchelle is a welcoming host, making this an ideal soft opening for your weekend. Show up by 7 p.m. if you want to be on the list, as there’s plenty of competition.

Dirty P’s Thirsty 3rd Thursday Night @ Hook and Ladder

International Reggae All Stars @ Hopkins Downtown Park

Twin Cities Summit: Opening Night Faculty Concert @ Icehouse

DJs Off the Dock @ Indeed Brewing

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Zoe Grigsby (EP Release), Zola @ Metronome Brewery

Riff Rangers @ Midway Saloon

Dark Click With Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Lakeside Big Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

The Scarlet Goodbye, High on Stress @ Mears Park

Lone Rock Bride @ Mia

Creed @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Beethoven Triple Concerto @ Orchestra Hall

Manitou Studios Presents: Punk x 3x3 with Jonii Vee, Loop Th3ory, and Small Town Sindrome @ Pilllar Forum

Mubbla Buggs, Rodents @ Schooner Tavern

Wax and DJ Hoppa, K.A.A.N. @ 7th St Entry—The rap underground is bustling with talented journeymen. One of them, the L.A. rapper Wax teamed up with DJ Hoppa for a playful throwback rap record, Highway Hotel, laced with lyrics like, “My podiatrist and your proctologist? Same guy.” With a nimble gallop of a delivery, Maryland-born, L.A.-based K.A.A.N. is even better. He's been kicking around for close to two decades, but he really found his footing on the 2024 album Kaancepts. "Nobody in rap says shit anymore, like, they just mumble,” he raps. And before you can even groan “Oh, great, one of those guys,” he adds a self-deprecating if not entirely accurate "including myself."—Keith Harris The rap underground is bustling with talented journeymen. One of them, the L.A. rapper Wax teamed up with DJ Hoppa for a playful throwback rap record, Highway Hotel, laced with lyrics like, “My podiatrist and your proctologist? Same guy.” With a nimble gallop of a delivery, Maryland-born, L.A.-based K.A.A.N. is even better. He's been kicking around for close to two decades, but he really found his footing on the 2024 album Kaancepts. "Nobody in rap says shit anymore, like, they just mumble,” he raps. And before you can even groan “Oh, great, one of those guys,” he adds a self-deprecating if not entirely accurate "including myself."

Girl Tones @ Surly Brewing—Did you know 89.3 the Current has been hosting a free —Jay Boller Did you know 89.3 the Current has been hosting a free Happy Hours concert series at local breweries and cideries all across this damn state? Freakin’ Hiss Golden Messenger performed last month! Jeez… makes ya wonder what else ya don’t know. [Ed. note: You’d know if you read our weekly Concert Calendar .] Now armed with this potentially new knowledge, you can hit up the next installment: sisterly duo Girl Tones, who are coming all the way from Kentucky to apply their classical music training to rock ‘n’ roll. “While the White Stripes—their most obvious comparison—were about controlled energy, Girl Tones are proudly imperfect,” Rolling Stone once raved. Upcoming Happy Hours gigs include Michigander at Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis, Tofusmell at Plains Art Museum in Fargo, North Dakota, and Alex Lambert at Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors.

Johnson and Drake @ 318 Cafe

Cross Pollination: Knife Emoji, Astronomy Town @ 331 Cafe

New Fashioned Honky Tonk @ Turf Club

Adjust the Sails @ Underground Music

Jackson Hurst @ Victory Park

Countryoke @ White Squirrel

The Envies, Muun Bato, Shrimp Olympics @ White Squirrel

Spirit of the Bear, the Weekend Run Club, Callback, Of the Orchard @ Zhora Darling

Chastity Brown Photo provided

Friday, July 17

Floh @ Acadia

Brunch, North by North, Clovers Daughter @ Amsterdam

Tumbling Daisies Trio @ Animales

The New Entangled Particles @ Aster Cafe

Cal Pflum @ Bear Cave

Robert Lehmann & Toby Ramaswamy @ Berlin

A Tribute to Grant Green @ Berlin

DJ Buster Baxter/DJ Greenery @ Berlin

Vivian Hayes & the Hi-Praise @ Blues Saloon

The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Bunker’s

Fatt Smaxk @ Cabooze

Ryan Smith @ Carbone’s

Fanoos Ensemble @ Cedar Cultural Center

Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers, Laura Larson, Magenta Vice @ Cloudland

Vicky Mountain and Ted Godbout @ Crooners

Brian Eng Trio @ Crooners

Zachary Stevenson @ Crooners

St. Paul Peterson @ Dakota

The Modern Era, Oister Boy, Dave’s Manual, Astro Brat @ Day Block Brewing

Freezerburn, the Tells @ Driftwood Char Bar

Wayward, Jeff Narlock, Straight & Curly @ Dual Citizen

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

DD & Company @ Dubliner Pub

DJs Lady Heat @ Dusty’s

Battery Eyes Showcase @ Eagles 34

Rion, Liam Halloran @ 50th & France

Ravequest @ Fine Line

Miss Jackson If You’re Nasty ⏤ Janet Jackson Dance Night @ First Avenue

Mac Hoffman @ Ginkgo Coffee

Girls Rock and Roll Retreat Showcase @ Granada

Jon Pardi @ Grand Casino Hinckley

Reventon @ Green Room

Minnesota Yacht Club @ Harriet Island—If you want to go the day Geese play this is the day that you go. You also get the great Lucy Dacus, solid local openers Yam Haus and Porch Light, and, uh, after a few beers it'll maybe be fun to sing "I wanna push you around/Well, I will, well, I will" with Matchbox Twenty, who are closing their sets with "Don't You (Forget About Me)" these days for some reason.—Keith Harris If you want to go the day Geese play this is the day that you go. You also get the great Lucy Dacus, solid local openers Yam Haus and Porch Light, and, uh, after a few beers it'll maybe be fun to sing "I wanna push you around/Well, I will, well, I will" with Matchbox Twenty, who are closing their sets with "Don't You (Forget About Me)" these days for some reason.

Chastity Brown, Barbara Cohen, Jacqueline Ultan, Jeremy Ylvisaker @ Hook and Ladder

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

Sean Hayes, Bathtub Cig @ Icehouse

Choro Borealis @ Jazz Central

Rare Form Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Alyssa Jolee @ The Loft

Wicked Garden @ Mainstreet Bar

Target Spots @ Minnehaha Bandstand

TK & the TKOs @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Beethoven Triple Concerto @ Orchestra Hall

Clawhammer Mike and the Old-Time Barnstormers @ Padraigs

Sarah Hester Ross @ Parkway Theater

Headtriiip with Tanah Bornguesser @ Pilllar Forum

Mechanix: Ben Soundscape & Collette Warren @ Red Sea

Back Alley @ Schooner Tavern

.ford, Gilligan Moss @ 7th St Entry

The Ike Reilly Impersonation, the Squirez, Unfinished Products @ Terminal Bar

Michael Monroe @ 318 Cafe

Waking Hours, Yes We Are, Kat and the Kodachromes @ 331 Club

Man Man, Death Valley Girls @ Turf Club

idobi Radio Summer School, Honey Revenge @ Uptown Theater

FERAL CULT - The Final Feral: THEOLOGY, EVE, ZENOS, AJ, FERAL FATHER @ Uptown VFW

Semisonic, Humbird @ Varsity Theater

Ian Duerr Trio @ Volstead’s

The Conduit @ White Squirrel

King Midas @ White Squirrel

Greentop, Jonny Darko, Anything You Want @ Zhora Darling

Geese Photo provided

Saturday, July 18

Death of the Heron, Anxiety Society, Greenvale Manitou, Sweetland @ Acadia

Clean Plate Club (EP Release) @ Amsterdam

Lena Elizabeth @ Animales

Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ Animales

Zoe Says Go, Meriem LeClair @ Aster Cafe

J-Mo on the Beat & the J-Lighters @ Bear Cave

Garrett Waite @ Berlin

Grady (Not Grady) @ Berlin

Worldwide Discotheque @ Black Hart

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Strictly R&B: Summer Cookout @ Cabooze

Art Dept. @ Carbone’s

Makin’ Out, TV Star, Sandpaper @ Cloudland—Big Makin' Out fan here. Big Makin' Out fan here. As I said of their excellent Living in a Glass House last year, "From the frantic strum and shuffle of guitar-bass-drums to [Caitlin] Angelica’s full-throated vocals, the rawness here never feels self-conscious." Tonight they're joined by Seattle indie-poppers and Products Band side project Sandpaper, who'll play a longer and likely louder set than they will at Tiny Tuesdays (see above).

Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

The Jack Schabert Jazz Orchestra @ Crooners

Turn Turn Turn @ Crooners

Mia Dorr @ Crooners

Blood, Sweat & Tears @ Dakota

Dilly Dally Alley, Grim Lot, Safety Knife @ Day Block Brewing

Open Mic @ Dock & Paddle

Pogo Ballet @ Driftwood Char Bar

Bedlam @ Dubliner Pub

Fever Dreamer, Crypt I.D., the Staboteurs @ Dusty’s

Matt Parkins Smorgasbord @ Eagles 34

SOS: The Recession Pop Party @ Fine Line

Club XCX @ First Avenue

Pareidolia, Weeklong Weekend, Gauze, Ice Climbers @ Flying V

Peter Mayer @ Ginkgo Coffee

KP Presents Bayroom: Baywatch @ Green Room

Minnesota Yacht Club @ Harriet Island

Eleni Mandell, Mike Gunther @ Hook and Ladder

Urgent Emergent Performance Art Series, Volume Seven: Reppin’ the Crew! @ Icehouse

Trench Size Trio @ Jazz Central

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Pyke @ The Loft

Rolling Stoners @ Mainstreet Bar

Noise Against Humanity @ Memory Lanes

The Roxxy Hall Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Brunch Karaoke @ Mortimers

Beethoven Triple Concerto @ Orchestra Hall

The Lowdown @ Padraigs

Beers with Bands Fest III with Stars Hollow, Bouquest, Endswell, Tiny Voices, Daisy Cutter, and Flyover States @ Pilllar Forum

Rich Mattson & the Northstars, Cindy Lawson @ Schooner Tavern

Cas Haley, Reed Grimm, Jon Wayne @ 7th St Entry

2 Girls & a Boyd @ 318 Cafe

Speed Riders, Cowboy Thoughts, Black Diet @ 331 Club

Drivin N Cryin, Laid Back Country Picker @ Turf Club

Surrounded by Water, The Color of Cyan, PRGRPHS, Trellis @ Underground Music

Welcome to Atlanta: A Dirty South Dance Party with Manny Duke and DJ Smoothblendz @ Uptown VFW

Heartbreakers @ Varsity Theater

Eve Markham @ Water Works

Lucinda Williams Tribute Show @ White Squirrel

Billy Johnson @ White Squirrel

37 Houses, Do Not Crush, Immortal Alcoholics @ White Squirrel

Dorio, Little Lizard, Controversial New "Skinny Pill," May + the Ladies @ Zhora Darling

Aida Shahghasemi Photo provided

Sunday, July 19

Pops Cardinal @ Acadia

Backdoor @ Amsterdam

Clover & the Bee @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Curated by Aida Shahghasemi: Niloofar Sohi, Niyayesh Shababi, Niloufar Shiri @ Berlin—Shahghasemi is a Minneapolis singer-songwriter of Iranian descent with a pretty deep resume—she’s toured with Iron & Wine and sung with Glen Hansard. For three nights this July, however, she’s showcasing her own fascinating music, sung in Farsi with her voice often electronically modulated. On the first installment last Sunday, which I’m glad to have caught, she performed two beguiling sets on bass along with saxophonist Christopher Rochester and pianist Kavyesh Kaviraj. For tonight’s version, she’ll be joined by Niloofar Sohi on viola, Niyayesh Shababi on guitar, and Niloufar Shiri on kamancheh. And next Sunday promises “contemporary minimal Iranian music accompanied by riffs and rhythms,” with guitarists Jeremy and Max Ylvisaker and drummer Joey Hays joining in.—Keith Harris Shahghasemi is a Minneapolis singer-songwriter of Iranian descent with a pretty deep resume—she’s toured with Iron & Wine and sung with Glen Hansard. For three nights this July, however, she’s showcasing her own fascinating music, sung in Farsi with her voice often electronically modulated. On the first installment last Sunday, which I’m glad to have caught, she performed two beguiling sets on bass along with saxophonist Christopher Rochester and pianist Kavyesh Kaviraj. For tonight’s version, she’ll be joined by Niloofar Sohi on viola, Niyayesh Shababi on guitar, and Niloufar Shiri on kamancheh. And next Sunday promises “contemporary minimal Iranian music accompanied by riffs and rhythms,” with guitarists Jeremy and Max Ylvisaker and drummer Joey Hays joining in.

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Communion: Season 20:08 @ Cabooze

Aurora Do Samba @ Cedar Cultural Center

Vaz, New Confusion, 1055 @ Cloudland

Dorothy Doring and Dale Alexander @ Crooners

Let Me Off Uptown: The Music of Anita O’Day @ Crooners

The Very Best of Elton John and Billy Joel @ Crooners

Blood, Sweat & Tears @ Dakota

Benefit Concert with Tim Turner @ Day Block Brewing

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Danny Schwarze @ Dubliner Pub

Phil Heywood @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

The Beavers, Megan B @ Dusty’s

DJ Dawg @ Dusty’s

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

Tailspin @ Eagles 34

Flyleaf, Lacey Sturm @ Fillmore

Killer Queen—A Tribute to Queen @ Fitzgerald Theater

Minnesota Yacht Club @ Harriet Island

The Dan Israel Band @ Hewing Hotel

Light ‘Em Up: The Bong Show @ Hook and Ladder

JazzWire Twin Cities Summer—Finale Concert @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse

Minnesota Freedom Jazz @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Dan Navarro & Andrew Crowley @ Metronome Brewery

Sunday Scaries @ Mortimers

Carla Thomas with Take Me to the River All-Stars Memphis Soul Revue @ Parkway Theater—Best known for teenage hits like "Gee Whiz (Look at His Eyes)" and her later Otis Redding duets, the 83-year-old Thomas has become the keeper of the flame for the old school Memphis soul her papa Rufus helped establish. For this celebration of Stax Records, she’s joined by the Hi Rhythm Section, which still contains a few of the musicians who backed Al Green on his greatest hits, including Archie "Hubie" Turner on piano and the two surviving Hodges brothers, Charles on organ and Leroy on bass. Sadly, their third brother, guitarist Teenie, isn’t around anymore, and neither is drummer Howard Grimes. That’s why these shows matter, after all: The legends don’t live forever.—Keith Harris Best known for teenage hits like "Gee Whiz (Look at His Eyes)" and her later Otis Redding duets, the 83-year-old Thomas has become the keeper of the flame for the old school Memphis soul her papa Rufus helped establish. For this celebration of Stax Records, she’s joined by the Hi Rhythm Section, which still contains a few of the musicians who backed Al Green on his greatest hits, including Archie "Hubie" Turner on piano and the two surviving Hodges brothers, Charles on organ and Leroy on bass. Sadly, their third brother, guitarist Teenie, isn’t around anymore, and neither is drummer Howard Grimes. That’s why these shows matter, after all: The legends don’t live forever.

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Mike Love, SensaMotion @ 7th St Entry

Ded, Dropout Kings, Vrsty @ Studio B

Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club

Switchyard @ 331 Club

The Daily Norm @ 331 Club

Billy Allen + the Pollies, Maria and the Coins @ Turf Club

Sidewalk Diamonds, Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir, John Magnuson @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

Take That Back Photo provided

Monday, July 20

Dresses With Pockets @ Acadia

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Malamanya @ The Capri

Cindi Scheffler @ Crooners

Club Day Monday Cabaret @ Crooners

Tim Sparks and Tom Lieberman @ Dakota

Nova Contemporary Jazz Orchestra @ Dock & Paddle

Fleshpots of Egypt @ Dubliner Pub

L.A.’s Monday Nights @ Icehouse

Nova Contemporary Jazz Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Paisley Fields, Redwing Blackbird, Chokecherry, Lone Sum @ Memory Lanes

Take That Back @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Minnesota Music Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimers

Sleeping Dogs Lie, Savage Moods, Black Market Mothership @ Pilllar Forum

Kevian Kraemer, Jackson Marshall @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Vanessa Lively @ 331 Club

Get Down with Street Rhythm Movement @ Underground Music

Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel

When We Met, Letters, Nice & Blue @ White Squirrel