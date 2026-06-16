Fests Ahoy! Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 16-22.

There is so much wonderful festing in your future, my friends. Juneteenth, Jazz Fest, the Stone Arch Bridge Festival, the Pryes Block Party... if you like listening to music while also doing other stuff outside, you're in luck. And the fun doesn't stop there—read on!

Mavis Staples Photo provided

Tuesday, June 16

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Flawed Mangoes @ Amsterdam

Square Dance @ Art House North

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

Naturally 7 @ Dakota

City of Lakes Community Band @ Dock & Paddle

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon’s Camaraderie @ Eagles 34

Ariel Corinne @ Father Hennepin Park

Racing Mount Pleasant + Isobel @ Fine Line

Changeling Trio @ Indeed Brewing

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

RJ Vocal @ Loring Park

The Celestial Being @ Minnehaha Grandstand

River City Jazz Festival @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mavis Staples, Lucius @ Ordway—There are several reasons why Staples, who will turn 87 this summer, remains one of popular music’s finest living song interpreters. Though hardly demure, she was never a belter by the standards of her gospel sistren, so age hasn’t taken much of a toll on her instrument. And she’s open to a breadth of material: Her 2025 album, Sad and Beautiful World, produced by Brad Cook, featured songs from younger writers like Kevin Morby and Frank Ocean, as well as a title track courtesy of the late Mark Linkous of Sparklehorse. And on top of all that, her history as a voice of the Civil Rights movement still lends a gravitas you can’t fake: Tom Waits’s “Chicago” inevitably suggests the Great Migration when Staples sings it, and when she lets the light get in through Leonard Cohen’s anthemic crack, you might have hope for the arc of the moral universe after all. I mean, could anyone else get away with Curtis Mayfield’s "We Got to Have Peace" these days?—Keith Harris There are several reasons why Staples, who will turn 87 this summer, remains one of popular music’s finest living song interpreters. Though hardly demure, she was never a belter by the standards of her gospel sistren, so age hasn’t taken much of a toll on her instrument. And she’s open to a breadth of material: Her 2025 album, Sad and Beautiful World, produced by Brad Cook, featured songs from younger writers like Kevin Morby and Frank Ocean, as well as a title track courtesy of the late Mark Linkous of Sparklehorse. And on top of all that, her history as a voice of the Civil Rights movement still lends a gravitas you can’t fake: Tom Waits’s “Chicago” inevitably suggests the Great Migration when Staples sings it, and when she lets the light get in through Leonard Cohen’s anthemic crack, you might have hope for the arc of the moral universe after all. I mean, could anyone else get away with Curtis Mayfield’s "We Got to Have Peace" these days?

Old Timey Music Session @ Padraigs

One Big Quilt, Big Strong, Flora-Moon @ Pilllar Forum

Mikaela Davis, Julianna Riolino @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

June Conspiracy Series feat. Sawtooth Witch, sand county @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Becky Kapell @ 331 Club

Dylan LeBlanc, Carlyle Griffin @ Turf Club

lukepassthatshi & 2$elly @ Underground Music

Old Town Tuesday Night Jam @ Whitey’s

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Aeris & the Piggies (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wretched, Caustic Abyss, Kostnaténi @ Zhora Darling

Rodney Crowell Photo provided

Wednesday, June 17

Performance Anxiety, Lucky Crayfish @ Acadia

Line Dancing @ Animales

Tahiti feat. Jacob Mullis @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Purple Queen Zen @ Can Can Wonderland

1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s

Tomboyy, the Devil Said Jump, Ditchweed @ Cloudland

The Wrong Omar @ The Commons

Miss Georgia Peach @ Como Park Conservatory

Tom Hunter @ Crooners

Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

Rodney Crowell @ Dakota—For the past decade or so, Crowell has been on one of those late career runs that country songwriters sometimes summon up when they feel mortality knockin’. Last year he followed up a warm 2023 collection of love songs, The Chicago Sessions, with the intermittently rocking Airline Highway, on which he was aided by younger artists like Ashley McBryde, Larkin Poe, and Lukas Nelson. Now 75, Crowell is releasing a 20-year-old shelved album later this month that claims he plum forgot about. Then Again is haunted by ghosts in ways it wouldn’t have been in 2006. On “Are You One of Us?,” Texas songwriting great Guy Clark, who died in 2016, offers sardonic counterpoint. And the slightly stuffy “If I Could Speak to Leonard” serves up textbook anxiety of influence, with Crowell even vowing to learn to tie a Windsor knot to impress Mr. Cohen.—Keith Harris For the past decade or so, Crowell has been on one of those late career runs that country songwriters sometimes summon up when they feel mortality knockin’. Last year he followed up a warm 2023 collection of love songs, The Chicago Sessions, with the intermittently rocking Airline Highway, on which he was aided by younger artists like Ashley McBryde, Larkin Poe, and Lukas Nelson. Now 75, Crowell is releasing a 20-year-old shelved album later this month that claims he plum forgot about. Then Again is haunted by ghosts in ways it wouldn’t have been in 2006. On “Are You One of Us?,” Texas songwriting great Guy Clark, who died in 2016, offers sardonic counterpoint. And the slightly stuffy “If I Could Speak to Leonard” serves up textbook anxiety of influence, with Crowell even vowing to learn to tie a Windsor knot to impress Mr. Cohen.

Jeff Radecki @ Driftwood Char Bar

Miss Shannon Presents Twin Cities Hot Club @ Eagles 34

Deer Tick, Jobi Riccio @ Fine Line

Flavor Jam @ Green Room

Rock Melon @ Harriet Island

Young Dervish and Christian Music @ Icehouse

Sophia Kickhofel @ Jazz Central

Amateur @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Karaoke Blast with Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Season Opener feat. Los Pinches Gueys, Hella Reptilian, KV$KET, DJ Nanobyte @ Mortimers

Skull of Tomorrow, My Kid Banana, Popsicle @ Pilllar Forum

Courtney Burton Sextet @ Rice Park

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

Greg Mendez, Scarlet Rae @ 7th St Entry

idc rn: a dance party @ Terminal Bar

Wren and Wilde, Boots & Needles @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Jon Rodine and Friends @ 331 Club

Twisted Insane @ Underground Music

Axel & Betty, Derek Callendar & the Billytown Wanglers @ White Squirrel

Lords of the Universe, Attracted to Gods, the Del-Viles @ White Squirrel

Sophia Kickhofel Photo provided

Thursday, June 18

TC Pride Takeover @ Abi’s

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

davvn + Jack the Underdog & Friends @ Amsterdam

David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights @ Animales

Greentop, the Penny Peaches @ Aster Cafe

Anthony Cox, Bryan Murray, Davu Seru @ Berlin

Rosie Daze Band @ Bryant Square Park

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Van Orman & Helwin with Marc Anderson @ Cedar Cultural Center

Jon Weber @ Crooners

Freedom, Love, and Light @ Crooners

Kronos Quartet @ Dakota—Everyrocker’s favorite string quartet has been discovering kindred spirits in disparate genres for a half a century now. In the ’20s alone, Kronos recorded tributes to Mahalia Jackson, Armenian-American composer Mary Kouyoumdjian, Sun Ra, and eccentric proto-minalist Moondog. They’ll record a new album here over the course of two nights, in honor of the uprising of winter 2026, drawing from a selection of material, much of it politically oriented, including “Strange Fruit,” Coltrane’s “Alabama,” Link Wray’s “Rumble,” and Neil Young’s “Ohio.” And they’ll add two locals, pow wow singer Joe Rainey and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Broder, to their esteemed list of collaborators.—Keith Harris Everyrocker’s favorite string quartet has been discovering kindred spirits in disparate genres for a half a century now. In the ’20s alone, Kronos recorded tributes to Mahalia Jackson, Armenian-American composer Mary Kouyoumdjian, Sun Ra, and eccentric proto-minalist Moondog. They’ll record a new album here over the course of two nights, in honor of the uprising of winter 2026, drawing from a selection of material, much of it politically oriented, including “Strange Fruit,” Coltrane’s “Alabama,” Link Wray’s “Rumble,” and Neil Young’s “Ohio.” And they’ll add two locals, pow wow singer Joe Rainey and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Broder, to their esteemed list of collaborators.

DJs Off the Dock @ Indeed Brewing

Jazz on the Prairie Big Band @ Dock & Paddle

The Anchorman, Fever Pitch @ Driftwood Char Bar

Larry Wish Presents: alone-a, Matt Robidoux, Tender Meat @ Eagles 34

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

TC Jazz Fest: Fuzzy Math @ Erta Ale Ethiopian Restaurant

Vinyl Night @ 56 Brewing

Cameron Whitcomb @ Fillmore

The Motet, Hot Like Mars @ Fine Line

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Dirty P’s Thirsty 3rd Thursday Club @ Hook and Ladder

Tae & the Neighborly @ Hopkins Downtown Park

SOUL TRAIN in the Yard with Ebony and Ivory @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

The New Standards, Black Market Brass @ Mears Park

TC Jazz Fest: Peter Kogan Jazz Presents… @ Metronome Brewery

Just Dave and the Rockin’ All-Stars Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

TC Jazz Fest: Salam-Shalom Jazz Project Presents: An Evening of Jazz Infused with Jewish and Muslim Melodies @ Minnesota JCC Capp Center

Dark Click with Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Juneteenth with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

Permanent Record & Private Oates @ Parkway Theater

The Trainwreck Boys @ Schooner Tavern

Lily Fitts, Andrew Lucier @ 7th St Entry

Jobi Riccio @ Sociable Cider Werks

Michael Gulezian @ 318 Cafe

Cross Pollination with Knife Emoji, the Record Club, Adult Enrichment @ 331 Club

Go Your Own Way⏤A Fleetwood Mac Singalong @ Turf Club

Meldrop, Twin Suns @ Underground Music

Sophia Kickhofel @ Volstead’s

Martin Devaney & Friends @ White Squirrel

The Hazy Phase @ White Squirrel

Twin Cities Jazz Society Vocal Showcase @ Wells Piano

Jazzwrld and Thukuthela Photo provided

Friday, June 19

Breathe Easy Entertainment @ Acadia

Alexis Plaen, Callback, Quietchild, and Calla Mae @ Amsterdam

Holy Hannah! @ Animales

Joe Hysell @ Aster Cafe

Frequency Fridays: Freaknik Party @ Bazemnt

Zachary Finnegan Organ Trio @ Berlin

Cameron Kinghorn & Friends @ Berlin

Lenka Paris @ Berlin

B4 & J-Mo @ Blues Saloon

Junk FM with DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

Monique B & the Experience @ Bunker’s

TC Jazz Fest: Sonic Dream @ Burger Moe’s

JAZZWRLD & THUKUTHELA @ Cabooze

Hot 8 Brass Band with Brass Solidarity and DJ Tarik Thornton @ Cedar Cultural Center

Drastic Plastic, Neo Neos, Blood Cookie @ Cloudland

TC Jazz Fest: Roma Jazz @ Crooners

TC Jazz Fest: Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs @ Crooners

TC Jazz Fest: Cedar Ave Big Band with Colleen Raye @ Crooners

TC Jazz Fest: Jon Weber and Connie Evingson @ Crooners

Kronos Quartet @ Dakota—See Thursday's listings. See Thursday's listings.

Pith, Sewage of Youth, McCade @ Day Block Brewing

Meat Raffle @ Dock & Paddle

Machinery Hill, the Strolling Clones @ Driftwood Char Bar

Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub

Effigies, River City Rejects, Bad Idea, Razz Tart @ Eagles 34

Mechanix @ Eagles 34

TC Jazz Fest: Dakota Anderson, Jon Weber @ Episcopal Homes

TC Jazz Fest: Guvenc, Burk & O’Keefe Orchestra, Steven Hobert & Sirclesound @ Erta Ale Ethiopian Restaurant

Thomasina Petrus, Finick @ 50th & France

Echo & the Bunnymen @ Fillmore

Futurebirds, Joelton Mayfield @ Fine Line

Ole 60, Phil Kane @ First Avenue

TC Jazz Fest: Blanche the Jazzy Jewess of South Minneapolis @ Gambit Brewing

Cal Pflum @ Ginkgo Coffee

Sorry for Party Rocking @ Green Room

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

Soul Train Night Hosted by Drunken Monkeee @ Icehouse

Allegations @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Brondo, Bernzikial @ The Loft

10,000 Mistakes @ Mainstreet Bar

TC Jazz Fest: Yellowjackets, Yogev Shetrit Trio, Selby Avenue Brass Band with Thomasina Petrus @ Mears Park

TC Jazz Fest: Minnesota Hot Club, Jon Weber with Dorothy Doring @ Mears Park

TC Jazz Festival: Youth Stage @ Metronome Brewery

TC Jazz Festival: Leslie Vincent, Ross Clowser Quartet, Wave Cage @ Metronome Brewery

Brass Solidarity @ Mia—If the resistance to Operation Metro Surge had a soundtrack, it was Brass Solidarity, the Twin Cities band that formed five years ago in response to the murder of George Floyd. Earlier this year, the group —Jay Boller If the resistance to Operation Metro Surge had a soundtrack, it was Brass Solidarity, the Twin Cities band that formed five years ago in response to the murder of George Floyd. Earlier this year, the group made national headlines for their “music for the moment” approach to uplifting the spirits of fellow protesters. Tonight, Brass Solidarity will celebrate Juneteenth at the museum, where printmaker Whitney Terrill will lead art activities, Mia staffers will conduct tours of great Black art in the collection, and West Indies Soul Food will be cooking from its truck. "This is not a moment for us to give in to insecurity. It's actually the moment that we get to stand together in the cold, knowing we're all cold, being arm in arm, knowing that this weather is just weather," Brass Solidarity singer Alsa Bruno told NPR in January, reflecting on the frigid conditions. "It's temporary. We're forever." Amen.

Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Minnehaha Bandstand

TC Jazz Fest: Duo Corda @ Minnesota Museum of American Art

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Off the Leash feat. Jus Justice, Trudy, Arvell Genius & Infinity Suite, sounds by Mixie @ Mortimers

Graham Jams, Tarias and the Sound, Charlieboy, Yomchi, Asparagus @ Pilllar Forum

Soul Asylum @ Pryes Brewing—Summer fun? Live music?? Cold beer??? Yes, the proposition of this two-day block party at Pryes is simple and effective. The taproom and patio are free and open to the public all weekend long, but you can access the concert in the Pryes side lot—with Soul Asylum headlining Friday and Gear Daddies on Saturday—with a ticket. You’ll find free live music at the patio pre-party each day, where there’s a market with merch and family-friendly activities.—Em Cassel Summer fun? Live music?? Cold beer??? Yes, the proposition of this two-day block party at Pryes is simple and effective. The taproom and patio are free and open to the public all weekend long, but you can access the concert in the Pryes side lot—with Soul Asylum headlining Friday and Gear Daddies on Saturday—with a ticket. You’ll find free live music at the patio pre-party each day, where there’s a market with merch and family-friendly activities.

TC Music Fest: No Rest for the Pedestrians, Maud Hixson Sextet, Jake Baldwin Quartet @ Nautilus Music Theater

Trench Size Trio @ Padraigs

TC Jazz Fest: Erin Livingston @ Saint Paul Hotel

New Feral Cats @ Schooner Tavern

Thee Marloes @ 7th St Entry

The Hobbled, the Heavy Sixers, Institutional Green @ Terminal Bar

Clover & the Bee @ 318 Cafe

Brotherhood of Birds @ 331 Club

All Tomorrow's Petty with Molly Dean and A Travelin’ Wilbury (played by David Huckfelt) @ Turf Club

Feral Dance @ Uptown VFW

Holly Humberstone @ Varsity Theater

Lasse Corson @ Volstead’s

East Lake Jazz Workshop @ White Squirrel

Yazzfest: Hunny Bear, EFMI, Astronomy Town @ White Squirrel

TC Jazz Fest: Graydon Peterson Trio, Calvin Caron's American West Quintet, Bernadette Spray @ Zamboni’s

Amyl & the Sniffers Photo provided

Saturday, June 20

NERD4KING @ Acadia

Hot Flash Dance: a Dance Party for Divas of a Certain Age @ Amsterdam

Doug Collins @ Animales

Haley E. Rydell Trio @ Animales

Giant Valley String Band with Bill Cagley @ Aster Cafe

Ecool Galorizzy @ Bazemnt

Vasich, Granowski, & Hepola Play Money Jungle @ Berlin

Christopher Hoffman: Rex @ Berlin

Akko @ Berlin

Macalester Dose & the Rebels, DJ YS @ Boardwalk

The Here Afters @ Bunker’s

TC Jazz Fest: Sonic Dream @ Burger Moe’s

Strictly R&B: Gemini vs. Cancer Summer Bash @ Cabooze

Mary Cutrufello @ Carbone’s

Bob Schneider @ Cedar Cultural Center

Jeffrey Robert Larson & the Kings of Neon, Hellcat, Oliver Phibes @ Cloudland

TC Jazz Fest: Kevin Gamble Presents a Tribute to Ray Charles @ Crooners

TC Jazz Fest: Ronny Loew Band @ Crooners

TC Jazz Fest: Ralph Hepola Quartet @ Crooners



TC Jazz Fest: Jon Weber

Kevin Kling & Larry Long @ Dakota

The Solicitors, Fuchsia, La La and the Gents @ Day Block Brewing

Open Mic @ Dock & Paddle

Alibi, the Local Hermits @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Langer’s Ball @ Dubliner Pub

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s

Economic Headwinds @ Eagles 34

TC Jazz Fest: Maud Hixson with Rick Carlson, Jon Weber @ Episcopal Homes

TC Jazz Fest: Hot Club Mania Quartet, Global Jazz Acoustic Quartet @ Erta Ale Ethiopian Restaurant

Reviser, Dead Poets, Stranger Gallery, Spectres of Desire @ 56 Brewing

Underscores, Umru @ Fine Line

Ole 60, Phil Kane @ First Avenue

TC Jazz Fest: Gonzo’s Planet @ Gambit Brewing

Samambo Pride—Freaky Gyal @ Green Room

TC Jazz Fest: Lee Engele & Reynold Philipsek with Gary Schulte @ Heimie’s Haberdashery

Second Chance Prom: Promaggedon @ The Hennepin

90s Party with YOU OUGHTA KNOW & the 90s Preservation Society @ Hook and Ladder

Indigo Room: The Pride Month Edition @ Hook and Ladder

Queer the Mic: A Pride Party @ Icehouse

Irish Diplomacy @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

K?D, Moore Kismet @ The Loft

Shredding Flannel @ Mainstreet Bar

TC Jazz Fest: JazzMN Orchestra with Michael Mayo, Sullivan Fortner Trio, Zacc Harris Group, Youth Performances @ Mears Park—Last year, I spared the Jazz Fest (and Racket readers) my terrible “free jazz” joke, and you know what that means? It’s back for ‘26, suckers! Ahem. “Free jazz” is a style of music built upon adventurous improvisation that defies melodic and harmonic expectations, and it’s not for everyone. But when it comes to the Twin Cities Jazz Fest, “free jazz” is just jazz that you don’t have to pay to hear—and that’s very much for everyone. Once more this summer Lowertown will be wholly engulfed in jazz for two whole days, and you‘ll be able to wander in and out of 18 area venues, gratis, just digging the sounds. As always, Mears Park remains the center of the action; headlining the main stage there are fusion stars the Yellowjackets and the JazzMN Orchestra with vocalist Michael Mayo. Don’t know much about jazz? Find out what you like—for free. Find times and more info —Keith Harris Last year, I spared the Jazz Fest (and Racket readers) my terrible “free jazz” joke, and you know what that means? It’s back for ‘26, suckers! Ahem. “Free jazz” is a style of music built upon adventurous improvisation that defies melodic and harmonic expectations, and it’s not for everyone. But when it comes to the Twin Cities Jazz Fest, “free jazz” is just jazz that you don’t have to pay to hear—and that’s very much for everyone. Once more this summer Lowertown will be wholly engulfed in jazz for two whole days, and you‘ll be able to wander in and out of 18 area venues, gratis, just digging the sounds. As always, Mears Park remains the center of the action; headlining the main stage there are fusion stars the Yellowjackets and the JazzMN Orchestra with vocalist Michael Mayo. Don’t know much about jazz? Find out what you like—for free. Find times and more info here , including pre-event happenings on Thursday.

TC Jazz Fest: BrassZilla, Choro Borealis, Nancy Bierma Trio @ Mears Park

Pyrmafrost, Major Malfunction, Black Wine @ Memory Lanes

TC Jazz Fest: Youth Stage @ Metronome Brewery

TC Jazz Fest: How Birds Work, Carson Parker Trio, Tristano School @ Metronome Brewery

TC Jazz Fest: Anthony Thoe & Nick Baker @ Mezz Taproom

TC Jazz Fest: Alma Brasileira @ Minnesota Museum of American Art

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Kayla Elsewhere @ Modist Brewing

Brunch Karaoke @ Mortimers

The Assortment feat. DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimers

Taking Back Sunday, Bayside @ Mystic Lake Casino

TC Jazz Fest: Jim Witzel Quartet, WPK Trio feat. Judi Vinar & Steve Wagner, Ella Grace Quintet, and more @ Nautilus Music Theater

Disney Pride in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Pity Party, Stock Market Cinema, Jammaz @ Pilllar Forum

Gear Daddies @ Pryes Brewing—see Friday's listings. see Friday's listings.

High Speed Snowshoes with TABAH and Sallyforth @ 7th St Entry

TC Jazz Fest: Erin Livingston @ Saint Paul Hotel

Nathan Walker Band, Dave Rave and the Governers, Lolo’s Ghost @ Schooner Tavern

Stone Arch Bridge Festival @ Stone Arch Bridge—Stone Arch Bridge Festival is the Voltron of summer fests. The head? Why, that’s the 200-plus artists who showcase and sell their work in the juried art exhibition. The torso? Well, that’s the culinary food market and the beer garden, which will keep you fed and buzzed. The arms are the two music stages which are loaded with local acts all day, and the legs are the classic car show featuring gorgeous cars and the vintage and vinyl market for folks who like to look for gold among the dust. Finally, the sword (why did a giant robot need a sword?) is —Jessica Armbruster Stone Arch Bridge Festival is the Voltron of summer fests. The head? Why, that’s the 200-plus artists who showcase and sell their work in the juried art exhibition. The torso? Well, that’s the culinary food market and the beer garden, which will keep you fed and buzzed. The arms are the two music stages which are loaded with local acts all day, and the legs are the classic car show featuring gorgeous cars and the vintage and vinyl market for folks who like to look for gold among the dust. Finally, the sword (why did a giant robot need a sword?) is the afterparty at Pryes Brewing, which features headliners Soul Asylum on Friday and Gear Daddies on Saturday (see above for more details on that).

Amyl & the Sniffers @ Surly Brewing Festival Field—Amy Taylor is the kind of frontwoman that every punk band unashamed of wanting to succeed dreams about, a live-wire performer with unlimited energy and attitude, and plenty of smarts as well. On their second album, 2021’s Comfort to Me, this Aussie band soared, sounding brawnier than ever as Taylor got brainier. Dismissive when she wanted to be, as on “Don’t Need a Cunt (Like You to Love Me)” (sometimes a parenthetical makes all the difference), she also stretched her worldview on "Capital," averring, "I only just started learning basic politics." Cartoon Darkness, 2024’s followup, is a baby step backwards, as animated and two-dimensional as its title suggests, with Taylor coasting a bit on attitude, but with the band pounding behind her, it still smokes most of the competition. And to show they’re nobody’s purists, the punks have since teamed up with the Grammys’ favorite producer/DJ Fred Again on “You’re on Star.”—Keith Harris Amy Taylor is the kind of frontwoman that every punk band unashamed of wanting to succeed dreams about, a live-wire performer with unlimited energy and attitude, and plenty of smarts as well. On their second album, 2021’s Comfort to Me, this Aussie band soared, sounding brawnier than ever as Taylor got brainier. Dismissive when she wanted to be, as on “Don’t Need a Cunt (Like You to Love Me)” (sometimes a parenthetical makes all the difference), she also stretched her worldview on "Capital," averring, "I only just started learning basic politics." Cartoon Darkness, 2024’s followup, is a baby step backwards, as animated and two-dimensional as its title suggests, with Taylor coasting a bit on attitude, but with the band pounding behind her, it still smokes most of the competition. And to show they’re nobody’s purists, the punks have since teamed up with the Grammys’ favorite producer/DJ Fred Again on “You’re on Star.”

Don Toliver @ Target Center

Red Eye Ruby, Jensen Lake, Sylvia May @ Terminal Bar

Pamela McNeill @ 318 Cafe

Bobby Rethwish, Pool Culture, spaceport @ 331 Club

Reverend Horton Heat, the Surfrajettes @ Turf Club

RevellionFest @ Underground Music

Fluid Frequencies @ Uptown VFW

TC Jazz Fest: Roda de Samba Brasil with S @ Urban Growler

Blade Rave @ Varsity Theater

Leslie Vincent @ Volstead’s

Nick Elstad @ Water Works

Funk Lump & the Nugs, Chemistry Set, Forever 41 @ White Squirrel

Trench Sized Trio @ White Squirrel

Letters, Hospital Property, the Dirty Pretty @ White Squirrel

TC Jazz Fest: Graydon Peterson Trio, HEYARLO!, Grady Cartony Quintet @ Zamboni’s

Self-Evident, Or Does It Explode?, …And I Found a Way @ Zhora Darling

Co-Mingl Photo provided

Sunday, June 21

Tree, Clog, JWAG @ Acadia

Clover and the Bee @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Shane Parish Performs “Autechre Guitar” @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Summer Solstice Sound Bath with Marc Anderson @ Cedar Cultural Center

Cootie Catcher, Chutes, Sandpaper @ Cloudland

The Big Broadway Singalong @ Crooners

Urban Classic Presents: The Music of Rufus and Chaka Khan @ Crooners

Church of Cash @ Dakota

Como Pops @ Dock & Paddle

St. Anthony Civic Orchestra @ Dock & Paddle

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Phil Heywood @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Dexter and the Moonrocks, Cigarettes @ Sunset and High June @ Fine Line

F1RST Wrestling presents WREMIX with P.O.S and Sean Anonymous @ First Avenue

12—The Ultimate Musical Tribute @ Green Room

Tina Schlieske @ Hewing Hotel

Trevor McSpadden and Band @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics (Residency) @ Icehouse

Saddle Sores @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Retrofizz @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Sunday Scaries @ Mortimers

Disney Pride in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Co-Mingl @ Parkway Theater

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Stone Arch Bridge Festival @ Stone Arch Bridge

Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club

Switchyard @ 331 Club

Pat Donohue @ 331 Club

High on Fire @ Turf Club

swaglone.mp4, DJ Shah, & C Blast @ Underground Music

Armor for Sleep @ Varsity Theater

Juneteenth Jubilee: Velvet Ice @ Volstead’s

Ghost Wagon @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

Dinner Time Photo provided

Monday, June 22

Pryncess @ Acadia

Massive Reggae Monday @ Cabooze

Dan Chouinard with Prudence Johnson @ Crooners

John Pizzarelli Trip @ Dakota

Bend in the River Big Band @ Dock & Paddle

Dexter and the Moonrocks, Cigarettes @ Sunset, High June @ Fine Line

L.A.’s Monday Nights @ Icehouse

Minnesota Freedom Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimers

MGK @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Dyego & BluNites, Otlo @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

Care Free, Formal, Skewed, Cellar, & Frozen Over @ Underground Music

Joshua Sloane @ Varsity Theater

The Midnight Movers @ White Squirrel

Dinner Time, Embahn @ Zhora Darling