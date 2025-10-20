See the Packed Streets, Clever Signs, and Inflatables of the Weekend’s No Kings Protest in Downtown Minneapolis

On Saturday, more than 2,700 "No Kings" protests against the policies of the Trump administration took place around the country. Dozens of events were held throughout Minnesota, even in deep red districts, and the downtown Minneapolis march brought out an estimated 100,000 people.

The downtown march went on a 1.3-mile loop beginning at The Commons park, hading up Washington Avenue, going west on Nicollet Mall, and then moving south on South Fourth Street, back to The Commons. "When the front of the march got to the finish there were still three blocks of protesters lined up that hadn’t even started marching," says our photographer, Chris Juhn. "There were so many people."

Juhn adds that while there weren't many counter protesters, one person did confront Attorney General Keith Ellison over the death of the Kingsley Bimpong, the Black man who, according to a lawsuit, died of a stroke in an Eagan jail last year as police ignored his symptoms.

You can see that encounter, as well as dozens of other scenes from Saturday's march, in the photos below.