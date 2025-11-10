NE Fall Arts Crawl, Sexy Puzzling, Katseye: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

A wall of saws at the library. Minnesota Tool Library, photo by Jessica Armbruster

MONDAY 11.10

Minnesota Tool Library’s 10th Anniversary

Fulton Taproom

As someone with a pair of bolt cutters that have been used exactly once (years ago, when I lost the key to a storage unit lock), it’s easy to appreciate the MN Tool Library’s motto: access over ownership. Had I known about this valuable resource earlier, my stupid, stupid tool closet would surely be taking up less space. So let’s toast to 10 years of this really cool organization, which allows members to check out and take home all kinds of crazy things (power washers, cement mixers, chainsaws), as well as not-so-crazy things (rakes, stud finders, Phillips-head screwdrivers). “The library provides the support and there are people here that can help you, but if you don't want it you can just come in and do your own thing,” MTL’s Executive Director Kate Hersey told Racket in a recent profile. Tonight’s hang will include a presentation, games, prizes, and the release of a collaborative beer, Joint Effort. Free; RSVP/donate here. 4-8 p.m. 414 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

WEDNESDAY 11.12

21+ Puzzles After Dark

Bricksworth Beer Co.

Last week, you may have read a very fun feature in a certain local online alternative publication about the Twin Cities’ competitive puzzling scene. And if that piqued your interest in speed puzzling at all, this is a great chance to check it out for the first time. Since it’s a 21+ “after dark” event, “this contest features a puzzle image that is a bit more spicy/cheeky than our normal images,” explains organizer Sarah Does Puzzles. Did you know there were such puzzles out there? I didn’t, but this blurb is now responsible for “sexy jigsaw puzzle” appearing in my Google search history. 21+. $48.54 per team of four. 6 p.m. 305 N. Fifth Ave. Ste. 105, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

A Dayton's window, 2023 Mpls Downtown Council

THURSDAY 11.13

Dayton’s Holiday Market

Dayton’s

Downtown is back? Well, this annual pop-up shop is, at least. Now in its fifth year, Dayton’s Holiday Market does the old department store one better, hosting over 100 local makers and brands, including Love Your Melon gear, artisan giftables, and unique sports merch from Minnesota teams. Or maybe food and booze is more your thing? The market will also host Oak Grill Culinary Classics, which will serve up wild rice soup and pastries from local bakeries, and the Jingle Giles Bar, which, according to the release, will offer “festive cocktails, mocktails, meatballs,” and other treats. Folks too scared to venture downtown fear not, as a satellite market will be setting up shop in Southdale Center later this month (personally, I’d take an empty downtown over an empty mall any day). 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 27—Jessica Armbruster

The arts buildings of the weekend. NEMAA

FRIDAY 11.14

California Dreamin’/Open Casket/Art Attack/Fall in Q.arma/Art This Way

Various Locations

No one calls it “Fall-A-Whirl,” but maybe we should? Every November the big buildings of the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District host an open house with their own name at the same dates and times as the rest of the neighborhood. It’s not quite as all-consuming as AAW—there will be more parking, for example—but that’s part of the charm (and convenience) of this fall crawl. At each location you’ll find four to six floors of things to explore, and at Casket you’ll have multiple buildings to wander through, too. There will be gallery receptions, pre-holiday sales, live demonstrations, and probably some free wine and friendly conversation if you wander into a space in good spirits. Along the way you’ll find food trucks parked outside (Northrup), live music in the lounge (Solar), and a pop-up basement speakeasy (Casket). All of these events have a bar, pub, or restaurant within walking distance (if not already in the building). Pick one and make a casual afternoon of it, or aim for a marathon and do them all. Free. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. California Building, 2205 California St. NE; Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE; Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE (Sat.-Sun. only); Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Katseye: Just some ladies making their way through the parking lot of Kpop. Promo

SATURDAY 11.15

Katseye

Armory

And why shouldn’t the U.S. have its own Kpop girl group? Though of course the creation of this multinational sextet of stylish gals was orchestrated in part by the South Korean pop overlords at Hybe—global pop indeed weaves a twisted web in 2025. High points of Katseye’s breakthrough EP, Beautiful Chaos, include “Gnarly” (about the adaptability of that simple adjective), “M.I.A.” (not about the Sri Lankan pop star turned crackpot anti-vaxxer), and a sisterhood anthem so all-inclusive it features the sentiment “God bless even the mean girls.” With just two EPs and 13 songs total to their name, you can probably expect to hear their full catalog, and witness multiple outfits, though really, no one knows just what to expect from a Katseye show: They’re kicking off their world tour in Minneapolis. Just how big are Katseye? Not only are they nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy, but look at these prices. $345 and up. 8:30 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

A Dark Art Market

56 Brewing

For some of us (points two thumbs directly at my own chest) the desire to purchase more offbeat/spooky/creepy/weird housewares/jewelry/clothing/art doesn’t end just because October 31 is behind us. This Dark Art Market hosted by Midnight Creatures is for anyone who’s ever repurposed Halloween decorations as everyday decor, bringing 22 local artists and makers who specialize in the stranger things together. Organizers promise: “handcrafted leather goods, prints, jewelry, stained glass, neon, chains, pottery, bones, clothing, fiber arts, [and] sweet and spicy treats,” so there’s something for everyone here—but especially for the goth niece on your holiday shopping list. Free. 1-5 p.m. 3055 NE Columbia Ave. Ste. 103a, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Devo



Palace Theatre

For more than half a century, these Akron-spawned new wave philosophers have been cultivating the artier side of pop, whether deconstructing the Stones or scoring a fluke hit with “Whip It” in 1980. Devo’s Minnesota ties go way back: They played the Walker as early as 1978 (here’s a full bootleg) and were a big part of M-80, the “no wave” show at the University of Minnesota Field House that helped our underground music scene coalesce (performing as DOVE to sidestep contractual issues). In addition, local artist Chuck Statler shot pics for the inner sleeve of Are We Not Men? We Are DEVO and some of their early videos. Devo just wrapped up a quick tour with fellow new wave survivors the B-52s; this date makes up for a postponed June show. $130-$300. 8 p.m. 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Leslie Vincent Promo

SUNDAY 11.16

Leslie Vincent



Parkway Theater



Vincent knows her way around a standard (she tackles a few on her 2023 album About Last Night), but she stands out as that rarity in contemporary jazz singing—a sharp songwriter. Her new album, Little Black Book, offers a frisky take on the quiddities of modern love, with cell phones and emails keeping lovers apart far more than connecting them, and the title of “Hannah Always Cries At Ikea” is totally self-explanatory. In fact, the most poignant love story here takes place between two women who meet over a century ago. Vincent is a dynamo of a performer, and the five-piece band (guitarist Blake Foster, pianist Patrick Adkins, bassist Matt McIntyre, drummer Ben Ehrlich, trumpeter Mitch Van Laar) that provides supple accompaniment should get to spread out some live. And we’re promised special guests, which very well may include Jeremy Messersmith, who duets with her on “What Humans Do.” $25-$30. 7 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

The Mars Volta

First Avenue

Curiously, prog rock had a mini moment within the ’00s emo movement. I’ll never forget browsing the CD racks at the Richfield Best Buy (RIP), stumbling upon Coheed & Cambria, and reading the sticker that claimed it was for fans of the Warped Tour and Yes. With the Mars Volta, the prog seeds had already been planted in their old band, the fantastic post-hardcore act At the Drive-In. Fantastical, incomprehensible $10 words always spilled out of Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s mouth; Omar Rodríguez-López’s guitar heroics always felt pulled in the direction of compositional complexity. So when they rose from the ashes of ATDI with their indulgent yet excellent 2003 Mars Volta debut, De-Loused in the Comatorium, it kinda made sense. More surprising is the longevity of that group, which, whether you noticed or not, just dropped their ninth studio album, Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos del Vacio. Feel like immersing yourself back in that world? Check out the 2023 documentary Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird to catch up on not just the Mars Volta, but also the ATDI reunion that dazzled me at the Palace in 2017. 18+. $82.17. 7 p.m. 701 First Ave. N. Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Courtesy Walker Art Center Dyani White Hawk, 'Walk With Me,' 2024, acrylic and rhinestone

ONGOING

“Dyani White Hawk: Love Language”

Walker Art Center

Wisconsin-born Minnesota resident Dyani White Hawk gets a major survey covering 15 years of work at the Walker Art Center this fall. Mostly working in abstraction, she explores her Lakota and European heritage using a variety of media. For “Love Language,” White Hawk’s work will be arranged in four sections, starting with paintings and quill- and beadwork, shifting to video installations featuring Indigenous languages and large-scale photography, and concluding with recent and new works of glass mosaics and beaded sculpture. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. Through February 15—Jessica Armbruster

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Night—and I cannot emphasize this enough—Trains! This seasonal show at Twin City Model Railroad Museum is a winter wonderland of miniatures. The lights are turned down low, and everything has a warm glow as the vintage engines chug around their tiny landscape. It’s incredibly cute, wholesome winter fun, and while the trains typically run on Saturdays, there are bonus nights on Black Friday (November 28), and additional dates throughout December and January. Plus, we hear a certain Santa Claus plans to make an appearance on December 13 and 20… $15, free for children ages 4 and under. 3-7 p.m. 668 Transfer Road, Ste. 8, St. Paul; find more info here. Saturdays through February—Em Cassel