Music at the Fair (and Not at the Fair) in Your Complete Concert Calendar: August 20-26

If you're a fairhead, there's plenty of live music to check out (free and very much not free) on the 'grounds. For the free stages, I only listed the headliners, so check the State Fair website for more. And if you're fair-averse, there's plenty here for you too.

Tuesday, August 20

Byte Night @ Acadia

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

Oyster World, Monsoon, Mullet, Malamiko @ Cloudland

Steve Earle with Shannon McNally @ Dakota

Jon Miller @ Dark Horse

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Coax from Chuckanut @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Built to Spill with Floating Witch’s Head and Rich Mattson and the Northstars @ First Avenue—On this tour, Boise lifer Doug Martsch and his latest rhythm section celebrate the 30th anniversary of There’s Nothing Wrong With Love, Built to Spill’s justifiably celebrated breakthrough album. It’s an album of lysergic epiphanies recalled with clear-eyed sobriety, offhand melodies casually backed into, and reedy yearning that never whines. Plus it gave us one of the greatest single lines of the late 20th century: “If I don’t die or worse I’m gonna need a nap.” You don’t necessarily go see BTS (confusing abbreviation now, huh?) for specific songs—you go to hear Doug play guitar, and these old cuts will certainly get beefed up live. After all, no indie rocker made more of their Neil Young fandom in the ’90s than Martsch. (And believe me, 30 years ago lots of indie rockers took a crack at it.) OK, maybe J Mascis. But Martsch has better tunes. On this tour, Boise lifer Doug Martsch and his latest rhythm section celebrate the 30th anniversary of There’s Nothing Wrong With Love, Built to Spill’s justifiably celebrated breakthrough album. It’s an album of lysergic epiphanies recalled with clear-eyed sobriety, offhand melodies casually backed into, and reedy yearning that never whines. Plus it gave us one of the greatest single lines of the late 20th century: “If I don’t die or worse I’m gonna need a nap.” You don’t necessarily go see BTS (confusing abbreviation now, huh?) for specific songs—you go to hear Doug play guitar, and these old cuts will certainly get beefed up live. After all, no indie rocker made more of their Neil Young fandom in the ’90s than Martsch. (And believe me, 30 years ago lots of indie rockers took a crack at it.) OK, maybe J Mascis. But Martsch has better tunes.

League Two (August Residency) with Beemer, Shrimp Olympics, Jest @ Green Room

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

Lake Davi @ Loring Park

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

NOFX @ Myth Live

New Band Night @ Palmer's

Chris Davies & The Afterparty (Single Release) with Thomas Sticha @ Parkway

Lexie Modica @ Peavey Plaza

Conquer Divide with ENMY and Odds of an Afterthought @ 7th St Entry

Jhené Aiko, Cot Leray, Tink, Kiana Ledé and Umi @ Target Center

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Dan Israel @ 331 Club

August Conspiracy Series featuring Ruby Blu & Debbie Briggs @ 331 Club

King Buzzo & Trevor Dunn with JD Pinkus @ Turf Club

Wednesday, August 21

Shady Baby's Open Mic @ Acadia

Michael Gold Quintet @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunker's

Dad Bod, Orua, Celica @ Cloudland

Gigi the Ukalady @ The Commons

Buddy Holly: Oh Boy @ Crooners

Steve Earle with Shannon McNally @ Dakota

KP&J @ Day Block Brewing

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Southside Aces @ Eagles 34

Bilmuri with Driveways @ Fine Line

Old Gods of Appalachia @ Fitzgerald Theater

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffeehouse

Flavor Jam @ Green Room

JCS Creative Collaborations @ Jazz Central

Flamenco X Ensemble @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Brass Messengers @ Loring Park

School of Rock @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Hip-Hop State Fair Pre-Party @ Modist

The Ineffable Residency of Josh & Ivy @ Mortimer's

Cole Diamond @ Palmer's

Midge Ure @ Parkway

Nothin 2 Lose, Father Melissa, Uh Uh Uh @ Pilllar Forum

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

TWINE and Dream Of The Wild with KG4 @ 7th St Entry

Tim Minichin @ State Theatre

Breaker's Paradise @ Terminal Bar

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Flatwound @ 331 Club

Said in Stone, Hemma + John Cushing @ 331 Club

Dilly Dally Alley (Album Release) with The Nunnery, room3, and Fend @ Turf Club

Silent Halo, Super Hecking Valid, Witch Syndicate @ Underground Music Venue

The St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Handsome Traveler with Chandlers House, Ozibattler @ White Squirrel

Anvil with Olathia and Pulsifier @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, August 22

Groovetronix @ Acadia

Billy Gleason, Pearl Parkway, & The Rumor @ Amsterdam

The Latin Soul Vibe @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's

Marsgarb, Crystal Myslajek, the Nunnery @ Cloudland

Prank Williams @ The Commons

A Tribute to Bill Evans with The Phil Aaron Trio @ Crooners

The Super Tramps @ Crooners

Dave Barnes @ Dakota

Matcha Fever, In2ition, B n' the Spice Cabinet @ Day Block Brewing

DxLr @ The Commons

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Lucki @ Fillmore

Brett Dennen with Ethan Regan @ Fine Line

Blu Kanu @ Granada

Snapped: Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Hook and Ladder

Ponyfolk with St. Anthony Mann & Val Son @ Icehouse

DJ Yasmeenah @ Loring Park

Salsa del Soul with Tropical Zone Orchestra @ Mears Park

RuDeGiRL @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Mary Bue @ Peavey Plaza

Quiet Winter, PRGRPHS, Not Yet All Things, The Light in the Ocean @ Pilllar Forum

Fractal Geometry 3.0 @ Red Sea

Edie Rae Band, Tiny Traces @ Schooner Tavern

Paul Spring with We Are The Willows and Adelyn Strei @ 7th St Entry

Becky G with Los Aptos @ State Fair Grandstand

The 70’s Magic Sunshine Band @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage

Phil Vassar @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage

Tina Schlieske & Friends @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Kiss the Tiger @ Surly Brewing—File this one under: neat! Doomtree’s Lazerbeak has been curating a free weekly live and local music series all summer long at Surly, and this installment features wild rock ‘n’ rollers Kiss the Tiger, who you may remember from —Jay Boller File this one under: neat! Doomtree’s Lazerbeak has been curating a free weekly live and local music series all summer long at Surly, and this installment features wild rock ‘n’ rollers Kiss the Tiger, who you may remember from this Racket profile . (Savvy readers may have also spotted our low-key Summer of Sound hyping each week in Freeloader Friday.) Our highbrow, Greil Marcusian critical assessment of KtT? Frontwoman Meghan Kreidler & Co. rock. The Summer of Sound series concludes next Thursday with twangy indie rockers Keep for Cheap.

The Matt Arthur Contraption (Album Release) @ 331 Club

Luke Callen @ White Squirrel

Friday, August 23

Wes Hoffman and Friends @ Acadia

Sinners @ ACME Collective

Filth, Evernorth, Neck Wrung @ Amsterdam

The Gated Community + Paperbacks @ Aster Cafe

BEAU WANZER X SHARLESE X ANDREW WOOD X BANKIE PHONES @ Beast Barbecue

Nick Bhalla @ Berlin

Half Past Midnight @ Berlin

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunkers

The Stonedest, Adult Video, Can’t Cope @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Neo Neos, Hot Press, Cloud Cutter @ Cloudland

Hybrid Guitar Inventions @ Crooners

Bruce A. Henry @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Geoff Jones and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Lamont Cranston @ Crooners

Ruthie Foster @ Dakota

The Confused, Tarias and the Sound, Willow @ Day Block Brewing

Mechanix @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's 4th Friday Sock Hop with the Rockin' Hep Cats @ Eagles 34

Mary Bue, Brass Duo Vecchio, the Twins of Franklin @ 50th & France

Trap Karaoke @ Fillmore

Emo Nite @ Fine Line

Munson Hicks @ The Freehouse

Zeta Grl, Murphy Smith, Venus Yevu, and Mira Babal @ The Garage

Morcava @ Ginkgo Coffeehouse

Late Night Take Out @ Green Room

Afropiano and Beyond with DJ K-Little and VDJ 2Much @ Hook and Ladder

AFROMATIC ft Obi Original, Mack Oc, Tolzysound, Dj Keyz @ Icehouse

Glycerin Tears @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Scott Liebers @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Crystal Sky 2024 @ Minnesota River Valley Sanctuary

Let Er RIp @ Padraigs

Sleeping Jesus, Gentleman Speaker, The Havana Sleeve, Jo Kellen (Products) and Loon Booster @ Palmer's

P.O.S, Dwynell Roland, Casey Gerald @ Pilllar Forum—So, this is the first P.O.S show since before the pandemic and the Great Minneapolis Music Twitter Reckoning, is it not? So, this is the first P.O.S show since before the pandemic and the Great Minneapolis Music Twitter Reckoning, is it not?

New Feral Cats @ Schooner Tavern

Colin Bracewell, Social Cig, Dial Tone, and Harlow @ 7th St Entry

The 70’s Magic Sunshine Band @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage

Phil Vassar @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage

Tina Schlieske & Friends @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Ruben de Ronde @ Studio B

JoJo Green, Red Eye Ruby, Dani Erin @ 331 Club

EFMI, Swenoda @ Terminal Bar

jjuujjuu with Good Doom and Van Glow Light Show @ Turf Club

Sheebie with Oceanographer & Cannabis Kiss @ Underground Music Venue

THE BASS FILES: CROMATIK, KAUSE, SCAFETTA @ Uptown VFW

Y2K AF @ Varsity Theater

Northern Hammer, Living Through Ghosts, Lord Hammer @ White Rock Lounge

Lords Of The Universe with Deep Fakes @ White Squirrel

Rachel Holder's 40th Birthday Extravagance @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis

Boots and Needles with Kinda Fonda Wanda and The 241s @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, August 24

Kaviar @ Acadia

Lindsey Stirling with Walk off the Earth @ Armory

Jeremy Walker Solo Piano @ Berlin

Pat Keen (Album Release) @ Berlin

MIkel Wright & the Wrongs, Stringdingers @ Bunkers

The Atomic Playboys & No Limits The B-Side Band @ Cabooze

Cannabis Kiss, Mommy Log Balls, Burrow, and Small Animal Hospital @ Can Can Wonderland

Ray Gun Youth, BIG INTO, Being a Satellite @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Bob Schneider with Fathom Lane @ Cedar Cultural Center

Billy McLaughlin & Nathan Wilson @ Crooners

Bree Turner @ Crooners

Sarah Reich @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Geoff Jones with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Ruthie Foster @ Dakota

Heliocene, Dystopian Dispatch, and the Green Line Quintet @ Dusty's

OPEN, Hush Victoria, Black Widows, Couch Potato Massacre @ Eagles 34

2 Burn Vault, My Kid Banana, RudeGirl, The Saboteurs, Cretin Avenue Hop @ Eagles 34

Kachunga Presents Choices @ 56 Brewing

PFR with Matthew Perryman Jones @ Fine Line

Gimme Gimme Disco @ First Avenue

Kent Saleska @ Gambit Brewing

Ecphasis, Kalopsya, Prismic Eye, Touch of Malice @ The Garage

Goth Prom XVII: Resurgence @ Granada

St. George's Folly @ Green Room

kLL sMTH & Friends + a special gRLL sMTH Cookout @ Hook and Ladder

Jerryapolis: An Evening of Grateful Dead @ Icehouse

Thomas Strommen @ Jazz Central

Cyclops, Blurrd Vzn @ The Loft

The Roxxy Hall Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Fatal @ Modist Brewing

ECHO Band @ Padraigs Brewing

Loss Leader, The Slow Death, Powerdam, Couch Potato Massacre and Atomic Lights @ Palmer's

Ray Covington @ Papa Legba Lounge

We've Got You Covered @ Parkway

August DJ Dance Ride with Jen Symmetry and Jake Encinas @ Perennial Cycle

SOL, Ruman Beck, Nastradme, Brynn Battani @ Pilllar Forum

Enigma: Kema, Moreitt, Akko @ Red Sea

Mark Cameron Band @ Schooner Tavern

American Scarecrows with James Eugene Russell & His Enablers and The Evening Rig @ 7th St Entry

Chance the Rapper @ State Fair Grandstand—This year’s Grandstand lineup is solid if not especially remarkable. Erstwhile teenpopper Becky G put out a very nice regional Mexican album last year. Ludacris and T-Pain will make for a fun twofer. Matchbox Twenty recorded more good songs than the Goo Goo Dolls and the Counting Crows combined. Obligatory country act Blake Shelton feels even more obligatory than usual. I’m neutral on throwback balladeer Stephen Sanchez. Mötley Crüe’s retirement is long överdüe. Howard Kaylan and Mark Volman of the Turtles This year’s Grandstand lineup is solid if not especially remarkable. Erstwhile teenpopper Becky G put out a very nice regional Mexican album last year. Ludacris and T-Pain will make for a fun twofer. Matchbox Twenty recorded more good songs than the Goo Goo Dolls and the Counting Crows combined. Obligatory country act Blake Shelton feels even more obligatory than usual. I’m neutral on throwback balladeer Stephen Sanchez. Mötley Crüe’s retirement is long överdüe. Howard Kaylan and Mark Volman of the Turtles killed hip-hop . And then there’s Chance. Rap’s gleaming beacon became an unfair backlash target in 2019 when he released The Big Day, a sweet if sprawling album about getting married that rubbed a bunch of cynics the wrong way. And after all that, the marriage didn't work out. His latest single "3333" suggests that he's at the "taking stock" stage of his career—the number refers to how many tickets he sold for this show and lyrics include this paraphrased quote from his agent “The venue holds 14,000, at this point you should probably think of pulling out.” So, uh, I assume seats are still available.

Tropical Zone Orchestra @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage

Maggie Rose @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage

Mae Simpson @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Duck Bomb, Justin Formico, Robert Dixon @ Terminal Bar

Afflatus, Canary Room, Fairy Boat @ 331 Club

Scrunchies (Album Release) with In Lieu and Mary Jam @ Turf Club—Scrunchies recorded their new album Colossal in Chicago with last October with Steve Albini, and it's marked by the crisp analog style that the producer defined. The latest single "Generator" builds up from an unaccompanied low end from new bassist Jeremy Walden (ex-Double Grave); throughout drummer Danielle Cusack's enthusiastic backup shouts create a dynamic tension with guitarist Laura Larson's lead vocals. Exciting stuff. Scrunchies recorded their new album Colossal in Chicago with last October with Steve Albini, and it's marked by the crisp analog style that the producer defined. The latest single "Generator" builds up from an unaccompanied low end from new bassist Jeremy Walden (ex-Double Grave); throughout drummer Danielle Cusack's enthusiastic backup shouts create a dynamic tension with guitarist Laura Larson's lead vocals. Exciting stuff.

Portside Dive with Wes Hoffman + Friends @ Underground Music Venue

Nox Novacula, E.T., Cult Sequence @ Uptown VFW

Tanzklub. Vol. 1. feat. Dr. Traxuit + Skyle King @ Uptown VFW

Zach Bryan @ U.S. Bank Stadium—I didn’t begrudge the fame this Oklahoma-born Navy vet turned self-made troubadour’s 34-track breakthrough American Heartbreak brought him, but I wasn’t exactly eager to pan for gold in what I heard as “two hours of melodically ambient and vulnerably macho country-folk.” But Bryan muscled past my reservations last year with his self-titled album, 16 songs trimmed down to less than an hour, with a full band kicking him in the ass. He’s a better storyteller and journalist than most fatalists, and aside from his thoughts on that “Oklahoma Smokeshow” whose “big dreams” will be killed by the “small town” (jeez bro, just let the girl have a few drinks and get laid, wontcha?), the women he sings about sound like real people he’d like to understand. I'm less enthused by this year's The Great American Bar Scene, Springsteen cameo/cosign or no. But Bryan projects an epic decency and non-toxic masculinity without hiding his shortcomings, and I’m looking forward to hearing how this connects with a football stadium full of believers. I’ll admit it, though—I still wish he’d lighten up some. I didn’t begrudge the fame this Oklahoma-born Navy vet turned self-made troubadour’s 34-track breakthrough American Heartbreak brought him, but I wasn’t exactly eager to pan for gold in what I heard as “two hours of melodically ambient and vulnerably macho country-folk.” But Bryan muscled past my reservations last year with his self-titled album, 16 songs trimmed down to less than an hour, with a full band kicking him in the ass. He’s a better storyteller and journalist than most fatalists, and aside from his thoughts on that “Oklahoma Smokeshow” whose “big dreams” will be killed by the “small town” (jeez bro, just let the girl have a few drinks and get laid, wontcha?), the women he sings about sound like real people he’d like to understand. I'm less enthused by this year's The Great American Bar Scene, Springsteen cameo/cosign or no. But Bryan projects an epic decency and non-toxic masculinity without hiding his shortcomings, and I’m looking forward to hearing how this connects with a football stadium full of believers. I’ll admit it, though—I still wish he’d lighten up some.

Laura Hickli with Silversmith @ White Squirrel

Mississippi Valley Orchestra Crewtet @ White Squirrel

The Customers with Velhasa, The Reach Outs @ White Squirrel

Little Fevers with Elour and Paul Cerar @ Zhora Darling

Prize Horse with Lockstep and Sleepwalk @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, August 25

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

TSR Time (feat. Robert Lehmann, DeCarlo Jackson, and Zak Khan) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunkers

1971: The Beat Goes On with Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

Lila Ammons Jazz Group @ Crooners

Obi Original’s Black Atlantics Meets Room3 @ Dakota

Drew Cagle & the Reputation @ Day Block Brewing

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

DayFunk - Day Time House Music Party : Lego! @ Eat Street Crossing

Joshua Bassett @ Fillmore

Sparky @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

St. Louis Park Community Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Pete Snell Quartet @ Metronome Brewing

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Esmé Patterson with Laura Hugo @ 7th St Entry

Blake Shelton with Emily Ann Roberts @ State Fair Grandstand

Tropical Zone Orchestra @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage

Maggie Rose @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage

Mae Simpson @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Private Oates @ Surly Brewing

Mike Munson @ 331 Club

The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club

Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper @ Xcel Energy Center

Monday, August 26

StoLyette @ Berlin

T. Mychael Rambo & Kevin Kling @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

deVon Gray: Jazz Implosion Mondays @ Icehouse

Necessary Diversion @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

The Pentagram String Band with Jaw Knee Vee and The Right Here @ 7th St Entry

The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, and The Cowsills @ State Fair Grandstand

PopROCKS @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage

The War & Treaty @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage

L.A. Buckner with BIG HOMiE @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Oxygen Destroyer @ Underground Music Venue

HonkTonk Rance @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Lydia Sophia @ Water Works

The Dans with Dan Neale, Dan Schwalbe & Dan Gaarder @ White Squirrel

Lord Jeremy Presents: Wedding Brawlers with CHUB @ White Squirrel