MN Street Style: Minnesota State Fair

With an average daily attendance of over 162,000 this year, the Minnesota State Fair had plenty of folks to chat with about style. Check out how these fairgoers accommodate a day of walking, heat, crowds, and bodies nourished by Sweet Martha’s Cookies and pickle beer while staying true to their personal style.

Makenzi Johnson

Karley Betzler

How would you describe your personal style?

I think it’s like grandma, teacher-core. And add in chic. I’m a teacher so I can wear pretty much whatever I want, as long as it’s pretty professional and I can move around easily. I like comfort more than anything, so it works for me.

Where do you find style inspiration?

I would say Pinterest, my friends, and just thrifting stuff. I like shopping for old fabrics and patterns, like quilted, handmade looking stuff.

Where do you shop to achieve this style?

I thrift a lot of things. And I like this place called Offe Market that has cheaper Baggu stuff, like my bag, which I bought on my honeymoon, and stuff like that. And honestly, with a teacher’s budget, Old Navy, American Eagle, Target, and that kind of stuff.

What’s your approach to dressing for a day at the fair while still trying to be “grandma/teacher chic”?

I think an athletic dress is perfect for that. I am very comfortable wearing the biker shorts that are underneath it; it’s an athletic fabric so it’s very breathable so it’s easy to move in. And we’re eating a lot of food so as my body fills up, it stays comfortable.

Makenzi Johnson

On an ideal fair day, without having to take comfort, weather, and walking into consideration, what would you wear?

It would probably be a colder day, so I could wear some type of loafer situation with a cable-knit cardigan, jeans, and some T-shirt that I’m tucking in.

Any State Fair recommendations?

Pronto Pup is one of my go-tos. They’re so much better than corn dogs. This is one I haven’t seen a lot of people get, but the Wine Friend Brie [at the Minnesota Wine Country booth]. It’s so good. I have to shout out the Honey Producers' stand, I love them so much. Their honey cream floats? Incredible.

Makenzi Johnson

Tyrone McDuffie

How would you describe your personal style?

Comfort is No. 1. I need something I feel comfortable in, something I like myself in and not just something everyone else has on. I like a lot of black with some sort of pop of something. Black with a pop of texture, fabrics, different patterns is my go to.

Do you have to pull back your personal style everyday, or can you achieve it in the work week?

Occupational therapy is my background so I used to wear scrubs. Now, I’m in medical sales so I’m mostly in business attire. Whenever I’m not at work I try to dress up in what I want to wear.

Where do you find style inspiration?

Growing up. I grew up in Philly, kind of northeast, back in the late ‘90s early 2000s. A lot of the foundation for my style comes from there. My sister lives in Korea, so I do a lot of Korean fashion. I take bits and pieces of that and pretty much meld it into something late ‘90s, early 2000s, kind of urban streetwear.

Makenzi Johnson

Where do you shop to achieve this blend of style?

Growing up I was a big thrifter. I don’t do it as much now, but Buffalo Exchange was always the place I went to. I travel a lot for work so when I go into a city, I find a local thrift store and see what I could wear. Zara is a good staples shop. Sundae School too; I like a lot of their stuff.

What’s your outfit strategy for a day at the fair?

Something like loose pants, good sneakers, something I can switch out on top if it gets hot. Like I got this tank under here so I can take [the button down] off. I like something that flows, is breathable, and is versatile.

How do you make an outfit more individualized to your personal style?

I’m always a fan of a big piece, something that is nice and [then] add something to compliment it. My wedding ring and this watch I’ve had for a while, so they’re always on. But sometimes I do different style earrings or a chain to pair with those statement things.

If you could recommend just one thing from the fair, what is it?

Porkchop on a stick. Done. You could do that only, and you’d be solid.

Makenzi Johnson

From left to right: Mina Khan, Jesse Faubaules, and Jiyoun Yoo

How would you describe your personal style?

Khan: Cutesy, goth adult.

Faubaules: Romantic, flowy, modern Victorian, and pattern clashing.

Yoo: Mix of preppy and workwear

Where do you find style inspiration?

Khan: I wear a lot of leather. You can’t see it now, but at large, I do. And a lot of boots with all my skirts. I like to be extra, when possible.

Faubaules: I’m always thinking about what would look cool on a beach. Like I have a really big blanket on the beach, I’m lounging, and I look good.

Yoo: I’ve been looking at Pinterest a little bit because I’m going through a personal crisis of what style I want to go for. Usually, just Instagram and online platforms.

Where do you shop to achieve this style?

Khan: I like Miista and Geel.

Faubaules: I definitely thrift most things. There’s a few brands like ORTUU that have really cool partywear that’s lacy, lingerie-esque but for more masculine bodies.

Yoo: I can’t afford this brand, but I like MHL. by Margaret Howell. That is exactly the blend of workwear and preppy I like.

Makenzi Johnson

What was the thought process for the outfit today at the fair?

Khan: I’m wearing a skort, which is easy. And I have several of the same [the Normal Brand] tank tops. But I’m trying to do a crunchier vibe today. I don’t do a crunchy style if I’m in the city. The only reason I’m doing it today is because we drove six hours from Chicago and we’re camping, sleeping in tents, going to go hiking tomorrow. But I can’t wear hiking boots with a nice purse, you know? That’s weird.

Faubaules: I was prioritizing utility. A lot of my pants are big and denim with lots of pockets so it works. I was able to bring pattern into it [today] but I don’t think I feel as free, necessarily, with my look at the State Fair. I’m choosing it based on practicality.

Yoo: I generally can’t bear being uncomfortable, so all the clothes I have are very comfortable. Nothing too tight or restricting my movement. Today, for example, I wore this skirt that has a band [by the hips] so I can eat a lot.

Any bucket list things to do or have done already at the State Fair?

Khan: I’m excited for the slide, the giant slide.

Faubaules: Jiyoun did so much research, so she needs to say this… I liked the reuben bowls a lot. They’re very croquette-y.



Yoo: I’m excited for the swing, I think I’ll definitely like that.