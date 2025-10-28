MN Street Style: Midnight Creatures Market 

October’s edition of MN Street Style features fashion inspired by cliché Halloween haunts, '80s metal bands, and comfort over trends at the Midnight Creatures Market: Parade of Lost Souls, hosted by Turbo Tim’s. Here’s what folks had to say about what they wear, along with an exclusive interview from the senior business analyst at the northeast Minneapolis auto shop, Brandon the cat.

Makenzi Johnson

Alex Wallaby

How would you describe your personal style?

I guess a lot of band T-shirts, and a denim vest or jacket. I like layers. Flannels, jackets—whatever I can layer. I don’t put a lot of thought into it.

Where do you find style inspiration?

A lot of times I’ll buy shirts inspired by people. I got this “CHAMPION” one at Target because I saw that Phil Collins wore a shirt like this back in the '80s. I like looking at old band pictures and get a lot of ideas from that. I like looking at old rock stars in their natural habitat, I guess.

I don’t have a lot of tie-dye yet, but I like the Deadhead type. A lot of denim. And metalhead stuff, so the Motörhead late '70s, early '80s kind of British metal inspiration. A lot of denim, because leather jackets are usually so expensive.

What about your outfit today?

I think typically I’d wear an oversized hoodie over this shirt, but truthfully, my cat pissed on it so I chose this flannel my mom got me for Christmas a few years ago, and there we go.

Makenzi Johnson

Where do you shop to find specific styles?

I got this vest from Stitch Kitten, Ruth [Sullivan] does an amazing job. She actually custom-made this Green Day one for me because we went and saw them last month. I get a lot of my stuff from her. Usually I hit up this really cool store [called Vintage] on Lyndale Ave. that used to be an old White Castle. Ragstock I usually raid, and wherever I can find a cool band shirt online.

Is there one specific band tee or general outfit you always grab if you don’t know what to wear?

I’ve had the shirt a few times, because as you get older you get wider, it turns out, so you have to find a new shirt. But usually I’ve done khakis like this, not too dressy, with an Oxford button down maybe. Right now, I’ll probably just grab one of my blue flannels, jeans or khakis, and go “Barbie Dream House” [makes a sweeping gesture over feet] to pick my shoes out.

Is there one person in music whose closet you’d like for yourself?

Probably Peter Gabriel after he left Genesis. He [had] some pretty sweet fits in the late '70s, early '80s when he did “Sledgehammer” and got really popular. He had some awesome power suits, but also a good range of stuff.

What older style would you like to see become more mainstream?

I’d like big shoulder pads to come back, a big power suit with shoulder pads. A little jauntiness through that, I’m big on shoulder pads and big suits.

Makenzi Johnson

Carly Klassen (right) and Jessica Briggs (left)

How would you each describe your personal style?

Klassen: I like to be comfortable and I really like jewelry. It’s an easy change to make your outfit and your energy different.

Briggs: I would say more is more. I like adding, instead of taking one thing away. I’m an add-four-more-things type of person to balance an outfit out. Otherwise, whatever feels comfortable. I like mixing patterns and colors.

Where do you look to for style inspiration?

Klassen: Definitely [Briggs]. I follow @hannylarry on Instagram, she’s amazing. We started sending each other outfit videos like a year ago where we just bounce off each other.

Briggs: My answer is pretty similar. I try to see what vibe [Klassen] is going for. I like @hannylarry as well, and just going out and seeing what other people are wearing.

As best friends of almost 30 years, do you ever coordinate outfits?

Briggs: Oh, we do! Sometimes we’ll shop and both like something, so we go, “If we buy it together, we have to wear it together.”

Klassen: We have some of the same stuff, but it usually starts with one of us being like, “This is what I’m wearing,” and the other going, “OK, I think I can build off of that.” I don’t think it’s intentional usually. I am excited about what [Briggs] is wearing and I want to match her energy.

Briggs: Yeah, it comes from a place of love and support, being gal pals for almost 30 years. Instead of being against each other, let’s do it together.

Where do you end up shopping frequently?

Briggs: A lot of it’s thrifting. But maybe I’ll find one piece somewhere and invest in it, like these pants are FreePeople, but everything else is thrifted. Curiosity in Northeast is one we stop at a lot.

Klassen: I just look for pieces. I ran across this [jacket] somewhere in some small shop in the suburbs and thought, “Oh, I want a fuzzy jacket,” so I got it. I like Anthropologie, but I don’t always buy from there as opposed to finding inspiration there.

What accessories are you wearing everyday no matter the outfit?

Klassen: I’m not wearing it right now because I have some Halloween necklaces on, but I have a locket that I wear every day. My wedding rings, these [gold] rings, and the bracelets are everyday ones, too.

Briggs: I have every day set jewelry that I wear and I’ll just add to that with random pieces. We love Betty Jäger jewelry pieces.

Makenzi Johnson

How do you balance a Halloween, fall style all year round or without being too costumey?

Klassen: I hate to be corny, but Halloween’s a way of life. I think colors and the size of things have a lot to do with it. Something that’s a little bit smaller or a fixed color palette is easy. My husband gifted me these earrings, but I realized they’re my Valentine's Day earrings too. For Halloween, it’s never too much, and it’s all year round.

Briggs: I think you could do bones and skeletons all year round, it just depends on how you’re styling it with everything else. Using more greens and mustard [shades] in summer works. But things like skeletons, rocks, crystals worn this time of year, everyone is like “Oh, fun! So Halloween!” and you’re just like, “Sure!”

What advice do you have for someone trying to stay unique but also feel inspired by their friend group?

Briggs: You’ve got to like what you see, because it’s about you. Do you feel good in the outfit you put together?

Klassen: And I think this, because I’m almost 50, but finding your personal style is not necessarily about finding the trends. Trends come and go, but your personal style doesn’t go out of style because it’s who you are.

Briggs: So often I think we’re raised to not uplift other women, support women, when really that’s where our power is. So, with your friend it’s about not being in competition like, “You can’t buy that because I was going to buy that.” Tuck it! We both like it, we both buy it, we’ll go out and both wear it. If someone comments on it, they’re jealous. Being older helps, too.

Klassen: Oh, yep! Being middle-aged helps a whole lot with not caring about that anymore.

Makenzi Johnson

Danny Wick

How would you describe your personal style?

Whatever I resonate with at the moment. I’m really pissed off with the government right now so that generally informs what top I’ll wear.

Where do you find inspiration, and clothing, for your style?

I stick to small creators and businesses. There’s one thrift store I really like, Hidden Treasures in St. Anthony. They do so good… I’ve found some really dope jewelry there. I do dye work so I buy a lot of my canvas from there, like white shirts and dresses.

Otherwise, just comfort. I’m trying to keep my nervous system from getting any more fucked up, so everything is comfortable.

What does an outfit look like when you have no idea what to wear one day?

I’m nonbinary, so generally, when I wake up, I won’t know how I’ll want to perform that day. If I’m performing feminine, it’s usually a tank top with a layer on top. If I’m performing more masculine, it’s usually a long sleeve or a T-shirt. Some days I leave the house looking like a crazy person who fell into a clothing bin but other days, someone could say, “Hey I like your outfit,” and I just go, “Uh, thanks?” Like, how did that happen?

And what about accessories?

Like everything else, what's the vibe today? I wear [accessories] based on what I’m feeling. I’m one of those people who believes in metaphysics, so whatever I feel at the time I’ll wear that [stone]. I wear these [silver rings on my thumbs] every day. But the [rutilated clear quartz] ring—speaking of the current political climate—is good for what you do want to worry about, instead of what you don’t want to be worrying about. So instead of being constantly bombarded with things you don’t want, this helps you focus.

Makenzi Johnson

Tell me about your outfit today.

This shirt is by HookieDuke, a local artist: “Resist, because no one is free when others are oppressed.” There’s a lot of shit going on today, and it’s this idea of trying to tell people that they’re not alone. Like "dude, I get it. It’s okay to be angry and scared but also go and do things.”

And these are the most comfortable pants I own. I try to not wear other tie-dye stuff if I’m already wearing tie-dye. And normally I can’t wear my boots because it’s too warm, but it’s nice and chilly today so I whipped them out. It’s all just functional, not about appearing any certain way.

Do you have a favorite graphic T-shirt in your closet?

There’s a company called the Just Okay Company and they make T-shirts. I have one that’s this guy, kind of like a cartoon, and he’s laughing as he’s phasing in and out of some shapes and the text says “Just going through some things.” I wear that to remind myself we really all are just going through things. We’re all just attempting to survive; it literally is our first rodeo.

What advice do you have for someone struggling to feel good in what they wear?

Find someone who actually loves you and ask their opinion. If your inner voice is being critical one day, ask somebody else. And if someone loves you, they’ll tell you to wear what makes you feel good. If you put a shirt on and it makes you smile, wear that. If a pair of pants makes you feel good, wear them.

I used to care about how I looked, when I was younger, because I tried to fit in; pass [as] straight and everything. And it sounds cliché, but I’m 38 and I have finally just gotten out of caring what other people think. I never believed that that would happen! But life is short, don’t wear what makes you uncomfortable.

Makenzi Johnson

Mary Burwinkel

How would you describe your personal style?

Color-driven and utilitarian—usually.

Do you find inspiration from anywhere?

My friends. They’re all pretty edgy.

Do you have a favorite place to shop for clothes?

I don’t shop very much, but usually thrift stores. I got this [skirt] yesterday from Goodwill. I got this top from Rewind [Minneapolis] during a 50% off sale. This necklace is by a local artist, Sweet Nothings. I’ve really been shopping at these markets I’ve been doing, which is dangerous.

What’s your approach for outfits and accessories for every day and special occasions?

Just black jeans with a T-shirt. I start with the shoes and go up from there, usually sneakers. I work in a warehouse so I can’t dress real cute all the time. When it’s an event like this, I just have fun.

I have a few special accessories that I wear once in a while. I work with my hands, so [rings] are special occasions only.

Do you find that your art ever influences your personal style?

No, not really. Maybe the colors, though.

Makenzi Johnson

Brandon

Bio: Cat, senior business analyst of Turbo Tim’s Minneapolis - Northeast auto shop. Insight to Brandon’s style provided with the help of Turbo Tim’s marketing director, Kevin McGrath, and groundskeeper, Storm Miller.

How would you describe your style, Brandon?

Sassy. A diva. I’m not afraid to yell at you for attention.

Where do you find this style inspiration?

It comes naturally. Nobody teaches me how to be stylish, I come up with this on my own. I know what I want.

Makenzi Johnson

What motivates you on any potential not-so-stylish days?

Treats. I really like treats. I guess I’ll eat regular food if there’s no treats, but I’ll follow you around if I think you have some. I’ll yell at you until you give me some, too.

What do you do to remain so stylish six years since coming to Turbo Tim’s?

At night, I like to collect the shop rags from all over and drag them into the middle of the shop. I make a pile. If I can’t find any rags, I’ll settle for paper towel rolls or even full-size bath towels. I’ve been known to drag car parts out of little baggies for my piles.

I stand up to dogs if they come in, too. If they sniff at me I’ll just stare at them and laugh.