MN Street Style: Artblok Autumn Festival

At the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association’s annual fall sale, Artblok Autumn Festival, we found three folks who are honoring their inner goth child, standing out, and transitioning their closet to winter.

Makenzi Johnson

Tyler DuBois and Ceirra Schuette

How would you each describe your personal style?

Schuette: I’m in my 30s so comfort is key, but I also like to look nice.

I was an emo kid growing up so [my personal style] still has aspects of that, but more mature. I’ve also started drifting more goth-y. Oftentimes we get labeled as a goth couple when we go out and about.

DuBois: I was also an emo kid; I kind of went away from it for a while but now in my mid 30s I’ve been rediscovering that side of myself. Less so in winter, because sweaters and layers and things, but I’ve been really exploring more androgyny, my feminine side, and gender identity.

We definitely get the emo label, but like, grown up goth, not Hot Topic goth.

Where are you pulling style inspiration from?

Schuette: Honestly, a lot of the young kids. I really dig Gen Z’s style. I do like playing with androgyny too, and am really into masculine looking feminine and feminine looking masculine. But it’s mainly just what I see on the internet, not me necessarily seeking it out. The algorithms are really great for just showing you whatever you need.

DuBois: I have ADHD, so whenever I find something I like, I go, “This is who I am now. This is my personal style.” And then after a bit of time, that kind of fades down into a level that joins the rest of the things I’ve had a hyperfixation on in the past.

Sometimes I’ll come across someone and just dig everything they have on, which gives me the courage to try things. Like, I wear a lot of fishnets in the summer. And I’ve been doing press-on nails; I like the claws. For a long time I’ve wanted [fake nails] but the glue stays on forever; I recently discovered adhesive tabs. I guess people don’t generally like them because they don’t last very long, but that's a pro for me because I can take them off after a day or two.

Where do you like to shop to achieve this style?

Schuette: I do a lot of online shopping, honestly. Bits and pieces are from all over the place, just pulling something that I like. I’ve been really into see-through shirts so I’ve been looking for those, and they’re getting fed to me online. I’m not loyal to one place, though.

DuBois: Same thing. I like to go to random thrift shops, usually wander the women’s section and see if there’s anything I can pull off. And online. So it’s like a mix of ethical [shopping] and unfortunately, unethical sometimes. I try not to just get everything from Amazon.

Schuette: Savers [thrift stores] are always good. I also like a little, random, lowkey place like church thrift stores. They usually have nice stuff in there.

What’s your philosophy on accessories?

Schuette: I’ve been trying to get into accessories more and more lately. [DuBois] is really good at it, which I think has been rubbing off on me. I love a good glasses chain, really been into that lately. And a good bolo tie, too.

I used to be kind of weird about [accessories], like worrying that people would be judging me, but I’ve found more that if I just go for it, people love it. People, all the time, go, “I wish I could do that,” and I just say, “Go for it.”

DuBois: I have a lot of rings and a good collection of earrings at this point. I usually wear mismatched [earrings]. I bought a pack of like 1,000 earring hooks so any little necklace medallion thing-y or anything that I like that has a ring on it, I can make into an earring. Any knick knacks. I’m gonna get some wire so I can put that around things that don’t have rings.

These [rings I’m wearing] are the only rings I have and I wear them every day. I think my thing is taking small things and making it seem like I’m drawing from a deeper well. People say I have a lot of rings, but I have six rings and here they are! But I think the more you have, the less it matters.

Schuette: Even if we’re just running for coffee really quick, he always takes a second to put all of them on.

DuBois: Living in Uptown helps. Everybody looks cool and I want to look cool, too. I don’t want to go out in sweatpants; let me get cute for the grocery store.

What advice do you have for someone wanting to explore different gender styles or simply wearing what they like?

DuBois: Start collecting pieces you like. When you have only one or two things, it feels like it’s out of place for your personal style, but as you get more things, it feels like more of your brand. Find people you like the fashion of and remember that when you’re buying stuff. Sometimes it’s like, “Well this thing looked good on a person so I guess I’ll buy it, too.” Just start getting stuff.

Schuette: Even if you feel weird doing it, no one thinks you look weird for doing it. I think if you feel a way about [a certain piece] and you like how it looks, then do it. I’ve found the more I do that, the more at home I feel wearing them. I think then more ideas or people that have the same style fall into my lap.

DuBois: If there is something that you like about yourself—whether it’s your style, smile, laugh, character—and people don’t like that, that’s them failing your standards. You want people [in your life] to like the things you like. If somebody thinks you look bad in clothes you like, then you have a difference in compatibility. If you like it, it’s fine. You don’t need others to like it.

In high school, we spend our formative experience in a place that reinforces these false beliefs about the importance of other people's opinions. It takes a long time to reprogram that, a decade or two to go, “Actually, only the opinions of those I want in my life matter.”

Schuette: Being in your 30s is really awesome because you care a lot less.

Dina Hasie

How would you describe your personal style?

Fun, different, just kind of whatever my mood is for that day. It’s an expression for how I’m feeling that day.

Where do you find style inspiration?

Magazines, a lot of things from Pinterest, and TikTok.

Do you have a favorite store or frequent one in particular?

I really like Australian shops. VRG GRL is one I really like, which is probably my favorite. Zara is a common one. Other than that, most of my pieces are vintage or thrifted. I like Shop Country Club in St. Paul, they’ve got a lot of cute things.

Is there a specific style era or trend you find yourself drawn to?

I more so like specific pieces [than one era]. A statement piece. I love having one, big statement piece, whether it’s a jacket, pants, a bag—I really love bags—and accessories. Those are my things while keeping the base of the outfit more simple, basic. I add something that pops, like a fun texture, color, pattern.

What are you putting on if you wake up and have no idea what to wear?

Usually it’s either all black or a Canadian tuxedo. Lots of chunky jewelry and maybe a platform shoe or something like that.

How do you decide how much of a statement to make with your outfit for different occasions?

It depends on my vibe. If I’m feeling a little self conscious that day, maybe I’ll wear something really flowy. And I’ll emphasize other parts of my fashion with elements of my makeup or hair, accessories. Otherwise the outfit would be a statement piece, like this feather skirt that I love. How can I pair different colors and textures with that [skirt] and make multiple outfits with that one piece?

With winter just around the corner, how are you staying loyal to your personal style while dressing for the elements?

Lots of layering, thermals. But with that, I’ve been focusing a lot on jackets. I recently got a really cool bronze/copper North Face jacket. I’m just all about wanting something to be cute, fun, but different. I feel like in the winter time everyone’s wearing their black parka so I’m like, “How can I stand out?”

What advice do you have for someone wanting to be more bold with their style?

If you like it, just wear it! Who cares what other people think? The most important thing is that if you like it, and you’re happy with it, that’s it.