Skip to Content
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by:
Culture

Play Racket Bingo at the Minnesota State Fair! 

Are you up to the challenge?

11:10 AM CDT on August 23, 2023

Rachel Quast
18Comments
Join the Discussion

It’s hot as hell out there right now—it must be time for the fair! Starting Thursday, Minnesotans will be making their way to the fairgrounds for 10 days of well-organized chaos. And not just human Minnesotans: annoyed llamas, native plants, housed butterflies, local fishes, ribbon-winning hogs, and disoriented chickens will be present as well.

And, hopefully, you'll be there too! Look, everyone in town is going to be telling you what to do at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this week, and that includes Racket. (Stay tuned for our new food review on Friday!) But this bingo card is less of a guide, and more of a challenge. Some of these are easy (looking at you, food on a stick), some require a little planning (get ready, panty throwers), and some are kinda hard (witnessing a birth is all about timing and not having just eaten). 

We hope this bingo card—which was beautifully crafted by local artist Rachel Quast—helps you discover some new fun while also revisiting your favorites. And we also hope you play along: folks who send in their “bingos” by the end of the Labor Day weekend will automatically win our admiration, but also, this is a chance to win some prizes. (If you come to our birthday bash this Saturday at Fair State Brewing in northeast Minneapolis, we'll have copies of the bingo cards printed out for your convenience.)

Here’s how to possibly win fabulous prizes:

  1. Go to the fair and complete a bingo line.
  2. Post your “winning” card on Instagram or Twitter. Be sure to tag @racket_mn for Insta and @racketmn for Twitter! 
  3. Profit! We’ll be picking winners at random at the end of the fair. Prizes will include State Fair memorabilia plus Racket stickers, koozies, and T-shirts.
Rachel Quast
Jessica Armbruster@Hamatron6000
Co-owner and editor at Racket.
Rachel Quast

Rachel Quast (she/her) is a Minneapolis based art director, designer, and illustrator. As a former aircraft mechanic, she's no stranger to getting her hands dirty. She's been awarded shiny metal from AAF, PRSA, AIGA, and MADD. She is currently available for freelance projects.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

Race-Baiting Churro Vid Nationally Backfires on Locally Launched Photojournalist

Plus churches break good, Anoka gets boozy, and Grand Marais rocks in today's Flyover news roundup.

August 23, 2023
Music

This Week’s Playlists: Squeaky Munchkins, Desperate Punks, and Al Green Singing Lou Reed

As always, we've got 5 new local songs and 5 new songs from elsewhere that you'll be glad you heard.

August 23, 2023
Arts

Cowchella vs. Coachella: Why Are the Mega-Fest’s Lawyers Going After a Tiny Minneapolis Nonprofit?

Cow Tipping Press, a local literary nonprofit that advocates for writers with intellectual/developmental disabilities, is being asked to change the name of its annual event.

August 22, 2023
See all posts