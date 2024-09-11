Fall Arts Guide 2024

Forget summer. If you think last season was stacked, wait to you get a load of what’s around the bend. The following is a collection of rad things to see and do, including art shows, festivals, concerts, comedy gigs, and more. Oh, and be sure to check out our humble Halloween and Oktoberfest sections if you’re a fright freak or a beer geek.

PJ Harvey Promo

MUSIC

Charly Bliss

Turf Club

This Brooklyn indie act emerged in 2017 with a sugary blast of rockers, matured and got synthy in 2019, and on last month’s anticipated Forever, Charly Bliss went pop. (Bonus local angle: Jake Luppen of Hippo Campus helped on the production side.) The results are uneven—for the first time, Eva Hendricks’s clever, heartfelt wordplay is diluted by co-writers—but the band’s “bubblegrunge” still crushes, this time with Top 40-winking catchiness. Bangers include “I Don’t Know Anything,” a behind-the-scenes vent of industry frustrations, and “Back There Now,” an exhilarating kiss-off to young love. Local indie-popper Raffaella opens. $20/$25. 7 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here. September 17—Jay Boller

The Front Bottoms

Fillmore

The emo revival boom of the '10s didn’t produce a better or more poorly named band than New Jersey’s the Front Bottoms. Supercharged by Brian Sella's preternatural lyricism, the group arrived almost fully formed with a string of albums from 2011 through 2014 that young rock fans no doubt consider all-time classics. (Talon of the Hawk is a true emo masterpiece.) Advanced middle age wasn’t kind to the Front Bottoms, who despite always ripping live suffered from discography duds, but we’re happy to report that last year’s You Are Who You Hang Out With is a natural-sounding return to form; Sella can still turn a phrase with the best of 'em, and the acoustic-punk arrangements aren’t striving for any middle-of-the-road radio rock space, to the extent market exists anymore. Delightful Aussie rocker Alex Lahey opens. $49.25-$114. 6:30 p.m. 525 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; find more info here. September 21—Jay Boller

CupcakKe

Varsity Theater

“I was so scared, you guys,” the gleefully obscene Chicago rapper told the crowd at St. Paul’s Amsterdam Bar & Hall last summer, recalling the moment when her plane landed at MSP International. “I was like, ‘This is in the middle of nowhere.’” She went on to spit an energetic, foul-mouthed set full of references to bodily fluids and orifices, with a largely femme crowd shouting along to every word. On June’s Dauntless Manifesto, CupcakKe begins by telling you to “suck a dick through a toilet seat” and dubs herself “Whora the Explorer.” I can guarantee pure filth. Or impure filth, I guess. You know what I mean. $48+. 7 p.m. 1308 SE Fourth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. September 24—Keith Harris

PJ Harvey

Palace Theatre

Has Harvey really not played Minneapolis since 2004? In fact, her last show anywhere in Minnesota was at the Zoo in 2009. Her most recent release is the haunting I Inside the Old Year Dying, a musical adaptation of her book-length poem, Orlam, which loiters among the linguistic byways, landscape, and folklore of her native Dorset, England. If that all sounds a bit hermetic coming from a woman whose riffs and belted vocals were once world-conquering stuff, Harvey’s innate ability to communicate with an audience are intact—as ever, her mysteries are intriguing rather than distancing. Elvis even makes his way into this world, through quotes from “Love Me Tender” and “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” I don’t know what it all means, but Harvey does, and that’s what matters. $69.50-$89.50. 8 p.m. 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; find more info here. October 2—Keith Harris

Juvenile & the 400 Degreez Band

First Avenue

It’s official—you’ve been backing that azz up for 25 years now, grandma. And to celebrate that landmark, the man who first set those backfields in motion will perform with a live band, as he first did a summer ago for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. (That is, after he famously rejected the possibility out of hand on Twitter, replying to a fan’s suggestion with “Wtf is a tiny desk 😂and no 😂😂.”) As one of the Hot Boyz alongside Lil Wayne, Juvie helped popularize the jumpy rhythms of beatmaster Mannie Fresh, whose style derived from New Orleans bounce (and who’ll also be performing tonight), and though he never rose to Weezy’s heights as a rhymer, Juvenile still embodies the joyous spirit of early Cash Money Records. $49.50. 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 2—Keith Harris

Illuminati Hotties



Turf Club



As the (non-problematic) Kanye West of contemporary indie rock, Illuminati Hotties mastermind Sarah Tudzin is both a studio wizard and great artist in her own right. And lemme tell ya, as a longtime fan, I’m thrilled to see both pursuits paying dividends: Tudzin scored a Grammy for her recording work with supergroup Boygenius, and her Illuminati Hotties profile continues to rise. Lyrically, the L.A. singer-songwriter approximates the David Bermanian ideal—mixing the emotional with the yuks, albeit in more direct/millennial fashion. IH always promises more rippers than skippers per album, and that holds true on their latest, last month’s POWER. The group sounds larger and louder than ever, with the guitars on “The L” throbbing with the force of 100 Gecs and “Can’t Be Still” exploding with fuzz-drenched choruses. But POWER is undergirded by tenderness and sweetness, a document of its author finding comfort in true love; “Sleeping In” manages to swoon without irritating, while “I Would Like, Still Love You” heightens infatuation to dangerous metaphorical places. You know you’re in good hands with Tudzin. Daffo opens. $20/$25. 7 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here. October 8.—Jay Boller

MJ Lenderman & the Wind

First Avenue

I’ll admit it: I enjoy Manning Fireworks, the latest from this celebrated young North Carolina wisecracker with a shambling guitar, much more on a track by track basis than as a whole. On their lonesome, the mordant “She’s Leaving You” and the one where Lenderman pleads “Don't move to New York City, babe/It's gonna change the way you dress” while trying to keep up with "Bark at the Moon" on Guitar Hero and the one where he quotes Quiet Riot (quoting Slade) offer fresh insights into the current state of indie male immaturity. But stack those lackadaisical moments end to end and you can understand why babe might have lost patience. Taking it this slow in 2024 can be kind of a spiritual achievement, but you also risk life passing you by. With Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band. $20/$25. 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave.; find more info here. October 12—Keith Harris

Sabrina Carpenter

Target Center

This has been Carpenter’s year. “Espresso” is one of those truly effervescent pop hits that doesn’t care whether you like it or not, her delivery of “don't embarrass me, motherfucker” on “Please Please Please” never loses its bite, and the boastful “Taste” just gets better when you get to picture her gory duel with Jenna Ortega in the video. The summer of Sabrina culminated recently with the album Short n’ Sweet, and its non-singles have plenty of fun to offer as well, with Carpenter yearning for “a boy who's jacked and kind” on the countryish “Slim Pickings” and demanding “Where art thou? Why not uponeth me?” on “Bed Chem.” Amy Allen, who has co-writing credits on every track, must have something to do with the cleverness here, but her own album has little of the same magic. So give the star her props. The smart ‘n’ sexy Amaarae, whose Fountain Baby was the R&B album of 2023, opens. Tickets are weird Live Nation prices. 7 p.m. 600 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 14—Keith Harris

Adeem the Artist

Turf Club

Adeem is at the forefront of a generation of queer country songwriters, and maybe what makes them so revolutionary is that you might not know that from listening to most of their new album, Anniversary, which sounds like forthright heartland singer-songwriter rock. But throughout these songs, Adeem hooks up with (and occasionally falls for) both men and women—the most moving cut here is about a “One Night Stand” they wish would be more. “Don’t do us like Jesus,” they implore Christians on “Nightmare,” while “Wounded Astronaut” is an extended apology to the women they’ve wronged in the past that’s never self-serving. The revolution begins in your own actions, after all. With Harley Chapeau. $17/$20. 8 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St Paul; find more info here. October 17—Keith Harris

Jamila Woods Promo

Jamila Woods & Tank and the Bangas

First Avenue

This Chicago poet and community organizer’s last album before the pandemic began, Legacy! Legacy!, consisted of songs named for her influences, including Zora Neale Hurston and Nikki Giovanni. But Woods writes and sings on a more personal scale on her 2023 album Water Made Us; this is the quest of one smart and emotionally well-attuned woman for love. She’s not looking for “butterflies or fireworks,” and along the way she has cause to sing “You’re not a good person but I love you anyway,” though she also admits “I miss all my exes.” The exuberant New Orleans group Tank & the Bangas are an excellent match for Woods’s open-hearted soul. With Peter Cottontale. $30. 7:30 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 19—Keith Harris

Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn

Dakota

Since freeing herself of Danity Kane and Diddy Dirty Money, Richard has become one of the most versatile R&B artists of the 21st century. Her early solo work was dense and intricate stuff that gradually opened up in more accessible ways as she incorporated the influences of her native New Orleans as well as the house music she loved. Most recently, Richard has stepped in a chamber jazz direction, working with the neoclassical producer Zahn. The duo released their first album together, Pigments, in 2022; its follow up, Quiet in a World Full of Noise, comes out on October 4. $35/$40. 7 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. October 22—Keith Harris

Richard Thompson

Fitzgerald Theater

Sure the revered British singer-songwriter has a new album—Ship to Shore it’s called, and it’s not a bad one, as late-in-life song-batches go. But you’ll be showing up to see if the old guy can still shred, and having witnessed him unloading on “Genesis Hall” at First Ave, I can attest to the fact that he damn sure could as recently as 2018. Expect a setlist that stretches from his years with groundbreaking Brit folk-rockers Fairport Convention through his celebrated collaborations with ex-wife Linda to his long solo career—maybe even a new song or two. Though Thompson tours plenty, he prefers to travel light and perform acoustic shows. So when he gets a full band together and plugs in, you want to be there. With Kacy & Clayton. $35. 8 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here. October 26—Keith Harris

Vince Staples Promo

Vince Staples

Palace Theatre

The Cali rapper rhymes with an unguarded lyricism that never comes off as quaintly old school because it’s frankly reportorial rather than wordplay-obsessed. On his latest, Dark Times, Staples does a lot of looking back, re-examining his connections with the dead and the incarcerated; he charts how far he’s come yet realizes how much his life is still missing. On “Justin,” he thinks he’s made a real connection with a honey from Qatar till she tries to pass off a boyfriend who shows up at an inopportune moment as her little cousin. Though his music can be bleak, Staples can be hilarious live, which will come as no surprise to anyone who’s caught him recurring on Abbott Elementary. With Baby Rose. $39.50-$65. 8:30 p.m. 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; find more info here. October 28—Keith Harris

Usher

Target Center

What a difference a decade makes. In 2014 I caught Usher Raymond at an awkward age, no longer a surefire hitmaker but not yet willing to give up on contemporary relevance, as he struggled to hold the attention of a half-sold Xcel Energy Center. He’s since matured from a has-been to a legacy artist, complete with Vegas residency and Super Bowl halftime show, and it’s a legacy worth celebrating. The boyish demands of “You Make Me Wanna…” the pop ascendance of “Yeah!,” the EDM-adjacent "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love," the late career peaks like “Climax”—it’s quite a catalog. And though you probably won’t hear much from his latest, Coming Home, on The Past Present Future Tour, any selections would fit right in. $119.50+. 8 p.m. 600 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 2-3—Keith Harris

Billie Eilish

Xcel Energy Center

As brother Finneas pursues his love of lush textures and the star herself gets so torchy you might think she’s got another musical Billie on the brain, Eilish’s latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, often hits soft. But it still does hit, with the singer finding comfort in her own body and fending off internet rumors as she… hmm, what’s that euphemism again? Ah yes, “explores her sexuality.” Sometimes, those explorations are sweet, as on “Birds of a Feather,” but I’m more partial to the carnal “Lunch” (“it’s a craving not a crush”), the furthest into the red Billie has pushed her libido—at least until she popped up on the remix of “Guess” slavering about how she wants to get in Charli XCX’s undies. With Towa Bird. $199.50+. 7 p.m. 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, Minneapolis; find more info here. November 10-11—Keith Harris

The Flying Luttenbachers

Icehouse

For over 30 years, Chicago’s Weasel Walter has been tinkering with an ungodly amalgam of every kind of musical irritant at his disposal, from no wave to death metal to what he’s dubbed “brutal prog,” in both improvisational and composed contexts, with a variety of players gathered under the Luttenbachers aegis. Walter recently released Losing the War Inside Our Heads, the 17th album credited to the group; though it’s mostly a solo affair, with the current Luttenbachers’ rhythm section (bassist Luke Polipnick, drummer Charlie Werber) appearing on just one track, its taut mayhem (which includes a bit of an Olivier Messiaen composition) may offer an indication of Walter’s current flight path. $18/$23. 9 p.m. 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 13—Keith Harris

Tinashe Promo

Tinashe

Fillmore

In the decade since the irresistible “2 On,” Tinashe has dealt with label complications and often struggled to retain an audience, despite releasing music that’s both challenging and ingratiating. But she regained her footing this year with “Nasty,” as the malleable memeability of its challenge “Can you match my freak?” proved irresistible to TikTok. That song appears on the eight-song album Quantum Baby, which more than matches the freak of that hit single. Guess why she’s “Getting No Sleep” or what happens “When I Get You Alone.” Tinashe is on the prowl, y’all. But please, “No broke boys/No new friends/I'm that pressure/ Give me my 10s.” $49+. 7 p.m. 525 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 14—Keith Harris

Meshell Ndegeocello

Walker Art Center

At 56, Ndegeocello is far from the brashly androgynous neosoul precursor who broke on MTV in the ’90s. On her recent albums, the nimble bassist mixes jazz, funk, and poetry in equal measures; her latest, No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin, is a conversation of sorts with Audre Lorde as well as Baldwin, keyed to a belief that Black liberation will require art as well as power. I’m curious to see how the record, which includes appearances from multiple spoken-word poets, takes shape in a performance that’s being called “a theatrical live rendition.” $25+. 6:30 & 9 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. December 7—Keith Harris

This guy gets it. THC Fest at Indeed Brewing Company

FESTIVALS

Party Fest 2024

Indeed Brewing Company

The Twin Cities does festivals right. We’ve got water fests (Owamni, Aquatennial). We’ve got food-truck fests. We’ve got a horror theater fest (see below). There are even fests for hot dogs (also see below). But what about—hear me out here!—a festival for festivals? Yes, we have that too. Basically, Indeed is going on a fest jag, and each day is a different kind. Things kick off on Wednesday with Indeed We Can Fest. The philanthropic group hosts chill monthly fundraisers for a variety of local causes; past orgs of honor have included Friends of the Boundary Waters, Feline Rescue, and Queerspace Collective. They’ll celebrate nine years with trivia and prizes tonight. Thursday is Oktoberfest, which means stein-holding competitions, special brews on tap, and a pig roast by Chef Thomas Boemer of Revival. THC Fest on Friday is for the stoners, with standup comedy, a light installation show, and food from KCM Egg Rolls and OG ZaZa pizza; Saturday the taproom goes vegan with Francis Fest, a celebration of plant-themed eats with donuts, pizza, burgers, and more on the menu (see below for more deets on that one). Finally, this week of fests concludes with family-friendly fun and sweet treats on Sunday. Check online for the complete schedule and details. 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis. September 11-15—Jessica Armbruster

Crypticon

Crowne Plaza West Hotel & Conference Center

We’ve barely made it past Labor Day, but Halloween comes early every year thanks to Crypticon, an annual convention celebrating horror, from iconic '70s bloodbaths to modern freakouts. Guests this year include actors, directors, and showrunners from productions like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Fallout, The Lost Boys, and The Blob. The cosplay and makeup contests feature categories for kids, groups, and professionals, and finalists for the Crypticon film fest will screen throughout the day on Saturday. There will be a ton of stuff to discover in the artists’ alley and merchandise mart, too, whether you’re looking for collectors’ items, erotic Freddy Krueger fan art, or just some goth jewelry. Find more deets at crypticonminneapolis.com. $20-$40; VIP packages available. 4:30-10 p.m. Fri.; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. 3131 Campus Dr., Plymouth. September 13-15–Jessica Armbruster

Francis Fest

Indeed Brewing Company

It’s time for the third-annual Francis Fest, which brings vegan food and local vendors to Indeed for a day of plant-based eating/drinking/shopping. Vegan eats come from Francis (of course), along with Donut Trap and Wrecktangle Pizza. There’s even an all-vegan menu from resident Revival food truck—yes, they of fried chicken and smoked meat fame! Live music starts at 2 p.m. with a lineup that includes Racket faves like Riotgrrrldarko and Scrunchies, plus Carnage the Executioner, Denim Matriarch, and more. And as for vendors, you can shop Larissa Loden’s jewelry, Studio Fermin’s adorable ceramics, illustrations from Stace of Spades, and others. Free. 1-10 p.m. 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. September 14—Em Cassel

Dogtoberfest

Insight Brewing

We won’t bury the lede: Yes, this hot dog-themed extravaganza at Insight includes the release of a limited-edition hot dog flavor of hard seltzer called “Glizzy McGuire." No, we’re not kidding. And the wiener-related chaos doesn’t stop there—among the events at Insight’s Dogtoberfest, there’s a hot dog eating contest and the promise of other “hot dog-centric activities.” Angry Line Cook and Nordic Dogs will be on site slingin’ weenies, there’s live music all day, and organizers also promise “unique” limited merch. This really sounds like it’ll be something! Free. 1-10 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. September 14—Em Cassel

MinnesoThai Street Food Festival

West End Festival Site

Thailand is a long way from St. Louis Park (22-hour flight starting at $1,111, we just checked), but this weekend the first-ring ‘burb will feel a lot like Southeast Asia. That’s because the MinnesoThai fest will be taking over the Shops at West End for a two-day celebration of Thai culture and, especially, food. On the cultural end, they'll be monk blessings, parades, folk dancing, fashion shows, live traditional music, and a (legally binding?) Thai wedding demonstration. On the food side of things, there'll be authentic street food vendors galore, a beer garden, "Minnesota’s biggest Pad Thai cooking demonstration," and the annual papaya salad eating contest. The no-cost parking situation is being billed as “ample.” Hey, this already sounds easier than that flight. Free. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 1693 Duke Dr., St. Louis Park; find more info here. September 14-15—Jay Boller

Waite Park Fest

Waite Recreation Center

If it ever feels like Racket has a south Minneaolis bias, that’s likely due to all four owner/editors living in… south Minneapolis. But folks, we love Northeast, don’t we? (Gun to my head, I’ll say the same about St. Paul.) And for the fourth year in a row, residents of the Waite Park neighborhood are throwing themselves a nifty little community bash. We’re talkin’ grub from the Chimborazo Food Truck and the Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream Truck, plus free hot dogs and veggie burgers while supplies last. We're also talkin' kiddo activities like carnival games, fire truck encounters, and tennis matches for all ages. And ya know what? While we’re at it, we’re also talkin’ vendor and artist booths til the cows come home, not to mention live music from Skunk Hollow and 120 Minutes, the latter of which is a '90s rock cover band named after the MTV show of your distant youth. Maybe life and culture does extend beyond the borders of south Minneapolis… Free. 3-7 p.m. 1810 34th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. September 14—Jay Boller

Is that wine? Sever's Corn Maze

Sever’s Fall Festival

Sever’s Farm

Folks, we live in a corn state. In fact, Minnesota is the fourth-biggest corn producer in the country, producing 1.5 billion bushels annually. So it makes sense that one of our most enduring fall traditions involves heading out to Shakopee to get lost in an corn field. You can do that at Sever’s, which has hosted an epic maze each year since 1997. The challenge takes about 30 minutes, but there’s plenty to see and do once you escape, with corn pits for kids to dive into, obstacle courses, a zip line, and friendly goats and llamas in the petting zoo. $16-$26; $45 season pass. Find tickets and more info at seversfestivals.com. 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee. September 14-October 27—Jessica Armbruster

Amazing Thailand Block Party

Uptown Minneapolis

Uptown is back, baybee! OK, it never went away, but it’s been undergoing some pretty major construction this summer, so I’m all for the area getting its groove back with this fun little street fest. If you missed St. Paul’s Asian night markets this summer, or are just ready for another go, this is your chance to scarf up some delish street foods from Laotian and Thai vendors, and wash it down with wine and/or beer. During the afternoon you’ll find a variety of arts and craft vendors, and can take in a ton of performances, from dance to music, in traditional and modern style. Best of all? Admission is free. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hennepin Avenue, between W. Lake and W. 31st Streets, Minneapolis. September 21

Owámni: Falling Water Festival

Mill Ruins Park

Owámni, the Dakota word for St. Anthony Falls, translates to “whirling/falling water”—way more fitting than naming it after a 13th century Spanish monk like Father Hennepin did. Shitty renaming aside, these waters are considered sacred to Indigenous cultures here, and are celebrated annually at this event. During the afternoon, visitors to Mill Ruins Park, Water Works, and Father Hennepin Bluff Park will discover a variety of performances, including traditional music and dance, as well as tasty eats, makers’ booths, and visual arts. 1-5 p.m. October 12—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Book Fest Jennifer Simonson

Twin Cities Book Festival

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

This biggest book party of the year? Right here, at Rain Taxi’s annual book fest. From morning to dinnertime, the fairgrounds will be turned into a warehouse party for authors, booksellers, publishers, and fans of reading—you’re reading right now, so that must be you! During the day, the sellers’ floor will feature new releases and bestsellers from local shops and printhouses, whether you’re looking for a mystery thriller, romantic fluff, historical nonfiction, or investigative journalism. It looks like they’re still working on the lineup for this year’s event, but generally a variety of writers give readings, answer questions, and host mini workshops. Special events leading up to the big day include readings from Katherine Packert Burke (Still Life) and Alejandro Puyana (Freedom is a Feast) at Magers & Quinn, poet Dobby Gibson at Open Book, and award-winning children’s author Kate DiCamillo at the U of M. For more details, check out twincitiesbookfestival.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 19 —Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Film Fest

Showplace ICON

This summer, Minneapolis asked Sundance to consider considering us when considering a new location for the indie film fest. That didn’t happen, but hey— there’s still Twin Cities Film Fest. Now in its 15th year, this enduring celebration features over 140 flicks screened over 10 days. Of those movies, over 20 will be free to attend, and over 70 will also be available for folks who prefer to stream at home. The full schedule is usually announced in early October, but this year’s special themes include a series of pieces on the American healthcare system, documentaries on climate change, and collections focused on female, BIPOC, LGBTQ, and Minnesota filmmakers. Other happenings include red carpet fun, special happy hours, and parties. 1625 West End Blvd., Minneapolis; find showtimes, prices, and more info here. October 17-26—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Con

Minneapolis Convention Center

Minnesota hosts a wide variety of nerd conventions throughout the year, but Twin Cities Con is the big one. The one that draws the biggest celebs, the widest variety of fandoms, and the most diverse crowds. The lineup, as always, is pretty dang fun. Ian Freakin’ McDiarmid will be here, for example. When he isn’t blowing Shakespeare out of the water onstage he’s known to (magnificently) chew through scenery as Emperor Palpatine. Hayden Christensen, one of several Darth Vaders (RIP James Earl Jones), will also be here. Brooklyn 99’s Stephanie Beatriz and Orange is the New Black/Doom Patrol’s Diane Guerrero will be stopping by, as will Lou Diamond Phillips. Tom Kenny, the voice of Spongebob Squarepants, will be there, as will a ton of actors from Hazbin Hotel. If you’re a Boy Meets World fan, you’ll also be in for a treat with Rider Strong, Will Friedle, and Danielle Fishel scheduled, too. In-between meetups and talk you can explore the artist alley, drink a beer while shopping from niche vendors, snap some cool cosplay pics, and make new friends at late-night screenings and room parties. Find tickets and more info at twincitiescon.com. $10-$50; $55-$70 for a three-day pass. Noon to 7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1301 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis. November 8-10—Jessica Armbruster

A reveler at last year's Oktoberfest at Fulton.

OKTOBERFEST (A Mini Roundup)

A bunch of dead leaves and a bit of frost can’t stop us from enjoying a beer in a parking lot this season. Thankfully, we have a 16-day binge drinking holiday to observe: Oktoberfest, a 200-plus year-old holiday celebrating a Bavarian king’s marriage. Look, if you’ve been to one of these things you’ve been to them all—and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that!—so I’m not going to itemize all the details here. There will be beer, there will be stein holding competitions, lederhosen is always welcome, and you can bet your life there will be sausage. If you need some tips on what to drink, check out Nissa’s latest Doin’ Beers installment here. Otherwise, here’s my attempt at making a decent Oktoberfest starter list.

Indeed Brewing Company

Free. 3 p.m. to midnight. 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis. September 12

Germanic-American Institute

Free; find more info here. 4-10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat. 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul. September 13-14

Utepils Brewing

Free Fri.; $8 Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis. September 13-14, 20-21

OMNI Brewing Co.

Free. Noon to 9 p.m. 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove. September 14

Hope Church

Free. 3-8 p.m. 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul. September 14

Heavy Rotation Brewing Co.

Noon to 10 p.m. 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis. September 14

Lone Oak Grill Eagan

Free. 4-8 p.m. 3010 Eagandale Place, Eagan. September 19

Waldmann Brewery

$7.50. Noon to 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; noon to 7 p.m. Sun. 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul. September 20-22, 27-29

Forgotten Star Brewing

$5 Fri.; free Sat.-Sun. 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley. September 20-22

Pryesfest at Pryes Brewing

Free. 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis. September 20-22, 27-29, October 4-6

Fulton Brewing Production

Free. 4-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. 2540 Second St. NE, Minneapolis. September 20-21, 27-18

Wooden Hill Brewing Company

Free. 11 a.m. to close. 7421 Bush Lake Rd., Edina. September 21

Oktoberfest Bike Ride

A 20 mile, no-drop ride. Find more info here. 11:45 a.m. 9 Mile Brewing, 9555 James Ave. S., Bloomington. September 21

Clocktoberfest at Broken Clock Brewing Collective

Free. Noon. 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis. September 21

Co-Optoberfest at Fair State Brewing Cooperative

Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis. September 21

Canterbury Park

$10; $50 VIP. 2:30 p.m. 1100 Canterbury Rd. S., Shakopee. September 21

Maternity of Mary Catholic Church

5:30-9:30 p.m. 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. September 21

Wabasha Brewing Co.

Free. 429 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. September 27-28

Brühaven

Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis. September 28

Central Park of Maple Grove (with Omni)

Noon to 7 p.m. 120000 Central Park Way, Maple Grove. September 28

Luce Line Brewing

Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 12901 16th Ave. N., Plymouth. September 28

Urban Growler

Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul. September 28

Mana Brewing Co

1-7 p.m. 101 Second Ave. E, Shakopee. September 28

Palmtoberfest at Palmer’s Bar

$19.06. 3:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. 500 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. September 28

James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246

Free. 4:30 p.m. 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis. September 29

Twin Cities Oktoberfest

Try 24 beers on tap. $5-$95. 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Find tickets here. Eco Experience, Minnesota State Fair, 1621 Randall Ave., St. Paul. October 4-5

Schell’s

$10-$50. 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 919 Randolph Ave., St. Paul. October 12

'Feminine Inhuman' at a past year of TC Horror Fest. Dan Norman

HALLOWEEN (A MINI ROUNDUP)

TC Horror Fest XIII

Crane Theatre

The Twin Cities Horror Fest is turning 13 this year?! Super spooky! But then, this annual curation of creepy theater has always offered a lot to be scared about, with productions ranging from all-out bloodbaths to subtle subconscious seeds. This season’s collection features pieces from locals and travelers. That includes monster enthusiast Reverend Matt, who seems to be going for some sort of world record with the epically named The Night Parade of A Hundred Demons (In Which the Honorable Reverend Matt Employs The Winding Sheet Outfit to Help Him Tell One Hundred Ghost Stories and Absolutely Nobody Gets What They Came For). What can you expect from him this time? I think it’s all there in the title, folks. Dangerous Productions’ tentatively titled piece Dr. Clown looks to be mining a topic filled with woe and despair: the American healthcare system. Puppet masters at Phantom Chorus Theatre will be working in blacklight for The Alchemist’s Bargain while Spiral Theater’s tragicomic Ghostrunners follows a baseball fan’s, uh, spiral into madness after his fav player is killed by a fastball. Other troupes hoping to scare the shit out of you this Halloween include Rogues Gallery Arts, Oncoming Productions, Occasionally Employed Productions, and Wheeler in the Sky. 2303 Kennedy St. NE, ​Minneapolis; find tickets and the complete schedule at tchorrorfestival.com. October 24-November 3–Jessica Armbruster

Onionhead’s Revenge

Apparently Onionhead didn’t get enough revenge last year, so he’s back with his haunted mall house of horrors, including the return of Vern’s Bayou Bar and Doc’s mid-haunt speakeasy (but will they still have hard Mountain Dew?). Read our review of last year’s event here. $17.95; $23.95 fast passes. For more info and tickets, visit online. Mall of America, Level 2 South. September 27 through November 2

Dead End Hayride

Featuring a tractor pull where you’ll encounter zombies, vampires, and other freaks. If you’re looking for less intense fun, you can check out Pinehaven Farms, which will have corn pits, foods, a pumpkin patch, ziplines, and live entertainment, or hit up the Great Pumpkin Trail with over 10,000 glowing jack-o-lanterns. $22-$26. 28186 Kettle River Blvd., Wyoming. September 20 through November 2

ScreamTown

Featuring five acres of haunted houses, a haunted hayride, food and drink, and other spooky fun. Find info at screamtown.com. $25-$25; VIP and fast passes available. 7410 US-212, Chaska. September 27-November 2

The Haunting Experience

Featuring a haunted house, a hayride, and something called a “chainsaw massacre.” Check out this place at hauntingexperience.com. $24-$44; VIP and fast passes available. 10900 E. Pt. Douglas Rd., Cottage Grove. September 21-November 2

Jay Jurden Promo

COMEDY

Jason Schommer

This fella was something of a protégé to the late Minnesota comedy great Louie Anderson. $20-$25. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. September 19

Jay Jurden

An ex-writer for The Problem with Jon Stewart. $20-$25. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 2

Crash & Burn

You know the drill: A large cast of headline comics are tasked with creating 20-minute sets from scratch. A reliable high-wire hoot. $20-$35. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 8-12

Kathy Griffin

Will she show any depictions of the decapitated ex-president onstage? Don’t bet on it. $59.50-$99.50. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 11

Pete Holmes

You know him from podcast You Made It Weird. You know him from HBO’s Crashing. You know him from that damn laugh. He’s Pete Holmes, and he’s rock-solid at what he does. $40-$55. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 12

Wits Reunion Show

Remember Wits, the live MPR variety show that paired comedians with musicians, plus host John Moe and a house band at the Fitz? It’s back with TBD guests, this time with no MPR affiliation as noted predominately in promotional materials. $25-$65. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 12-13.

Grace Kuhlenschmidt

The latest Daily Show correspondent is stirring plenty of industry buzz. $25-$30. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 18

Mike Birbiglia

The most famously poor-sleeping comic on Earth. $39-$69. State Theater, 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 19-20

Kyle Kinane

A battle-tested club vet who still amuses and surprises. $39.25. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 24-26

Ben Schwartz Promo

Ben Schwartz & Friends

Watching Mr. Schwartz (Parks and Rec, Comedy Bang Bang, Sonic) perform longform improv is like watching a magic show. Must-see stuff. $50-$80. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 25

David Sedaris

The MPR crowd has this one frantically triple-circled on their calendars. But I don’t mean to talk shit: Sedaris is good; I still think about him feeding his own organs to snapping turtles almost monthly. $59.50-$69.50. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 6

Zainab Johnson

Scored a spot on Variety’s 2019 “Comics to Watch” list,” which is more than you can say for yourself. $17-$25. Camp Bar, 490 Robert St. N., St. Paul; find more info here. November 8-9

Josh Johnson

Longtime Daily Show writer and frequent opener for ex-host Trevor Noah. Sold out. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Bloomington; find more info here. November 10

Steve-O

The craziest member of Jackass has… aged gracefully into a funny interviewer/storyteller who headlines classy theaters? $35.75-$55.75. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 14

Andrea Jin Promo

Andrea Jin

Super funny, dirty, and loopy up ‘n’ comer from Canada. $20-$28. Camp Bar, 490 Robert St. N., St. Paul; find more info here. November 15-16

DeRay Davis

It’s Ray the Hustle Guy from the Barbershop pictures! $45.50-$127.50. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 15

Kumail Nanjiani

Old-school fans of Nanjiani might worry that he’s lost a step after getting jacked as hell for Marvel movies. Stop worrying! Based on the handful of podcasts I’ve heard him on this year, our man still brings it. $44.75-$54.75. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 16

Wanda Sykes

She is, put simply, really fucking funny. $45-$79.50. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 16

Josh Blue

Early Last Comic Standing champ whose set draws heavily from his life with cerebral palsy. $29.50+. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here. November 30

All comedy picks by Jay Boller

Stencil By Seitu Jones, photo by Easton M. Green

ART

Art & Artefact: Murals From the Minneapolis Uprising

Katherine E. Nash Gallery

When MPD officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on May 25, 2020, Minnesotans took to the streets in protest, building owners boarded up their doors and windows—and artists created art. “I just felt so hopeful seeing the boards, seeing the plywood murals coming up, seeing the art around 38th and Chicago,” Leesa Kelly of Memorialize the Movement told Em Cassel at the time. As businesses reopened, she and her org have worked on collecting these pieces made from humble plywood and spray paint, which otherwise would have ended up in the trash, destroyed by outdoor exposure, or crassly sold online. The collection is now at over 1,000 boards; this fall you can view a selection of artworks from their archives, curated by former MM intern Amira McLendon, at the U of M. The exhibition will open on Saturday, September 14, with a special program with Leslie Guy, Seitu Jones, Kelly, and McLendon at 6 p.m., followed by a reception from 7-9 p.m. 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 7—Jessica Armbruster

Sketching in Cyberspace: My Little Secrets

Digital works, large-scale murals, and more from Hend Mansour.

There will be an artist's reception on Saturday, Sep. 14, from 7 to 10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 West 48th St., Minneapolis. Through October 29

Field Day

Silverwood Park

Fifteen years ago, this party in the park invited folks to spend a day being artsy in nature. This year’s get together will be no exception, with lots to see and do. That includes artsy stuff, like beeswax candle dipping, ceramic crafts, screen printing demos, and a popup hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. There's sporty stuff, like free canoe trips, hula hooping, lawn games, and the return of the giant rainbow parachute. Eggroll Queen will provide sustenance, while Barlow and Faith Boblett will take the stage at the outdoor amphitheater. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 2500 County Rd. E W, St. Anthony; find event info here. September 14—Jessica Armbruster

Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room: The Alice S. Kandell Collection

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. September 14-September 14, 2025

O’ Powa O’ Meng: The Art and Legacy of Jody Folwell

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. September 14-January 26, 2025

Cey Adams at Chroma Zone in 2019 Alex Olson

Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival

Various Locations

Now in its fifth year, Chroma Zone aims to beautify the Creative Enterprise Zone, an ever-growing neighborhood on the western side of St. Paul, with art. We’re talking multi-story murals found on the sides of apartment complexes, warehouses, and businesses. A few recent favs: Mr. Kiji’s bold geometric work, Cey Adams ‘70’s sunshine love explosion, and this gorgeous piece from Thomasina Top Bear celebrating indigenous flora. Also really neat: According to a recent press release, by the end of the year Chroma Zone will have produced 63 murals by 66 artists, 84% of ‘em by local artists, 92% by BIPOC artists, and 59% by women and non-binary artists. Pretty sweet! During their three-day art party, folks will be able to hear more from artists at Thursday’s panel talk; take a walking tour, enjoy a community meal, and shop from Native artists at Friday’s makers market; and watch live art making, listen to live music, and tour the new murals via bus at Saturday’s Blocktoberfest at Dual Citizen. Most events are free; see the full schedule and download a map of locations here. September 19-21—Jessica Armbruster

Different Ways of Saying the Same Thing

Recent drawings and paintings by Evan Weselmann. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, Sep. 21, from 7 to 10 p.m. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis. September 21-November 9

The Unknown Thing that Frees You

Lela Pierce explores liminal spaces, inbetweeness, and other weird states of being. The opening reception will be on Friday, Sep. 20, from 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. September 21-October 27

Fragments of Intimacy

Krista Anderson-Larson takes a look at queer identities through bathroom experiences. The opening reception will be on Friday, Sep. 20, from 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. September 21-October 27

Fast & Loose by Ruthann Godollei

The opening reception will be on Friday, Sep. 20, from 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. September 21-October 27

Russia’s Native Mushrooms: Botanical Watercolors by Alexander Viazmensky

The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis. September 21-February 9, 2025

Fall Art Crawls

So Many Locations!

Local artists: Who are they and what have they been up to lately? Those two questions can easily be answered if you make your way to one of the many art crawls scheduled this fall. For starters, there’s the Fall St. Paul Arts Crawl, a citywide event scheduled for Oct. 4-6. That includes the Schmidt Fall Art Crawl, where you can explore over 75 artists working in the former brewery warehouse. Northeast Minneapolis offers a ton of epic open houses this fall, including six stories of art at California Dreamin’ at the California Building (Sep. 27-28), the always stacked Art Attack at Northrup King (Nov. 8-10), and Open Casket over at Casket Arts that same weekend. All of these events include open studios, hands-on fun, special sales, artists’ receptions, demonstrations, and parties, and are a great chance to shop local before the holiday season really gets going. —Jessica Armbruster

Kara Walker, 'unnamed'

Kara Walker: Harper's Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated)

Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis. September 28-December 29

Ralph Lemon & Kevin Beasley: Rant redux

Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. October 3–13

Are You With Me?

Mary Gibney explores the in-between world of the bar via paintings. There will be an artist's reception on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7 to 10 p.m., and an artists’ convo with guests Bill Lindeke and Andy Sturdevant at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 20. Rosalux Gallery, 315 West 48th St., Minneapolis. October 5-27

"A Thousand Nesting Dolls" The Museum of Russian Art

A Thousand Nesting Dolls

The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis. October 5-March 9

At the Moulin Rouge

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. October 12-March 9, 2025

Catch of the Day: Humans and Marine Animals in Japan

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. October 12-May 25, 2025

Sophie Calle: Overshare

Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. October 26-January 26, 2025

Aesthetics of Melancholy: New Work by Frank James Meuschke

Paintings. There will be an artist's reception on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 7 to 10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 West 48th St., Minneapolis. November 2-30

Stanley Whitney: How High the Moon

Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. November 14-March 16, 2025