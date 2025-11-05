Minneapolis Chooses 4 More Years of Fucking Gridlock; St. Paul Tries Something New

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

So About Last Night…

Yesterday was Election Day, and the good news is that Minneapolis had a record turnout of 147,702 voters, beating our 2021 total by more than 2,000 votes. The bad news? That’s only 55% of registered voters. Local elections matter, folks.

Last night we weren’t sure who won the mayoral race, but tallying second-choice votes this afternoon has revealed that incumbent Jacob Frey has been elected for a third term with 50.03% of the vote, with Sen. Omar Fateh (DFL-Minneapolis) trailing with 44.37%. Frey also confirmed that this term will be his last.

The big takeaway in the Minneapolis City Council races (see more results here) is that progressive candidates (sometimes referred to as the “far left” in their opponents' campaign mailers) will maintain control, but not with a veto-proof majority, which means another four years of angry press conferences and vetoes from Frey. Though as an avid watcher of the City of Minneapolis’s YouTube channel, I can say it does make for some good TV.

Six of the seven incumbent CC progressives, and all three moderates, kept their seats. In Ward 7, Katie Cashman lost to the extremely well-funded Elizabeth Shaffer.

In addition, three seats left vacant by retiring council members were filled. Over in Ward 8, progressive candidate Soren Stevenson won Andrea Jenkins’s old seat. (As David Brauer hilariously pointed out that, there’s a clear line between Stevenson and Josh Bassais voters in Kingfield.) Moderate Pearll Warren defeated progressive Ethrophic Burnett to claim Jeremiah Ellison's former seat in the 5th Ward. And Jamison Whiting takes over for Emily Koski in the 11th; we'll have to wait and see who he choses to align with.

The St. Paul mayoral race was a a huge upset, with incumbent Melvin Carter losing to Rep. Kaohly Her (DFL-St. Paul) via ranked-choice tabulation. She’s the city’s first female mayor and, as a Laos-born Hmong-American, she’s also its first Asian-American mayor.

“[Her] had criticized the mayor for what she described as a lack of general responsiveness to voters and prospective business owners,” writes PiPress’s Frederick Melo of her campaign. “In light of the city’s fiscal challenges, she called into question whether the city should re-evaluate or hold off on several of the mayor’s Parks and Rec priorities, from a protected bikeway along Summit Avenue to a promenade overlooking the Mississippi River along Kellogg Boulevard.”

St. Paul voted “yes” on amending its charter, allowing the city to issue civil citations to those who break ordinances—think tenants reporting shitty landlords for violation codes, folks with trash lawns, animal hoarders, and forgotten construction sites. Duluth also had a big win for beefing tenants, passing the Right to Repair ordinance by a landslide; all of the Zenith City’s 34 precincts voted in favor of it. That means that two weeks after filing a request with a landlord, renters can now hire someone to fix the issue and deduct the cost from their rent.

Whew!

Comedy Corner Underground Is Back!

In August, Comedy Corner Underground closed after 20 years when a Muslim nonprofit, Human Rights Development Fund, purchased its Seven Corners building and opted not to renew its lease. "This ain't the last form of the club, so tell the local comics they're not done dealing with me yet," CCU founder Bob Edwards told Racket at the time.

He really meant it: Two-and-a-half months later the CCU, originator of the 10,000 Laughs Fest and launcher of countless comedy careers, has found another basement to be funny in at 400 E. Hennepin Ave., known topside as delightful dive Whitey’s Old Town Saloon.

“HOLY SHIT THAT WAS TERRIFYING,” the announcement shouts in all caps. “We thought that might be it for us there when we closed. The Comedy Corner is back and still funny as shit…Don’t worry, we’re still in a cramped basement.”

A reopening weekend party is already planned, with longtime CCU supporter Chloe Radcliffe set to take the new stage along with Jeff Psofer for three shows December 18-20.

Wanna Buy?: Rapid-Fire Edition

Do you remember Roundup Beer Hall? How about Irish Too? Maybe Coleman’s Bar? Starting in the 1960s and up to the early 2010s, these were all divey bars located in the same space: 201 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, which is currently for sale for $1,990,000. According to a LoopNet listing, the building, constructed in 1901, has 15 apartment units on the second and third floors, while the ground level is zoned for commercial business (also neat: They have a cute little carport!).

If you’re looking for a move-in ready ice cream parlor, Sonny’s Cafe is available to purchase. But wait, there’s more! ​​The sale is for the buildings at 3401 and 3405 S. Lyndale Ave., meaning the one-bedroom apartment, connected to the business via a hallway, is part of the deal. Of course the space also includes the cafe’s gorgeous side patio, which is one of the prettiest (and most underrated) in the city.

Finally, we have a whole freakin’ church, located at 1010 E. 58th St., that is going for less than most homes in south Minneapolis at $375K. Amenities include seating for up to 100 people, a kitchen and dining hall, and some... eye-catching blue carpet. It’s currently zoned for commercial use, not residential, but if you’re a fan of paperwork you might be able to change that (and possibly turn it into a unique Airbnb).

Salut’s Days Are Numbered

After 20 years at 50th and France, French bistro Salut Bar Américain announced tentative plans to close on New Year’s Eve. “20 years. What a run it’s been,” a Facebook announcement states. “Gratitude doesn’t even begin to cover the memories we’ve made with you … But all good things eventually end, and we’re saying ‘au revoir’ at the end of the year. Closing date subject to change with staff availability. But for now, we think we’re going to make it! We hope to see you one more time.”

Salut’s St. Paul location on Grand Avenue closed in 2023 after 15 years.