Opinion

Ho Ho Hopen Thread! This Thread Will Be Here for You All Through the Holidays.

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:44 AM CST on December 19, 2025

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash
We're running out of 2025 to hate.

Racket will publish on Monday and Tuesday next week, then take an extended break, from Christmas Eve on through the weekend after New Year's. That means this is our last Open Thread of 2025.

After a couple holiday parties this weekend, I will again be headed back to New Jersey to spend time with my brother and his family. A nice, quiet Harris family Christmas, just like the ones I used to know. As for New Year's, I'll be home ignoring whatever nonsense happens out there as usual.

How about you? Got any travel plans? Will you be entertaining at all? Any other miscellaneous thoughts to share?

I should mention that this thread will stay open while Racket is closed, so you can swing by at any time over the next two-plus weeks.

And as always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

See you next year! (I love saying that.)

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

