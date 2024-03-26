March Goes Out Like a Very Snowy Lamb with Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 26-April 1

You know, every so often I'm talking to someone and they say, "I wish there was a comprehensive music calendar online somewhere," and I'm like "...". So what I'm asking is, please spread the word that this page exists and is hopefully useful!

Tuesday, March 26

Karaoke @ Acadia

Lany with Junior Varsity + Conor Burns @ Armory

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Laurel Premo, Jake Shulman-Ment @ Cedar Cultural Center

Altan @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Priya Ragu with Georgia Lines @ Fine Line

Jett Madison @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer's

Spring Sensory-Friendly Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Indigo Girls with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

Steve Hackett @ Pantages Theatre

Jesus Jones with Discoveries of the American Scientific + DJ Jake Rudh @ The Parkway

VIN @ Pilllar Forum

All Nighter Tuesdays @ ROK Music Lounge

Sun June and Wild Pink with Sinai Vessel @ 7th St Entry

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

San Fermin with Runnner @ Turf Club

Worker’s Playtime: Paul Bergen @ 331 Club

February Conspiracy Series feat. The Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins @ 331 Club

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Mothobsidian (Residency) with Uncle Jesse's Comb, Shoplifting Kink @ White Squirrel

Karaoke @ Zhora Darling

Wednesday, March 27

Cooler Heads @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Kansas Plates @ Berlin

Penny and the Bandits (Album Release) @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Von Tramps, Victory Kid, Space Monkey Mafia, Lost Island Society @ Cloudland

Maggie's Wednesday: Mia Dorr @ Crooners

Leela James @ Dakota

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

The Tinglers @ Eagles 34

Tiny Habits with Beane @ Fine Line

Vinny Franco and The Love Channel with Obi Original and the Black Atlantics, Sumer, and Beneath Green @ Green Room

Lighter Co. (Residency) with Aiden Intro + Dylan Salfer + Chutes @ Icehouse

Maurice Jacox @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Chandler (March Residency) with The Sex Rays, 2NoHo & ELOUR, Mortiholics @ Mortimer's

KYM with Theyself @ Palmer's

Poundgame Addison @ Pilllar Forum

New Seven, Cara Lillian, Chelsea Clark @ ROK Music Lounge

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Lola Young with chlothegod @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Matthew Skoller @ 331 Club

Lenz & Frenz @ 331 Club

Sun Seeker with True Green, Spaceport, and Despondent @ Turf Club

Slut Intent @ Underground Music Venue

Queen of the Night: A Tribute to Whitney Houston @ Uptown Theater

Combichurch @ Varsity

Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel

Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, March 28

Sole2dotz @ Acadia

Davu Seru & Mankwe Ndosi with Jeremy Ylvisaker @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Superheater, Diie, New Confusion @ Cloudland

Minnesota Guitar All-Stars @ Crooners

The ACME Jazz Company @ Crooners

Leela James @ Dakota

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Deerhoof with Products Band and Oyster World @ Fine Line

Glass Beach @ The Garage

Mike Zito Band (Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder

Black Widows (Residency) with DJ Demonica, Karaoke with Casey Moo, and Jeff Pariseau @ Hook and Ladder

La Lom with Yohannes Tona @ Icehouse

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Karaoke After Dark @ Modist Brewing

Tommy Blossom (Album Release) with Story Night, Buried Animals, Dominick Fields @ Mortimer's

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Brian Culbertson @ Pantages Theatre

Steve Forbert @ The Parkway

Jesse Anderson Band & Greg Volker and the River @ ROK Music Lounge

Scott Allen & The List, Jon Rodine @ Schooner Tavern

Gilda House with Lazenlow and LESLIE @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds, Hosted by Rachel Guertin: Sylvia Dieken Atim, Opoka, Paper Chain, Ditchpigeon @ 331 Club

The Cameras (EP Release) with Killed By Kiwis, Motherwind and Tarias and the Sound @ Turf Club

Eric Hagen, Eli Gardiner, and Samantha Grimes @ Underground Music Venue

Treehorn @ Uptown VFW

Michael Gay & His Dang Band with John Louis @ White Squirrel

Friday, March 29

Pandelion @ Acadia

Ryan Caraveo with Branden Bales @ Amsterdam

Admiral Fox + Willow Waters @ Aster Cafe

Joe Strachan/Adam Linz @ Berlin

TRAM @ Berlin

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunkers

Goalkeeper, Floor Space, Dingus, History Repeating Herself, Bloom or Bust @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Val Son, Gut Czech, Hyooman @ Cloudland

Diego Figueiredo @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Stanley Jordan @ Dakota

Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Eagles 34

Atomic Lights, The Right Here, Powerdam, Gridlick @ Eagles 34

Early Eyes with Kate Malanaphy, Huhroon, and Anita Velveeta @ Fine Line

Transmission 23rd Anniversary with DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue

Tim Goodwin @ Ginkgo

Moonshie Sax with Northstar Sound @ Granada

Angie McMahon @ Green Room

The Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder

Devil Dance: North Innsbruck, Zwaremachine, The Trapezoids, Mike Rez, Bionick Jones @ Hook and Ladder

JT Bates, Paul Bergen, Mike Munson @ Icehouse

Misty Boyce ft. Steve Goold with Tyler Burkum and Phil Hicks @ Icehouse

Riley Helgeson Quartet @ Jazz Central

Bommer x Yunit @ The Loft

Johnny O Neil Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Juice! @ Modist Brewing

Gothess @ Mortimer's

Yuja Wang Plays Prokofiev @ Orchestra Hall

Sigcell, Clidesfeld, and Baumgardner @ Palmer's

Mommy Log Balls, Small Animal Hospital, Mouthful @ Pilllar Forum

Royce Jullian Hughes, RosieRossi, Melo/Ren, Alonzor @ ROK Music Lounge

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

Sarah and the Sundays with The Brazen Youth @ 7th St Entry

Sleeping Jesus, Blue County Pistol, Sine Iris @ 331 Club

CYNASIDE / KALOPSYA @ Terminal Bar

Loving with Fog Lake @ Turf Club

Silent Halo, Switching Fields, The Dirty Pretty @ Underground Music Venue

Five for Fighting with String Quartet @ Uptown Theater

'90s Spring Break Bash @ Uptown VFW

Marah the Scientist @ Varsity

A Night of Unending Noise @ White Rock Lounge

Little Fevers with Just Geoff, Loud Sun @ White Squirrel

Saturday, March 30

Sacrificing Sunday @ Acadia

Matt Maltese @ Amsterdam

The High 48's Bluegrass Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Sam Cassidy with Hemma @ Aster Cafe

Phil Aaron with Steve Pikal @ Berlin

A Whisper in the Noise with DJ sets by Kilofrax @ Berlin

Stereo Kitchen @ Bunkers

PRiME & PM @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Triganol ft. Anthony Cox, Douglas R. Ewart, and Davu Seru with Sarah M. Greer @ Cedar Cultural Center—An incredible trio of Minneapolis musicians comes together for this performance. Anthony Cox (who’ll play bass, cello, and percussion) and Douglas R. Ewart (who’ll play winds, percussion, and a few of his own invented instruments, as well as contributing poetry) are both honored elders of improvised music, who’ve played with innumerable jazz legends. Drummer Davu Seru, in his mid-40s, is the relative youngster of the pack, and also one of the preeminent local musicians of his generation. Can’t wait to hear where this all goes. An incredible trio of Minneapolis musicians comes together for this performance. Anthony Cox (who’ll play bass, cello, and percussion) and Douglas R. Ewart (who’ll play winds, percussion, and a few of his own invented instruments, as well as contributing poetry) are both honored elders of improvised music, who’ve played with innumerable jazz legends. Drummer Davu Seru, in his mid-40s, is the relative youngster of the pack, and also one of the preeminent local musicians of his generation. Can’t wait to hear where this all goes.

Sasha Warren, Intercourse, Chips Supreme @ Cloudland

1971: The Beat Goes On @ Crooners

A Night of the Music of Joe Cocker @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Pam Tillis @ Dakota

Jack Klatt and Mike Munson @ Dusty's

Crosses, Giallo, and Laugh Track @ Eagles 34

H-Rex, Moxen, Citric Dummies, TWYG @ Eagles 34

Mountain Singers, Fluidic, Pete Kvidera @ Eagles 34

BAILEN with BEL @ Fine Line

Gimme Gimme Disco @ First Avenue

Daniel Rottenberg @ Granada

Oceanographer (EP Release) with Oister Boy, Sheebie and the Lovemakers, & Izzie IC @ Hook and Ladder

Burbillies, Lost Island Society, Lenz & Frenz @ Hook and Ladder

Adam Kiesling @ Icehouse

Joe Strachan @ Icehouse

Abinnet Berhanu’s Ahndenet feat. Genet Abate + Assaye Zegeye @ Icehouse

Matty Harris Quartet @ Jazz Central

The Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Kwey @ Modist Brewing

—Em Cassel Disko Fever @ Modist Brewing —Have you been in Modist’s new event space yet? Here’s a funky reason to check it out: the North Loop brewery and Backyard Boombox are hosting a disco night, featuring nu disco, disco house, and disco remixes from DJs Alboa, Stereogo, Davilla, Leadfoot, DJ Butter, Benny Nord x Ben Cline, SNRS, Brogo, and Z. Grab the Stephanie to your Tony Manero (or vice versa), break out the sparkliest ‘fit you own, and get ready to dance the night away. It’s gonna be a night of boogieing (how is that how that word is spelled?) and brews to remember.

PERSONHURTER, DESPISE, SHATTER, BURIAL PIG @ Mortimer's

Yuja Wang Plays Prokofiev @ Orchestra Hall

Voices Unveiled @ Ordway

Romantic Comedy, Nothing But Nice, and My Buddy Eric @ Palmer's

Northern Hammer @ Pilllar Forum

Stephanie Was, Paula Cisewski, Annie Enneking @ ROK Music Lounge

Garden Street @ Schooner Tavern

Games We Play with House Parties and Zoe Ko @ 7th St Entry

Marauda @ Skyway Theatre

Volcano Diving Inc. with Echoes Of The Fallen, Beastface and Your Last Breath @ Studio B

Between the Backwoods @ Terminal Bar

Nathan Walker, IHaute Boys, Dogpile @ 331 Club

Moontricks with Will Evans @ Turf Club

Ballentine's Burlesque @ Uptown VFW

Decadence @ Uptown VFW

The Haws, Waldo Corcoran Duo, James Eugene Russell, The Beavers @ White Squirrel

Como Ave Jug Band @ White Squirrel

Thomas Sticha with Luke LeBlanc, Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel

Zaq Baker Team @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, March 31

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Dave Power’s March Madness: POWERjam @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Easter with the New Standards @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Kid Francescoli with Kazy Lambist @ Fine Line

Haze Gazer with Pullstring, Electric Church, Self-Titled, and Squirm @ Green Room

Jill Sobule @ Hook and Ladder

Wanaku @ Icehouse

Bad Posture Club with Devin Champlin @ Icehouse

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

Valeska Suratt, Goodluckry, Lack, Daiseycutter, Chain of Hatred @ Pilllar Forum

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Slapdash @ 331 Club

Becky Kapell and the Fat 6 @ 331 Club

Savage Moods, Tiger Blue, Grim Lot @ White Rock Lounge

Nato Coles with Martin Devaney, Luc Parker @ White Squirrel

East Lake Jazz Workshop @ White Squirrel

Monday, April 1

Only Every Monday @ Acadia

StoLyette @ Berlin

Southside Aces @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Jeremy Ylvisaker @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Anna Lapwood & Mini Opus @ Northrop

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

The Ghost Club with Fuller and JØUR @ 7th St Entry

Peter Frampton @ State Theatre

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Enter The Void: A Night of Sounds from the Depths of Insanity @ White Squirrel

Lori Dokken and Ellis Delaney @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis