March Goes Out Like a Very Snowy Lamb with Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 26-April 1

An incredible trio of Minneapolis musicians comes together for this performance. Anthony Cox (who’ll play bass, cello, and percussion) and Douglas R. Ewart (who’ll play winds, percussion, and a few of his own invented instruments, as well as contributing poetry) are both honored elders of improvised music, who’ve played with innumerable jazz legends. Drummer Davu Seru, in his mid-40s, is the relative youngster of the pack, and also one of the preeminent local musicians of his generation. Can’t wait to hear where this all goes.