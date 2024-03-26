March Goes Out Like a Very Snowy Lamb with Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 26-April 1
Pretty much all the live music you catch in the Twin Cities this week.
10:22 AM CDT on March 26, 2024
You know, every so often I'm talking to someone and they say, "I wish there was a comprehensive music calendar online somewhere," and I'm like "...". So what I'm asking is, please spread the word that this page exists and is hopefully useful!
Tuesday, March 26
Lany with Junior Varsity + Conor Burns @ Armory
International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers
Laurel Premo, Jake Shulman-Ment @ Cedar Cultural Center
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Priya Ragu with Georgia Lines @ Fine Line
Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer's
Spring Sensory-Friendly Concert @ Orchestra Hall
Indigo Girls with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall
Steve Hackett @ Pantages Theatre
Jesus Jones with Discoveries of the American Scientific + DJ Jake Rudh @ The Parkway
All Nighter Tuesdays @ ROK Music Lounge
Sun June and Wild Pink with Sinai Vessel @ 7th St Entry
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
San Fermin with Runnner @ Turf Club
Worker’s Playtime: Paul Bergen @ 331 Club
February Conspiracy Series feat. The Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins @ 331 Club
The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel
Mothobsidian (Residency) with Uncle Jesse's Comb, Shoplifting Kink @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, March 27
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
Penny and the Bandits (Album Release) @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Von Tramps, Victory Kid, Space Monkey Mafia, Lost Island Society @ Cloudland
Maggie's Wednesday: Mia Dorr @ Crooners
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Tiny Habits with Beane @ Fine Line
Vinny Franco and The Love Channel with Obi Original and the Black Atlantics, Sumer, and Beneath Green @ Green Room
Lighter Co. (Residency) with Aiden Intro + Dylan Salfer + Chutes @ Icehouse
Maurice Jacox @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Chandler (March Residency) with The Sex Rays, 2NoHo & ELOUR, Mortiholics @ Mortimer's
Poundgame Addison @ Pilllar Forum
New Seven, Cara Lillian, Chelsea Clark @ ROK Music Lounge
BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Lola Young with chlothegod @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Matthew Skoller @ 331 Club
Sun Seeker with True Green, Spaceport, and Despondent @ Turf Club
Slut Intent @ Underground Music Venue
Queen of the Night: A Tribute to Whitney Houston @ Uptown Theater
Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel
Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, March 28
Davu Seru & Mankwe Ndosi with Jeremy Ylvisaker @ Berlin
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Superheater, Diie, New Confusion @ Cloudland
Minnesota Guitar All-Stars @ Crooners
The ACME Jazz Company @ Crooners
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Deerhoof with Products Band and Oyster World @ Fine Line
Mike Zito Band (Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder
Black Widows (Residency) with DJ Demonica, Karaoke with Casey Moo, and Jeff Pariseau @ Hook and Ladder
La Lom with Yohannes Tona @ Icehouse
Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Karaoke After Dark @ Modist Brewing
Tommy Blossom (Album Release) with Story Night, Buried Animals, Dominick Fields @ Mortimer's
The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's
Brian Culbertson @ Pantages Theatre
Jesse Anderson Band & Greg Volker and the River @ ROK Music Lounge
Scott Allen & The List, Jon Rodine @ Schooner Tavern
Gilda House with Lazenlow and LESLIE @ 7th St Entry
Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds, Hosted by Rachel Guertin: Sylvia Dieken Atim, Opoka, Paper Chain, Ditchpigeon @ 331 Club
The Cameras (EP Release) with Killed By Kiwis, Motherwind and Tarias and the Sound @ Turf Club
Eric Hagen, Eli Gardiner, and Samantha Grimes @ Underground Music Venue
Michael Gay & His Dang Band with John Louis @ White Squirrel
Friday, March 29
Ryan Caraveo with Branden Bales @ Amsterdam
Admiral Fox + Willow Waters @ Aster Cafe
Joe Strachan/Adam Linz @ Berlin
Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunkers
Goalkeeper, Floor Space, Dingus, History Repeating Herself, Bloom or Bust @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Val Son, Gut Czech, Hyooman @ Cloudland
Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Eagles 34
Atomic Lights, The Right Here, Powerdam, Gridlick @ Eagles 34
Early Eyes with Kate Malanaphy, Huhroon, and Anita Velveeta @ Fine Line
Transmission 23rd Anniversary with DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue
Moonshie Sax with Northstar Sound @ Granada
The Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder
Devil Dance: North Innsbruck, Zwaremachine, The Trapezoids, Mike Rez, Bionick Jones @ Hook and Ladder
JT Bates, Paul Bergen, Mike Munson @ Icehouse
Misty Boyce ft. Steve Goold with Tyler Burkum and Phil Hicks @ Icehouse
Riley Helgeson Quartet @ Jazz Central
Johnny O Neil Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Yuja Wang Plays Prokofiev @ Orchestra Hall
Sigcell, Clidesfeld, and Baumgardner @ Palmer's
Mommy Log Balls, Small Animal Hospital, Mouthful @ Pilllar Forum
Royce Jullian Hughes, RosieRossi, Melo/Ren, Alonzor @ ROK Music Lounge
Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern
Sarah and the Sundays with The Brazen Youth @ 7th St Entry
Sleeping Jesus, Blue County Pistol, Sine Iris @ 331 Club
CYNASIDE / KALOPSYA @ Terminal Bar
Loving with Fog Lake @ Turf Club
Silent Halo, Switching Fields, The Dirty Pretty @ Underground Music Venue
Five for Fighting with String Quartet @ Uptown Theater
'90s Spring Break Bash @ Uptown VFW
A Night of Unending Noise @ White Rock Lounge
Little Fevers with Just Geoff, Loud Sun @ White Squirrel
Saturday, March 30
The High 48's Bluegrass Brunch @ Aster Cafe
Sam Cassidy with Hemma @ Aster Cafe
Phil Aaron with Steve Pikal @ Berlin
A Whisper in the Noise with DJ sets by Kilofrax @ Berlin
PRiME & PM @ Caydence Records & Coffee
- Triganol ft. Anthony Cox, Douglas R. Ewart, and Davu Seru with Sarah M. Greer @ Cedar Cultural Center—An incredible trio of Minneapolis musicians comes together for this performance. Anthony Cox (who’ll play bass, cello, and percussion) and Douglas R. Ewart (who’ll play winds, percussion, and a few of his own invented instruments, as well as contributing poetry) are both honored elders of improvised music, who’ve played with innumerable jazz legends. Drummer Davu Seru, in his mid-40s, is the relative youngster of the pack, and also one of the preeminent local musicians of his generation. Can’t wait to hear where this all goes.
Sasha Warren, Intercourse, Chips Supreme @ Cloudland
1971: The Beat Goes On @ Crooners
A Night of the Music of Joe Cocker @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Jack Klatt and Mike Munson @ Dusty's
Crosses, Giallo, and Laugh Track @ Eagles 34
H-Rex, Moxen, Citric Dummies, TWYG @ Eagles 34
Mountain Singers, Fluidic, Pete Kvidera @ Eagles 34
Gimme Gimme Disco @ First Avenue
Oceanographer (EP Release) with Oister Boy, Sheebie and the Lovemakers, & Izzie IC @ Hook and Ladder
Burbillies, Lost Island Society, Lenz & Frenz @ Hook and Ladder
Abinnet Berhanu’s Ahndenet feat. Genet Abate + Assaye Zegeye @ Icehouse
Matty Harris Quartet @ Jazz Central
The Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
- Disko Fever @ Modist Brewing—Have you been in Modist’s new event space yet? Here’s a funky reason to check it out: the North Loop brewery and Backyard Boombox are hosting a disco night, featuring nu disco, disco house, and disco remixes from DJs Alboa, Stereogo, Davilla, Leadfoot, DJ Butter, Benny Nord x Ben Cline, SNRS, Brogo, and Z. Grab the Stephanie to your Tony Manero (or vice versa), break out the sparkliest ‘fit you own, and get ready to dance the night away. It’s gonna be a night of boogieing (how is that how that word is spelled?) and brews to remember.—Em Cassel
PERSONHURTER, DESPISE, SHATTER, BURIAL PIG @ Mortimer's
Yuja Wang Plays Prokofiev @ Orchestra Hall
Romantic Comedy, Nothing But Nice, and My Buddy Eric @ Palmer's
Northern Hammer @ Pilllar Forum
Stephanie Was, Paula Cisewski, Annie Enneking @ ROK Music Lounge
Garden Street @ Schooner Tavern
Games We Play with House Parties and Zoe Ko @ 7th St Entry
Volcano Diving Inc. with Echoes Of The Fallen, Beastface and Your Last Breath @ Studio B
Between the Backwoods @ Terminal Bar
Nathan Walker, IHaute Boys, Dogpile @ 331 Club
Moontricks with Will Evans @ Turf Club
Ballentine's Burlesque @ Uptown VFW
The Haws, Waldo Corcoran Duo, James Eugene Russell, The Beavers @ White Squirrel
Como Ave Jug Band @ White Squirrel
Thomas Sticha with Luke LeBlanc, Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel
Zaq Baker Team @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, March 31
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Dave Power’s March Madness: POWERjam @ Berlin
Easter with the New Standards @ Dakota
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Kid Francescoli with Kazy Lambist @ Fine Line
Haze Gazer with Pullstring, Electric Church, Self-Titled, and Squirm @ Green Room
Bad Posture Club with Devin Champlin @ Icehouse
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's
Valeska Suratt, Goodluckry, Lack, Daiseycutter, Chain of Hatred @ Pilllar Forum
Becky Kapell and the Fat 6 @ 331 Club
Savage Moods, Tiger Blue, Grim Lot @ White Rock Lounge
Nato Coles with Martin Devaney, Luc Parker @ White Squirrel
East Lake Jazz Workshop @ White Squirrel
Monday, April 1
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Anna Lapwood & Mini Opus @ Northrop
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's
The Ghost Club with Fuller and JØUR @ 7th St Entry
Peter Frampton @ State Theatre
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Enter The Void: A Night of Sounds from the Depths of Insanity @ White Squirrel
Read More:
