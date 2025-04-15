Make Water Free at Events

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Should Venues Have to Provide Free Drinking Water? Yes.

Category is: Potent Potables.

A new proposal at the Capitol would require concert venues, stadiums, and “place[s] of entertainment” to provide attendees with free access to drinking water. Rep. Leigh Finke (DFL-St. Paul) is calling it "without a doubt the most popular bill I have ever introduced," according to the Star Tribune's Christopher Magan.

GOP chuds in the Strib's comments are predictably moaning about how DFL-ers want everything to be free, but the thing is, no one is telling venues they have to give out bottles of water—they could do that, or they could simply let patrons bring in sealed containers or empty bottles to fill at water fountains or drinking stations.

And of course, there's some pushback from venues that don't do this already. “We really have concerns about bringing in a 40-ounce Yeti,” says Joel Carlson, a lobbyist for Live Nation and the Minnesota United Football Club. But surely you could figure that out? Xcel Energy Center's current policy, for example, allows guests to bring in refillable water bottles that are a. plastic and b. smaller than 32 oz. Target Field goes one step further and lets you bring in 32 oz of your own H 2 0 so long as it's sealed, with "empty, plastic sport-type water bottles" also allowed. Both welcome game-day crowds roughly the same size as the United, and Finke says the amended bill would let venues restrict drinking vessels they deemed dangerous.

Bad Sports News, Nice Sports News

For a photographic representation of how not-stoked fans are on these 5-12 Minnesota Twins, we turn to D&J Glove Repair's Jimmy Lonetti:

Target Field at first pitch. pic.twitter.com/WXUMn2c6pF — Jimmy Lonetti (@DJGloveRepair) April 14, 2025

I think I speak for everyone when I say: Jesus Christ, that is bleak. Twins writer Aaron Gleeman reports that Monday's announced attendance of 10,240 is the lowest for any Twins home game since April 30, 2002 at the Metrodome. (I was at the St. Paul Saints game Sunday and CHS Field was also almost empty even though it was 70 and sunny... related?)

But enough about those guys—let's hear it for homegrown hoops star Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in last night's WNBA draft! The UConn star, who's been a phenom since her days at Hopkins High School, was picked up by the Dallas Wings. The Minnesota Lynx drafted Russian forward Anastasiia Kosu, as well as forwards Dalayah Daniels (Washington) and Aubrey Griffin (UConn).

Beery Nice Job, Everyone

Friday was the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild's 2025 MN Brewers Cup, with nearly 450 beers from 90 breweries and brewpubs vying for recognition in 22 award categories. Those categories ranged from Wood-Aged Beers to Dark Lagers to Wild, Sour, & Funky Ales, with the top finisher from each eligible to take home top overall honors.

So, which beer was best in show? That distinction went to Boom Island Brewing's Punkin Pie, which also ruled the Spice, Herb, & Vegetable Beers category. Luce Line Brewing's Maibock came in second overall, followed by Spilled Grain Brewhouse's Bearded Man Old Ale.

Yes, yes, very nice—but which of this year's beers had the best names? I've run them all through an infallible algorithm (my brain), and those honors go to:

Thousand Lakes Brewing Company, Give’er The Beans

Blackstack Brewing, Uncut Jams

Forgotten Star Brewing Co., Tripels Is Best

Bent Paddle Brewing Company, Shire Mild

Arbeiter Brewing Company, Haha Pils

You can find the whole list of winners here courtesy of Dustin Nelson at Bring Me the News.

A Good TikTok

The other day a very cute little TikTok by two local Somali women came across my For You Page...

...but the comments are racist and atrocious! If you're on the app, give our Somali neighbors a little love.