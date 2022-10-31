Lu’s at the U, Momo at Midtown Global, and More October Restaurant News

Lots of news, you spooky ghouls! Let’s get right to it.

Now Open

MomoDosa

“A lot of people, they know what momos are, they know what dumplings are, different varieties from all over the world: pierogis, or potstickers, or gyoza,” Rashmi Bhattachan told us recently. But dosa is less familiar here in Minnesota—part of the reason she combined the two at her popular spot in the Market at Malcolm Yards. Now, MomoDosa is up and running with a second location at Midtown Global Market.

Billy After Dark

Billy Sushi’s speakeasy-ish basement bar, Billy After Dark (B.A.D.), has started slingin’ drinks in the basement of the North Loop sushi spot. There’s lots of neon, a twinkling ceiling, and a whole wall o’ whiskey—take a sneak peek of the space via Mpls. St. Paul Mag.

Clancey’s Moves

It’s been a wait and hurry up situation for Clancey’s. We knew the beloved Linden Hills deli purchased the old Grand Cafe building more than eight months ago (but knew little else about what they had planned). In late October, owner Kristin Tombers announced the sandwich shop’s Linden Hills location would close—effective almost immediately—and move to 38th and Grand for a November 1 opening. Hey, that’s tomorrow! Here’s the whole scoop.

Earl Giles Distillery

It’s been a long and winding road for Earl Giles—we’re talkin’ four years of planning by Jesse Held, Jeff Erkkila, and Nick Kosevich. After kinda-sorta opening in July, the restaurant/distillery that’s also an apothecary/events space is fully operational in their former stage coach factory on Quincy Street. They’ll celebrate with a grand opening this Friday, November 4; find tickets and more info here.

Marigold

Minnesota’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop is open in the space adjacent to Honeycomb Salon, where owner Erin Flavin (who’s behind both) stocks an array of colorful NA wines, seltzers, sodas, and more. “I had a few people kind of laugh at the idea—‘OK, so you’re going to have an NA store with a salon, and you’re connecting them?’” she told us earlier this month. But talking with clients over the last few years made it clear how many were struggling with fear and uncertainty, and how many were dealing with it by turning to their favorite beverages earlier and earlier each night. Find the full story here.

Lu’s Sandwiches Stadium Village

Lu’s killer banh mi, already available on Eat Street and in Northeast, are now an easy get for students at the U thanks to a third location at 309 SE Oak St. The move follows a recent branding refresh by local designer and illustrator June Le that emphasizes the eatery’s traditional Vietnamese-meets-modern-Minneapolis vibe. Lookin’ good, Lu!

Apostle Supper Club and False Eye Doll

Now open steps from the Xcel: Brian and Sarah Ingram’s super-’60s supper club and Tiki lounge. You’ll find Mai Tais and Pain Killers on the menu here, according to Mpls. St. Paul Mag’s sneak preview, but also a Pond Hockey Royale and Saint Paul Grog. And Spam tacos.

Tom’s Watch Bar

In a sportier stadium-convenient opening, Tom’s Watch Bar is up and running near Target Center and Target Field (609 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis). The chain calls itself “the ultimate in sports watching entertainment,” with a panoramic view of roughly 120 high-definition screens. I dunno. It’s no Chickie’s and Pete’s.

Broadway Pizza

From 1975 through last year, you could count on two things at 2025 W. River Rd. N. in Minneapolis: Broadway Bar & Pizza and its vintage caboose. The caboose remains on the loose (it’s at Chisago City’s Ironhorse Central Railroad Museum) but Broadway Pizza is back at Dan Kelly’s Pub in downtown Minneapolis. “I have a saying: Nobody goes out for Irish, but they sure go out for pizza,” restaurateur Erik Forsberg told Racket earlier this month.

Closed or Closing

Seven Steakhouse and Sushi

Seven Steakhouse has closed again, this time with a message on its site reading, “Due to circumstances beyond our control, we cannot operate a restaurant/bar in our current residence building of 700 Hennepin Ave. To which, we have no alternative but to close.” That’s the second closure for the downtown Minneapolis restaurant this year after a January shutdown citing COVID and crime.

Rock Bottom Brewery

No more Rock Bottom in downtown Minneapolis—the brewery chain has closed its location at 825 Hennepin Ave. The Twin Cities outpost was Rock Bottom’s second in the nation when it opened in 1993, one of 40 locations at its peak in 2018 before plummeting to just 16, per Bring Me The News.

Uptown Tavern

After 17 years, Uptown Tavern & Rooftop closed this month, thanking staff and patrons and noting that “unfortunately all great things come to an end.” Too true, Uptown Tavern.

Red Table Meat Co.

Over the last eight years, Red Table Meat Co.’s fancy salami and such has become a staple for Kowalski’s, Lund’s, local co-ops, and fancy charcuterie boards around the Twin Cities. But no more! Red Table is closing and leaving its space at Northeast’s Food Building—though it won’t be empty long, as Lowry Hill Meats is movin’ in. We’ve got the full story here.

Credit: Ramen Shoten

Just Announced and Coming Soon

Wildflyer Coffee East

Wildflyer Coffee is collaborating with the nonprofit RS Eden to open a second shop in the old Fresh Grounds Cafe space in St. Paul. “It upwardly lifts everything we do,” Kammerer told Racket of the upcoming location, which is slotted to open by next March. They’re 98% of the way towards their $25,000 GoFundMe goal at this writing.

Fawkes Alley Coffee

In similar youth-focused nonprofit coffee shop news: Futsal Society, an organization that acts as a lower barrier option for kids who want to play soccer, is opening a coffee shop in Loring Park. Southwest Voices has the scoop; look for an early 2023 opening.

Ramen Shoten

Construction is underway on Eat Street Crossing, the food hall heading for the long-vacant Old Arizona Studios space at 2821 Nicollet Ave. S. This month, we got a little more info on the tenants, including Ramen Shoten from chef John Ng wife and business partner Lina Goh. Goh and Ng, who make up two-fifths of the team behind the food hall, will introduce a stand-up ramen shop in the small space adjacent to ESC. We got all the details from Goh earlier this month; find the full story here.

Dashfire Distillery

An “experimental spirit bar” from Dashfire—makers of those tasty canned cocktails and more—is headed for northeast Minneapolis. They’re moving their operations from Minnetonka to the Thorpe Building, where Tyler Kleinow and Robb Jones (Meteor bar) are consulting on the menu, and Jeff Rogers (former beverage director of Jester Concepts) will run the bar. Mpls. St. Paul Mag takes you behind the scenes.

Bellecour Bakery at 50th and France

The third Cooks of Crocus Hill/Bellecour Bakery is headed for 3945 Market St. in Edina, joining locations on Grand Avenue in St. Paul and the North Loop of Minneapolis. “Lots of exciting details to share with you when the time is right… stay tuned and looking forward to seeing you in our new space,” chef Gavin Kaysen wrote in an Insta post.

Diane Moua Moves On

Speaking of Bellecour Bakery: Diane Moua announced this month that she’s leaving her role as Bellecour’s executive pastry chef to open her own bakery and cafe, which will combine Hmong home cooking and southeast Asian flavors with her French pastry perfection. “You’ll see a chocolate croissant here and there, but I want to use coconut and yuzu,” she told Eater Twin Cities, which has the rundown. “It’s so French at Bellecour, but with this, I can use taro.”

Francis

The vegan burger joint, which made a name for itself at Sociable Cider Werks before moving into the old Sen Yai Sen Lek/Dipped and Debris space, is juuust about ready. They’re still shooting to open in late November or early December per this sneak preview of their very cool new mural.

D’s Banh Mi

The sign is up at D’s Banh Mi, which is taking over the ol’ snack shack at 38th and Cedar. Brothers Dylan, Dyon, and Dustin Tran have been shooting for a November opening; read our chat from April about the brothers’ plans for the space here.