Food & Drink

Finally! Clancey’s Meats & Fish Confirms Grand Ave. Move, Plans to Add Vegan Eats

The Linden Hills shop is moving to a bigger space and it's all happening so fast.

12:48 PM CDT on Oct 25, 2022
Clancey's new space, photographed this morning.
Jessica Armbruster
Jessica Armbruster
4Comments
Join the Discussion

We’ve been waiting 75 years for this news. Well, maybe not 75 years. But we’ve been waiting for more details on what’s up with Clancey’s since we first heard rumors and saw some activity at the old Grand Cafe space in March.

Now it’s official and it’s all happening fast: Clancey’s is closing its 4307 Upton Ave. S. space EOD today (19 years to the day of its opening) and is moving into the space at 38th and Grand Avenue in the Kingfield neighborhood. The new spot, triple the square footage of its Linden Hills store, opens early next week.

“The larger space will provide room to meander and mingle, expanded market and deli options, and seating,” owner Kristin Tombers explains via press release. “This spot is special to so many people for so many reasons. We want to continue the legacy of all the years that 3804 Grand was a gathering place.”

As its name suggests, Clancey’s is known for its selection of farm-raised meats, specialty cuts, carnivore-friendly sandwiches, and scratch-made deli eats. That will continue in the new location, but the shop is also expanding with plant-based options, breakfast items, grab-and-go foods, and sweets. Also super important: They are looking to add beer and wine.

“We want to be a work in progress with input from the community to help develop menu offerings that suit and support both individuals’ and families’ needs,” says Tombers.

As for the building itself, some work has been done, but it’s not a complete overhaul. Clancey’s is keeping the space’s floors and the high ceilings, but a few items, including the bakery oven had to go to accommodate the business, which is part deli counter, part kitchen, part retail space, and part hangout. 

The new shop opens next Tuesday, November 1, at 8:30 a.m.

Jessica Armbruster

Co-owner and editor at Racket.

