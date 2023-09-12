Skip to Content
Music

Lotsa Local Album Release Shows in Your Complete Concert Calendar: September 12-18

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

10:56 AM CDT on September 12, 2023

YouTube; John Clark|

Bombino; Quasi

A good week to catch up on what some Minnesota musicians have been cooking up.

Tuesday, September 12

Colin Bracewell @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Theo Crocker @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

  • Tegan and Sara with Carlie Hansen @ First AvenueCrybaby, Tegan and Sara's first album of new material since 2016, suggests the Quin twins’ romantic lives (or at least their imagined versions of them) have gotten no less dramatic as they’ve entered their forties. The once-folkie-confessional sisters “went pop” a decade ago and never looked back; they love synths-or-is-that-a-guitar and big drums for the sheer whomp of it all, and they write broad lyrics to match. On the new collection, “Fucking Up What Matters” sums up the personal flaws that are their artistic strength; “this bruise ain’t black it’s yellow” is a raw, perfect metaphor for sidling up to an old lover to get hurt again. The show was originally scheduled for last November, when illness sidelined the whole T & S crew.

Vic Volare @ Granada

Rabeca (Residency) with Alex Woods, Dr. Goon and the Daily Tribune @ Icehouse

Cedar Avenue Big Band Open Rehearsal @ Jazz Central

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Nanobyte Presents "Byte Nyte" @ Palmer's

  • Quasi with Ava Mendoza @ 7th St Entry—If you miss Janet Weiss's drumming (and why wouldn’t you?), you should know that Sleater-Kinney's former third wheel has long moonlighted (moonlit?) as the rhythmic half of the sardonic, tunefully clamorous Quasi, with long-ago ex-husband Sam Coomes up front. Their latest, Breaking the Balls of History, is their best in a quarter-century that was not without its high points, and that's in part because the human condition has caught up with Coomes's cranky disposition. Here he rants like a guy who'd hoped he'd die before the world went to shit and batters his distorted rocksichord (yes, that's a real thing, look it up) like there’s no tomorrow. Stuck between "Riots and Jokes," Coomes muses on the cruel indifference of the laws of nature ("Gravity"), the anxious tedium of pandemic isolation ("Doomscrollers"), and the act of settling for “half a half of a hotdog bun” ("Losers Win"). And if you’re worried that he’s giving up the fight with his "last long laugh at the edge of death," remember that in late 2016 while the rest of us were still chewing our nails and crying to our therapists, Coomes was working to get the indie-all-star ACLU/Planned Parenthood/350.org benefit album Battle Hymns ready in time for the inauguration.

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime with Adam Kiesling (Album Release) @ 331 Club

September Conspiracy Series featuring Mike Munson @ 331 Club

Deterioration, Putrid Stu @ White Rock Lounge

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello & Dan Lowinger @ White Squirrel

Mary Jam (Tuesday Residency) with Delicate Friends, Garret Nasset @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, September 13

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

  • Bombino with Paul Metzger @ Cedar Cultural Center—If you think Niger's blues-rockin' Mdou Moctar is hot shit on guitar (and he is), you owe it to check out his no-less-amazing Agadez neighbor. Omar "Bombino" Moctar (no relation) didn't make the stateside splash some hoped—he no longer records for Nonesuch or scores name producers like the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach. But from what I've heard of his latest, Sahel, which is out this Friday, he continues to play with both flash and subtlety. Definitely a treat live.

River Sinclaire @ The Commons

Maggie's Wednesdays: Tom Hunter @ Crooners

Biréli Lagrène & Martin Taylor @ Dakota

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

The Bad Companions @ Eagles 34

Death Grips @ Fillmore

  • Yard Act with Stuck @ Fine Line—A Leeds quartet you don't have to be an Anglophile to groove with, Yard Act rock the kind of postpunk that aspires to dance music rather than the kind that flaunts its own rhythmic deconstruction. I'm not the first to say frontman James Smith sing-speaks like a more reserved Eddie Argos—of Art Brut, that is, a comparison I'm guessing plenty of this young band's American fans are old enough and Anglophile enough to remember. Unlike Argos, I don't always know what Smith is going on about, but I can tell his heart is in the right place; on the band's 2022 debut, The Overload, his targets include racism and other Little Britain stupidities. Yard Act ups its funk quotient even further on its new single, "The Trench Coat Museum," anchored by the kind of bass line that can carry a whole song and more than earning a remix from definitive '80s electro-pop beat-master Arthur Baker. What I’m saying is, you'd better dance at this one.

Fever Candlelight Concert: Hans Zimmer @ Granada

We Are the Willows Vinyl Happy Hour with Mike Kota @ Green Room

Chris Speed Trio @ Icehouse

Monique and Xperience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mortiholcs with Mpls Finest @ Mortimer's

TaikoArts Midwest: Ensō Daiko @ Northrop

Colonel Mustard's Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer's

Manifest Content @ Pilllar

Darkwave Wednesday @ ROK Music Lounge

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

VOLA with Bent Knee and Wheel @ 7th St Entry

Freight Train @ Terminal Bar

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with The Infernos @ 331 Club

Matt Sowell, Baby Grant Johnson @ 331 Club

Moon Hooch with Douala Soul Collective @ Turf Club

Mars Volta @ Uptown Theater

That Mexican OT @ Varsity

Lars-Erik Larson & The 2nd Stringers @ White Squirrel

Lord Jeremy’s 2nd Wednesday Residency with Driftless Revelers, Woodzen @ White Squirrel

Thursday, September 14

DJ Sci-Fi @ Acadia

Kula Shaker @ Amsterdam

Kevin Gamble Quartet @ Aster Cafe

Jameson Rodgers with Them Dirty Roses & Shane Profitt @ Buck Hill

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

The Beau Baker Band @ The Commons

Alabaster dePlume @ Cedar Cultural Center

Cafe Accordion Orchestra: Jazz and Java with Robert Bell and Tony Balluff @ Crooners

Country Roads: Dennis Curley Sings the Music of John Denver @ Crooners

T. Mychael Rambo @ Dakota

Blue Lake @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

The Roasters @ Eagles 34

Grieves with Marley B, Dwynell Roland and Cuauhtli @ Fine Line

Osees with VAZ @ First Avenue

Fever Candlelight Concert: Hans Zimmer @ Granada

The Union Suits, Confused, Tarias, and The Sound @ Green Room

Trench Size Trio @ Icehouse

Jackie Kean, Aesha Minor, and Colin Bracewell @ Icehouse

Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe

No Limits: The B Side @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Crimson Riot @ Mortimer's

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Critterthing (Album Release) @ ROK Music Lounge

Cervasa Muscular @ Schooner Tavern

Bay Ledges with Mishegas @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Round: Andrew Hoyt, Michael Koppleman, Joe Kelly, Mark Subialka @ 331 Club

Brandon Wardell with Jamel Johnson @ Turf Club

Squinny with Dusty Forever, White Line Darko @ White Squirrel

Friday, September 15

Ghost Kitchen + The Unnamed @ Aster Cafe

Alex Rossi @ Bunkers

Ray Bonneville with Corey Medina and Brothers @ Cedar Cultural Center

Gregg Peterson and Lori Dokken: Return to Pooh Corner @ Crooners

The R Factor: Michael Jackson Family Review @ Crooners

Reza Khan Featuring Jennifer Grimm and Friends @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Ginger Commodore and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Glen David Andrews @ Dakota

The Reckoning Crew @ Driftwood

Seaweeds @ Driftwood

Swingin' on a Star @ Eagles 34

Artificial Flowers, The Saboteurs, Radiator Girl @ Eagles 34

  • Bully with Wombo @ First Avenue—Alicia Bognanno, the howling force behind Bully, is famously from here. The Rosemount-born, Nashville-based musician got her start engineering records with reformed crank Steve Albini, and began churning out her own grungey records in 2015 with Feels Like. Two more same-sounding LPs would follow, but Bognanno tapped into something special with June’s Lucky for You. Produced by fellow Nashvillian JT Daly, Lucky showcases her screamed confessional lyricism with more polish and depth than previous efforts, resulting in Bully's most adventurous album yet. I’ve had it on constant repeat since it dropped via Sub Pop. Wombo opens this homecoming celebration. 

Scrunchies with Ovef Ow and McVicker @ The Garage

Chris Pureka with Kym Register @ Granada

Little Trios @ Icehouse

Houston (Album Release) with the Dames @ Icehouse

Chris Graham @ Jazz Central

Joyann Parker Band @ KJ's Hideaway

Coheed and Cambria After Party with Red Eye Ruby @ KJ's Hideaway

RZRKT @ The Loft

Sumo Seven @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Piano Guys @ Orpheum Theatre

Beethoven’s Second Symphony with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

Coheed and Cambria with Deafheaven @ Palace Theatre

Wild Lyre and Gabriel Douglas @ Palmer's

Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers, Eric Hagen & The Red River Revival, Woodzen @ Palmer's

The Nunnery and Friends + Courtney Hartman @ The Parkway

Linus @ Pilllar

Matcha Fever @ ROK Music Lounge

Brigitte Calls Me Baby with Jack Pfeffer @ 7th St Entry

Francis Emil Johnson Band, The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra, SOLANA @ 331 Club

King Parrot @ Turf Club

Salsa Brava Dance Night @ Uptown VFW

Hipshaker MPLS @ Uptown VFW

Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity

Garden Street with Ski Club, Magic Conch @ White Squirrel

Saturday, September 16

10 Items or Fewer w/ Annie Enneking @ Aster Cafe

The Good, the Bad & the Funky @ Bunkers

Cedar Cypher @ Cedar Cultural Center

Lone Piñon with Steam Machine @ Cedar Cultural Center

ABBA-Solutely Fabulous @ Crooners

Follow the Firefly @ Crooners

C. Willi Myles: Know Your Limits @ Crooners

Kevin Kling and Victor Zupanc: Your Ultimate Troubadours @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Ginger Commodore and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Sinatra – My Way with Andrew Walesch & His Orchestra @ Dakota

Handsome Devils @ Driftwood

My Buddy Eric @ Driftwood

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty's

Southside Aces @ Eagles 34

Ashnikko @ Fillmore

Big Bubble Rave @ First Avenue

MUUNBATO, DIIE (Vinyl Release), TIME ROOM, Malamiko @ Green Room

The Dollys @ Icehouse

Thomas Woytko @ Jazz Central

Finick (Album Release) @ KJ's Hideaway

Central Standard Time with Andrew Schwandt Trio @ KJ's Hideaway

Borgcore @ The Loft

Big Toe & the Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Beethoven’s Second Symphony with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

First Annual Palmtoberfest & Tribute Band Show @ Palmer's

Laura Hugo, Old Smugglers and Turbo Pastel @ Palmer's

Legwork with lizard lover & creamcumber @ ROK Music Lounge

Katelyn Tarver with Rosie Darling @ 7th St Entry

The Mavericks with McKinley James @ State Theatre

Animal Head, The Lone Canary @ Terminal Bar

Wish Wash, Lovely Dark, shadingthesun @ 331 Club

Hippie Death Cult with Spirit Mother, Red Desert, and Van Glow Light Show @ Turf Club

  • Parliament-Funkadelic feat. George Clinton with George Porter Jr. @ Uptown Theater—Dog only knows the state of George Clinton's mind or body these days, but his soul is still as foul 'n' funky as ever. Uncle Jam was always the ringmaster more than the star attraction, and ask anyone who was there: P-Funk put on a great pair of free shows at the State Fair's Leinie Lodge in 2017. Yes, I know that was six years ago, when George was a spry 76 years old.

Club 90s Presents Guts Night: Olivia Rodrigo Official Dance Party @ Varsity

Pop Wagner Tavern Trio @ White Squirrel

Todd Albright @ White Squirrel

Room 3 with Cyrus, Jada Lynn @ White Squirrel

Sunday, September 17

Queens of the Stone Age with Viagra Boys + Jehnny Beth @ Armory

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

St. Rangers + Hana Fleur @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Erin Schwab Sings Bette Midler with Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

Minneapolis String Project @ Crooners

John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

Tailspin @ Eagles 34

TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Bowling For Soup with Authority Zero and MEST @ Fine Line

Dean Lewis with Sara Kays @ First Avenue

Weakened Friends with Anita Velveeta, Miss Christine @ The Garage

Futures Rising with Mayyadda @ Hook and Ladder

The Hampden Rounders @ Icehouse

Marcus Wise feat. Kamal Sabri @ Jazz Central

2nd Anniversary Show with Tommy Bentz Band and Erin McCawley’s Harrison St. Band @ KJ's Hideaway

Summoner's Circle, Eshtadur, Synopsis, Better Broken @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Sleep Token @ Myth Live

Beethoven’s Second Symphony with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread: Cornbread Harris and His Band @ Palmer's

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's

The International Treasures @ The Parkway

Jo Kellen, Max Niemann, and Fellow Travelers @ ROK Music Lounge

¡MAYDAY! with Ubi, 1Ton, Hiway @ 7th St Entry

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Jake Manders @ 331 Club

Pile with Moontype and Wish Wash @ Turf Club

Rob Tossava Benefit Show @ Uptown VFW

Carlakoke! @ White Squirrel

Monday, September 18

Bakermiller Pink with Mystery Meat, Drug League, and Jacket @ Amsterdam

Tatiana Eva-Marie @ Dakota

Open Mic @ Driftwood

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

LiV Warfield @ Fine Line

The Walkmen with Yeah Baby @ First Avenue

LA Buckner (September Residency) with Carolyne Naomi w/ Gifted Handz and iLLism @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

DJ Still Hot Dave Presents Hot For The Summer @ Palmer's

sammy rash with good problem @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Mary Bue @ 331 Club

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Steve‘n’Seagulls with Adrian + Meredith @ Turf Club

Enter the Void Third Monday @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

