Lots of New Coffee Shops Debut, a few Local Chains Expand, and a Very Old Bar Is Back in Action

There are too many new coffee shops I want to check out! Also I've heard great things about Lonely's Bar, and I'm super curious about Killen’s Irish Pub. What other food and drink news is there this month? Why, you know the drill—just read on to find out, ya goof!

Now Open

Café Milagro

Check out the super cool website for Café Milagro, St. Paul’s new queer/Latina/woman-owned coffee shop. They’re up and running now, slingin’ drinks from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and hosting queer events and other happenings in the hopes of becoming a community space, as owner Ale Diaz explains. Love that! 197 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul

Banh Mi House

“Comfort food inspired by the streets of Vietnam” is what you’ll find at Banh Mi House, now open in Minneapolis’s Mill District. They’re serving up banh mi, of course, plus spring rolls, noodle and rice bowls, and a selection of Vietnamese coffees and specialty drinks like the Pandan Coconut Cloud. One Racket reader emailed us saying this place slaps. 1024 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis

Pabamboo Asian Cuisine

MSP Mag’s Justine Jones spotted Pabamboo Asian Cuisine, which is up and running on Selby Avenue with spicy oyster wings and a noodle stir fry specialty (plus mango sticky rice, which, as Jones correctly notes, is one of the only acceptable summer desserts). 610 Selby Ave., St. Paul

Indígena by Owamni

Owamni’s move to the Guthrie Theater and accompanying name change are complete—Indígena by Owamni opened June 23. (Gotta love this joyous video of chef Sean Sherman and his staff from WCCO.) There’s a grand opening celebration slated for July 4. Fitting, no? 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis

Fathead Bill’s

Not far from the Guthrie, Fathead Bill’s Sports Pub & Grill is now open. Of the bar’s owner and namesake, Bill Murray (not that one), the bar’s website reads: “22 years of running one of Minneapolis's most beloved sports bars. One fire. One pandemic. One building sale. And he's still standing.” 903 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis

Dangerous Man Brewing Company

After absconding to rural Minnesota in 2023, Dangerous Man has returned to Northeast, this time in the former home of Headflyer Brewing. The new taproom is family- and dog-friendly, with a big patio and food from the OG ZAZA Pizza Trailer that’s parked out front. 861 E. Hennepin Ave. #100, Minneapolis

Lonely’s Bar



It’s a “new” bar only in a sense—Lonely’s, from the folks behind Zhora Darling and Cafe and Bar Harmony, is located in the former Pracna space on St. Anthony Main, which is one of the oldest bars in the Twin Cities. It looks very cool. 117 SE Main St., Minneapolis

Haraz Coffee House

As of Monday, Haraz Coffee House is softly open in the old Iron Door space in Lyn-Lake. This is the first Minnesota location for the Yemeni coffee chain, which has shops in more than a dozen U.S. states and is currently franchising into Canada. 3001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

Take Care Coffee

More coffee! St. Paul shop Take Care comes from Five Watt co-founder Lee Carter, and the Star Tribune reports it's only using “real” ingredients, no flavor syrups or extracts here. The shop is open just a few hours a day for now, as Carter tries to raise the funds to open the place fully. He’s at around $11,000 of his $75,000 goal. 2038 Marshall Ave., St. Paul

Parcelle Organics No. 2

Parcelle, home of the bougie smoothies we sort of resent ourselves for loving, has softly opened a second location on the first floor of La Salle Plaza in downtown Minneapolis. A Wayzata location is still in the works, along with a North Loop outpost. Conveniently, we recently ranked all of their smoothies! 800 Lasalle Plaza, Minneapolis

Ducks on Lake

Duck Duck Coffee has opened a second location (dubbed Ducks on Lake) in the former Milkweed space at 39th & Lake Street. We love Duck Duck, whose owner Kat Naden has previously spoken with Racket about topics as varied as VHS tapes, mutual aid, and Michael Shannon. This second shop has been quietly open since June 19, per Longfellow Whatever. 3822 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

Killen’s Irish Pub

Peter Killen, formerly of area Irish pubs Kieran's and The Local, has opened an Irish pub of his own in the North Loop space that previously housed First Draft Tap Haus. Check out the big ol’ horseshoe bar or soak up this week’s heat on the 50-seat patio—either way, it’s meant to feel like a pub you’d pop into in Ireland. 324 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis

Bussin’ Birria Tacos

Bussin’ Birria, which started serving quesabirria tacos at the Mall of America a few years back, just opened a Minneapolis location near Bde Maka Ska. They’re serving up street tacos, quesadillas, and churros—and serving ‘em late, closing at 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. this Wednesday. 3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen No. 2

I missed this last month, but Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen, which already had a popular spot in Brooklyn Park, has opened the doors to its second location in St. Paul. The Strib’s Nancy Ngo has a great story about the sibling-run restaurant, where lines out the door aren’t uncommon. 641 University Ave. W., St. Paul

El Tejaban and Lito's Burritos in Richfield are no more :( Jay Boller

Closed, Closing, or Changing

Bauhaus Brew Labs

We knew it was coming since last month, but Bauhaus poured its final Wonderstuff this weekend after 12 years in Northeast. That just sucks, man. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis

El Tejaban and Lito’s Burritos in Richfield

Elsewhere in “that just sucks,” Richfield’s El Tejaban and the Lito’s Burritos that operates out of it have both closed. “We have gratitude for the support, loyalty, and friendships you have given us throughout the years,” the farewell note reads. “What began as a dream for two proud Mexican immigrants seeking the opportunity to build a better future became a reality because of years of support.” El Tejaban had been open for almost two decades; Lito’s on Lake Street remains open. 6519 Nicollet Ave. S., Richfield

Borough

Borough, Parlour’s slightly cheffier sibling, closed June 27, but the spot won’t be dark for long—Revival is moving into the address later this summer. It’ll be the first Revival to open after Jester Concepts announced it was buying the brand last year. 730 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Just Announced and Coming Soon

Bellecour No. 3

Chef Gavin Kaysen will open a third Bellecour this fall, in the Wells Fargo Center in downtown Minneapolis. This one’ll be less like Bellecour’s fancy sit-down North Loop bistro and more like its Edina daytime cafe, MSP Mag reports.

New Owners for Golden Chow Mein

This is cool: The Strib reports that the team behind Tori Ramen has purchased the Golden Chow Mein space not far from Tori’s St. Paul spot. They got a hold of the recipes and are keeping the restaurant’s name, with Tori Ramen co-owner Jason Dorweiler saying the plan is to “just kind of expand on the ingredients and protein options.”

Fold

Ooooh: A new Somali sweet spot is heading for Minneapolis’s Bryn Mawr neighborhood. Fold, a dessert destination inspired by malawah, will have waffles, shakes, and filled, folded crepes to the old Bryn Mawr Market space. 412 Cedar Lake Rd. S., Minneapolis

In the Works

As previously reported in the Racket Restaurant Roundup...

S.A.W. Brewing

The old Burning Brothers Brewing building is getting a new gluten-free operation from some familiar faces—mother-daughter co-owners Tammie Hertz and Kasey Pate are opening S.A.W. Brewing in the space. The Business Journal reports that Pate previously brewed at Burning Brothers for five years, and it’s good news for the gluten-avoidant: Right now, the nearest gluten-free brewery is ALT Brew in Madison. The latest update is to expect an early July opening. 1750 Thomas Ave. W., St. Paul

Arch and River

Now that Owamni has made its to the Guthrie, it will be replaced at Water Works Park by Arch and River, “a modern French bistronomie with an Afro-Caribbean twist,” per a release from the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board. The restaurant comes from B’beri Desserts owner Diane Moukouri and her husband, executive chef Fritz Ebanda, and should open later this year. 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis

Martiya

Afro Deli owner Abdirahman Kahi is planning his very first sit-down restaurant. The Biz Journal reports that Martiya, an upscale East African restaurant, will open at Opportunity Crossing, the new mixed-used building at Lake Street and Nicollet in Minneapolis. Kahi hopes to open Martiya on July 4. 3030 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Inti Kitchen and Bar

The former Revival space on Nicollet Avenue is getting a new restaurant from Chogyal Tenzin, a Tibetan refugee who’s planning a spiritual successor to Tibet Kitchen & Bar, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Tenzin tells the Journal it’ll have Tibetan dumplings, and hand-pulled noodles, plus Indian options like chicken tikka masala and curries. 4537 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis

Tiki Tom’s Thai

A tiki-themed Thai spot is heading for Uptown, reports the Biz Journal, and it’s slated to open very soon. (This is the space that Matriarch Restaurant was in for like a month before being evicted.) Expect sushi rolls, pad thai, and “the best interior design,” says co-owner Tom Nore. 1601 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Momo Sushi

The wonderful Momo Sushi, which has been closed since a fire ripped through its Central Avenue building last summer, is taking over the Beast Barbecue space. Owner Sonam Nyorie tells MSP Mag, "I want the customers to feel like it's the same, not like we have a totally new restaurant, a new Momo.” And they’re hoping to open soon—like, as soon as July. 825 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Vuka Flame Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken

The former It’s Greek to Me building at Lyn-Lake will soon house a South African restaurant where the specialty is a 48-hour-marinated grilled chicken. That’s according to the Biz Journal, which adds that Vuka Flame Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken is connected to brothers Taz, Dominic, and Shepherd Nzara, who bought the building for $2.4 million. “We are a sauce company … that just happens to make really good chicken,” Taz Nzara tells ‘em. LOVE the sound of that. 626 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Tasca Madrid

The former Handsome Hog space in Cathedral Hill will soon be home to Tasca Madrid, which is bringing Spanish cuisine and wines to the neighborhood. Co-founder Alberto Blanco tells Bring Me the News they’ll have tapas, vermouth, and paella cooking on the patio each weekend: “The food you’re going to be enjoying is totally different from anything else in the Twin Cities.” 173 Western Ave. N., St. Paul

Radish Farm Stop

I had a delightful time talking with Lily Gross, who’s opening Minnesota’s first farm stop in southwest Minneapolis this spring. What’s a farm stop, you ask? Well, it’s kind of like a farmers market that’s also a grocery store—at Radish, Gross will work with roughly 60 local producers of fruits, veggies, dairy, meat, and more to stock the shelves. They’ll also have a coffee shop. Expect a June opening. 5357 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis

Mixed Culture Brewing

Longfellow Whatever has the scoop on Mixed Culture Brewing, a new brewery that’s heading for the former One on One Bike Shop space. Qiuxia and Kevin Welch are Belgian-style beer lovers who actually lead beer tours in the region. Mixed Culture Brewing will be a coffee shop by day and a brewery by night, and they’re transforming the 10,000-square-foot outdoor area into a beer garden. Look for them to open later this year. 4461 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

Smith Coffee and Cafe

Eden Prairie’s Smith Coffee and Cafe is opening a second location in the former D’Amico & Sons at 50th & France. Expect house-made pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch. 3948 W. 50th St., Edina

Bill’s Bait Shop

The newest bar from Centro Restaurant Group, which is heading for the former Chicago’s Taste Authority space, has a fishy twist. Owner Jami Olson tells the Biz Journal she initially planned to open a second location of Bina’s, the restaurant group’s modern dive bar, but realized this neighborhood has its share of dives. Enter Bill’s Bait Shop—where they’ll have burgers, oysters, tinned fish, a walleye po’boy, and a “killer hot dog,” per a press release. 3101 42nd St. E., Minneapolis

Jujube

Lotta news lately for Saturday Dumpling Co., which has opened two brick-and-mortars and a stall at the Market at Malcolm Yards in recent years. Now owners Peter Bian and Linda Cao are working on their first full-service restaurant, dubbed Jujube. It’s headed for the former Izzy’s Ice Cream Space in downtown Minneapolis, and chef Jake Johnson will oversee the kitchen, where Texas barbecue meets “innovative Asian flavors,” according to a press release. They’re looking to open this fall. 1100 Second St. S., Minneapolis

Mike’s Red Tacos

Cali-based quesabirria chain Mike’s Red Tacos plans to open 15 locations in the Twin Cities area, according to QSR Magazine. Local franchisee Michael McGuire, who operates 23 Jersey Mike’s locations, is leading the charge. Multiple locations

Mo’ Bettahs

A fast-casual Hawaiian chain called Mo’ Bettahs is heading for Minnesota, with locations in Burnsville and Maple Grove, according to an April 7 press release. Mo’ Bettahs is known for its authentic Hawaiian plate lunches with macaroni salad, white rice, and your choice of meat. 410 County Rd. 42, Burnsville; 11611 Fountains Dr., Maple Grove

CAVA

Elsewhere in chains, Minnesota will soon get its first two locations of Cava, the reigning king of yuppie slop bowl chains, according to The Development Tracker. The Mediterranean fast-casual brand is opening one location near the University of Minnesota campus inside The Station on Washington and another at The Shops at West End in Saint Louis Park. Multiple locations

Arizona Taco Co.

A New Hope-based spot called Arizona Taco Co. is moving into the former Arts & Rec space in Seven Points, according to Southwest Voices. The taco spot is taking over the former Arts & Rec space, which closed in 2023, and plans to make use of the big ol’ building with salsa and other dance nights. 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Americano

Cocina Del Barrio at 50th and France closed October 1. In its place, there’ll be a new Daniel Del Prado restaurant called Americano with “Mad Men vibes,” reports MSP Mag. Barrio’s downtown Minneapolis location is staying open. 5036 France Ave. S., Edina

The Get Down Coffee Co. → Blue in Green Bistro

Proprietor Houston White has announced the closure of The Get Down Coffee Co., the North Minneapolis coffee shop he opened in 2021. He tells the Star Tribune it was time for something new: in this case, a bistro called Blue in Green (after the Miles Davis song) that’ll have a full food menu and a more upscale vibe. “I think in this town, we stagnate because we just accept the best of what we have instead of expecting to continue to evolve it,” White tells the Strib. 1500 N. 44th Ave., Minneapolis

Namos Restaurant and Lounge

A “luxury” sports bar, Namos Restaurant and Lounge, is heading for the old Erik the Red space steps from U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Downtown Voices. A recent Instagram post from Namos says it’ll be "a fusion of culture, cuisine, and live sports like you’ve never seen." I doubt that very much, unless Vikings players are doing a Coyote Ugly thing on the bar after each game—but hey, maybe they are! 601 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Billy Sushi x NOLO Kitchen Concept

Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi and Marty Collins, co-owner of NOLO’s Kitchen, are working on a new North Loop restaurant, the North Loop Neighborhood Association reports. They’ve already got the keys to the Washington Avenue space between Borough/Parlour and Bar La Grassa, and the restaurant will be "inspired by the legendary chaos and charm of places like Chino Latino and Bella Notte." Love the sound of that, personally.

ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni

Sean Sherman’s nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS), is opening its very own food building. NATIFS Wóyute Thipi is taking over the former Seward Co-op Creamery Café space, and will soon house a commissary kitchen for Indigenous foods, a coworking space that will support BIPOC businesses—and an Indigenous barbecue restaurant, ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni. 2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

Marrone’s

The Star Tribune has the scoop on Marrone’s, a new woodfired pizza restaurant from Steven Brown (Tilia, St. Genevieve). The vibe here will be inspired by late ’70s New York City (the phrase “pizza oven that looks like a disco ball” appears in that Strib story), and while it’s still in the early stages, they’re looking to open before the year is out. 4250 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Downtown Food Hall

Can a 30,000-square-foot food hall save downtown Minneapolis? Hey, worth a shot. The folks behind The Market at Malcolm Yards are working with Hempel Real Estate to plan a 30,000-square-foot food hall on the ground floor of LaSalle Plaza, reports the Biz Journal. Per the plans, it’s going to have 700 seats, with 16 restaurant spaces, two bars, and a self-serve beer wall, plus an event space, a play area for kiddos, a pickleball court, and shuffleboards. 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Gambino’s Coal Fired Pizza

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks and Andrea Pizza are getting to work on yet another pizza place, which is heading for the former Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza spot in downtown St. Paul. Expect a full-service restaurant with a full bar and takeout, but not another Tono; “We will have a specialized menu that will include coal-fired pizza, meatball sandwiches, appetizers and other sandwiches,” co-owner Shaz Khan tells the Pioneer Press. (Originally dubbed "Prince Coal Fired Pizza," the restaurant has since been renamed "Gambino's Coal Fired Pizza, per the Strib.) 512 N. Robert St., St. Paul

Saffron

Sameh Wadi’s Middle Eastern restaurant Saffron will officially return, an announcement we first teased… oh, ages ago. Wadi told MSP Mag that he purchased the former Young Joni space in Northeast in January ‘26, and Saffron should reopen within the next year-ish. 165 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Wild Mind Will Keep Brewing

Wild Mind Ales closed in September after an 11-year run, but the space will keep on brewin’ thanks to the folks behind Berlin Music Bar in the North Loop. Per Axios Twin Cities, they’re going to “keep a brewing component” and add food to the equation, with Blue Fox Concepts working on the space. 6031 Pillsbury Ave. S., Minneapolis

Bubble Line Brewery

Brittney Mikell—who honed her skills as an assistant brewer at La Doña Cervecería—is readying to open the state’s first Black woman-owned brewery in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. You can find the latest updates from Bubble Line Brewery on Instagram. (And, yes, there has not been an update on Instagram since January 2025. We don't know if this is still happening, either!)