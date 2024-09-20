Let’s Talk Baked Goods in This Week’s Open Thread

This past week, Em wrote about 30 essential savory baked goods that she ate (not all of them in this past week, we hope). And of course many of you chimed in to tell her which ones she overlooked. That's how these things work.

Now let's keep that conversation going, and expand it a little. What are your go-to places for baked goods, whether savory, sweet, or some secret third thing? What lost treats from long ago (or not so long ago) do you still miss? What trashy items do you cherish even if you wouldn't recommend them to your more discerning friends?

Of course, as I always say, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread after all.