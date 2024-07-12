Skip to Content
Opinion

Let’s Talk About Work (But in a Fun Way!) on This Week’s Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the reader.

9:26 AM CDT on July 12, 2024

32Comments

As Rihanna once said, "Work, work, work, work, work, work."

Since you give us money, I assume that many Racket commenters have jobs. Today I'm curious what you folks do for a living. What job do you have, what jobs have you had, or what jobs do you wish you had? What your favorite part about a job you hate or your least favorite part about a job you love?

And now we get to the point where I end the Open Thread prompt by inviting you to talk about whatever you want. And this week I'm really gonna emphasize how much I mean that.

The prompts here are ONLY suggestions. The idea really is for the collective "you" to take the reins a guide this thread wheresoever it may go. The prompt is only a nudge.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

