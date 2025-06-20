Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by Minneapolis Cultural Districts:
News

We Need to Talk About This Year’s Official Grandma’s Marathon Poster

Plus talkin' 'Jaws,' the Strib's lame AI restaurant tool, and welcome to Cosmos in today's Flyover news roundup.

5:07 PM CDT on June 20, 2025

Grandma's Marathon |

Wow…

4Comments

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Watch Out, Grandma's Runners!

This Saturday around 9,000 runners will compete in Grandma's Marathon, with another 10,000+ participating in shorter runs along the North Shore as part of Minnesota's oldest and largest marathon. The official Grandma's Marathon poster that'll greet 'em? It's, well... it's a big, bombastic artistic swing:

Perhaps due to the current climate of international nuclear saber-rattling, the poster has inspired a combination of doomsday alarm and gallows laughter among viewers. Here's a sampling from the 95 KQDS Facebook community...

"I dunno, looks to me like everyone is running from a nuclear blast," writes Steve Branstrom. "I mean, it is well done."

"The nukes behind them will probably help runners hit their PR’s!" writes Ben Pelerin.

"That’s a nuclear bomb attack," writes Patrick Stephen. "We can’t pretend this isn’t funny."

Racket reached out to the artist, Hartley Bauer, to ask about her inspiration for the poster and reaction to its various responses. We didn't hear back. The young artist, whose portfolio rocks, graduated from Duluth's Denfeld High School. She's currently pursuing an illustration degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York.

And, Pearl Harbor-like, Bauer's 2025 Grandma's Marathon poster is a hit. Prints of her design have sold out online.

We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Theater

As you may have heard, it’s the 50th anniversary of Jaws dunh-dunh, dunh-dunh, dunh-dunh-dunh-dunh-dunh-dunhing its way into theaters. Even for a five-year-old who had no chance in hell of seeing it, Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster was inescapable, spawning (fish term) novelty records that I, Racket film critic Keith Harris, swear to god got played on the radio and not one but two Saturday morning cartoons.

But the real question is: How did Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster affect Minnesotans? And at the Pioneer Press today, Nick Woltman looks back at how the hit film affected the two metro theaters that somehow scored exclusive rights to screen it: the Gopher (900 cap) and the Cine Capri in downtown White Bear Lake (with just 400 seats). 

Both theaters set sales records—in its opening week, Jaws grossed $94,000 combined for the two small theaters, or about $580,000 adjusted for inflation—and they sold out every show for weeks. But Universal Pictures put the squeeze on the two movie houses, with book terms that allowed the studio to “put its own ‘jaws’ into the theaters playing the movie,” as PiPress entertainment writer Bill Diehl wrote at the time.

The terms were so burdensome that, as Diehl put it, “One theaterman earlier had wired the studio that he wouldn’t meet Universal’s terms ‘until Hell freezes over.’ After viewing the movie he shot off another wire: ‘Hell has just frozen over!’”

In addition to requiring a 12-week run, locking in the theaters for the full summer, Universal got a whopping 90 percent of the box office revenue. Woltman notes that Cine Capri closed in 1977 and the Gopher only survived till 1979 by shifting to X-rated films.

The Vibes Are off at the Strib’s AI Generated Culinary Compass

Yesterday, the Minnesota Star Tribune launched Culinary Compass, a new digital product that recommends restaurants based on little surveys you fill out—neato! The questionnaire asks about your budget, the time you plan to go out (brunch vs. late-night eats), vibes, and patio options, among other things. Next AI searches the paper’s restaurant archives and tells you to… try out The Howe. 

Well, it might tell you to check out The Howe. We also got the Nicollet Diner and The Lowry a bunch of times when playing with categories. Those are all OK-ish places, but aren’t exactly the kind of results you want when clicking on things like “candlelight and romance” or “special experience.” 

“AI is helping to process the restaurant ‘vibes’ and user inputs to match it with recommendations from the Food & Culture team’s history of restaurant news and reviews,” an email on the Culinary Compass launch states. Ah, there’s what’s going wrong; never trust a robot to process “vibes.”

Culinary Compass is apparently the first public-facing AI initivitive from the Strib. Last year, CEO (and former YouTube tech bro) Steve Grove announced the paper would be participating in the Lenfest Institute AI Collaborative and Fellowship Program, which grants papers up to $10 million for AI projects. That’s a lot of money for underwhelming recs. Imagine if the money could be earmarked for human reporters instead... alas! (Neither Star Tribune Media Co. or the Strib union would talk to us about the company's foray into AI journalism.)

Just another example of how AI is still lagging behind humanity: 20 years ago, places like City Pages and the Thrifty Hipster deployed people-made databases on their sites that could narrow suggestions by neighborhood, cuisine type, full bar—all in one go. Heck, AI or not this current one over at Mpls.St.Paul works pretty well.

Journey to the Cosmos... of MN

We're suckers for hokey/folksy local TV news segments, and WCCO's "Finding MN" series delivered a shining example of the genre earlier this week. Reporter John Lauritsen traveled to Meeker County to introduce viewers to Cosmos, Minnesota—a space-themed town of 500.

We learn from a town historian about how early plans for a major university never materialized. We learn the streets were successfully named after planets, galaxies, and constellations, and about the annual Space Festival Parade and monthly Galactic Gazette newsletter. We learn about the existence of Neptune Ned and "a random bird simply known as Local Chicken."

We learn... more about ourselves? Not really. But for those seeking to take one small step toward killing some time, you could do a lot worse.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Music

In This Week’s Best New Music Playlists: Women Who Love Worthless Men

5 great local songs, 5 great songs from everywhere else, and 1 piece of crud.

June 20, 2025
Opinion

This Week’s Open Thread Question: How Do You Meet People Who Aren’t Like You?

June 20, 2025
Today's stories are presented by Minneapolis Cultural Districts:

Minneapolis Cultural Districts

Hear something new. See something unforgettable. From open mics to historic stages, the Minneapolis Cultural Districts are alive with sound. These neighborhoods are home to some of the city’s most iconic venues—where music legends once played, where theater pushes boundaries, and where local artists keep things real. From West Broadway to Cedar Avenue South to East Lake Street, these spaces are packed with personality, community, and plenty of reasons to stick around after the show. Whether you’re into jazz, theater, spoken word, or something totally uncategorizable—you’ll find it here.
Food & Drink

After the Closure of Lagniappe and its Cocktail Room, What Comes Next For Du Nord?

First things first: a big-ass party on Lake Street this weekend.

June 20, 2025
Events

Freeloader Friday: 136 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Juneteenth, community parties, Red Hot Art returns, and sooooooo much more.

June 20, 2025
News

ICE Now Harassing MN Kids at Home

Plus more bad news for Ken Martin, another run-in with a rightwing landlord, and sausage secret shenanigans in today's Flyover newsletter.

June 19, 2025
Movies

On the Big Screen This Week: Glitchy Zombies, Scary Videotapes, and Lotsa Movies for Yer Kids

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

June 19, 2025
See all posts