Freeloader Friday: 136 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

Philli Irvin

FRIDAY

“Drain-0: I am an Engineer”

A solo exhibition by Philli Irvin. 6-8 p.m. Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis.

“THE QUEERETTES”

A group show featuring artist Madi Bergh, Brie Karl, Emi Lyman, Laura Migliorino, Edson Rosas, Pocket Toscani, and Annette Walby. 6-9 p.m. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Peoples' Market MPLS: Juneteenth Market Season Kick-off

This bi-weekly market features local businesses. Other dates: Jul. 18; Aug. 1, 15, and 29; Sep. 12 and 26; and Oct. 10. 3-7 p.m. The Plaza at the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Summer Solstice Celebration

With live music from the Willows Band, refreshments, and hands-on arts fun. 6-8 p.m. Cedar Lake South Beach, 3400 Cedar Lake Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Flowing Like a River: An Evening of Music & Poetry

The center celebrates its 25th anniversary with music and poetry from Wang Ping, Davu Seru, and Adam Kuenzel. 6:30-9 p.m. Compassionate Ocean Zen Center, 652 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Enemy in the Sky Promo

Night Audit, Toilet Rats, Enemy in the Sky

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

In Your Eyes

A Peter Gabriel tribute band. 6-10 p.m. Day Block Brewing, 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Just Luv, Inc.

Rock. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Coloring Shadows

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Trench Size Trio

Funky instrumentals. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Red Eye Ruby

With Opliam. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Last Pick’d String Band

Bluegrass. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Dave Rave & The Governors

With Lolo’s Ghost and The Driftless Area. 8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bryan Odeen

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The Get-Up Mondays

Rock. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Sonic 3

9:05 p.m. Bohanon Park, 4917 Bryant Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Modist Social Club: Border Battle Edition

Featuring DJ Bryan Angeles and T-Bone. 7 p.m. to midnight. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

All’s Well That Ends Well

Classical Actors Ensemble is bringing free Shakespeare to the public this season. It will be interesting to see what they do with All’s Well That Ends Well, a 400-year-old comedy where a woman of low status uses sexual deception, intellectual wiles, and high-stakes gambling to marry up. (Is the Real Housewives series a Shakespearean reboot?) Prepare to get a little trashy with some fancy language. This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. Find times and locations here. 7 p.m. Fri. at Newell Park (900 Fairview Ave. N., St. Paul); 7 p.m. Sat. at Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis); and 3 p.m. Sun. at Cedar Lake East Beach (2000 Upton Ave. S., Minneapolis). Through July 13—Jessica Armbruster

Jake Manders

Artist Porch Sale

Shop work from Jake Manders all weekend. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 1511 Adams St. NE, Minneapolis.

Our Central Ground Pop-Up

Mango Day and Tangible Collective host a two-weekend pop-up featuring clothing, ceramics, stickers, accessories, and more. 1-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The Revel Room, 2226 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Also June 27-28

Minnesota Twins Pre-Game Party on the Green

Featuring music from GenerationNOW Entertainment, deals for ticket holders, and food and drinks from Bassett Hound. 5:30 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Summer Solstice Pop-up

This patio pop-up includes THC seltzer tastings, goods from Muddy Mouth Cards, and a flower bar with Wild Flower & Co. 3-6 p.m. I Like You, 1955 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Jazz Festival in Mears Park FB

Twin Cities Jazz Festival

Don’t worry, I won’t repeat the corny “free jazz” joke I made last year. But once again, this fest will treat the Twin Cities to a weekend of jazz, for free. As always the festival centers on Mears Park in Lowertown and largely takes place in St. Paul, with venues including Metronome Brewing and the White Squirrel. But it also stretches beyond city limits to sites as far flung as Berlin in Minneapolis’s North Loop and Crooners up in Fridley. Friday’s headliners on the main stage at Mears this year are the Emmet Cohen Trio, as well as the venerable vocal group the Four Freshman, which now features Minneapolis trumpeter Jake Baldwin. On Saturday night Catherine Russell will take the main stage along with Sean Mason. And the festival is a good chance to catch up with terrific local artists as well, such as Racket-approved drummer L.A. Buckner who’ll play the main stage with his group Big Homie. Free. Find more info here. Through Saturday—Keith Harris

Night Street Eats

Food trucks in a parking lot! 4:30-9 p.m. Fri. through Sep. 12. 1570-1590 White Bear Ave. & Hoyt Ave. E., St. Paul.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get $1 off and a raffle ticket. This week’s meat: Anoka Meats. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Axel & Betty

Axel & Betty

Outlaw country. 7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest

This suburban mega-fest features all kinds of live music, a parade, fireworks, artists market, food booths, sports events, and more. Find the complete schedule over at cottagegrovestrawberryfest.com. 2 p.m. to midnight Fri.; noon to midnight Sat.; noon to 4 p.m. Sun. Kingston Park, 9195 75th St. S., Cottage Grove.

Summer Concert Series: Rion

Reggae/singer-songwriter tunes. With the Beta Version. 5:30-7:15 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fri. through August 29 (no market July 18). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Red Hot Art Fest FB

SATURDAY

Red Hot Art Fest

This daylong celebration features all kinds of hands-on art activities for all ages, local artists and vendors, Minnesota orgs, food trucks, live music, and all kinds of other fun. Find more info and score a free bus pass to the event at stevenssquare.org/rha2025. 1-6 p.m. Stevens Square Park, 1801 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

Hi Cotton Norf Star Block Party

A Juneteenth celebration of Black celestial knowledge, community, and 115 years of great migration. Featuring a Black-owned vendor market, food trucks, a steppers delight battle, Sol Salvation Choir and other local Black music groups, DJ sets, yoga and community healing spaces, activities for all ages, and public art installations. Noon to 9 p.m. Corner of Emerson & Broadway, Northside Minneapolis.

Purrride

A party celebrating cats and queers! With a kitten snuggling booth benefiting Ruff Start Rescue; the release of Gender Fluid, a charity beer collaboration benefiting Twin Cities Pride; an LGBTQ+ market; limited edition merch; and live music from local queer musicians Daphne Jane, Chastity Brown, and Riley Skinner. 1-8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Spring Fright Night Market

Featuring spooooky VHS, vinyl, merch, posters, collectibles, and more, followed by a free scary mystery movie screening at 9 p.m. Outside. 5-10 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Company, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Fat Flea Market

Fat Flea: Summer Lovin’ Edition

Featuring over 65 local vendors, Mexican eats and chilly treats, and all kinds of home goods. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Annex, 2626 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Dashed, Busey, Curve

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

120 Minutes

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Devil Dodger

On the outside stage. 6-8 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Scott Hefte & The Bury 'Em Deep Record Release Party

With Katie Marshall, Rank Strangers. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Alligations

Rhythm and blues. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Ride to the Murals Midtown Greenway Coalition

Bike Ride to the Murals

Join Midtown Greenway Coalition on this friendly six-mile ride to the five new murals on the Greenway. 11 a.m. Venture Bikes, 2851 Elliot Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Juneteenth at the Capitol

Bring Me the News compiled this nifty roundup of 21 Twin Cities celebrations of Juneteenth, the federal holiday that commemorates slavery’s actual ending in 1865. We’re here to highlight the annual Minnesota Capitol cookout, organized by local nonprofit the ANIKA Foundation and Black Lives Matter, which’ll feature food, family activities, live music, vendors, and history displays. Writes the ANIKA Foundation: “We celebrate our ancestors, our food, our music, our families...our LEGACY!” Free. Noon to 6 p.m. Minnesota Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Fantasy & Sci-Fi Book Fair

Got your summertime reading stack assembled yet? If sci-fi or fantasy is your jam, then you’ll want to stop by Inbound this Saturday, when it will turn into a books and beers party. Providers of paper today include delightful indie bookstores Avant Garden (Anoka) and Cream & Amber (Hopkins). During the festivities, folks from Mermaid Cove, Tako Collective, and Ezra Snail will host artsy crafts stations, while teams can test their knowledge during themed book trivia at 1 p.m. Starting around 4 p.m., local authors will be stopping by for readings and signings. Free. 1-8 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Eugene Henard (1849-1923), 'The Future Street and the City of the Future'

“Imagining Future Cities”

Opening this weekend, this new exhibition features installations exploring past and present visions of “the future city” in Minnesota and around the world. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Barbie

9:05 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Slow Irish Session

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Sycamore Gap

8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Tyler Herwig

6:30-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Tumblin’ Dice

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Overdressed Duo Provided

Overdressed Duo

Classical opera. 7 p.m. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Minnesota Twins Post-Game Party on the Green

Featuring music from GenerationNOW Entertainment, deals for ticket holders, and food and drinks from Bassett Hound. 4 p.m. June 22. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Crooklyn

Presented by TriLingua Cinema. With free popcorn and hot dogs. Dusk (9 p.m.-ish). East Side Sculpture Park, 705 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Krewe Du Nord

A celebration of New Orleans food, community, and music featuring the Soul Rebels, St. Paul & the Minneapolis Funk All Stars, Brass Solidarity, and Hipshaker MPLS. Find free tickets here. 2-9 p.m. Coliseum Building, 2700 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Kitchens of Hope: Immigrants Share Stories of Resilience and Recipes from Home

Authors Linda S. Svitak, Christin Jaye Eaton, and Lee Svitak Dean celebrate the release of their new cookbook. The event is free, but registration is required. 5-7 p.m. Norway House, 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Shine a Light on Mama Parade and Fair

An event celebrating moms as workers, leaders, caregivers, and community builders. With a parade, stories from moms, a job market, and a community fair with women-owned/family-friendly businesses and artists. 8 a.m. 2708 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Forma Community Clay Day

Featuring new work in the gallery, a mini class, and refreshments. RSVP here. 4-6 p.m. Forma Community Clay Room, 812 W. 46th St. #200, Minneapolis.

Summer Table Open Studios

An open house followed by a potluck in the courtyard. Noon to 10 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Unlimited Uptown Maker’s Market

The market moves outside with food trucks and 20+ small/local artisans, crafters, and businesses. 1-7 p.m. Watkins Building, 1936 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Elliott Park Go Skate Day

Go Skate Day Minneapolis

Featuring tunes from local dub artists with headliner MIKRODOT, vendors, a best trick competition, free raffles, a graffiti wall, fingerboarding, and the Caravan Sound System. 3-7 p.m. Elliott Park, 1000 E. 14th St., Minneapolis.

“Portraits”/”Animal Life”

Two photography group shows in one space! 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photographic Arts Center, 2601 27th St. S., Minneapolis.

Taylor’s Version

This Taylor Swift acoustic cover band performs tunes from Speak Now and other selections. 6:30-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Yacht Rock

DJ Jake Rudh spins tunes. With videos on a big screen and food trucks. 7 p.m. Back Channel Brewing, 4787 Shoreline Dr., Spring Lake Park.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea Provided

Twin Cities Vintage Fest

Old clothes are pretty rad—both in a “cool” and a “radical” sense. They’re better for the environment, they can be easier on the wallet, and, if done well, they look pretty damn fashion-forward. So shout out to the neighborhood garage sales, the old items in your closet you still wear and love, and the thrift and vintage shops offering unique wares that are old but new to you. This summer, the folks behind Totally Rad Vintage mega events will be hosting a free monthly market offering sweet secondhand finds that need a new home. Think T-shirts for things time forgot, sports jerseys from past seasons, and costume jewelry that has survived the test of time. Vendors will have items from just about every decade except this one, with fashions ranging from high to low, and plenty in between. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info at tcvintageflea.com. Also July 19, Aug. 16, and Sep. 20—Jessica Armbruster

AudreyRose Fest

The vintage shop celebrates one-year in its current space with tons of food, wellness services, mini classes, haircuts, a pop-up market with 25 vendors, and tunes from Faith Boblett. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. AudreyRose at the Mullet, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market: Good Vibes Only



Shop from 14 different BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. Noon to 6 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Twin Cities Record Show Pop-up

Vinyl, LPs, merch, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Summit Brewing Company, 910 Montreal Cir., St.Paul.

Loud and Proud: A Dance Party with Wanda Lust

Noon to 1 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Food Truck Fest at the Depot in 2023

Hopkins Food Truck Fest

You know about July’s Raspberry Festival, which has been going down in Hopkins since 1935. But this first-rate first-ring ‘burb boasts another tradition, the annual Food Truck Fest, that’s well worth your trip across Hwy. 100. The food truck angle really just serves as an excuse to get folks to charming Mainstreet, where there’ll be craft beverage gardens, live music (Jezebelle, Whiskey Stone, Jacuzzi Puma), games (giant Jenga, cornhole, hammerschlagen, mechanical bull), and, yes, fleets of four-wheeled food vendors. You can view this year's roster of 50+ trucks here, and it includes some dandies: Pizza Karma (our No. 3 fav local pizza chain), Anchor Fish & Chips (whose counterintuitive burger should not be slept on), and Eggroll Queen (a community-loved victim of crime). The roving MN Food Truck Festival is set to visit Minneapolis and Anoka later this summer. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 902 Mainstreet, Hopkins; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Juneteenth Pop-up Celebration

With specialty Black owned businesses, Juneteenth pins, a storybook hike, live music. 7 a.m. to noon. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

Eagan Art Festival

With hands-on activities and artist demos, 80+ local and visiting artists, food trucks, and live music. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Eagan Festival Grounds, 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan.

Summer Solstice Vendor Fair

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Carbone’s, 7676 160th St. W., Lakeville.

Summer Solstice Native Market & Celebration

Featuring Indigenous foods and teas, poetry readings, storytelling, plant advice, art activities, and market. Noon to 4 p.m. Caponi Art Park, 1220 Diffley Rd., Eagan.

"Alebrijes"

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

Pride Market

Shop local LGBTQ businesses and makers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Wayzata Art Experience

Featuring tons of live music, an artists’ market, food trucks, a wine and beer tent, activity zones for kids, a boat light parade, sailboat rides, and more. Find a full schedule at WayzataArtExperience.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Lake Street East, Wayzata.

Little Trinket Market

Shop, sell, showcase, or swap your favorite trinkets like Sonny Angels, Calico Critters, and plushies, and more. 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 951 Wildwood Rd., White Bear Lake.

Monthly Market: Pride Edition

This pop-up includes in-store deals, local guest makers, DJ tunes, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.

Summer Market

With over 30 local vendors, tunes from Ring Toss Twins and the Minnesota Beer Choir, and food from Hodgepodge. Noon to 8 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Joel Ward

Acoustic tunes. 7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 22; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. July 20 through September 20. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. June 14 through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

The Bouldering Project

SUNDAY

Vinyasa Flow Yoga

A free class hosted by the Bouldering Project. 10:30 a.m. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 West River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Soccer Sundays

A free, drop-in soccer experience open to all ages and skill levels featuring an inflatable soccer arena with equipment provided. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Lake Harriet Loop Run + Outdoor Yoga Class

Run around the lake and end on a free outdoor yoga class. Sign up here. 10 a.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Family Fun Day

Twin Cities Pride hosts this afternoon featuring a free community meal, crafts, games, MN mascots, and wholesome fun. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Como Park East Pavilions, 1199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul.

Healing Hearts Rescue

Meet adoptable dogs. 1-3 p.m. Buch Hard Kombucha Seltzer, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

DayFunk: Day Time House Music Party

Featuring sets from Hatiras, Dory Kahale, Faux Paul, Tronskie, and Nick Gunz. 2-8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

New Words: A Variety Open Mic

Do whatever you’d like onstage for 5 minutes. Send a message to @newwordsopenmic on Instagram or check in after 5 p.m. to sign up. 5:30 p.m. The Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Bottoms Up

Wow, what a name! Celebrate Pride with this 18+ party featuring Celebrate Pride Month at this market featuring 20+ queer artists, BIPOC and disabled, NSFW goods, drag and burlesque sets, and LGBTQ+ musicians. 1-6 p.m. Mill District Rooftop, 233 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

With free popcorn and drink specials. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Star of the North Concert Band

Classical. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Emerson Avenue

Rhythm & blues. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Barb Ryman

Indie folk. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mill City Caravan

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mississippi Valley Orchestra

Outside! 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. starting June 15 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2-7 p.m. Sun. right by the bandshell through August 31. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.