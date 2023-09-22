Let’s Take Some Time for Friday’s Open Thread

Sorry to sound like Bizarro Garfield, but you know what I hate about Fridays?



I want to spend the day—at least the afternoon—just chatting with you Racket readers here on the Open Thread. But rather than winding down the week, Fridays tend to be a little hectic here in the "Racket offices" (i.e., our four separate homes). Like a lot of people, we're trying to get things done before the weekend.

So if we don't get to respond to your comments as much as we like, please know that's why. You all seem to have lively enough conversations without us butting in anyway.

Oh, I guess I need to give you some kind of prompt. OK, at the risk of being a downer, here goes: What do you wish you had more time to do? Besides commenting on the Friday Open Thread, of course. That just goes without saying.