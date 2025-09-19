Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by Minneapolis Cultural Districts:
News

Let’s Learn More About Hamoudi Sabri, Whose Lake Street Property Has Become a Homeless Camp

Plus Minnesota porches, early voting, and a mermaid's return in today's flyover news roundup.

5:58 PM CDT on September 19, 2025

YouTube|

Hamoudi Sabri

2Comments

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Hamoudi Sabri, Defiant Still

Hamoudi Sabri, who turned his Minneapolis property on E. Lake Street into a homeless encampment site in July, was in the news plenty this past week. Gunfire wounded seven people on Sabri's land on Monday night, and the city has filed a suit against Sabri seeking a court order to shut down the camp.

But who is Sabri? Shubhanjana Das of Sahan Journal provided this helpful explainer of the man who’s set himself up as a champion of his unhoused neighbors, as well as a fierce critic of Mayor Jacob Frey and (as anyone on the receiving end of his many press releases can attest) the local press. 

His experience as a Palestinian informs his activism. “I was displaced from my home as a child,” Sabri tells Das. “I lived in rubble for a month, we were looking for food."

And he’s quite vocally anti-Frey. “He wants to do what he wants to do. And he’s got some of the lousiest, most unqualified people working in his office,” Sabri says. “He’s got to go.” Which brings us, more or less, to our next item of business…

They Have Porchfests in Italy?

If you happened to attend the opening of the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale (as so many of us did), you might have seen a good old-fashioned American porch that had been added to the U.S. Pavillion there. As Alex V. Cipolle of MPR News tells us, it was also a good old-fashioned … Minnesota porch?

Well, sort of. Local architects Ross Altheimer and Maura Rockcastle were on the team that helped design the installation properly known as “Porch: An Architecture of Generosity.” 

“Porches across the country, and in Minnesota, are used as a place of exchange, a shelter on the threshold of public and private life, and as a stage,” Cipolle writes. 

Cipolle also mentions that the Venice porch was the site of several small musical performances. That’s right—porchfests, just like we have around town throughout the summer and fall. And that brings her to a discussion of the Powderhorn Porchfest, which is happening this week. 

Oh, and if you find this topic interesting, let me recommend Monica Sheets’s invaluable Three Seasons: A Subjective Consideration of the Minnesota Porch

Let’s Vote!

Reminder: Early voting began Friday (today!) in municipal Twin Cities elections. Here’s more information on how to go about voting if you live in Minneapolis or St. Paul. And if you need a refresher on how ranked-choice voting works, the state provides one here, using pizza toppings to make its point. 

Racket does not do endorsements, but—come on, you read Racket, you know what we’re about. I will instead direct you to the always thorough Naomi Kritzer, who I may or may not agree with 100% (it's at least very close) but who offers an in-depth and persuasive discussion of the candidates in the mayoral, council, parks, and BET races.

Obviously, early voting is a good thing, as is anything that makes casting a vote more convenient. But I wait until Election Day to vote whenever possible. There’s really no place that feels quite like a polling station on Election Day. It’s true democracy in action, with ordinary folks stepping up to work the polls, and it makes me believe all the inspiring half-truths of self-governance. One year I worked as an election judge and I had a truly wonderful day. At least until the polls closed—it was 2016.

The Mermaid Has Risen; the Annie's Signage Has Hit the Market

In these dark times, let’s remember that good things can still happen. Case in point: The 38-foot fiberglass mermaid that sat atop (where else?) the Mermaid Entertainment and Event Center in Mounds View until 2018 is back where it belongs, as Dustin Nelson reports for Bring Me the News. Deemed structurally unsound seven years ago, the ol' girl has gone through a complete overhaul (which included the patching of bullet holes) and now she is ready once more to lure passersby to Mounds View. As Nelson puts it, "Its absence was felt.”

In sadder news, three signs from Annie’s Parlour are up for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The Minneapolis burger ‘n’ shake joint was a Dinkytown institution for years, of course. Maybe owning one of its signs would help you remember it fondly.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 35: The Surprising Afterlife of Alt-Weeklies Feat. Journalists Tricia Romano & Emma Silvers

Remember alt-weeklies?

September 19, 2025
Food & Drink

We Reviewed Guy Fieri’s New Line of Holiday Gas Station Food. For Journalism.

Steer clear of this part of Flavortown.

September 19, 2025
Today's stories are presented by Minneapolis Cultural Districts:

Minneapolis Cultural Districts: Get Drawn In

Some of Minneapolis’s best art shows up on sidewalks, building facades, and in parks. The seven Minneapolis Cultural Districts are living galleries, filled with murals, mosaics, sculptures, and community-made work that tells the story of each neighborhood. On West Broadway, Juxtaposition Arts brings color and energy with its mural and community skate park. East Lake Street is lined with some of the most vibrant murals in the city, while Cedar, Central, and 38th Street showcase their own visual surprises. Every corner is an invitation to slow down, look up, and notice.
Opinion

Let’s Talk About Where You Get Your News From in This Week’s Open Thread

As we do every week at this time, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

September 19, 2025
Events

Freeloader Friday: 120 Free Things To Do This Weekend

New murals, theater in the park, Porchfest, Open Streets, and so much more.

September 19, 2025
Music

At the Palace, Rilo Kiley Reminds Adults What They’ve Lived Through

Touring for the first time since 2008, the reunited band brought fans back to the 2000s, a time it’s hard to be nostalgic for.

September 18, 2025
News

College Instructors Sound Off On AI in the Classroom

Plus Kirk stuff, flower fever, and Xcel's excesses in today's Flyover news roundup.

September 18, 2025
See all posts