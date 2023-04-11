Skip to Content
Music

Let’s All Take a Look Together at Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 11-17

Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

12:11 PM CDT on April 11, 2023

Photos provided

Zora and Lucy Wainwright Roche

You have no more weather-related excuses not to go see live music this week.

Tuesday, April 11

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Benny Green @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

City Morgue @ Fillmore

KANKAN with Goonie and Trapmade Jason @ Fine Line

Apocalypse Girlfriend, Harlow, Dark Bunny @ Icehouse

  • Lucy Wainwright Roche @ Parkway—The daughter of Loudon Wainwright III and Suzzy Roche (and half-sister of Rufus and Martha Wainwright) stayed out of the family biz as long as she could. But once she committed to her inevitable life in music, she released some very pretty duet albums with Martha (as the Wainwright Sisters) and with her mom—most recently I Can Still Hear You, recorded in New York City during the dark early days of the pandemic.

April Conspiracy Series featuring The Infernos, Dan Schwalbe @ 331 Club

Worker's Playtime, Jeff Ray @ 331 Club

Garcia Peoples and Chris Forsyth @ Turf Club

VV @ Varsity

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

PSYPL (Tuesday Residency) with Time Stream, White Line Darko @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, April 12

Midwest Moshpit @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Chris Smither with Paul Cebar @ Cedar Cultural Center

Maggie's Wednesdays: Deb Brown & Brian Ziemniak @ Crooners

Asleep at the Wheel @ Dakota

Hardy @ Fillmore

Scary Pockets with David Ryan Harris @ Fine Line

Jarad Miles & the Ancient Waves (Single Release), Peter M, Loud Sun @ Icehouse

Gable Price and Friends with Flip Rushmore and The Cold Casuals @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Twin Town Strings @ 331 Club

Gigi Amal. Taylor Johnson @ 331 Club

Juice Falls with Leisure Hour, Zaq Baker and The Tossups @ The Treasury

Michigander with Abby Holliday @ Turf Club

Poorwill, Lake Davi, and Tommy Boynton @ Underground Music Cafe

Enslaved and Insomnium @ Varsity

Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, April 13

Boots & Needles + Sugar On the Roof @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

The Tanner Taylor Trio Plays Erroll Garner @ Crooners

Mick Sterling Presents the Music of the Band @ Crooners

Mark O'Connor @ Dakota

The Outcats, Dalmation Club @ Driftwood

Hardy @ Fillmore

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada

Black Widows, Timisarocker, The Reach Outs, & Big Salt @ Hook and Ladder

shugE (EP release) with Nato Cole & The Blue Diamond Band, Clare Doyle, Fletcher Coulee @ Hook and Ladder

Militzer @ Icehouse

Red Hot Django Peppers @ KJ's Hideaway

  • Zora @ Parkway Theater—This Minneapolis-based multi-talent drew national attention with her debut, Z1: The Cuntification of Zora Grey, and not just for that title. Zora's mix of R&B with classical flourishes and musical theater ornamentation, and a little hip-hop swagger, is unique, with moments of real vulnerability mixed in We got our first taste of Zora's followup this morning when she dropped "The Bitch Is Back," with a feature from local rapper Destiny Spike.

Field Guide with Cece Coakley and Gut Czech @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Round: Chris Harms, Witch Hunter General @ 331 Club

Ryan Traster and NEWSKI with Long Range Hustle @ Turf Club

Trap Karaoke @ Varsity

Grand Courriers with Aldrich, Dusty Forever @ White Squirrel

Friday, April 14

Billy Johnson’s Black Dog High @ Aster Cafe

R Factor @ Bunkers

Tony London: The Songs of Sinatra and Bennett @ Crooners

Johnnie Brown: Love TKO, A Tribute To Teddy Pendergrass @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Dan Israel, Beautiful Bones, I-35 @ Driftwood

Avery Sunshine @ Dakota

Marauda Presents Rage Room @ Fillmore

Nick Shoulders and The Okay Crawdad with Jack Studer @ Fine Line

  • Fruit Bats with V.V. Lightbody @ First Avenue—Eric D. Johnson has made a nice little career of re-twisting soft-rock tropes and tricks in an indie setting over the past 25 years. You can hear how far he’s come as a songwriter and recording artist on the compilation Sometimes a Cloud is Just a Cloud: Slow Growers, Sleeper Hits and Lost Songs (2001–2021). His latest, River Running to Your Heart, is on the peppier side of AM gold, radiating a contented warmth and a sort of reluctant restlessness. “The words of this song/Though geographically specific/They could apply to anywhere,” he sings, namechecking Tacoma and Los Angeles and no doubt referencing other unnamed places he once lived or visited. And speaking of places, Johnson is known to spend a good amount of time in Minnesota—his sister lives in Minneapolis, his parents in Brainerd—and he’s performed with various Twin Cities musicians. 

Daniel Rottenberg @ Granada

Heartless, Pleezer, Sir Psycho, Trompe Le Monde @ Green Room

Drums of Navarone / Duniya Drum and Dance @ Hook and Ladder

The Short Fuses, Tiny Daggers, & That’s What You Get @ Hook and Ladder

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Icehouse

Noche Chingona with Taliaknight and Queenduin @ Icehouse

Joyann Parker Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Red Eye Ruby @ KJ's Hideaway

Daily Bread @ The Loft

City Country Collective Presents Redwing Blackbird, Phantom Fields, and Tyler Haag @ Mortimers

Trapper Schoepp with Becky Kapell and Laura Hugo @ 7th St Entry

The Changeups, Matt Jennings, The Swongos @ 331 Club

Aoife O'Donovan with The Westerlies @ Turf Club

BIZARRE Residency with D.Frequency & Friends @ Underground Music Cafe

Killer Antilles, Twine, & Yeah Doggos @ Uptown VFW

Knuckle Punk and Real Friends @ Varsity

Street Hassle w. The Tender Years, John Swardson @ White Squirrel

Meghan and Michael (of Kiss the Tiger) @ Women's Club of Minneapolis

Saturday, April 15

By the Thousands, In Search of Solace, Weeping Wound, Waste, Our Common Collapse, Agony Reigns @ Amsterdam

  • Yeat @ Armory—This Portland rage-rap surrealist (if you wanna be fancy about it) and/or plain old weirdo (if you want to be realistic) dropped his third album, Afterlyfe, two days shy of his 23rd birthday last month. That release joins four mixtapes and a half-dozen EPs that have fired up a committed teen fanbase that you'll want to stay well out of the way of at the Armory, all on a mission to make 28-year-old rap fans feel old. He’s a guy who can rap “I made a song for the Minions, uh/How much they paid me? A million, uh” one minute, then detail his druggy excesses the next. The genuinely ancient among us are just amused: as ragers go, he’s fairly tame; as weirdos go, he’s a spacey joker; and as surrealists go, well, he’s a guy who did a song for the Minions soundtrack.

Twin Citizen + Ryan Picone Quartet @ Aster Cafe

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunkers

The Rolling Stoners: Goats Head Soup Live @ Cabooze

Rachel Baiman with Barbaro @ Cedar Cultural Center

St. Olaf Jazz @ Crooners

Maud Hixson Presents Doris Day 101 @ Crooners

'66: Talkin' Bout My Generation @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring @ Crooners

Huntertones feat. Akie Bermiss & Cory Wong @ Dakota

Lodge, The Reckoning Crew @ Driftwood

Nothing More @ Fillmore

Stars with Lydia Persaud @ Fine Line

Transmission's 22nd Anniversary with DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue

Radio Church (Album Release) with Birdroom and Fruitpunchloverboy @ Green Room

Cannasesh @ Hook and Ladder

The Dollys @ Icehouse

The Endowment: Fundraiser and Dance Party @ Icehouse

Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz @ KJ’s Hideaway

Take That Back @ KJ's Hideaway

Suffering Hour, Noctambulist, Sunless @ Mortimer's

Dawes @ Palace Theatre

Who Are They? @ Parkway Theater

Freak On A Leash Fellowship⏤Nu Metal Dance Party with MallGothMeg @ 7th St Entry

Barely Alive @ Skyway Theatre

CRASH CUDDLE, Warcake, Porch Knights @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller Vol. 16: Phil Dumka, Fluidic @ 331 Club

Battle of the Bands @ The Treasury

Adi Oasis with Phillip-Michael Scales @ Turf Club

Sleep Signals @ Underground Music Cafe

Mommy Log Balls, Cannabis Kiss, Linus, & Moksha @ Underground Music Cafe

Whispered The Rabbit, Umbrella Bed, & Goodbye Mordecai @ Uptown VFW

Party 101 with DJ Matt Bennett @ Varsity

Jazzicality @ White Squirrel

Sunday, April 16

North Star Boys @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

The Way Back Yard Boys with Jess Smith @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Trailer Trash @ Crooners

Duke’s Place with Connie Evingson and The Tanner Taylor Trio @ Crooners

The Wolverines Trio with Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

Tinsley Ellis & Marcia Ball @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

  • The War and Treaty with William Prince @ Fine Line—There’s nothing quite like a husband-wife vocal duo—somehow the heartbreak cuts deeper and the pledges of love soar higher when you know the singers are going home together at the end of the night. Married Michiganders Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter first made a splash in 2017 with the cello-driven “Hi Ho” (keep those Lumineers comparisons to yourself) and slowly accrued wider interest until last May they signed to UMG Nashville. Their fourth album, Lover’s Game, released in March and cut with prestige Nashville producer Dave Cobb, is the best sampler yet of their supper-club gospel blues drawled with a down home feel. The writing isn’t quite as classic as the music, but certain moments—when Tanya offers to bring a six-pack over and watch Golden Girls reruns, or Michael tells his angel “you make me want to make out at your altar”—sure have the spirit.

Music of Grateful Dead for Kids @ First Avenue

Noahfinnce with Bears in Trees and Action/Adventure @ The Garage

Josh Cleveland Band, My Grandma’s Cardigan, Tyler Haag @ Hook and Ladder

Katey Belleville and Those Sobs @ Icehouse

Bethany Larson & the Bee's Knees, Mary Bue @ Icehouse

Goose @ Palace Theatre

Daisy The Great with Olive Klug @ 7th St. Entry

Charlie Parr @ 331 Club

The Nude Party with Breanna Barbara @ Turf Club

Carlaoke @ White Squirrel

Trench Size Trio @ White Squirrel

Monday, April 17

COVET with Scarypoolparty and altopalo @ Amsterdam

Wiz Khalifa with Joey Bada$$, BERNER, Smoke DZA, + Chevy Woods @ Armory

Morgan James @ Dakota

Monday Jazz with Noah Ophoven-Baldwin @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

“Womenfolk Presents” Kashimana @ 331 Club

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

The Band of Heathens with Luke Callen @ Turf Club

Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series @ White Squirrel

