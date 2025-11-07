Skip to Content
Opinion

Let’s All Give Jay Advice on How to Be a Dad in This Week’s Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:22 AM CST on November 7, 2025

Not Jay’s baby.

|Photo by Fé Ngô on Unsplash
As you may have heard, the very first Racket baby has been born. More specifically, Jay has a kid now. So you won't be hearing much from him until next January. (Since he's an owner, Racket doesn't have to give him paternity leave, but we're feeling generous.)

So, as Jay spends his days and nights coping with an infant's bodily fluids, let's engage in everyone's favorite online activity: telling him how to be a good parent.

Seriously, though, if any of you breeders have helpful words of advice for the new dad, now's your chance to share them. Or if you just have memories of early parenthood you'd like to share, now is the time.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

But enough about how hard parenthood is. Time to hear how hard it is to be a baby.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

