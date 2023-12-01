Let’s Accept That Winter Is on Its Way in This Friday’s Open Thread

It sure is Friday, all right, and in these parts that means an open thread—a post where you can yak about whatsoever you want all day long (all weekend long, even) in the comments.

Just to nudge you along, though, I like to provide a little prompt that you can take or leave. And this week, I was wondering how Racket readers are preparing for winter.

What tasks do you need to finish before the snow falls? Raking leaves—absolute necessity or another way humanity fights the natural course of the seasons? How do you prepare for the cold and especially the darkness?

Again, feel free to ignore these questions and just talk about what's on your mind. This is your open thread, after all.