Skip to Content
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by:
Opinion

Let’s Accept That Winter Is on Its Way in This Friday’s Open Thread

It's your turn to talk about whatever you want on Racket.

9:25 AM CST on December 1, 2023

Photo by Alex Padurariu on Unsplash
27Comments
Join the Discussion

It sure is Friday, all right, and in these parts that means an open thread—a post where you can yak about whatsoever you want all day long (all weekend long, even) in the comments.

Just to nudge you along, though, I like to provide a little prompt that you can take or leave. And this week, I was wondering how Racket readers are preparing for winter.

What tasks do you need to finish before the snow falls? Raking leaves—absolute necessity or another way humanity fights the natural course of the seasons? How do you prepare for the cold and especially the darkness?

Again, feel free to ignore these questions and just talk about what's on your mind. This is your open thread, after all.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Events

Freeloader Friday: 91 Free Things To Do This Weekend

A big beard contest, free movies, tree lighting at Union Depot, and tons of holiday happenings.

December 1, 2023
News

13 DFL Senators Slam Colleague for ‘Palestinian Youth’ Comment

Plus Frey snipes at council budget input, how some DFL amendments might fare, and a survey of the local airwaves in today's Flyover news roundup.

December 1, 2023
Movies

Miyazaki at the Main, Neo-Noir at the Trylon, and Christmas Movies Everywhere

Pretty much every movie you can see in Twin Cities theaters this week.

November 30, 2023
See all posts