Kingfield Porchfest, Stone Arch, Asian Street Food: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

TUESDAY 6.10

38 Years of Rainbow

Rainbow Chinese

Several years ago, City Pages made a case for recognizing cream cheese wontons as the quintessential Minnesota food. (You may not know it if you’re a lifelong Minnesotan, but they’re kind of not a thing elsewhere in the country, where crab rangoon reigns supreme. Preposterous!) Rainbow Chinese on Nicollet makes some of the best you’ll find anywhere—and has for 38 years now, a milestone they’ll celebrate tonight with special cocktails, a DJ, kids’ games, and, yes, Rainbow’s famous cream cheese wontons and eggrolls. “We still wrap each wonton by hand,” chef Tammy Wong told CP in 2019. “It is really hard to find someone who is able to wrap them right. Not everyone can.... We had someone, and once they left they were very difficult to replace.” Free. 4-10 p.m. 2739 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Blondshell Daniel Topete

WEDNESDAY 6.11

Blondshell

Fine Line

The Times recently dubbed Sabrina Teitelbaum an “alt-rock supernova,” whatever that could possibly mean in 2025. Like her pal Alicia Bognanno in Bully, Teitelbaum revisits and personalizes a commercial style decades past its sell-by date. Where her self-titled debut was harried, her recent follow up, If You Asked for a Picture, feels more resigned as it continues to survey the perils of life as a woman attracted to men. “I don’t wanna be your mom,” she tells one loser she sleeps with anyway. “Sometimes it feels like you’re not enough/ 'Cause you’re not self-centered,” she tells a keeper as she pushes him away. “Why don’t the good ones love me?” she asks no one in particular. A bummer of an album, but sharply observed and deeply lived in. She’ll also be at Surly on Thursday for the Current’s free “happy hour.” With Meg Eisler. 18+. $54 and up. 8 p.m 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Jackie Kashian

Acme Comedy Co.

As we explored in this 30th anniversary feature on Acme Comedy Co., Kashian has been a constant presence and club favorite, even during the lean years in the '90s. The Milwaukee transplant moved from Minneapolis to L.A. in 1997 but, just like her close friend and comedic partner Maria Bamford, Kashian books regular homecoming shows. Unlike her wild experimental buddy, the polished and smart Kashian is a traditional standup who weaves knockout punchlines into longform storytelling. The pandemic served as the “laziest civil war” she riffs in her 2021 special, Stay-Kashian, which gained some traction on TikTok with this bit on the Rapture. 18+. $20-$35. 8 p.m. Wed.-Thu.; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Jay Boller

Porchfest is bringing tunes to porches this week. Kinfold Brass Band

THURSDAY 6.12

Kingfield Porchfest

Various Locations

At the risk of sounding like a sappy, grandiose townie, these are the types of community events that make Minneapolis the greatest city on the face of the Earth. The idea is simple: Recruit a giant bill of talented local musicians—from punk to Afrobeat to singer-songwriter—and let ‘em play from porch fronts all over the Kingfield neighborhood. (Residents are also asked to volunteer their yards/stoops/driveways as performance spaces, so it’s not strictly a porch affair.) As an attendee, your only duty is to wander around, soak up the sounds, and feel like you’re part of something beautiful. As an anecdotal aside, I’ll note that I recently received intel from my mother that the Kenny neighborhood now hosts its own porch-based festival—the failsafe concept seems to be spreading. Free. 6-9 p.m.; find more info and the full schedule of performers here.—Jay Boller

Vegan Night Market

Reverie Cafe

There’s something special about a foodstuffs market you don’t have to get up at daybreak to enjoy. So this monthly Vegan Night Shop at Reverie sounds pretty great. Starting at the reasonable hour of 5… p.m., guests will be able to shop a bunch of wares from a variety of artists, artisans, and foodies. This edition will feature pastries and sourdough breads from Baker Buie, Italian-style (and also gluten-free) cakes and cookies from Granola Me, Pride-decorated (also GF) oatmeal cream sandwiches and cakes from Tried and True Confections, and juices, ready-made mixes, and sweet treats from Vegan Witt. Find more vendors and pre-order links on the Facebook event page. Free. 5-8 p.m. 1517 E. 35th St., Minneapolis. Also July 10 and August 14—Jessica Armbruster

Lowertown Sounds

Mears Park

Downtown St. Paul could use a flicker of good news, and that's what we're here to provide: Lowertown Sounds, the reliably terrific—and free!—summertime concert series at Mears Park is back for 2025. More than half of this year's genre-spanning local performers are LTS first-timers, according to organizers, and as always they’ll be joined throughout the summer by craft bev vendors (Gambit Brewing, Pryes Brewing, Utepils Brewing, Alexis Bailly Vineyard) and a rotating fleet of "almost 10 food trucks” (we’re guessing that means eight or nine). This week’s headliners are veteran rock 'n' rollers the Flamin' Oh's, who've been doing it locally since 1997; they’ll be joined by supporting acts Faith Boblett and Lonesome Dan Kase. Free. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays. 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Through August 14—Jay Boller

Sandra Bernhard

Parkway Theater

She sings. She wisecracks. She’s the best, and her brand-new special, Shapes & Forms, is part of the Parkway’s Pride celebration. Bernhard, 70, got her start in the 1970s performing standup at Hollywood’s Comedy Store alongside fellow up-’n’-comers like Paul Mooney, Richard Pryor, and David Letterman. In 1982, she scored her big acting break in Scorsese's The King of Comedy, which you should absolutely rewatch, as the magnetically nuts super fan Masha. From there, she’d befriend Madonna, conquer Broadway, appear all over TV (Letterman’s Late Night 20+ times, Roseanne, The Queer Edge), author several books, release scores of albums, and become an LGBTQ+ icon. Here’s her pitch for the new special: “Shapes & Forms is going to turn your world upside down with stories of recent dinners out east to exotic adventures around the globe, interwoven with the songs you’ve come to expect from Sandy, Lana, Stevie, Cat, Lionel, Burt, and a million surprises.” $79-$119. 7:30 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Classical Actors Ensemble

FRIDAY 6.13

All’s Well That Ends Well

Various Locations

Classical Actors Ensemble is bringing free Shakespeare to the public this season. It will be interesting to see what they do with All’s Well That Ends Well, a 400-year-old comedy where a woman of low status uses sexual deception, intellectual wiles, and high-stakes gambling to marry up. (Is the Real Housewives series a Shakespearean reboot?) Prepare to get a little trashy with some fancy language. This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. Find times and locations here. Through July 13—Jessica Armbruster

613 Day

Lush



What’s 613, besides the date? Well, he said knowingly and as though he didn’t just learn this, if you’ve ever seen a Black woman with platinum blonde synthetic hair, the color was probably 613. This event, celebrating that hue’s legacy of fabulousness, is put on by Friend of Racket Gigi Berry, who informs us: “I searched the entire internet (yes i did Keith!) and NOBODY has had a party like this,” adding that “it’s cute, camp, BLACK, and QUEER.” She’ll be DJing as DJ OMGIGI, joined by DJ Sasha Bangzz. Drag performers include Priscilla Es Yuicy and Ken Doll and there will also be a cypher for attendees to express themselves. $14. 9:30 p.m. 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

"Alebrijes"

SATURDAY 6.14

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Raspberry Island

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from just a few inches to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. A few weeks ago they celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony; this week there’ll be a community celebration on Saturday, June 14, from noon to 5 p.m. Otherwise, you can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

Summerween Market

Bumbling Fools Mead

We’ve heard of Christmas in July, but Halloween in June? Yes, the good folks at Bumbling Fools Mead and Haunted Basement are bringing the spooky season into the sweaty season with this ‘ween-themed makers’ market. Vendors including Creeptreats, Goblin Scraps, and LeatherBound Boutique will be selling jewelry, art, clothing, and more. And, of course, there will be mead! Go get some spooky/creepy/cutesy new housewares and such and celebrate the fact that we’re halfway to Halloween. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Wort Tour

Insight Brewing

If you’re anything like me, you spent your awkwardest years attending Warped Tours and recording New Found Glory’s debut album onto MiniDiscs (still waiting on my investment into that format to pay off…). The folks at Insight Brewing are hoping your nostalgia for that pop-punk/emo/ska era pays off at Wort Tour, a DIY riff on the punky teen lifestyle fest that ran from 1995 until 2019. (Warped Tour is actually returning this summer in a limited, three-city capacity.) Among the rad activities planned for Wort Tour: a goddamn pop-up skate park on which pro skaters will shred and amateurs can compete for prizes, one of which will involve barrel jumping; the flash tattoo trend Racket just wrote about; limited-edition merch; food trucks, including recent RacketCast guests Angry Line Cook, and specialty beers, including a lemon lager dubbed Vertical Inclinations. In terms of live tunes, you've got Linus, Umbrella Bed, Cheap Bouquet, Quarter Life Crisis, and Racket faves Gully Boys. $5. 1-10 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

The last unicorn. "The Unicorn Art Show 10"

“The Unicorn Art Show 10”

Altr Gallery

What a strange, wild ride it’s been. After nine editions of the “Unicorn Art Show,” Otherworldly Arts Collective will be putting this event out to pasture with this final gallop. As the name implies, the group exhibition began as a celebration of the majestic unicorn, from family-friendly sparkles to kinkier iterations; over the years it grew to include other magical beasts, such as werewolves, gremlins, and sea creatures. Let’s give this event a riotous sendoff this summer at a family-friendly reception featuring new creations, drinks, and costumed revelers. Free. 4-10 p.m. 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Asian Street Food Night Market

Downtown St. Paul

Some festivals are all about the stage, others do kids’ stuff best. Asian Street Food Night Market is all about the eats. And it really is some of the best street food of the summer, whether you’re looking for giant noodle bowls, a sushi burrito, vegetarian dumplings, or things on sticks like potstickers, satays, and candied fruit (tanghulu!). Sweettooths will be sated with halo halo, shaved ice, macarons, and mochis, and yes, there will be beer and other adult beverages at this thing too. In addition to a vendors’ market featuring items ranging from traditional imports to kawaii overload, there will be a talent show and lion dance performances. The event has expanded to four nights this summer; June 14 will be especially lovely thanks to a special lantern theme that evening. Follow the org’s Facebook page for updates on what’s coming up. Free. 3-11 p.m. Sat.; 2-10 p.m. Sun. 425 Rice St., St. Paul. June 14-15 and August 9-10—Jessica Armbruster

67th Annual Deutsche Tage

Germanic-American Institute

Oktoberfests don’t arrive until September. To tide you over, we have Deutsche Tage (German Days), a two-day fest celebrating the good things in life: food, beer, and music. This year’s event will have a focus on Switzerland, an especially delicious German-speaking country. There will be authentic foods, some ending in “wurst,” paired with Paulaner beer. Meanwhile, music and dance will be provided by Bavarian Musikmeisters, the Jolly Huntsman, Minnesänger Choir, Rivers Ballet, and others. Free (adults 21+ can purchase a $10 wristband to buy alcohol). 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; find more info here. Also Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Mpls Vintage Market at Stone Arch Bridge

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

West River Parkway

Though the downtown side of the Stone Arch Bridge is closed for construction through the fall, this festival has layers. There’s not just one market at this thing, there are four: a juried artists market featuring over 200 artists, a culinary food market filled with artisans, a vintage and vinyl market, and, on Sunday, there will be an interactive glass arts market. But this isn’t just about shopping; over the next few days there will be a classic car show, two stages of music, hands-on family fun, dance groups by the river, a beer garden for hangs, and tons of food trucks. There’s even an official post-festival festival over at Pryes Brewing. Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. West River Parkway, from 11th Avenue South to North Fourth Avenue, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Sleigh Bells

Fine Line

The conventional wisdom re: Sleigh Bells is that the duo peaked with its first album, which is what people typically say when a band emerges with its sound fully formed and listeners have fond memories of the moment. But on Reign of Terror and Bitter Rivals, the songwriting was sharper and the sound finetuned. Still, their edgy exuberance has waned in the years since, even as they’ve re-amassed cred as hyperpop godparents. They sound more ersatz than ever (complimentary) on the new Bunky Becky Birthday, as pert-voiced Alexis Krauss plays it silly rather than tough and one-man-band Derek E. Miller has fun with jumbo guitars and balloony synths. They’re less like a band trying to recapture the old magic than one confident in who they are now. With Sophie Hunter. $54 and up. 8:30 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Twin Cities River Rats

ONGOING

Bleak Week: Minneapolis

Trylon

For four years now, American Cinematheque in L.A. has been programming “Bleak Week,” a selection of seven un-uplifting films to throw a damper on everyone’s summer. And since misery loves company, this year the event is expanding to theaters around the country, including our very own Trylon. The movies themselves? Folks, they are bleak. Two have been on my to-watch list for years—the grueling Russian anti-war film Come and See and a glimpse of a post-apocalyptic Britain, Threads. Somehow I’m just never in the mood for those! In fact, I’ve only seen two of the movies here—Max von Sydow suffers his second most crushing fate at the hands of Ingmar Bergman in The Virgin Spring (I’d put Shame first) and in Atom Egoyan’s The Sweet Hereafter a bus crash takes out most of a small town’s kids. Rounding out the series is Dogra Magra (an amnesiac is informed that he killed his bride), Natural Enemies (Hal Holbrook snaps), and The Panic in Needle Park (Pacino weathers a heroin shortage). If you can make it through this, the rest of 2025 should be a breeze. Let the bad vibes commence! $8. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Through June 12—Keith Harris

“Embracing Fallibility: A Neon Exhibition”

Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts

Humans are imprecise, messy, and flawed, and Brooklyn-based neon/glass artist James Akers wants us to celebrate this. “In today's era of surveillance and automation to enhance business objectives, human fallibilities are often framed in a negative light, to be replaced by seemingly infallible ‘machine intelligence,’” he says. So while neon work is often clean and precise, Akers creates sculptures that are chaotic, haphazard, and, sometimes, even smudged; an overpacked machine with a giant red button or an electric rat’s nest. It’s an absolute mess, and it’s wonderful. 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through July 19—Jessica Armbruster

"Creation.Story"

All My Relations Arts

For this group show, artists blend the oral histories of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ (Sioux Nation’s Lakota, Nakota, and Dakota tribes) with the modern-day people, ideas, and language. Think portraits featuring computer tech flourishes or fluffy felt buffalos rendered as collectible figurines. Co-curated by Keith BraveHeart and David Meyer, this touring exhibition changes with each location, inviting local artists to contribute works that make each event gallery specific. Fourteen artists will be showcased here, including James Star Comes Out, Dyani White Hawk, Jaida Grey Eagle, and others. 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 26—Jessica Armbruster

Under the Canopy

Hook and Ladder

The Hook’s summerlong, pandemic-spawned outdoor series returns this week with 15 excuses to enjoy great music and fresh air while avoiding the sun’s poisonous rays. The jazzy, bluesy, and otherwise rootsy Davina and the Vagabonds kicked things off, and the series wraps up in early August with Dr. Mambo’s Combo paying tribute to two funk/soul powerhouses of the ’70s: Sly & the Family Stone and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan. Between those two dates you can catch soulful rockers Mae Simpson, astute singer-songwriter Chastity Brown, the THC-fueled dance party Doinks N’ Dubstep, a tribute to the Dead’s storied 1977 set at Cornell, and—you guessed it!—much more. This Friday Racket faves Vial will take the stage. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through August 8—Keith Harris

Twin Cities River Rats

Mississippi River

Fresh off their hit 2024 show, Ratagascar, the River Rats return with another spoof, this time of The Office. The cartoon poster appears to depict Dwight Schrute and Michael Scott being pulled behind a speedboat captained by a rat, suggesting at least some high-concept hijinks will be related to the beloved NBC sitcom. Here’s what organizers tease: “With high flying jumpers, towering pyramids, and our ballet ladies there is something for everyone! It’s a show you won’t want to miss.” Hm, sounds a lot like all River Rats shows, but there ain’t a damn thing wrong with that. As always, this team of rivertop tricksters performs for free and for the whole family. Bring some chairs and blankets, buy some concessions, and enjoy a Minneapolis summertime institution. Free. 7 p.m. 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays through August—Jay Boller

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Putt-putt is all about the challenge of using a stick to control a tiny ball amid quirky chaos. Sometimes you scoot right though without a problem, other times you end up hitting a hot dog too hard and bounce off course. Is that a metaphor for life? Maybe! All I know is that mini golf is back at the Walker, and playing it well requires a mix of patience, a light touch, and preparation for worst-case scenarios. This year’s course is 10 holes, all familiar hits that pay tribute to the Twin Cities and local culture with a few nods to the museum’s collection thrown in. Sometimes the obstacles are a bump in the road, sometimes it's a giant French fry, and sometimes the obstacle is you. Hey, this game really is a metaphor for life! $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster