Jazz and Music That Is Not Jazz in This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: June 18-24

Look below, and you will see many mentions of a "Twin Cities Jazz Festival." As always, this year’s fest is centered on Mears Park in Lowertown, with multiple St. Paul venues in the area (including the Apostle Supper Club and Metronome Brewery) and a bit further flung (such as Mancini’s and Papa Legba Lounge) also participating. And it’s all free. (I’m restraining myself from making another “free jazz” joke this year.)

Tuesday, June 18

Tree Sheehan @ Acadia

Solstice Shindig feat. Mean Magic with the Customers, Edith Head, & Shrimp Olympics @ Amsterdam

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Eliane Elias @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Toredoria, Despondent, Andrew Jansen, Riddle M @ Eagles 34

The Mubbla Buggs @ Father Hennepin Park

Tricksy (June Residency) Western Night @ Green Room

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

Papa Bleu @ Loring Park

Verivery @ The Lyric

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ JEN-E @ Mortimer's

New Band Night @ Palmer's

Dan Israel @ Peavey Plaza

Waar Party, Silent Halo, Switching Fields @ Pilllar Forum

Local Showcase @ ROK Music Lounge

Artist Showcase hosted by Open Mic MPLS @ Sociable Cider Werks

Billy Allen and The Pollies with Burning Blue Rain @ 7th St Entry

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Becky Kapell @ 331 Club

June Conspiracy Series featuring Paul Lawrence, Nick Foytik @ 331 Club

Nourished By Time with urika's bedroom @ Turf Club

Rawayana @ Varsity Theater

Connie Evingson, Joan Griffith, & Mary Louise Knutson @ The Woman's Club of Minneapolis

Don't Kill the Kids, W. Witosky, the Dirty Dog Dick Eaters, Kody Mutt, John Forest & the Model Citizens @ White Rock Lounge

The New Halvoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Anothernight (Residency) with Superior Siren, Laura Hugo @ White Squirrel

Janet Jackson with Nelly @ Xcel Energy Center—When I caught Janet at Treasure Island in 2019, she delivered the hits and hadn’t lost a step as a dancer; folks who caught the “Together Again” tour when it first passed through the Xcel last May were even more enthusiastic about her performance. It’s a true career retrospective, packing in 40 songs, including a few deeper cuts and club-forward remixes. Though only dummies ever doubted her place near the center of late 20th century pop, it’s great to see Janet Jackson’s legacy increasingly acknowledged. If nothing else, this show seems to be outselling Justin Timberlake’s Xcel gig on Halloween. When I caught Janet at Treasure Island in 2019, she delivered the hits and hadn’t lost a step as a dancer; folks who caught the “Together Again” tour when it first passed through the Xcel last May were even more enthusiastic about her performance. It’s a true career retrospective, packing in 40 songs, including a few deeper cuts and club-forward remixes. Though only dummies ever doubted her place near the center of late 20th century pop, it’s great to see Janet Jackson’s legacy increasingly acknowledged. If nothing else, this show seems to be outselling Justin Timberlake’s Xcel gig on Halloween.

Wednesday, June 19

Cooler Heads @ Acadia

Ted Olsen Quartet + Hemma @ Aster Cafe

Dale Alexander Trio @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Michael Sherwood @ The Commons

Kijana Gant: Sam Cooke Classics @ Crooners

Steve Kenny Quartet & Le Percheron @ Crooners

Cedric Burnside @ Dakota

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Southside Aces @ Eagles 34

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival @ Hook and Ladder

JCS @ JCS Collaborations @ Jazz Central

Medalist Concert Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Eleganza @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Steve Daly & His LXG Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Mortiholics @ Mortimer's

Cole Diamond @ Palmer's

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Parkway Theater

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

Queef Jerky with Godly the Ruler @ 7th St Entry

Breakers Paradise @ Terminal Bar

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with John Kurtis Dehn @ 331 Club

Gigi Amal @ 331 Club

From Indian Lakes with Dirt Buyer and 12th House Sun @ Turf Club

HIRS Collective with Careful Gaze & Daisycutter @ Underground Music Venue

Joe Jackson @ Uptown Theater

Southpaw, Soulsdeathcult, Dread, Fathom, Errors of Humanity, Defiled Sacrament @ White Rock Lounge

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Wu Wednesdays @ White Squirrel

Car Spiders, King Sized Coffin, Dingus @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, June 20

Big Wiz @ Acadia

Arrows In Action, Sad Alex, Elliot Lee @ Amsterdam

Maurice Jacox with Jon Weber @ Apostle Supper Club

Devin Drobka Trio @ Berlin

Katie Burton @ Bryant Square Park

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Bugsy, Scarlet Demore, Lana Leone, Rigby @ Cloudland

Comes a Time @ The Commons

Bryan Eng (Album Release) @ Crooners

Accordion-O-Rama @ Crooners

Sue Scott's Island of Discarded Women with Rose McGee and Favourite Girl @ Crooners

Nicole Zuraitis @ Dakota

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Spill Canvas with Punchline and Thomas Nicholas Band @ Fine Line

Blu Kanu @ Granada

Jeremy Messersmith with Anna Graves @ Hook and Ladder

Darnell Davis & The Remnant with DJ Willie Adams @ Icehouse

Matt Trice @ Jazz Central

DJ Yasmeenah @ Loring Park

Lindsay Pedalty @ Mancini's

The New Standards with Laamar @ Mears Park

The Peter Kogan Quintet @ Metronome Brewery

Just Dave and the Rockin' All Stars Band @ Minnehaha Falls

Curtis A & Dark Click @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mary Elias's Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Medium Zach Ad Hoc Sessions @ Modist Brewing

Celebrating Pride with Thomas Søndergård @ Orchestra Hall

Kendra Glenn @ Papa Legba Lounge

Aaron's Solstice Metal Goat Roast @ Palmer's

Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach @ Palmer's

Doug Collins @ Peavey Plaza

PILLLAR-OKE @ Pilllar Forum

East Lakers, the Fabulous Hackmasters @ Schooner Tavern

Lip Critic with killusonline and bejalvin @ 7th St Entry

NSB @ Studio B

Pixies and Modest Mouse with Cat Power @ Surly Brewing Festival Field—Let me be the first to inform Gen Xers and millennials of a shocking fact: You’re old as shit! As such, stacked nostalgia bills have become the norm, and you could do a whole lot worse than the Pixies and Modest Mouse. The Pixies, alt-rock titans since the term was “college rock,” have been going strong since 1986, though the revolving door at bass continues to spin—the great Kim Deal was replaced over a decade ago by Paz Lenchantin, who has also since left. The group’s latest album, Doggerel, arrived in 2022 to lukewarm reviews. But hey, these motherfuckers made Surfer Rosa and Doolittle, and nobody can take that from ‘em. Modest Mouse are also the makers of all-time rock albums (1997’s The Lonesome Crowded West, 2000’s The Moon & Antarctica), and have also endured lineup shifts; founding drummer Jeremiah Green died in 2022 and founding bassist Eric Judy split in 2012. It’s more or less the Isaac Brock show these days, with the band deciding to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their incredibly unlikely Top 40 album, Good News for People Who Love Bad News. Brock, —Jay Boller Let me be the first to inform Gen Xers and millennials of a shocking fact: You’re old as shit! As such, stacked nostalgia bills have become the norm, and you could do a whole lot worse than the Pixies and Modest Mouse. The Pixies, alt-rock titans since the term was “college rock,” have been going strong since 1986, though the revolving door at bass continues to spin—the great Kim Deal was replaced over a decade ago by Paz Lenchantin, who has also since left. The group’s latest album, Doggerel, arrived in 2022 to lukewarm reviews. But hey, these motherfuckers made Surfer Rosa and Doolittle, and nobody can take that from ‘em. Modest Mouse are also the makers of all-time rock albums (1997’s The Lonesome Crowded West, 2000’s The Moon & Antarctica), and have also endured lineup shifts; founding drummer Jeremiah Green died in 2022 and founding bassist Eric Judy split in 2012. It’s more or less the Isaac Brock show these days, with the band deciding to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their incredibly unlikely Top 40 album, Good News for People Who Love Bad News. Brock, he of semi-recent conspiratorial inclinations , remains one of the most engaging frontmen out there. Opening is the always wonderful Cat Power, whose Bob Dylan cover album from last year proved faithful and beautiful.

Cross Pollination: Knife Emoji, Sunbather @ 331 Club

Crowe Boys with Brotherhood of Birds @ Turf Club

Afterbirth Cartoons, Mystery Meat, Cannabis Kiss @ Underground Music Venue

Channel One Sound System @ unifiedtheorycollective

Morgan Wallen @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Maul, Deterioration @ White Rock Lounge

Devaney & Friends with Mary Bue, Boots & Needles @ White Squirrel

Friday, June 21

Stone Ark @ Acadia

Linus and Lost Island Society (Album Release) @ Amsterdam

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Jennifer Grimm @ Apostle Supper Club

Billy Dankert Trio + Field Trip @ Aster Cafe

Cyber City Disco: Yasmeenah, Nancy Yamacoochie, Ori the Ghost @ Beast Barbecue

Charlie Bruber/Jack Barrett @ Berlin

DRAM @ Berlin

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Charmin Michelle with Joel Shapira, Tim Sparks with Ben Abrahamson and Ted Olsen, Andrew Schwandt Trio @ Big River Pizza

Kung Fu Hippies @ Bunkers

Forest Fire, Absinthe, Rosie, Burrow @ Caydence Records & Coffee

The Umbrellas, Jim Ruiz, Real Numbers @ Cloudland

Jack Klatt with Becky Kapell and Paul Bergen @ Clown Lounge

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Dale Alexander Sextet @ Crooners

Joel Cohen and Friends @ Crooners

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Scottie Miller @ Crooners

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Explosion Big Band @ Crooners

Church of Cash @ Dakota

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Latin Soultet, Rhinoceros Dynasty @ Dark Horse

Street Soldiers @ Eagles 34

Vintage Dance Workshop with Shannon Butler @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Jon Weber @ Episcopal Homes

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Ahmed and the Creators @ Erta Ale Ethiopian Restaurant

Taking Back Sunday @ Fillmore

Middle Kids with Gordi @ Fine Line

The Teardowns, Finick @ 50th & France

The Revolution @ First Avenue

Jacob Hanson and Ted Olson @ The Freehouse

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: The Other Ol' Blue Eyes @ Gambit Brewing

David Singley @ Ginkgo Coffee

La Clave & DJ Medico @ Granada

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Blue Ox Jazz Trio @ Herbie's on the Park

Matt Wilson & His Orchestra, Christy Costello @ Hook and Ladder

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Courtney Burton & Court's In Session @ Huntington Bank Rotunda

Derecho Rhythm Section @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Expresion Tropical Band @ Jackey's Peg Leg

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Latin Soultet @ Jazz Central

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Aaron Hedenstrom: Rhinocerous Dynasty @ Jazz Central

SouthSide Big Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Jawns with Deadcrow @ The Loft

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Claudia Medina's Peruvian Project, Karrin Allyson, Stefon Harris & Blackout @ Mears Park

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet, Jack Brass Band @ Mears Park

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: The Jazz Bridge Project, ThoughtCast, BluLuna @ Metronome Brewing

Dodging Potholes @ Minnehaha Falls

The Maxxx Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Juice!! Present by Love @ Modist Brewing

Quintron and Miss Pussycat + Mullet + Bermuda Squares @ Mortimer's

Celebrating Pride with Thomas Søndergård @ Orchestra Hall

Melange Trio @ Padraigs Brewing

American Cream, Mr. Softheart and DIIE @ Palmer's

Green, Sunsets Over Flowers and Jonger @ Palmer's

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Kevin Jackson @ Papa Legba Lounge

Oceanographer, Anna Devine, Sine Iris @ Pilllar Forum

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Richard Allen @ Pillbox Tavern

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Walker West Advanced Ensemble, Jazz Festival Jam Session hosted by Graydon Peterson Trio @ Pimento Jamaican Kitchen

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Karrin Allyson Master Class, Walker West Women in Jazz, Walker West Youth Jazz Ensembles, Kamoinge Strings of Walker West Music Academy, Hard Bop Collective Sit-in Series @ Saint City

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Erin Livingston with Phil Aaron & Gary Raynor @ Saint Paul Hotel Lobby Bar

Thunderheads @ Schooner Tavern

Corsair with Echoes of the Fallen, Kalopsya, and Ecphasis @ Studio B

Black Pumas with Abraham Alexander @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Joan of Profile, Juliet Farmer, Emily Rhea @ 331 Club

Yeehawoncé with Lady Cummeal Cassadine, Priscilla Es Yuicy and Cariño @ Turf Club—Yeehawoncé: It’s fun to say, and it’ll be fun to celebrate when this Cowboy Carter dance party takes over the Turf Club. This ain’t Texas, but you can expect lots of iconic country and Southern rap/trap on the DJ OMGigi-curated playlist, along with classic R&B, and, of course, songs spanning the career of Beyoncé herself. And you can probably even recycle the outfit you wore to Orville Peck last week!—Em Cassel Yeehawoncé: It’s fun to say, and it’ll be fun to celebrate when this Cowboy Carter dance party takes over the Turf Club. This ain’t Texas, but you can expect lots of iconic country and Southern rap/trap on the DJ OMGigi-curated playlist, along with classic R&B, and, of course, songs spanning the career of Beyoncé herself. And you can probably even recycle the outfit you wore to Orville Peck last week!

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Washburn High School's Angry Baker Brass Band, Aberration Combo, Take That Back, Connie Evingson @ Twin Cities PBS

Bad Tiger & Curfews @ Underground Music Cafe

Sham 69 with No Consent and Los Outsiders @ Underground Music Venue

Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW

Morgan Wallen @ U.S. Bank Stadium

The Comancheros, Joe Hysell & the Ramblin' Mercenaries, the Jensen Sisters @ White Rock Lounge

Oath (Demo Release), Kalot, Hurt You @ White Rock Lounge

Orchid Club with Small Animal Hospital, Gwen @ White Squirrel

Russ with 6LACK and Melii @ Xcel Energy Center

Jest, Lighter Co., Dilly Dally Alley @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, June 22

Duck Bomb @ Acadia

Twin Citizen & Airship Caravan @ Amsterdam

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Daniel Rottenberg @ Apostle Supper Club

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Patty Peterson with Jon Weber @ Apostle Supper Club

Kenny John James @ Aster Cafe

Jeremy Walker / Anthony Cox @ Berlin

Benny Weinbeck Trio with Adam Linz + Phil Hey @ Berlin

Ameet, Parisota Hot Club, BrassZilla @ Big River Pizza

70s Sunshine Band @ Bunkers

Leslie Parker and Collaborators @ Cedar Cultural Center

Age of Self, Buio Omega, Laugh Track, Vermit @ Cloudland

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: JazzMN Orchestra with Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Patty Peterson with Jon Weber @ Crooners

The Big '70s Jazz Singalong @ Crooners

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Maggie's Afterglow: Judi Vinar and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Urban Classic Presents: The Music of Earth, Wind & Fire @ Dakota

Pierre Lewis Organ Quartet, Sophia Kickhofel Quartet @ Dark Horse

Blood Cookie, Warcake, Bunny Blood @ Dusty's

All Women's LGBTQ Pride Dance @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Jon Weber, Maud Hixson with Rick Carlson @ Episcopal Homes

sapphic factory: queer joy party @ Fine Line

The Revolution @ First Avenue

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Tommy Bentz Jazz Trio @ Gambit Brewing

Essjay The AFROCENTRICRATCHET. DJ Rae, Dj Mcshellen @ Green Room

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Blue Ox Jazz Trio @ Herbie's on the Park

The Big Wu with Nicholas David & Dylan Nau and Saint Suburbia @ Hook and Ladder

Harlow, Emily Rhea, Disaster Kid @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Pierre Lewis Organ Trio @ Jazz Central

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Sophia Kickhofel @ Jazz Central

Aweminus, Wodd @ The Loft

Ellis Delaney @ Loring Park

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Walker West Music Academy & MacPhail Center for Music, Kavyesh Kaviraj Quintet, Walker West Jazzwomen Collective, Kandace Springs, Joe Lovano Quartet @ Mears Park

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: The Avant Garde, Salsa del Soul, Swingin' on a Star @ Mears Park

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: JazZen, Kevin Gamble Quartet, Duo CORDA, Ella Grace 5tet @ Metronome Brewing

Mantra Summer Concert Series @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ DJ Jeannie Retelle @ Modist Brewing

House Sessions feat. Michael Grey & DJ JEN-E @ Mortimer's

Celebrating Pride with Thomas Søndergård @ Orchestra Hall

One Voice Mixed Chorus: The Art of Joy @ Ordway

Víkingur Ólafsson plays Bach and Glass @ Ordway

Sonic Symphony @ Orpheum Theatre

Trench Size Trio, Eldest Daughter & Emmy Woods @ Padraigs Brewing

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Amy Manette @ Papa Legba Lounge

RUPERT FEST! with Rupert Angel Eyes, Monica LaPlante, Time Room, JUMBOS, Cowboy Thoughts, and Alonzo @ Palmer's

June DJ Dance Ride with DJ Dev & DJ Neko @ Perennial Cycle

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: S.P.A.C.E., JC Sanford's EQ, Jazz Festival Jam Session hosted by the Graydon Peterson Trio @ Pimento Jazz Kitchen

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Matthew Bennett Quartet, Collin Roycraft Septet, Minnesota Youth Jazz Bands, Parkview Center School Jazz Band, MN Hard Bop Collective Sit-in Series @ Saint City

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Erin Livingston with Robert Bell & Gary Schulte @ Saint Paul Hotel Lobby Bar

Brian Naughton Band @ Schooner Tavern

Afromatic ft. Fanaka Nation and Obi Original with Tolzy Sound, Mack OC, King Swank @ 7th St Entry

Morris Day, New Power Generation @ State Theatre

Black Flood Diesel, Callus Soul, Derecho, Harsh Reality, Madam Driver @ Studio B

EROC B-Day Bash @ Terminal Bar

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: Zorevo, Southwest High School Jazz Combo, South High School Jazz Band, Courtney Burton and Court's In Session, Omar Abdulkarim Quartet, Lenore Raphael Trio @ Twin Cities PBS

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Little Fevers, Val Son, Goatroper @ 331 Club

Pedro the Lion with Squirrel Flower (solo) @ Turf Club

Toronzo Cannon (Album Release) with Mark Cameron Band @ Uptown VFW

Burning Sister, Graveyard People, The Vault, Raven's Way @ White Rock Lounge

The Pinkerton Raid, Michael Gay @ White Squirrel

Miss Valley Orchestra @ White Squirrel

John Forrest & The Model Citizens with The Over Unders @ White Squirrel

Ace of Wands, Shading the Sun, Services, Shane Kramer @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, June 23

Lakeview & Austin Meade @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Dosh & Friends with Thomas Dincek @ Berlin

The Belfast Cowboys @ Bunkers

Celebrating the Life and Music of Spider John Koerner @ Cabooze—I don’t think we’ve said it on Racket yet, so here goes: A heartful RIP to the great "Spider" John Koerner, a West Bank Minneapolis music legend who died last month at 85. Musicians —Jay Boller I don’t think we’ve said it on Racket yet, so here goes: A heartful RIP to the great "Spider" John Koerner, a West Bank Minneapolis music legend who died last month at 85. Musicians from around the state mourned Koerner, as did national figures like friend/collaborator Bonnie Raitt. “We got to enjoy a lifetime of fun, great music, and meaning,” Raitt wrote. “John will be remembered as one of the most beloved and important revivalists of the great folk and blues song tradition.” And, this afternoon, local friends/collaborators like Charlie Parr, Paul Metsa, Jack Klatt, Liquor Pigs, Pop Wagner, and the Cactus Blossoms will honor Spider in the most appropriate fashion: with lots of wonderful live music followed by a potluck dinner at Palmer’s Bar. In semi-related news: The Strib’s Chris Riemenschneider has this nice piece about venues Cabooze and Myth coming back from their respective financial brinks.

The Count Basie Orchestra Featuring Carmen Bradford @ Crooners

Arne Fogel's Swingin' 75th Birthday Party @ Crooners

Joep Beving @ Dakota

Socktopus with Jojo Green and One Egg Wonder @ Day Block Brewing

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Dayfunk with Jonn Hawley @ Eat Street Crossing

Faith Boblett (Single Release), Vinje, Odd Daughters @ Green Room

Michael Perry & The Long Beds @ Icehouse

Drums of Navarone @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minnesota Freedom Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

One Voice Mixed Chorus: The Art of Joy @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

Yunior Romero, Vickie Crisler @ Papa Legba Lounge

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Peter Bradley Adams with Bark Point. @ 7th St Entry

Pat Donahue @ 331 Club

The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club

Chuck Prophet with The Suitcase Junket @ Turf Club

The Menzingers @ Varsity Theater

Danger Pins @ White Squirrel

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, June 24

Skruffians @ Acadia

Keith Larsen/Jason Achilles & Russ Kaplan +2 @ Berlin

Ginger Commodore: By Design feat. Jackson Hurst @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

World Music Monday @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Sophia Kickopel @ Icehouse

Tony Ortiz and the Guns of Soul @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Mixed Tape Mondays @ Palmer's

Lena Nine, Solomon Falls, Madelyn Waves @ Pilllar Forum

Los Lobos with Dan Israel @ The Roc—These Mexican-American roots-rockers blasted out of East L.A. in the ’80s with a soulful Chicano-rock sound that made lots of the heartland rockers then in vogue sound kinda wimpy and strained. Rather than resign themselves to being “that ‘La Bamba’ band” after a fluke Richie Valens cover landed them on the pop charts, they swerved into more experimental ventures in the ’90s with producer Tchad Blake. (Think of them as progenitors of Wilco in that way.) It wasn’t quite like old times when they returned to straight-up rocking in the ’00s, so it was heartening that their 2021 album, Native Sons, which collected covers of Los Angeles bands from the ’60s and ’70s such as Buffalo Springfield and War, had a bit of the old spark. But albums hardly tell the full story of Los Lobos. This tour marks 50 years that the four original members have been playing together, and they’ve barely lost a step live. These Mexican-American roots-rockers blasted out of East L.A. in the ’80s with a soulful Chicano-rock sound that made lots of the heartland rockers then in vogue sound kinda wimpy and strained. Rather than resign themselves to being “that ‘La Bamba’ band” after a fluke Richie Valens cover landed them on the pop charts, they swerved into more experimental ventures in the ’90s with producer Tchad Blake. (Think of them as progenitors of Wilco in that way.) It wasn’t quite like old times when they returned to straight-up rocking in the ’00s, so it was heartening that their 2021 album, Native Sons, which collected covers of Los Angeles bands from the ’60s and ’70s such as Buffalo Springfield and War, had a bit of the old spark. But albums hardly tell the full story of Los Lobos. This tour marks 50 years that the four original members have been playing together, and they’ve barely lost a step live.

Rivals with True North and MVSSIE @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic Night @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Discrepancies with Nuisance and Glass Eyes @ Turf Club

Thea Ennen and Dave JaVue @ Water Works

The Dans @ White Squirrel