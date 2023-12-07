Skip to Content
Racket home
Log In
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
Movies

It’s Xmas Movies All the Way Down on the Big Screen This Week

Pretty much every movie you can catch in Twin Cities theaters this week.

9:13 AM CST on December 7, 2023

Promotional stills|

Scenes from ‘The Holy Mountain’ and ‘Ex Machina’

2Comments
Join the Discussion

It's the most boringest time of the year for me to write this column. It's just a matter of telling you which theater is showing which of the same six Christmas movies this week. Not that I begrudge you enjoying any of these seasonal cinema traditions in the theater. But telling the same old jokes gets dull. So please excuse me for getting horny here about some old-timey actresses.

Thursday, December 7

Max Lucado's Because of Bethlehem (2023)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Theaters Bloomington 13
Because of Bethlehem sounds like a romcom title. $16.35. 7 p.m. More info here.

Chevalier (2023)
Capri Theater
A Black composer rises in French society but pisses Marie Antoinette off. $5; free for North Side residents. 7 p.m. More info here.

Love Actually (2003)
Emagine Willow Creek
Remember when Lindy West wrote a whole book about hating this movie? Different times. $11. 5 & 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Hateful Eight (2015)
Grandview 1&2
Am I correct in remembering this as a meandering, mean-spirited piece of trash? $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
The Heights
I honestly get choked up just thinking about it. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

2023 British Arrows Awards
Walker Art Center
Once more, these "adverts," as the Brits say, will take over the Walker for December, and tix will go fast. Through Sunday. $18+. Times and more info here.

Friday, December 8

The Holy Mountain (1973)
Trylon
Jodorowsky doing his usual, unusual wild thing. $8. 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, December 9

White Christmas (1954)
Alamo Drafthouse
Nothing against Bing, but I've always been partial to this rendition. $10. 2:10 p.m. Sunday 11:15 a.m. More info here.

The Room (2003)
Alamo Drafthouse
With live commentary from the star of the cult classic, Greg Sestero. $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

From the Met: Florencia en el Amazonas
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16
An opera based on the works of Gabriel García Márquez. Also Wednesday. 27.26. 12:55 p.m. More info here.

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
The Parkway
Lemme tell you, young Donna Reed does it for me. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Lord of the Rings Trilogy
Riverview
Got a Saturday to kill? $15. 10:45 a.m. More info here.

Sunday, December 10

A Christmas Story (1983)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
Meet a midwestern family that’s actually reluctant to buy their child a weapon. $16.26. 4 & 7 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
Emagine Willow Creek
Never heard of it. Also Wednesday. $9. 1 & 6 p.m. More info here.

Psycho Beach Party (2000)
Emagine Willow Creek
You got your slasher movie in my beach party movie! $11. 7 p.m. More info here.

American Fiction (2023)
The Main
A sneak peek at the new Jeffrey Wright literary satire. Free for Film Society members. 11 p.m. More info here.

Brazil (1985)
Trylon
Terry Gilliam's wild dystopian masterpiece. $8. 7:45 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Monday, December 11

Gremlins (1984)
Alamo Drafthouse
Girl, are you a gremlin? Cause I wanna get you wet and multiply. $10. 6:35 p.m. More info here.

American Fiction (2023)
Alamo Drafthouse
Another sneak peek, this one including a livestream Q&A with director Cord Jefferson. $13.50. 7 p.m. More info here.

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)
Emagine Willow Creek
Tokyo Godfathers is a Christmas movie. Through Wednesday. $11. 7:10 p.m. More info here.

Blood Beat (1983)
Emagine Willow Creek
A samurai's ghost ruins a Wisconsin Christmas. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Apartment (1960)
The Heights
Man, Shirley MacLaine was so cute. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, December 12

Black Christmas (1974)
Alamo Drafthouse
Lovely weather for a SLAY ride together. $7. 8:25 p.m. More info here.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Parkway
Nope, still doesn't ring a bell. With pre-show trivia. $9/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, December 13

Batman Returns (1992)
Alamo Drafthouse
Where'd he go? $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Secret Movie Night
Emagine Willow Creek
A local notable picks a movie, and you find out what it is when the lights go down. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Magnolia (1999)
Grandview 1&2
Why are movies so long these days? $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The Favourite (2018)
Lagoon Cinema
Emma Stone, Olivia Coleman, and Rachel Weisz maneuver for sex and power in 18th century Britain. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Ex Machina (2015)
Showplace ICON
I would quite simply not build a sexy robot that was strong enough to kill me. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence (1983)
Trylon
Tis the season for David Bowie and Ryuichi Sakamoto. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

The Boy and the Heron
I cannot even express how much I'm anticipating this.

Christmas With the Chosen: Holy Night
Ooh, I hope I get picked!

Die Hard
Don't. Even. Say. It.

Eileen
Psychological thriller in a '60s prison atarring Anne Hathaway.

Maestro
Be careful out there—it's biopic season.

Our Son
A Kramer vs. Kramer for the gays.

Waitress: The Musical
Sara Bareilles, you were born for this.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Dream Scenario (read our review here)

Godzilla Minus One

The Holdovers (read our review here)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Marvels

Napoleon (read our review here)

Next Goal Wins

Radical

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Saltburn (read our review here)

The Shift

Silent Night

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (read our review here)

Thanksgiving

Trolls Band Together

Wish

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Music

New Arcwelder and Old(ish) Kpop in This Week’s New Music Playlists

Year-end lists? Nah, there's still more music from 2023 to hear.

December 7, 2023
Culture

Saying Goodbye to Vale Typewriter, the Second-to-Last Typewriter Shop in Town

The Richfield institution has been open since 1956.

December 7, 2023
Food & Drink

Get to Know the Buds Behind Bud Pop-Up

From Kalua pork to Spam to sloppy joes, these former Bellecour buddies are bringing the food they love to a pop-up near you.

December 6, 2023
See all posts