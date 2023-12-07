It’s Xmas Movies All the Way Down on the Big Screen This Week

It's the most boringest time of the year for me to write this column. It's just a matter of telling you which theater is showing which of the same six Christmas movies this week. Not that I begrudge you enjoying any of these seasonal cinema traditions in the theater. But telling the same old jokes gets dull. So please excuse me for getting horny here about some old-timey actresses.

Thursday, December 7

Max Lucado's Because of Bethlehem (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Theaters Bloomington 13

Because of Bethlehem sounds like a romcom title. $16.35. 7 p.m. More info here.

Chevalier (2023)

Capri Theater

A Black composer rises in French society but pisses Marie Antoinette off. $5; free for North Side residents. 7 p.m. More info here.

Love Actually (2003)

Emagine Willow Creek

Remember when Lindy West wrote a whole book about hating this movie? Different times. $11. 5 & 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Hateful Eight (2015)

Grandview 1&2

Am I correct in remembering this as a meandering, mean-spirited piece of trash? $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

The Heights

I honestly get choked up just thinking about it. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

2023 British Arrows Awards

Walker Art Center

Once more, these "adverts," as the Brits say, will take over the Walker for December, and tix will go fast. Through Sunday. $18+. Times and more info here.

Friday, December 8

The Holy Mountain (1973)

Trylon

Jodorowsky doing his usual, unusual wild thing. $8. 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, December 9

White Christmas (1954)

Alamo Drafthouse

Nothing against Bing, but I've always been partial to this rendition. $10. 2:10 p.m. Sunday 11:15 a.m. More info here.

The Room (2003)

Alamo Drafthouse

With live commentary from the star of the cult classic, Greg Sestero. $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

From the Met: Florencia en el Amazonas

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

An opera based on the works of Gabriel García Márquez. Also Wednesday. 27.26. 12:55 p.m. More info here.

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

The Parkway

Lemme tell you, young Donna Reed does it for me. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Riverview

Got a Saturday to kill? $15. 10:45 a.m. More info here.

Sunday, December 10

A Christmas Story (1983)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Meet a midwestern family that’s actually reluctant to buy their child a weapon. $16.26. 4 & 7 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

Emagine Willow Creek

Never heard of it. Also Wednesday. $9. 1 & 6 p.m. More info here.

Psycho Beach Party (2000)

Emagine Willow Creek

You got your slasher movie in my beach party movie! $11. 7 p.m. More info here.

American Fiction (2023)

The Main

A sneak peek at the new Jeffrey Wright literary satire. Free for Film Society members. 11 p.m. More info here.

Brazil (1985)

Trylon

Terry Gilliam's wild dystopian masterpiece. $8. 7:45 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Monday, December 11

Gremlins (1984)

Alamo Drafthouse

Girl, are you a gremlin? Cause I wanna get you wet and multiply. $10. 6:35 p.m. More info here.

American Fiction (2023)

Alamo Drafthouse

Another sneak peek, this one including a livestream Q&A with director Cord Jefferson. $13.50. 7 p.m. More info here.

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Emagine Willow Creek

Tokyo Godfathers is a Christmas movie. Through Wednesday. $11. 7:10 p.m. More info here.

Blood Beat (1983)

Emagine Willow Creek

A samurai's ghost ruins a Wisconsin Christmas. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Apartment (1960)

The Heights

Man, Shirley MacLaine was so cute. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, December 12

Black Christmas (1974)

Alamo Drafthouse

Lovely weather for a SLAY ride together. $7. 8:25 p.m. More info here.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Parkway

Nope, still doesn't ring a bell. With pre-show trivia. $9/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, December 13

Batman Returns (1992)

Alamo Drafthouse

Where'd he go? $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Secret Movie Night

Emagine Willow Creek

A local notable picks a movie, and you find out what it is when the lights go down. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Magnolia (1999)

Grandview 1&2

Why are movies so long these days? $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The Favourite (2018)

Lagoon Cinema

Emma Stone, Olivia Coleman, and Rachel Weisz maneuver for sex and power in 18th century Britain. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Ex Machina (2015)

Showplace ICON

I would quite simply not build a sexy robot that was strong enough to kill me. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence (1983)

Trylon

Tis the season for David Bowie and Ryuichi Sakamoto. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

