It’s Xmas Movies All the Way Down on the Big Screen This Week

It's the most boringest time of the year for me to write this column. It's just a matter of telling you which theater is showing which of the same six Christmas movies this week. Not that I begrudge you enjoying any of these seasonal cinema traditions in the theater. But telling the same old jokes gets dull. So please excuse me for getting horny here about some old-timey actresses.
Thursday, December 7
Max Lucado's Because of Bethlehem (2023)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Theaters Bloomington 13
Because of Bethlehem sounds like a romcom title. $16.35. 7 p.m.
Chevalier (2023)
Capri Theater
A Black composer rises in French society but pisses Marie Antoinette off. $5; free for North Side residents. 7 p.m.
Love Actually (2003)
Emagine Willow Creek
Remember when Lindy West wrote a whole book about hating this movie? Different times. $11. 5 & 8:30 p.m.
Hateful Eight (2015)
Grandview 1&2
Am I correct in remembering this as a meandering, mean-spirited piece of trash? $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m.
It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
The Heights
I honestly get choked up just thinking about it. $12. 7:30 p.m.
2023 British Arrows Awards
Walker Art Center
Once more, these "adverts," as the Brits say, will take over the Walker for December, and tix will go fast. Through Sunday. $18+. Times and
Friday, December 8
The Holy Mountain (1973)
Trylon
Jodorowsky doing his usual, unusual wild thing. $8. 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, December 9
White Christmas (1954)
Alamo Drafthouse
Nothing against Bing, but I've always been partial to this rendition. $10. 2:10 p.m. Sunday 11:15 a.m.
The Room (2003)
Alamo Drafthouse
With live commentary from the star of the cult classic, Greg Sestero. $15. 6:30 p.m.
From the Met: Florencia en el Amazonas
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16
An opera based on the works of Gabriel García Márquez. Also Wednesday. 27.26. 12:55 p.m.
It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
The Parkway
Lemme tell you, young Donna Reed does it for me. $5-$10. 1 p.m.
Lord of the Rings Trilogy
Riverview
Got a Saturday to kill? $15. 10:45 a.m.
Sunday, December 10
A Christmas Story (1983)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
Meet a midwestern family that's actually reluctant to buy their child a weapon. $16.26. 4 & 7 p.m. Also Wednesday.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
Emagine Willow Creek
Never heard of it. Also Wednesday. $9. 1 & 6 p.m.
Psycho Beach Party (2000)
Emagine Willow Creek
You got your slasher movie in my beach party movie! $11. 7 p.m.
American Fiction (2023)
The Main
A sneak peek at the new Jeffrey Wright literary satire. Free for Film Society members. 11 p.m.
Brazil (1985)
Trylon
Terry Gilliam's wild dystopian masterpiece. $8. 7:45 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:30 p.m.
Monday, December 11
Gremlins (1984)
Alamo Drafthouse
Girl, are you a gremlin? Cause I wanna get you wet and multiply. $10. 6:35 p.m.
American Fiction (2023)
Alamo Drafthouse
Another sneak peek, this one including a livestream Q&A with director Cord Jefferson. $13.50. 7 p.m.
Tokyo Godfathers (2003)
Emagine Willow Creek
Tokyo Godfathers is a Christmas movie. Through Wednesday. $11. 7:10 p.m.
Blood Beat (1983)
Emagine Willow Creek
A samurai's ghost ruins a Wisconsin Christmas. $6. 7:30 p.m.
The Apartment (1960)
The Heights
Man, Shirley MacLaine was so cute. $12. 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 12
Black Christmas (1974)
Alamo Drafthouse
Lovely weather for a SLAY ride together. $7. 8:25 p.m.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Parkway
Nope, still doesn't ring a bell. With pre-show trivia. $9/$12. 8 p.m.
Wednesday, December 13
Batman Returns (1992)
Alamo Drafthouse
Where'd he go? $10. 6:30 p.m.
Secret Movie Night
Emagine Willow Creek
A local notable picks a movie, and you find out what it is when the lights go down. $10. 7 p.m.
Magnolia (1999)
Grandview 1&2
Why are movies so long these days? $12. 9:15 p.m.
The Favourite (2018)
Lagoon Cinema
Emma Stone, Olivia Coleman, and Rachel Weisz maneuver for sex and power in 18th century Britain. $5. 7 p.m.
Ex Machina (2015)
Showplace ICON
I would quite simply not build a sexy robot that was strong enough to kill me. $7. 7 p.m.
Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence (1983)
Trylon
Tis the season for David Bowie and Ryuichi Sakamoto. $13. 7 p.m.
Opening This Week
Follow the links for showtimes.
The Boy and the Heron
I cannot even express how much I'm anticipating this.
Christmas With the Chosen: Holy Night
Ooh, I hope I get picked!
Die Hard
Don't. Even. Say. It.
Eileen
Psychological thriller in a '60s prison atarring Anne Hathaway.
Maestro
Be careful out there—it's biopic season.
Our Son
A Kramer vs. Kramer for the gays.
Waitress: The Musical
Sara Bareilles, you were born for this.
Ongoing in Local Theaters
Follow the links for showtimes.
Dream Scenario (read our review here)
Godzilla Minus One
The Holdovers (read our review here)
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Marvels
Napoleon (read our review here)
Next Goal Wins
Radical
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
Saltburn (read our review here)
The Shift
Silent Night
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (read our review here)
Thanksgiving
Trolls Band Together
Wish