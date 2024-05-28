It’s Unofficially Summer Now and Here’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 28-June 3

Here's a slightly less annotated calendar as usual. I'm on the train back from Chicago this morning and I just didn't feel like writing blurbs on Memorial Day. Sue me!
Tuesday, May 28
International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Pop Punk Princess with DJ Hot Topic Fanclub, Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimer's
Local Showcase @ ROK Music Lounge
Artist Showcase hosted by Open Mic MPLS @ Sociable Cider Werks
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime: Jake Mander @ 331 Club
May Conspiracy Series feat. Theyself, Full Catholic @ 331 Club
The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel
Leslie (Residency) @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, May 29
La Cerca, Manias, Tight Whips @ Cloudland
Divas Through the Decade @ Crooners
Tedd Firth feat. Jennifer Grimm & Maud Hixson @ Crooners
Riverside Swing Band @ Eagles 34
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Echo & the Bunnymen with Via Mardot @ First Avenue
Filthy Kittens with Lily Blue, Hazelcreak, Full Catholic @ Green Room
The Nunnery + Kansas Plates @ Icehouse
Issho 4 @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Korpiklaani with Visions of Atlantis and Illumishade @ The Lyric
Tri Tones @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Prairie Clamor (Residency) with The Mortiholics, Ghosting Merit @ Mortimer's
The Better Mistakes @ Palmer's
Middle School Jazz Showcase @ Pilllar Forum
Flow State: DJ Turnstile @ ROK Music Lounge
BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Alexander Stewart with Emmy Meli @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Tom Feldman @ 331 Club
Breaker's Paradise: Volume 5 @ Terminal Bar
Lizzie No with Haley E Rydell @ Turf Club
Liew Niyomkarn, Julie E. Dyck, & Little Lizard @ Underground Music Cafe
Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel
Thursday, May 30
Livingston with Connor Kauffman @ Amsterdam
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Tim Kaiser, Magenta Vice @ Cloudland
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Mr. Zipp, Shrimp Olympics, Spaceport, and the Controversial New Skinny Pill @ Eagles 34
MELT-BANANA with The Flying Luttenbachers, Tomato Flower and babybaby explores @ Fine Line
Jake Baldwin, Zacc Harris, Pete Hennig (Album Release) Show with Greta Ruth @ Icehouse
Chris Bates Trio feat. Jeff Antoniuk @ Jazz Central
Inside Straight @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Mountain Singers, Aros E-V, Paul Thomas Flynn @ Mirror Lab
Tetzlaff Plays Brahms Violin Concerto @ Orchestra Hall
Luke LeBlanc, High 48's and Eli Quist @ Palmer's
Modern Wildlife, Crush Scene, Wish Wash @ Pilllar Forum
Sunken Ship Irony, Splash, Ditch Pigeon, ShugE @ ROK Music Lounge
Scott Allen & the List, Robert Wilkinson with Steve Brantseg @ Schooner Tavern
Nothing But Joy, glowingtide, Radiator Girl, and Orthe @ 7th St Entry
Jackson Atkins, Lone Rock Bride, St. Rangers @ 331 Club
Wine Lips with Curve @ Turf Club
Color in Reverse,JPRYNGLZ, Father Paranoia @ White Rock Lounge
Michael Gay & His Dang Band, Sarah Elstran @ White Squirrel
Friday, May 31
Mad Combo, Serious Fraud Office, Nila Richards @ Acadia
Said in Stone + Hemma @ Aster Cafe
Matthew Bennett, Will Christensen @ Berlin
The Droppers (Night 1) @ Berlin
Billy Johnson & the Hill Cats @ Bunkers
Homunculus Rex, Jonger, 1947 @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Citric Dummies, Clarko, Dummy, Laugh Track @ Cloudland
Jeff Antoniuk and the Jazz Update @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Jennifer Grimm and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Jamecia Bennett, Issa Pointer & Namphuyo Aisha @ Dakota
New Riverside Ramblers @ Eagles 34
Electronic AV Experience @ Eagles 34
Gasolina Reggaetón Party @ Fillmore
Guided By Voices with Disq @ Fine Line
The Suburbs with Kiss the Tiger and DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue
Moonroof, Odd Prospect, My Buddy Eric, Field Trip @ The Garage
Kevin Anderson and Ron Zuchora @ Ginkgo Coffee
Run Westy Run with Heavy Sixers, Moy Dukksen @ Green Room
The Twins of Franklin with Lucy Michelle Band @ Icehouse
Benjamin Raye & the Empire Players @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Waiting for Walter @ Minnehaha Falls
In a Funk @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Juice!! Present by Love @ Modist Brewing
Tetzlaff Plays Brahms Violin Concerto @ Orchestra Hall
Davina & the Vagabonds @ Ordway
Mary Jam (Album Release), Surly Grrly, Butter Boys, Ice Climber, Virginia's Basement and Ray Gun Youth@ Palmer's
Unturned, Crooked Teeth, Gnaw, 12th House Sun @ Pilllar Forum
FINICK, Woodzen, Luciana Grace @ ROK Music Lounge
Everett Smithson @ Schooner Tavern
Grayson DeWolfe with Bloodline and Marina City @ 7th St Entry
Boogie T with A Hundred Drums, Saka, and Notixx @ Skyway Theatre
Buster Baxter, Gabby Doodle, Moddin @ Terminal Bar
Tiger Blue, Or Does It Explode, Cobra Czar @ 331 Club
- Humbird with ISMAY @ Turf Club—With Cornfields and Roadkill, Humbird’s Siri Undlin, who has often layered her folk with atmospherically experimental textures, has taken a decidedly more country course. Good call: She’s got not just the pained yet placid voice for it but the plainspoken writing style required as well. She’s not just an even-tempered writer, but downright kind—even “Right On,” which addresses a lover who kicked her to the curb, tells him “You might be dead wrong/At least you’re trying.” As another lyrics puts it, she excels at “finding silver linings threaded through the day,” but she’s not blindly optimistic, and there are moments of musical darkness that suggest why scouring for hope is so important to her.
Violent Vera @ Underground Music Cafe
On Hiatus, The Scarlett Tangerines, Cretin Ave Hop @ Underground Music Cafe
Chrome Heart: 1 with Chino Latino, HTFC, Call Girl, Rulo @ Uptown VFW
Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity Theater
Cardinals Folly, Amarak, Death Exhibit @ White Rock Lounge
Al Dracului (Naj & Nate) @ White Squirrel
Friday I'm In Love: A New Wave Dance Party @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, June 1
Riley Green with Ella Langley @ Armory
Mike Vasich/Josh Granowski @ Berlin
The Droppers (Night 2) @ Berlin
JUMPSUIT: REAL GIRL, DANA KAZUKO, PRØGRAMM⁶¹² @ Black Hart
Bella Larson & The Scene Kids, Super Flasher, Asshats @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Allergen, 12th House Sun, Rigby, Father Melissa @ Cloudland
Maggie's Afterglow: Judi Vinar and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
No Scrubs 90s Dance Party with Mike 2600 @ Fine Line
Choir! Choir! Choir! @ First Avenue
Frogleg, Jon Sullivan Band, Twine @ Green Room
The Placaters (Album Release) with Alexander Craig, The Nukes of Hazzard (Jason Shannon), Noah Engh @ Hook and Ladder
Nick Syman & Northing @ Jazz Central
Mae Simpson @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
DJ Jeannie Retelle @ Modist Brewing
Dingus (Record Release) @ Mortimer's
Tetzlaff Plays Brahms Violin Concerto @ Orchestra Hall
The Mumblebugs @ Padraigs Brewing
Palmers 2nd Annual Tribute Summerslam of Tribute Bands @ Palmer's
Mariana Forys, Joe Kelly, Fairooz Nazifa @ Pilllar Forum
Herbert Quain, Kelsifer, Astrospook, Sophia Amare @ Red Sea
Gora Ikere + Friends @ ROK Music Lounge
Michael Marcagi with Lily Fitts @ 7th St Entry
Boogie T with Subdocta, Veil, & Chef Boyarbeatz@ Skyway Theatre
STABATOURS, Del Viles, Doctor Doctor Doctor Doctor @ Terminal Bar
Karaoke Crime Scene, My Kid Banana, Underground ‘til Sundown @ 331 Club
Delta Sleep with Macseal and Spilly Cave @ Turf Club
Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls @ Uptown Theater
Transmission Presents "I Want My MTV" @ Uptown VFW
MC Magic, Baby Bash, & Lil Rob @ Varsity Theater
Sunday, June 2
OK Goodnight with Deep, & Lines In The Sky @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee
John Moreland with Ken Pomeroy @ Cedar Cultural Center
Kate Malanaphy, Coral Grief, rosie @ Cloudland
Music of the Hawkins Family @ Crooners
Travis Anderson Trio @ Crooners
BZ3 Organ Trio & Brandon Commodore’s NRG @ Dakota
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Roz Prickel, Misery Love Company, Loose Rooster @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Amanda Grace, Samantha Grimes, Katy Tessman @ Green Room
Concert for Charlie @ Hook and Ladder
City of Lakes Community Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
And Then There Were 8 @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's
Communion Opening Party @ Pourhouse Downtown
Wheatus (Acoustic) with Gabrielle Sterbenz @ 7th St Entry
Alien Ant Farm with Strange Daze and Los Outsiders @ Turf Club
The Gated Community @ White Squirrel
Monday, June 3
Heartsick Heroine, Plague of Stars, Mvrrow, & Sldg @ Amsterdam
An Evening of “In C” by Terry Riley with DJ Erik Westra @ Berlin
Ravi Coltrane feat. Robin Eubanks @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Rich Hinman vs. Adam Levy @ Icehouse
Matty & the Subtle Validation @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's
Grim Lot, Jake Schultz, Kind City @ Pilllar Forum
The Burkharts with Chutes @ 7th St Entry
Open Mic Night @ Sociable Cider Werks
Katy Tessman and the Turnbuckles @ Water Works