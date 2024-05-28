It’s Unofficially Summer Now and Here’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 28-June 3

Here's a slightly less annotated calendar as usual. I'm on the train back from Chicago this morning and I just didn't feel like writing blurbs on Memorial Day. Sue me!

Tuesday, May 28

Karaoke @ Acadia

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Blood, Sweat & Tears @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Punk Princess with DJ Hot Topic Fanclub, Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimer's

Local Showcase @ ROK Music Lounge

Artist Showcase hosted by Open Mic MPLS @ Sociable Cider Werks

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Jake Mander @ 331 Club

May Conspiracy Series feat. Theyself, Full Catholic @ 331 Club

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Leslie (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Dry Wedding @ Zhora Darling

Wednesday, May 29

Harbor @ Acadia

58 Belvedere @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

La Cerca, Manias, Tight Whips @ Cloudland

Divas Through the Decade @ Crooners

Tedd Firth feat. Jennifer Grimm & Maud Hixson @ Crooners

Blood, Sweat & Tears @ Dakota

Riverside Swing Band @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Echo & the Bunnymen with Via Mardot @ First Avenue

Cocktail Combo @ Granada

Filthy Kittens with Lily Blue, Hazelcreak, Full Catholic @ Green Room

The Nunnery + Kansas Plates @ Icehouse

Issho 4 @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Korpiklaani with Visions of Atlantis and Illumishade @ The Lyric

Tri Tones @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Prairie Clamor (Residency) with The Mortiholics, Ghosting Merit @ Mortimer's

The Better Mistakes @ Palmer's

Middle School Jazz Showcase @ Pilllar Forum

Flow State: DJ Turnstile @ ROK Music Lounge

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Alexander Stewart with Emmy Meli @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Tom Feldman @ 331 Club

Lenz & Frenz @ 331 Club

Breaker's Paradise: Volume 5 @ Terminal Bar

Lizzie No with Haley E Rydell @ Turf Club

Liew Niyomkarn, Julie E. Dyck, & Little Lizard @ Underground Music Cafe

Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel

The Kickback @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, May 30

Sole2dotz @ Acadia

Livingston with Connor Kauffman @ Amsterdam

Society of Chemists @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Tim Kaiser, Magenta Vice @ Cloudland

Andrew Walesch @ Crooners

Marilyn Maye @ Crooners

Brass Lassie @ Crooners

Pamela McNeill @ Dakota

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Mr. Zipp, Shrimp Olympics, Spaceport, and the Controversial New Skinny Pill @ Eagles 34

MELT-BANANA with The Flying Luttenbachers, Tomato Flower and babybaby explores @ Fine Line

Jake Baldwin, Zacc Harris, Pete Hennig (Album Release) Show with Greta Ruth @ Icehouse

Chris Bates Trio feat. Jeff Antoniuk @ Jazz Central

Tjarnblom @ Minnesota Falls

Inside Straight @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mountain Singers, Aros E-V, Paul Thomas Flynn @ Mirror Lab

DJ Kenny D @ Mortimer's

Tetzlaff Plays Brahms Violin Concerto @ Orchestra Hall



Luke LeBlanc, High 48's and Eli Quist @ Palmer's

Modern Wildlife, Crush Scene, Wish Wash @ Pilllar Forum

Sunken Ship Irony, Splash, Ditch Pigeon, ShugE @ ROK Music Lounge

Scott Allen & the List, Robert Wilkinson with Steve Brantseg @ Schooner Tavern

Nothing But Joy, glowingtide, Radiator Girl, and Orthe @ 7th St Entry

Jackson Atkins, Lone Rock Bride, St. Rangers @ 331 Club

Wine Lips with Curve @ Turf Club

Color in Reverse,JPRYNGLZ, Father Paranoia @ White Rock Lounge

Michael Gay & His Dang Band, Sarah Elstran @ White Squirrel

Friday, May 31

Mad Combo, Serious Fraud Office, Nila Richards @ Acadia

Said in Stone + Hemma @ Aster Cafe

Matthew Bennett, Will Christensen @ Berlin

The Droppers (Night 1) @ Berlin

Billy Johnson & the Hill Cats @ Bunkers

Homunculus Rex, Jonger, 1947 @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Citric Dummies, Clarko, Dummy, Laugh Track @ Cloudland

Marilyn Maye @ Crooners

Jeff Antoniuk and the Jazz Update @ Crooners

Steeling Dan @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Jennifer Grimm and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Jamecia Bennett, Issa Pointer & Namphuyo Aisha @ Dakota

New Riverside Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Electronic AV Experience @ Eagles 34

Gasolina Reggaetón Party @ Fillmore

Guided By Voices with Disq @ Fine Line

The Suburbs with Kiss the Tiger and DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue

Moonroof, Odd Prospect, My Buddy Eric, Field Trip @ The Garage

Kevin Anderson and Ron Zuchora @ Ginkgo Coffee

Salsa Del Sol @ Granada

Run Westy Run with Heavy Sixers, Moy Dukksen @ Green Room

The Twins of Franklin with Lucy Michelle Band @ Icehouse

Trios Trio @ Jazz Central

Benjamin Raye & the Empire Players @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Waiting for Walter @ Minnehaha Falls

In a Funk @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Juice!! Present by Love @ Modist Brewing

Gothess @ Mortimer's

Tetzlaff Plays Brahms Violin Concerto @ Orchestra Hall

Davina & the Vagabonds @ Ordway

Hazel Mood @ Padraigs Brewing

Mary Jam (Album Release), Surly Grrly, Butter Boys, Ice Climber, Virginia's Basement and Ray Gun Youth@ Palmer's

Unturned, Crooked Teeth, Gnaw, 12th House Sun @ Pilllar Forum

FINICK, Woodzen, Luciana Grace @ ROK Music Lounge

Everett Smithson @ Schooner Tavern

Grayson DeWolfe with Bloodline and Marina City @ 7th St Entry

Boogie T with A Hundred Drums, Saka, and Notixx @ Skyway Theatre

Buster Baxter, Gabby Doodle, Moddin @ Terminal Bar

Tiger Blue, Or Does It Explode, Cobra Czar @ 331 Club

Humbird with ISMAY @ Turf Club —With Cornfields and Roadkill, Humbird’s Siri Undlin, who has often layered her folk with atmospherically experimental textures, has taken a decidedly more country course. Good call: She’s got not just the pained yet placid voice for it but the plainspoken writing style required as well. She’s not just an even-tempered writer, but downright kind—even “Right On,” which addresses a lover who kicked her to the curb, tells him “You might be dead wrong/At least you’re trying.” As another lyrics puts it, she excels at “finding silver linings threaded through the day,” but she’s not blindly optimistic, and there are moments of musical darkness that suggest why scouring for hope is so important to her.

Violent Vera @ Underground Music Cafe

On Hiatus, The Scarlett Tangerines, Cretin Ave Hop @ Underground Music Cafe

Chrome Heart: 1 with Chino Latino, HTFC, Call Girl, Rulo @ Uptown VFW

Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity Theater

Cardinals Folly, Amarak, Death Exhibit @ White Rock Lounge

Al Dracului (Naj & Nate) @ White Squirrel

Friday I'm In Love: A New Wave Dance Party @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, June 1

Gently, Gently @ Acadia

GSOUL @ Amsterdam

Riley Green with Ella Langley @ Armory

Mike Vasich/Josh Granowski @ Berlin

The Droppers (Night 2) @ Berlin

JUMPSUIT: REAL GIRL, DANA KAZUKO, PRØGRAMM⁶¹² @ Black Hart

Jordan Johnston @ Bunkers

Bella Larson & The Scene Kids, Super Flasher, Asshats @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Allergen, 12th House Sun, Rigby, Father Melissa @ Cloudland

Dane Stauffer @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Judi Vinar and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Shawn Phillips @ Dakota

No Scrubs 90s Dance Party with Mike 2600 @ Fine Line

Choir! Choir! Choir! @ First Avenue

Emo's Not Dead @ The Garage

Frogleg, Jon Sullivan Band, Twine @ Green Room

The Placaters (Album Release) with Alexander Craig, The Nukes of Hazzard (Jason Shannon), Noah Engh @ Hook and Ladder

Nick Syman & Northing @ Jazz Central

Mae Simpson @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Little Big @ The Lyric

DJ Jeannie Retelle @ Modist Brewing

Dingus (Record Release) @ Mortimer's

Tetzlaff Plays Brahms Violin Concerto @ Orchestra Hall

123 Andrés @ Ordway

The Mumblebugs @ Padraigs Brewing

Palmers 2nd Annual Tribute Summerslam of Tribute Bands @ Palmer's

Mariana Forys, Joe Kelly, Fairooz Nazifa @ Pilllar Forum

Herbert Quain, Kelsifer, Astrospook, Sophia Amare @ Red Sea

Gora Ikere + Friends @ ROK Music Lounge

Michael Marcagi with Lily Fitts @ 7th St Entry

Boogie T with Subdocta, Veil, & Chef Boyarbeatz@ Skyway Theatre

STABATOURS, Del Viles, Doctor Doctor Doctor Doctor @ Terminal Bar

Karaoke Crime Scene, My Kid Banana, Underground ‘til Sundown @ 331 Club

Delta Sleep with Macseal and Spilly Cave @ Turf Club

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls @ Uptown Theater

Transmission Presents "I Want My MTV" @ Uptown VFW

MC Magic, Baby Bash, & Lil Rob @ Varsity Theater

KevFest @ White Squirrel

Sunday, June 2

Octology @ Acadia

OK Goodnight with Deep, & Lines In The Sky @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Dosh & Friends @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee

John Moreland with Ken Pomeroy @ Cedar Cultural Center

Kate Malanaphy, Coral Grief, rosie @ Cloudland

Music of the Hawkins Family @ Crooners

Travis Anderson Trio @ Crooners

BZ3 Organ Trio & Brandon Commodore’s NRG @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Roz Prickel, Misery Love Company, Loose Rooster @ Eagles 34

TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Amanda Grace, Samantha Grimes, Katy Tessman @ Green Room

Concert for Charlie @ Hook and Ladder

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

City of Lakes Community Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

And Then There Were 8 @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

Communion Opening Party @ Pourhouse Downtown

Wheatus (Acoustic) with Gabrielle Sterbenz @ 7th St Entry

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Alien Ant Farm with Strange Daze and Los Outsiders @ Turf Club

Sammy Jean @ White Squirrel

The Gated Community @ White Squirrel

Monday, June 3

Skruffians @ Acadia

Heartsick Heroine, Plague of Stars, Mvrrow, & Sldg @ Amsterdam

An Evening of “In C” by Terry Riley with DJ Erik Westra @ Berlin

Ravi Coltrane feat. Robin Eubanks @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Rich Hinman vs. Adam Levy @ Icehouse

Matty & the Subtle Validation @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

Grim Lot, Jake Schultz, Kind City @ Pilllar Forum

The Burkharts with Chutes @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic Night @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Ice Horse @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Katy Tessman and the Turnbuckles @ Water Works

Lori Dokken & Jana Anderson @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis