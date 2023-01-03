It’s the First Complete Concert Calendar of 2023: January 3-9

Happy New Year! The first week on January is traditionally a little slow for live music, and more of a time for us to recover from our holiday revels. But there’s still plenty to feast on if you’re hungry for music.
Tuesday, January 3
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Zeecsart Radio Hour Live From Palmer’s @ Palmer’s
PHRESH Fridays with DJ Still Phresh and special guests @ Palmer’s
January Conspiracy Series featuring Gabe Barnett & them Rounders, Swamp Titi @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Robin Kyle @ 331 Club
Trevor McSpadden Band @ White Squirrel
Labrador Wild (Tuesday Night Residency) with Poison Ivy, UJC @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, January 4
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Travis Anderson Trio: Peanuts Greatest Hits @ Dakota
Miss Myra and the Moonshiners with The Good Time Gals @ KJ’s Hideaway
Life Skills, Lixus Macer and Eric Funn @ Palmer’s
Dog Gamn with HoneyDick, full catholic and Splimit @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI, Conner McRae Trio @ 331 Club
Subtle Transients @ White Squirrel
Thursday, January 5
Danger Pins + Dust of Suns Featuring Chris Lynch and Martha Mulcahy @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Vanaheimr: A Glimpse of Winter @ Cedar Cultural Center
A Joyful New Year with Gwen Matthews and Robert Robinson @ Crooners
Nathaniel Gillen, ldlflo @ Driftwood
Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada
Suzie, Fenixdion, Honey Hole, Butter Boys, Makes Bakes @ Mortimer’s
‘Knockturnal’ with Greenery @ Palmer’s
Ace P (album release) with Vinny Crook$, Knucky, Juice Lord @ 7th St Entry
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Friday, January 6
Steve Katz and the Hungry Ghosts @ Aster Cafe
Dan Ristrom & The Big Throwdown @ Bunkers
The Urban Classic EWF Tribute @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Maud Hixson @ Crooners
Tom, Dick, & Harry, Colin Monnette @ Driftwood
Juliet Catherin + J-Mo and the J-Lighters @ KJ’s Hideaway
Mixie + Tufawon’s 6th Annual Capricorn Bash @ Mortimers
Home Team Quarterback, Cache and Burial Pig @ Palmer’s
Coffin Rites, Grand Demise of Civilization and Worn Mantle @ 7th St Entry
Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir, HebbaJebba @ 331 Club
King Kyros with A.K Grey and Yung Tim @ The Treasury
ZEPPO with 5cent Reality @ Turf Club
Bejalvin, Agony Reigns, Klazomaniac, and Infantile Disease @ Underground Music Cafe
The Matt Arthur Contraption with Room 95 @ White Squirrel
Saturday, January 7
2023 Hootenanny with Tommy Goodroad and The Highway Birds, Pit Stop, and Dusk @ Cedar Cultural Center
The Urban Classic EWF Tribute @ Crooners
Stablemates: Dale Alexander, Gary Raynor and Jay Epstein @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Rachel Holder @ Crooners
Jay Young and the Lyric Factory @ Dakota
5 in the Morning, Brothers Before Others, J. @ The Garage
Zacc Harris’s American Reverie @ Icehouse
DJ Shannon Blowtorch Presents Y2K @ Icehouse
Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway
Will Kjeer Quintet with The Blue Ox Trio @ KJ’s Hideaway
Savage Society Takeover @ The Loft
Müllet, Tender Meat, Yoni Yum, E.T. @ Mortimer’s
Punx for a Cause: A Benefit for the Sanctuary Supply Depot @ Palmer’s
Reckless Daughters: Joni Mitchell in the Seventies @ Parkway
Freak On A Leash Fellowship ⏤ Nu Metal Dance Party @ 7th St Entry
Geek Love, The Big Living Fast Band, Real Late Nites @ 331 Club
Eleganza! and LazyLightning420 with James Eugene Russell @ Turf Club
Confucisaurus with Kennygade, Smokin Joe @ White Squirrel
Sunday, January 8
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
William Duncan and Friends Honor the Great Billy Preston @ Crooners
Kate Beahen and Friends @ Crooners
The Music of Patsy Cline with Joyann Parker @ Crooners
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
A Holy Place To Be: Acoustic Bowie @ Hook and Ladder
Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Kai Brewster’s Millions @ Palmer’s
Point Blank X Brunch Beats @ The Loft
Charlie Parr with Todd Albright @ Turf Club
Pulchra Morte, Flesher, RAHVN @ Uptown VFW
Filthy Kittens @ White Squirrel
Monday, January 9
Christmas at Downton Abbey with Maria Jette and Philip Brunelle @ Crooners
Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Crooners
Pat Donohue & The Prairie All-Stars @ Dakota
Open Mic with Curt Copeland @ Driftwood
Monday Jazz with Martin Dosh @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Pit Stop, Gut Czech and Buffalo Galaxy @ 7th St Entry
Mike Gunther & the Total Crapshoot @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Cactus Blossoms with Michael Gay @ Turf Club
Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series @ White Squirrel