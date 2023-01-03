It’s the First Complete Concert Calendar of 2023: January 3-9

Happy New Year! The first week on January is traditionally a little slow for live music, and more of a time for us to recover from our holiday revels. But there’s still plenty to feast on if you’re hungry for music.

Tuesday, January 3

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Aby Wolf + Loosefoot @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Zeecsart Radio Hour Live From Palmer’s @ Palmer’s

PHRESH Fridays with DJ Still Phresh and special guests @ Palmer’s

January Conspiracy Series featuring Gabe Barnett & them Rounders, Swamp Titi @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Robin Kyle @ 331 Club

Trevor McSpadden Band @ White Squirrel

Labrador Wild (Tuesday Night Residency) with Poison Ivy, UJC @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, January 4

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Aka Alex Cole @ Crooners

Travis Anderson Trio: Peanuts Greatest Hits @ Dakota

BBC & Y @ Driftwood

Miss Myra and the Moonshiners with The Good Time Gals @ KJ’s Hideaway

Life Skills, Lixus Macer and Eric Funn @ Palmer’s

Dog Gamn with HoneyDick, full catholic and Splimit @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI, Conner McRae Trio @ 331 Club

Subtle Transients @ White Squirrel

Thursday, January 5

Danger Pins + Dust of Suns Featuring Chris Lynch and Martha Mulcahy @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Vanaheimr: A Glimpse of Winter @ Cedar Cultural Center

A Joyful New Year with Gwen Matthews and Robert Robinson @ Crooners

Gypsy Mania Hot Club @ Dakota

Nathaniel Gillen, ldlflo @ Driftwood

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada

Suzie, Fenixdion, Honey Hole, Butter Boys, Makes Bakes @ Mortimer’s

‘Knockturnal’ with Greenery @ Palmer’s

Ace P (album release) with Vinny Crook$, Knucky, Juice Lord @ 7th St Entry

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Friday, January 6

Steve Katz and the Hungry Ghosts @ Aster Cafe

Dan Ristrom & The Big Throwdown @ Bunkers

The Urban Classic EWF Tribute @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Maud Hixson @ Crooners

Tom, Dick, & Harry, Colin Monnette @ Driftwood

SongSLAM @ Icehouse

Juliet Catherin + J-Mo and the J-Lighters @ KJ’s Hideaway

Mixie + Tufawon’s 6th Annual Capricorn Bash @ Mortimers

Home Team Quarterback, Cache and Burial Pig @ Palmer’s

Coffin Rites, Grand Demise of Civilization and Worn Mantle @ 7th St Entry

Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir, HebbaJebba @ 331 Club

King Kyros with A.K Grey and Yung Tim @ The Treasury

ZEPPO with 5cent Reality @ Turf Club

Bejalvin, Agony Reigns, Klazomaniac, and Infantile Disease @ Underground Music Cafe

The Matt Arthur Contraption with Room 95 @ White Squirrel

Saturday, January 7

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

The Jorgensens @ Aster Cafe

Chase & Ovation @ Bunkers

2023 Hootenanny with Tommy Goodroad and The Highway Birds, Pit Stop, and Dusk @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Urban Classic EWF Tribute @ Crooners

Stablemates: Dale Alexander, Gary Raynor and Jay Epstein @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Rachel Holder @ Crooners

Jay Young and the Lyric Factory @ Dakota

5 in the Morning, Brothers Before Others, J. @ The Garage

Zacc Harris’s American Reverie @ Icehouse

58 Belvedere @ Icehouse

DJ Shannon Blowtorch Presents Y2K @ Icehouse

Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway

Will Kjeer Quintet with The Blue Ox Trio @ KJ’s Hideaway

Savage Society Takeover @ The Loft

Müllet, Tender Meat, Yoni Yum, E.T. @ Mortimer’s

Punx for a Cause: A Benefit for the Sanctuary Supply Depot @ Palmer’s

Reckless Daughters: Joni Mitchell in the Seventies @ Parkway

Freak On A Leash Fellowship ⏤ Nu Metal Dance Party @ 7th St Entry

Geek Love, The Big Living Fast Band, Real Late Nites @ 331 Club

Eleganza! and LazyLightning420 with James Eugene Russell @ Turf Club

R&B Only Live @ Varsity

Confucisaurus with Kennygade, Smokin Joe @ White Squirrel

Sunday, January 8

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

William Duncan and Friends Honor the Great Billy Preston @ Crooners

Kate Beahen and Friends @ Crooners

The Music of Patsy Cline with Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

A Holy Place To Be: Acoustic Bowie @ Hook and Ladder

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Kai Brewster’s Millions @ Palmer’s

Point Blank X Brunch Beats @ The Loft

Charlie Parr with Todd Albright @ Turf Club

Pulchra Morte, Flesher, RAHVN @ Uptown VFW

Filthy Kittens @ White Squirrel

Monday, January 9

Christmas at Downton Abbey with Maria Jette and Philip Brunelle @ Crooners

Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Crooners

Pat Donohue & The Prairie All-Stars @ Dakota

Open Mic with Curt Copeland @ Driftwood

Monday Jazz with Martin Dosh @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

DJ Brian Engels @ Palmer’s

Pit Stop, Gut Czech and Buffalo Galaxy @ 7th St Entry

Mike Gunther & the Total Crapshoot @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Cactus Blossoms with Michael Gay @ Turf Club

Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series @ White Squirrel