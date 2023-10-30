It’s Not Too Late to Give Minnesota’s New Hockey Team a Kickass Name

We’re less than three months out from the inaugural season of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). We know the Minnesota-based franchise's roster will include Team USA mainstays like Kendall Coyne Schofield and Lee Stecklein. We know their future will almost certainly revolve around first-overall draft pick Taylor Heise, a 23-year-old superstar from the University of Minnesota.

But there’s a lot we don’t know about the team yet. For example, we don’t know their name... if we’re lucky. Reports emerged Thursday that the PWHL filed a trademark application for the name “Minnesota Superior.”

Predictable! Played-out! Challenging to Google, probably! Yuck!

Fortunately, a trademark application doesn’t necessarily confirm the name, which means it’s not too late to give Minnesota’s team a name that is good and kicks ass instead. Having a cool name is important to me, personally—and a good one is almost certain to help the team play better during its inaugural season—so I'm generously waiving my consulting fee to offer the PWHL the following suggestions.