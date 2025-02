It’s Not Too Cold for Your Complete Calendar: Feb. 18-24

So, the Cabooze confused a lotta concertgoers post-COVID. It remained seemingly shuttered and un-booked well past lockdown, causing some to fear the West Bank institution had closed up shop. Not the case! The Strib reported last fall that the Cabooze is still in business at age 50 (now 51), and, sure enough, its concert calendar is beginning to fill out. And by god, what a joy it is to see the Annual Battle of the Jug Bands, one of the venue’s longest-running traditions, on that calendar. Since 1980 the rules have been simple ( hear ‘em here ), the prize covetable (the Holliwood Waffle Iron trophy), and the vibes immaculate (the rootsy music competition doubles as a potluck dinner). Wanna make a weekend of it? There’s a pre-party and jug jam over at Palmer’s on Saturday (more info here ). At the risk of pandering to you, the Racket reader, I’ll just keep saying it: We live in the greatest city on Earth.