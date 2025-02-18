It’s Not Too Cold for Your Complete Calendar: Feb. 18-24

Folks, I am sunk deep in the February doldrums, not gonna lie. Maybe getting out of the house (once it breaks 0 degrees again) will help.

Tuesday, February 18

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Dark Pony & Friends @ Aster Cafe

Karaoke @ Black Hart

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

All Sweet Things: A Celebration of Black Love @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Winter Sensory-Friendly Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Funk n' Spuds Funk Jam @ Indeed Brewing

New Band Night @ Palmer’s

Gossamer with Zero Fox and Rock Melon @ Pilllar Forum

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

February Conspiracy Series featuring Elour, Cold Sweat (of Hiahli), Said in Stone @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Mike Munson @ 331 Club

Apocalyptica Plays Metallica @ Uptown Theater

The New Havoline Supremes with Cody Braun @ White Squirrel

Ditch Pigeon (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, February 19

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study @ Berlin

Pumps & Pearls @ Black Hart

Twine @ Bunker’s

The Strum Brothers @ Can Can Wonderland

Buddy Holly: Oh Boy @ Crooners

Cécile McLorin Salvant @ Dakota—Salvant is a frequent visitor to the Twin Cities. Her last time through in 2023 she presented her song-cycle, Ogresse, at the Walker with the aid of a 13-piece chamber orchestra, arranged and conducted by big band innovator Darcy James Argue. It’s the story of a monster who lives, like many fairy tale monsters, in the woods. (“She falls in love! She eats the guy! She dies!” is how Salvant summed up the plot.) Salvant has been all but universally acclaimed as the most inventive jazz vocalist to emerge in recent years—on her 2022 album Ghost Song, her idea of “standards” takes in both Kate Bush and that “You’re out of the woods” song from The Wizard of Oz. (It’s called “Optimistic Voices”—who knew?) Savant hasn’t released new music since 2023, so tonight’s performance might provide a hint at where she’s going next. Salvant is a frequent visitor to the Twin Cities. Her last time through in 2023 she presented her song-cycle, Ogresse, at the Walker with the aid of a 13-piece chamber orchestra, arranged and conducted by big band innovator Darcy James Argue. It’s the story of a monster who lives, like many fairy tale monsters, in the woods. (“She falls in love! She eats the guy! She dies!” is how Salvant summed up the plot.) Salvant has been all but universally acclaimed as the most inventive jazz vocalist to emerge in recent years—on her 2022 album Ghost Song, her idea of “standards” takes in both Kate Bush and that “You’re out of the woods” song from The Wizard of Oz. (It’s called “Optimistic Voices”—who knew?) Savant hasn’t released new music since 2023, so tonight’s performance might provide a hint at where she’s going next.

Dive Bar Duo, Tony & Lisa, Let Me Know Trio @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

BoomBox with Angel Beloved of MPLSHOUSE @ Fine Line

A R I Z O N A with Moody Joody @ First Avenue

Open Mic with Host Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Flavor Jam: Fancy @ Green Room

Starlight Song-Swap with Misty Boyce & Nat Harvie @ Icehouse

Marijuana Deathsquads @ Icehouse

Songbird Singer/Songwriter Spotlight Series @ Metronome Brewery

Karaoke with Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Eddie Spaghetti with Metal Marty @ Mortimers

Cole Diamond Presents Whiskey Wednesdays

In Solid Air with Galleon and The Grieving Pines @ Pilllar Forum

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

Stephen Day with Abbey Cone @ 7th St Entry

The American Muscle Band @ Terminal Bar

Stephanie Was, 13 Howell @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League @ 331 Club

Mary Cutrufello & Cody Braun @ White Squirrel

Seculants with Brian Tester @ White Squirrel—Not sure how many of you remember Triangle, a local electropop duo from the turn of the '00s that later moved to Oakland, but they were one of my faves. Brian Tester was half of Triangle, and while I can't say I've kept up with his music, I'm certainly interested to hear where he's at. Not sure how many of you remember Triangle, a local electropop duo from the turn of the '00s that later moved to Oakland, but they were one of my faves. Brian Tester was half of Triangle, and while I can't say I've kept up with his music, I'm certainly interested to hear where he's at.

Thursday, February 20

Big Wiz & Mike the Martyr @ Acadia

Eva Markham & Anna Devine @ Aster Cafe

DeVon Russell Gray @ Berlin

Tina Schlieske Sextet @ Berlin

Dragged Out @ Black Hart

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Can Can Wonderland

Modern Wildlife, Velahsa, Sunken Planes @ Cloudland

Billy Stritch feat. Maud Hixson & Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

Sweet Honey in the Rock @ Dakota

Mayfly Moon, Sunnbather, Absolutely Yours, and M.A.Y. @ Day Block Brewing

Dead Equity, Guy Who Used to Work Together, Pogo Ballet @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Jamie Miller with Alex Sampson and Garrett Adair @ Fine Line

Ready or Hot with DJ Tricky Miki @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Swing Night @ Hook and Ladder

Satsang with Sierra Marin @ Icehouse

Peter Kogan @ Metronome

Dark Click with Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach @ Palmer’s

Corsicana with Walker Rider and Lana Leone @ Pilllar Forum

Fractal Geometry @ Red Sea

Mubbla Buggs, Pullstring @ Schooner Tavern

Skinny Lister with Jared Hart and Emmy Woods @ 7th St Entry

Cross Pollination, Knife Emoji, Third Date @ 331 Club

Make Them Suffer @ Varsity

Devaney & Friends with Jim Walsh @ White Squirrel

Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

Friday, February 21

Cyber/Punk Showcase @ Acadia

SEPTICFLESH with VLTIMAS and EX DEO @ Amsterdam

Logan Metz & Molly Brandt @ Aster Cafe

Charlie Bruber & Jack Barrett @ Berlin

Lucia Sarmiento Quintet (Album Release) @ Berlin

DJ Rulo @ Berlin

Queer Cumbia Dance Party Night @ Black Hart

Swag @ Bunker’s

Chelsea Drugstore, Rattle & Hum, and Revved UP @ Cabooze

Local Dope S#%T @ Can Can Wonderland

Cedar-Riverside Time Machine: Part 2 @ Cedar Cultural Center

Deep Fakes, Material, Magenta Vice @ Cloudland

Mason Jennings @ Dakota

The Cameras featuring Anything You Want and Asparagus @ Day Block Brewing

No Time for Fame, Dogpile @ Driftwood

Sidepiece @ Fillmore

Broadway Rave @ Fine Line

Muscadine Bloodline with Lance Roark @ First Avenue

Gabby Garcia @ Gambit Brewing

The Smallweeds @ Ginkgo Coffee

The Sidemen: A Super Jam @ Green Room

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

Erik Koskinen & Band @ Icehouse

Take That Back featuring Joan Hutton and Sue Orfield @ Jazz Central

Control Freak @ The Loft

Function Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Los Primos del Este, La Zenda Norteña, La Pocima Norteña @ Myth Live

Vocalessence Presents WITNESS Young People’s Concert: Eyes Still on the Prize @ Northrop

DRUMline Live @ Ordway

Cellar Dwellers @ Padraigs

Sweater People @ Padraigs

USPOP, Pageant Dress, and Danser @ Palmer’s

Alex Delzer with Bella Girtz and Nasty Boys @ Pilllar Forum

The Indecisions @ Metronome

Tommy Bentz Band @ Schooner Tavern

Manplanet with Kepi Ghoulie Electric @ 7th St Entry

Rittz with Doc Backer @ Studio B

Duck Bomb, Hometeam Quarterback, Chick Singer @ Terminal Bar

Diane @ 331 Club

UltraBomb with The Melismatics, Cindy Lawson, and Mary Strand & The Garage @ Turf Club

Michael Cera Palin, Your Arms Are My Cocoon @ Underground Music Venue

BIG LOVE featuring E-Tones, Jocko 69, & Pet Sounds @ Uptown VFW

David Shaw @ Varsity

Adam Moe @ White Squirrel

Betty & the Rubble with Jealous Brother @ White Squirrel

Michael Monroe, Timothy Frantzich, Ann Reed, & Joan Griffith @ Woman’s Club

Psych Night @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, February 22

Citron Vision @ Acadia

Wanderer, Melpomene, Frotted, Datura Dread, (X:)1zTy, Pointless Animal @ Amsterdam

Billy Johnson with Pete Strom and Angie Rae @ Aster Cafe

Lucia Sarmiento Quintet (Album Release) @ Berlin

The Willie August Project @ Berlin

TaliaKnight @ Berlin

Dan Ristrom & the Big Throwdown @ Bunker’s

Better Broken, Impossible Prom Kings, Courier, Silence in Numbers @ Can Can Wonderland

The Craft: Hip-Hop Songwriters Showcase @ Cedar Cultural Center

Neva Dinova, Val Son, Lana Leone @ Cloudland

The Oscar Song Sing-Along with Dan Chouinard @ Crooners

The New Standards @ Crooners

Colleen Raye with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Mason Jennings @ Dakota

Ghosts of the Forest Revisited: Phish Tribute with About to Run @ Day Block Brewing

The Great Northern, Em and the Gems @ Driftwood

Unattractive Giant Monster, Shrimp Olympics, and Monarch @ Dusty’s

Dancing in the Moonlight ⏤ A Yacht Rock Party ft. DJ Jake Rudh and Private Oates @ Fine Line

Free Fallin’, Our House, Taming the Tiger @ Fitzgerald Theater

Molchat Doma with Sextile @ First Avenue

Blu Kanu @ Granada

Afrobeats N' Friends Tour with DJ Prince @ Green Room

The Current’s 2025 Winter Dig Out @ Hook and Ladder

Ryan Picone Quartet @ Icehouse

Poetic Roots 1-Year Anniversary @ Icehouse

Larry McDonough Quartet @ Jazz Central

Cello Rock @ Metronome

The Garrett Jones Quartet @ Metronome

High and Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Dirty Kitty @ Modist Brewing

Heartstrings St. Paul @ Myth Live

Art Beagle’s Backup Band @ Padraigs

Spin Doctors with Aortic Fire and Gina Schock of the Go-Go’s @ Palace Theatre

The Silent Treatment, Constant Insult, and My Kid Banana @ Palmer’s

Zeppo @ Parkway

Camping in Alaska with Eggbeater Jesus, Silver Fern, Lagrimas @ Pilllar Forum

Crystal Vortex @ Red Sea

JoJo Greene @ Schooner Tavern

Ax and the Hatchetmen with Easy Honey and The Back Alley @ 7th St Entry

Jinx & Trinket @ Seward Cafe

Evernoir with Dead Amsterdam & Blame the Witness @ Studio B

Jack Foley (Single Release) with Damn Phibian @ Terminal Bar

Ron Pope with Andrea von Kampen @ Turf Club

Sincere Engineer @ Underground Music Venue

Crimes Against Ravers @ Uptown VFW

Tinzo & Jojo @ Varsity

Sererio Mancieri with Luke Hendrickson @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Sam Graber Band @ White Squirrel

Plague of Stars (CD Release) @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, February 23

The Get Down @ Acadia

Kxllswxtch and SXMPRA @ Amsterdam

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Thor Leseman & Duluth's Famous Kaylee @ Aster Cafe

The Dust of Suns @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Battle of the Jug Bands @ Cabooze—So, the Cabooze confused a lotta concertgoers post-COVID. It remained seemingly shuttered and un-booked well past lockdown, causing some to fear the West Bank institution had closed up shop. Not the case! The Strib —Jay Boller So, the Cabooze confused a lotta concertgoers post-COVID. It remained seemingly shuttered and un-booked well past lockdown, causing some to fear the West Bank institution had closed up shop. Not the case! The Strib reported last fall that the Cabooze is still in business at age 50 (now 51), and, sure enough, its concert calendar is beginning to fill out. And by god, what a joy it is to see the Annual Battle of the Jug Bands, one of the venue’s longest-running traditions, on that calendar. Since 1980 the rules have been simple ( hear ‘em here ), the prize covetable (the Holliwood Waffle Iron trophy), and the vibes immaculate (the rootsy music competition doubles as a potluck dinner). Wanna make a weekend of it? There’s a pre-party and jug jam over at Palmer’s on Saturday (more info here ). At the risk of pandering to you, the Racket reader, I’ll just keep saying it: We live in the greatest city on Earth.

Twin Cities Music School Showcase @ Can Can Wonderland

Pop Wagner’s Honky Tonk Ranch @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Big 70s Singalong @ Crooners

Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Pink Sweat$ with Aqyila @ Fitzgerald Theater

The Super Tramps @ Granada

Lara Ruggles with Frog and The Bog, Daniels and Baker, Dominic Acito @ Green Room

TrioAmigos Presents Mediterranean Sundance @ Hook and Ladder

Gospel Brunch with Darnell Davis @ Icehouse

Pat Keen’s Bug Band @ Icehouse

Opera on Tap—Anything But Love @ Metronome

VocalEssence Presents WITNESS: Eyes Still on the Prize @ Northrop

Fire Shut up in My Bones @ Ordway—You may know Terence Blanchard for the many scores he’s composed for Spike Lee films over the years, but in addition to a remarkable career as a trumpeter (he joined Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers at 19) he’s composed the music for two operas. Tonight Blanchard and his E-Collective will present excerpts from his second opera, Fire Shut Up in My Bones, with a libretto from Kasi Lemmons based on the memoir by New York Times columnist Charles Blow. This is a collaboration with the Turtle Island Quartet and visual artist Andrew F. Scott, and on vocal duties will be Scott Will Liverman and Adrienne Danrich.—Keith Harris You may know Terence Blanchard for the many scores he’s composed for Spike Lee films over the years, but in addition to a remarkable career as a trumpeter (he joined Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers at 19) he’s composed the music for two operas. Tonight Blanchard and his E-Collective will present excerpts from his second opera, Fire Shut Up in My Bones, with a libretto from Kasi Lemmons based on the memoir by New York Times columnist Charles Blow. This is a collaboration with the Turtle Island Quartet and visual artist Andrew F. Scott, and on vocal duties will be Scott Will Liverman and Adrienne Danrich.

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Solas @ Pantages Theatre

Patty Larkin, Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, & Lucy Kaplansky @ Parkway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Kelsy Karter & The Heroines with Surly Grrly and Rebel Queens @ 7th St Entry

The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club

Kelley Smith @ 331 Club

Lars Nelson Band with James “Mudkat” Grant @ White Squirrel

Jeffry Becker @ The Gentlemen @ White Squirrel

Cold Sweat with Durow, Jantzonia, Muja @ White Squirrel

Suzanne Vallie, Crystal Myslajek @ Wolf House

Matthew McNeal @ Zhora Darling

Monday, February 24

Masters of Hawaiian Music @ Dakota

World Music Monday @ Eagles 34

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Babe Corner with Creeping Charlie & Dad Bod @ Icehouse

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Comeback Kid with Cancer Bats, ORTHODOX, and Daisycutter @ Turf Club

The Dans @ White Squirrel

Embahn with Kat & The Kodachromes, Tricks @ White Squirrel