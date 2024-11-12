It Gets Dark So Early You Can Barely Read Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 12-18

It's so dark out there. The days are so short. May as well go check out some music.
Tuesday, November 12
Lauren Sanderson with Kami Kehoe @ Amsterdam
International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's
Capri Glee Choir @ Capri Theater
Amina Figarova Sextet & Matsiko World Orphan Choir @ Dakota
Riverside Revival (Will Effertz and Pete Whiteman) @ Dark Horse
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Forest Blakk with Mergui @ Fine Line
Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central
John Penny @ Metronome Brewing
Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Timeless Tuesdays with Minimix & Gymkang @ Mortimer's
La Doña with Xina @ Parkway Theater
Big D and the Kids Table and We Are The Union with Devon Kay & The Solutions @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime with Wolf Cat @ 331 Club
November Conspiracy Theory featuring Sammie Jean Cohen, Molly Brandt @ 331 Club
Dead Bob with Lung and Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends @ Turf Club
Fit for an Autopsy @ Varsity Theater
Ira Haze & The Straze Residency with Wedding Brawlers, Woodzen @ White Squirrel
Connie Evingson, Michael Monroe, & Dane Stauffer @ Women's Club of Minneapolis
Wednesday, November 13
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
Habib Koité, Aly Keita, Lamine Cissokho @ Cedar Cultural Center
Dead History, Gay Witch Abortion, Big Salt @ Cloudland
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Dogs In A Pile with Sneezy @ Fine Line
Vic Volare's Cocktail Karaoke @ Granada
Mike Mains & The Branches + Young Mister @ Green Room
- The Flying Luttenbachers with Kaldeket @ Icehouse—For over 30 years, Chicago’s Weasel Walter has been tinkering with an ungodly amalgam of every kind of musical irritant at his disposal, from no wave to death metal to what he’s dubbed “brutal prog,” in both improvisational and composed contexts, with a variety of players gathered under the Luttenbachers aegis. Walter recently released Losing the War Inside Our Heads, the 17th album credited to the group; though it’s mostly a solo affair, with the current Luttenbachers’ rhythm section (bassist Luke Polipnick, drummer Charlie Werber) appearing on just one track, its taut mayhem (which includes a bit of an Olivier Messiaen composition) may offer an indication of Walter’s current flight path.—Keith Harris
El Drifte (November Residency) @ Mortimer's
Exclusive Rehearsal: Søndergård Conducts Mendelssohn and Brahms @ Orchestra Hall
Polivion with SoCalKyle and The Dregs @ Pilllar Forum
Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Paul Barry @ 331 Club
Town Mountain with John R. Miller @ Turf Club
Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel
The Lords of the Universe with AnotherNight, Poison Ivy & the People @ White Squirrel
Savage Moods, BlurCurve, & Red Lovely @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, November 14
Zinadelphia with Lauren Juzang @ Amsterdam
Raegan Elizabeth + Mwago Kuria @ Aster Cafe
Green Line (EP Release) @ Berlin
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's
RetroFizz @ Can Can Wonderland
Lydia Loveless, Faith Boblett @ Cloudland
Pat Bianchi Organ Trio featuring Paul Bollenback and Byron Landham @ Crooners
Eleanor:D & the Boogie Babes with Tarias & the Sound and Quarter Moon @ Day Block Brewing
Dive Bar Orchestra, Gonzo's Planet @ Driftwood
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
- Tinashe @ Fillmore—In the decade since the irresistible “2 On,” Tinashe has dealt with label complications and often struggled to retain an audience, despite releasing music that’s both challenging and ingratiating. But she regained her footing this year with “Nasty,” as the malleable memeability of its challenge “Is somebody gonna match my freak?” proved irresistible to TikTok. That song appears on the eight-song album Quantum Baby, which more than matches the freak of that hit single. Guess why she’s “Getting No Sleep” or what happens “When I Get You Alone.” Tinashe is on the prowl, y’all. But please, “No broke boys/No new friends/I'm that pressure/Give me my 10s.”—Keith Harris
Low Cut Connie with Sweat and Fimone @ First Avenue
Greenway Buskers @ Ginkgo Coffee
Snapped Live Band Open Night @ Green Room
Echoes From the Lake @ Icehouse
Stablemates @ Metronome Brewery
Envelop: Deep Listening Series @ Mirror Lab
Karaoke After Dark @ Modist Brewing
Gothess @ Mortimer's
Søndergård Conducts Mendelssohn and Brahms @ Orchestra Hall
The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's
FarFarAway with Right Here and Dingus @ Pilllar Forum
Tim Casey & the Martyrs, the Silverteens @ Schooner Tavern
Finesse, Spun Out, and True Lust @ 7th St Entry
John Magnuson Trio+ @ 331 Club
Blitzen Trapper with GoldenOak @ Turf Club
The Drop Dead, Halfway Down, Sugarcoat @ Underground Music Venue
Th3 with Hunny Bear @ White Squirrel
Friday, November 15
Sinner Inc Presents Bigg Kiaa @ Acadia
SonReal with Michael Minelli @ Amsterdam
Colin Roy Monette (Album Release) @ Aster Cafe
Anna Dolde & Klo Vivienne Garout @ Berlin
Zacc Harris Group (Album Release) @ Berlin
More Milk, Green, MMD @ Can Can Wonderland
Cornbread and Friends @ Capri Theater
Linus, Sugarcoat, The Up and Up, Wayside @ Caydence Coffee & Records
Oxlade @ Cedar Cultural Center
Lydia Loveless with Jesse Thorson @ Cloudland
Maggie's Afterglow: Judy Vinar with Rick Carlson @ Crooners
River: The Music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell, and Carly Simon @ Crooners
We Lucky Few with the Space Force @ Day Block Brewing
Alien Road Trip, Earload @ Driftwood
Swingin' on a Star @ Eagles 34
Neal Francis with Wyatt Waddell @ Fine Line
Golden Smog with Eleganza! @ First Avenue
Cain & Co., July Fighter, Katia Cardenas @ The Garage
Amanda Malbridge @ Ginkgo Coffee
Ternion Sound with Posij Sully, Accel @ Granada
Some Shitty Cover Band @ Green Room
Mango Jam with Duplex @ Hook and Ladder
Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder
Dial Tone, Lighter Co., Scorched Waves, + Soulflower @ Icehouse
Pavel Jany: Global Jazz Collegium+ @ Jazz Central
Mill City String Quartet with Charlie Block @ Metronome Brewery
Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Exclusive Rehearsal: Søndergård Conducts Mendelssohn and Brahms @ Orchestra Hall
SPCO: Haydn’s Il Distratto Symphony @ Ordway
King Swank, ChocVillah, Kokou & Band, and Jada Brown @ Palmer's
Malamiko with Melanerpes and H Rex @ Pilllar Forum
Scent Reality, Stefanie Was & the Secret Izz @ Schooner Tavern
Ashley Kutcher with Savanna Leigh @ 7th St Entry
The Owl Eyes, Dave's Manual @ 331 Club
Boy Named Banjo with Will Overman @ Turf Club
Ancient Waves @ White Squirrel
Pew Pew, Unstable Shapes @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, November 16
The Jazz Standard(s) @ Amsterdam
Chief Keef with Lil Gnar and The Glo Boyz @ Armory
Root River Jam (Single Release) with Emmy Woods @ Aster Cafe
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunker's
Slippery People with DJ Elsewhere @ Cabooze
Irish Diplomacy @ Can Can Wonderland
The Keystones, Motherwind, The Honest Heart Collective @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Zero Boys, Sick Thoughts, Long Knife, Color TV, and Citric Dummies @ Cedar Cultural Center
Venus de Mars, Elour, Partial Traces, DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Cloudland
Billy McLaughlin & Nathan Wilson @ Crooners
The French Connection with the Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Judy Vinar with Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Emily King with Martin Luke Brown @ Dakota
Simon and Garfunkel Tribute, Untied Shoes, Corporate Death Party @ Driftwood
The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty's
Babytooth, Lake Davi, Embahn @ Eagles 34
Loud Sun (Record Release), Hollow Boys @ Eagles 34
La Femme with Sam Quealy and DJ Jake Rudh @ Fine Line
Tycho with Brijean @ First Avenue
- Craig Finn with Katy Kirby @ Fitzgerald Theater—Craig Finn is the only major rock star who wears a Twins jersey on stage and sings about Minneapolis-area driving directions in his songs. His main band, the Hold Steady, marked their 20th anniversary last year with both a tour and a handsome coffee table book, The Gospel of The Hold Steady: How a Resurrection Really Feels, which Michael Hann wrote with the band. But over that time, the longtime Edina resident and Breck graduate has built up a large and respected body of work as a solo artist. And that’s largely what he’ll draw on at tonight’s “Solo Songs & Stories” tour stop at the Fitz, following a month of European dates in September and an East Coast swing earlier in the month. Be sure to check out Racket’s soon-to-drop conversation with Finn, which touches on the Twins, David Carr, and the legacy of THS (including his thoughts on our hit bumper sticker).—Stephen Silver
Severio Mancieri @ Gambit Brewing
Mommy S3z No, Lost Evidence, Red Fletcher, Nectarous @ The Garage
Ternion Sound with Posij Sully, Accel @ Granada
Benjamin Cartel, Two Harbors, Ryan Smith @ Green Room
Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder
Sam Graber Band (Album Release) @ Icehouse
Sophia Kaufmann+ @ Jazz Central
Metronome Foundation Youth Jazz Honors Orchestra @ Metronome Brewery
Bob Frey & the Adaptors @ Metronome Brewing
Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing
The Assortment with DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer's
63rd Annual Marching Band Indoor Concert @ Northrop
Romantic Brahms @ Orchestra Hall
Ryan Picone Quartet @ Padraigs
Orchid Club, True Lust, and The Envies @ Palmer's
Mommy Log Balls @ Pilllar Forum
Tumblin' Dice @ Schooner Tavern
Geordie Kieffer with BIG SIS @ 7th St Entry
Wooli with Kompany & Cyclops @ Skyway Theatre
CATALOG: Issue 001 @ SolSta Records
Michael Schington, Doulgas Lee Bilderback, FlawdaKilla @ Terminal Bar
Good Luck Alaska, That’s What You Get, Cowboy Thoughts @ 331 Club
Dance With The Dead with Korine @ Turf Club
Nest with Cavernous Maw, Cobra Czar @ Underground Music Venue
Haute Carl Presents Vinyl and Vibes: An All-Vinyl House Night, Vol. 2 @ Uptown VFW
KPop Club Night @ Varsity Theater
Scott Hefte & The Bury ‘Em Deep with All Golden, Ditch Pigeon @ White Squirrel
Pop Wagner & the Tavern Trio @ White Squirrel
Unfit with Collective Fate, Onlytime, A Martyrs Dilemma @ White Squirrel
The Part Timers @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, November 17
The Jazz Standard(s) @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Curated by Adam Linz: Popular Hybrid Presents the Music of Charles Mingus @ Berlin
The Big Sunday Singalong @ Crooners
Patty Peterson and Friends @ Crooners
Emily King with Martin Luke Brown @ Dakota
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Larry Wish, (X:)1zTyR, Fedoros, Los Banditos, Father Paranoia @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Reverend Horton Heat with Jason D. Williams @ Fine Line
Ecphasis, Nile Flows Red, Major Malfunction @ The Garage
Nayo Jones with Half Past Midnight @ Green Room
Gospel Brunch with Darnell Davis @ Icehouse
The Regionals + The Farewell Circuit + Linc182 @ Icehouse
A Tribute to Gabriel Faure @ Metronome Brewery
Metronome Foundation Youth Jazz Honors Orchestra @ Metronome Brewery
Red Hot Django Peppers @ Metronome Brewery
Greazy Gravy with Dirty Lowdown Fools @ Minnesota Music Cafe
63rd Annual Marching Band Indoor Concert @ Northrop
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's
Amythyst Kiah with Annie Mack featuring Mary Cutrufello @ Parkway Theater
Virginia's Basement with Feller @ Pilllar Forum
Field Guide with Kate Stephenson @ 7th St Entry
Uncle Lucius with Jason Walsmith of The Nadas @ Turf Club
Caitlin & Alex with Tony Ortiz & The Guns of Soul @ White Squirrel
Monday, November 18
Canin & Carinda's Variety Open Mic @ Acadia
Chris Wilbourn (aka Felix of Heiruspecs) @ Berlin
Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34
King Pari (Album Release) with Lady Midnight @ Green Room
November Mondays, Curated by Mike Lewis @ Icehouse
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's
Boots & Needles, John Niemann @ Schooner Tavern
Aeris & The Piggies with Mouthful, Good Morning Midnight @ White Squirrel
Piano Bar & Open Mic Fiasco with Lori Dokken @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis
Unattractive Giant Monster with Stay at Home Astronaut, Baltic Avenue Neighborhood Watch @ Zhora Darling