It Gets Dark So Early You Can Barely Read Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 12-18

It's so dark out there. The days are so short. May as well go check out some music.

Tuesday, November 12

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Lauren Sanderson with Kami Kehoe @ Amsterdam

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

Capri Glee Choir @ Capri Theater

Amina Figarova Sextet & Matsiko World Orphan Choir @ Dakota

Riverside Revival (Will Effertz and Pete Whiteman) @ Dark Horse

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Forest Blakk with Mergui @ Fine Line

Open Mic Night @ The Garage

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

John Penny @ Metronome Brewing

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Timeless Tuesdays with Minimix & Gymkang @ Mortimer's

Leonidas Kavakos @ Ordway

Zen Open Jam @ Palmer's

La Doña with Xina @ Parkway Theater

Big D and the Kids Table and We Are The Union with Devon Kay & The Solutions @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime with Wolf Cat @ 331 Club

November Conspiracy Theory featuring Sammie Jean Cohen, Molly Brandt @ 331 Club

Dead Bob with Lung and Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends @ Turf Club

Fit for an Autopsy @ Varsity Theater

Wednesday, November 13

Alice @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Trench Size Trio @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker's

Habib Koité, Aly Keita, Lamine Cissokho @ Cedar Cultural Center

Dead History, Gay Witch Abortion, Big Salt @ Cloudland

Moore by Four @ Crooners

Suzy Bogguss @ Dakota

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Lil Darkie @ Fillmore

Dogs In A Pile with Sneezy @ Fine Line

Vic Volare's Cocktail Karaoke @ Granada

Mike Mains & The Branches + Young Mister @ Green Room

The Flying Luttenbachers with Kaldeket @ Icehouse—For over 30 years, Chicago's Weasel Walter has been tinkering with an ungodly amalgam of every kind of musical irritant at his disposal, from no wave to death metal to what he's dubbed "brutal prog," in both improvisational and composed contexts, with a variety of players gathered under the Luttenbachers aegis. Walter recently released Losing the War Inside Our Heads, the 17th album credited to the group; though it's mostly a solo affair, with the current Luttenbachers' rhythm section (bassist Luke Polipnick, drummer Charlie Werber) appearing on just one track, its taut mayhem (which includes a bit of an Olivier Messiaen composition) may offer an indication of Walter's current flight path.—Keith Harris

El Drifte (November Residency) @ Mortimer's

Exclusive Rehearsal: Søndergård Conducts Mendelssohn and Brahms @ Orchestra Hall

Leonidas Kavakos @ Ordway

Better Mistakes @ Palmer's

Polivion with SoCalKyle and The Dregs @ Pilllar Forum

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Essenger @ Studio B

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Paul Barry @ 331 Club

Mumblin' Drew @ 331 Club

Town Mountain with John R. Miller @ Turf Club

Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

The Lords of the Universe with AnotherNight, Poison Ivy & the People @ White Squirrel

Savage Moods, BlurCurve, & Red Lovely @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, November 14

Rhythem in Punk @ Acadia

Zinadelphia with Lauren Juzang @ Amsterdam

Raegan Elizabeth + Mwago Kuria @ Aster Cafe

Christopher Olson @ Berlin

Green Line (EP Release) @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's

RetroFizz @ Can Can Wonderland

Lydia Loveless, Faith Boblett @ Cloudland

BruLuna @ Crooners

Pat Bianchi Organ Trio featuring Paul Bollenback and Byron Landham @ Crooners

Chris Koza @ Dakota

Eleanor:D & the Boogie Babes with Tarias & the Sound and Quarter Moon @ Day Block Brewing

Dive Bar Orchestra, Gonzo's Planet @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Tinashe @ Fillmore—In the decade since the irresistible "2 On," Tinashe has dealt with label complications and often struggled to retain an audience, despite releasing music that's both challenging and ingratiating. But she regained her footing this year with "Nasty," as the malleable memeability of its challenge "Is somebody gonna match my freak?" proved irresistible to TikTok. That song appears on the eight-song album Quantum Baby, which more than matches the freak of that hit single. Guess why she's "Getting No Sleep" or what happens "When I Get You Alone." Tinashe is on the prowl, y'all. But please, "No broke boys/No new friends/I'm that pressure/Give me my 10s."—Keith Harris

Low Cut Connie with Sweat and Fimone @ First Avenue

Greenway Buskers @ Ginkgo Coffee

Snapped Live Band Open Night @ Green Room

Echoes From the Lake @ Icehouse

Stablemates @ Metronome Brewery

Envelop: Deep Listening Series @ Mirror Lab

Karaoke After Dark @ Modist Brewing

Gothess @ Mortimer's



Søndergård Conducts Mendelssohn and Brahms @ Orchestra Hall

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

FarFarAway with Right Here and Dingus @ Pilllar Forum

Tim Casey & the Martyrs, the Silverteens @ Schooner Tavern

Finesse, Spun Out, and True Lust @ 7th St Entry

Chris Tomlin @ Target Center

John Magnuson Trio+ @ 331 Club

Blitzen Trapper with GoldenOak @ Turf Club

The Drop Dead, Halfway Down, Sugarcoat @ Underground Music Venue

Tornillo @ Uptown Theater

Th3 with Hunny Bear @ White Squirrel

Friday, November 15

Sinner Inc Presents Bigg Kiaa @ Acadia

SonReal with Michael Minelli @ Amsterdam

Colin Roy Monette (Album Release) @ Aster Cafe

Anna Dolde & Klo Vivienne Garout @ Berlin

Zacc Harris Group (Album Release) @ Berlin

R Factor @ Bunker's

More Milk, Green, MMD @ Can Can Wonderland

Cornbread and Friends @ Capri Theater

Linus, Sugarcoat, The Up and Up, Wayside @ Caydence Coffee & Records

Oxlade @ Cedar Cultural Center

Lydia Loveless with Jesse Thorson @ Cloudland

Maggie's Afterglow: Judy Vinar with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Eric & Jay Cabaret @ Crooners

River: The Music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell, and Carly Simon @ Crooners

Emmet Cohen Trio @ Dakota

We Lucky Few with the Space Force @ Day Block Brewing

Alien Road Trip, Earload @ Driftwood

Mechanix @ Eagles 34

Swingin' on a Star @ Eagles 34

Neal Francis with Wyatt Waddell @ Fine Line

Golden Smog with Eleganza! @ First Avenue

Cain & Co., July Fighter, Katia Cardenas @ The Garage

Amanda Malbridge @ Ginkgo Coffee

Ternion Sound with Posij Sully, Accel @ Granada

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Green Room

Mango Jam with Duplex @ Hook and Ladder

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

Dial Tone, Lighter Co., Scorched Waves, + Soulflower @ Icehouse

Pavel Jany: Global Jazz Collegium+ @ Jazz Central

Mill City String Quartet with Charlie Block @ Metronome Brewery

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

UMN Marching Band @ Northrop

Exclusive Rehearsal: Søndergård Conducts Mendelssohn and Brahms @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Haydn’s Il Distratto Symphony @ Ordway

Ana Bárbara @ Orpheum Theatre

Amy Manette @ Papa Legba

Luke Bakken @ Padraigs

King Swank, ChocVillah, Kokou & Band, and Jada Brown @ Palmer's

Malamiko with Melanerpes and H Rex @ Pilllar Forum

Scent Reality, Stefanie Was & the Secret Izz @ Schooner Tavern

Ashley Kutcher with Savanna Leigh @ 7th St Entry

The Owl Eyes, Dave's Manual @ 331 Club

Boy Named Banjo with Will Overman @ Turf Club

Sisto @ Uptown VFW

Ancient Waves @ White Squirrel

Pew Pew, Unstable Shapes @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, November 16

YUHH @ Acadia

The Jazz Standard(s) @ Amsterdam

Chief Keef with Lil Gnar and The Glo Boyz @ Armory

Root River Jam (Single Release) with Emmy Woods @ Aster Cafe

Mill City Hot Club @ Berlin

Steve Kenny Quintet @ Berlin

James Taylor @ Berlin

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunker's

Slippery People with DJ Elsewhere @ Cabooze

Irish Diplomacy @ Can Can Wonderland

The Keystones, Motherwind, The Honest Heart Collective @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Zero Boys, Sick Thoughts, Long Knife, Color TV, and Citric Dummies @ Cedar Cultural Center

Venus de Mars, Elour, Partial Traces, DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Cloudland

Billy McLaughlin & Nathan Wilson @ Crooners

The French Connection with the Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Judy Vinar with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Emily King with Martin Luke Brown @ Dakota

Simon and Garfunkel Tribute, Untied Shoes, Corporate Death Party @ Driftwood

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty's

Babytooth, Lake Davi, Embahn @ Eagles 34

Loud Sun (Record Release), Hollow Boys @ Eagles 34

La Femme with Sam Quealy and DJ Jake Rudh @ Fine Line

Tycho with Brijean @ First Avenue

Craig Finn with Katy Kirby @ Fitzgerald Theater—Craig Finn is the only major rock star who wears a Twins jersey on stage and sings about Minneapolis-area driving directions in his songs. His main band, the Hold Steady, marked their 20th anniversary last year with both a tour and a handsome coffee table book, The Gospel of The Hold Steady: How a Resurrection Really Feels, which Michael Hann wrote with the band. But over that time, the longtime Edina resident and Breck graduate has built up a large and respected body of work as a solo artist. And that's largely what he'll draw on at tonight's "Solo Songs & Stories" tour stop at the Fitz, following a month of European dates in September and an East Coast swing earlier in the month. Be sure to check out Racket's soon-to-drop conversation with Finn, which touches on the Twins, David Carr, and the legacy of THS (including his thoughts on our hit bumper sticker ).

Severio Mancieri @ Gambit Brewing

Mommy S3z No, Lost Evidence, Red Fletcher, Nectarous @ The Garage

Ternion Sound with Posij Sully, Accel @ Granada

Benjamin Cartel, Two Harbors, Ryan Smith @ Green Room

Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder

Sam Graber Band (Album Release) @ Icehouse

Sophia Kaufmann+ @ Jazz Central

Metronome Foundation Youth Jazz Honors Orchestra @ Metronome Brewery

Bob Frey & the Adaptors @ Metronome Brewing

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

The Assortment with DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer's

63rd Annual Marching Band Indoor Concert @ Northrop

Romantic Brahms @ Orchestra Hall

Ryan Picone Quartet @ Padraigs

Orchid Club, True Lust, and The Envies @ Palmer's

Mommy Log Balls @ Pilllar Forum

Tumblin' Dice @ Schooner Tavern

Geordie Kieffer with BIG SIS @ 7th St Entry

Wooli with Kompany & Cyclops @ Skyway Theatre

CATALOG: Issue 001 @ SolSta Records

Benson @ Studio B

Michael Schington, Doulgas Lee Bilderback, FlawdaKilla @ Terminal Bar

Good Luck Alaska, That’s What You Get, Cowboy Thoughts @ 331 Club

Dance With The Dead with Korine @ Turf Club

Nest with Cavernous Maw, Cobra Czar @ Underground Music Venue

Haute Carl Presents Vinyl and Vibes: An All-Vinyl House Night, Vol. 2 @ Uptown VFW

KPop Club Night @ Varsity Theater

Scott Hefte & The Bury ‘Em Deep with All Golden, Ditch Pigeon @ White Squirrel

Pop Wagner & the Tavern Trio @ White Squirrel

Unfit with Collective Fate, Onlytime, A Martyrs Dilemma @ White Squirrel

The Part Timers @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, November 17

Joe Johnson @ Acadia

The Jazz Standard(s) @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Curated by Adam Linz: Popular Hybrid Presents the Music of Charles Mingus @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunker's

The Big Sunday Singalong @ Crooners

Patty Peterson and Friends @ Crooners

Emily King with Martin Luke Brown @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Lenz and Frenz @ Dual Citizen

Larry Wish, (X:)1zTyR, Fedoros, Los Banditos, Father Paranoia @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Reverend Horton Heat with Jason D. Williams @ Fine Line

Ecphasis, Nile Flows Red, Major Malfunction @ The Garage

Nayo Jones with Half Past Midnight @ Green Room

Gospel Brunch with Darnell Davis @ Icehouse

The Regionals + The Farewell Circuit + Linc182 @ Icehouse

A Tribute to Gabriel Faure @ Metronome Brewery

Metronome Foundation Youth Jazz Honors Orchestra @ Metronome Brewery

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Metronome Brewery

Greazy Gravy with Dirty Lowdown Fools @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Ghost Dancer @ Mortimer's

63rd Annual Marching Band Indoor Concert @ Northrop

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's

Amythyst Kiah with Annie Mack featuring Mary Cutrufello @ Parkway Theater

Virginia's Basement with Feller @ Pilllar Forum

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Field Guide with Kate Stephenson @ 7th St Entry

Robert Wilkinson @ 331 Club

Switchyard @ 331 Club

Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club

Uncle Lucius with Jason Walsmith of The Nadas @ Turf Club

BigXthaPlug @ Varsity Theater

Caitlin & Alex with Tony Ortiz & The Guns of Soul @ White Squirrel

Carlaoke @ White Squirrel

Monday, November 18

Canin & Carinda's Variety Open Mic @ Acadia

Chris Wilbourn (aka Felix of Heiruspecs) @ Berlin

Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

King Pari (Album Release) with Lady Midnight @ Green Room

November Mondays, Curated by Mike Lewis @ Icehouse

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

Boots & Needles, John Niemann @ Schooner Tavern

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Emmy Woods @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Aeris & The Piggies with Mouthful, Good Morning Midnight @ White Squirrel

Piano Bar & Open Mic Fiasco with Lori Dokken @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis

Unattractive Giant Monster with Stay at Home Astronaut, Baltic Avenue Neighborhood Watch @ Zhora Darling