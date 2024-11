It Gets Dark So Early You Can Barely Read Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 12-18

Craig Finn is the only major rock star who wears a Twins jersey on stage and sings about Minneapolis-area driving directions in his songs. His main band, the Hold Steady, marked their 20th anniversary last year with both a tour and a handsome coffee table book, The Gospel of The Hold Steady: How a Resurrection Really Feels, which Michael Hann wrote with the band. But over that time, the longtime Edina resident and Breck graduate has built up a large and respected body of work as a solo artist. And that’s largely what he’ll draw on at tonight’s “Solo Songs & Stories” tour stop at the Fitz, following a month of European dates in September and an East Coast swing earlier in the month. Be sure to check out Racket’s soon-to-drop conversation with Finn, which touches on the Twins, David Carr, and the legacy of THS (including his thoughts on our hit bumper sticker ).