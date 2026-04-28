Is It Outdoor Music Season Yet? Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 28-May 4

I hate when people say shit like "I can't believe it's May already" so I won't say it. But you can't stop me from thinking it.

Fred Eaglesmith Provided

Tuesday, April 28

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Signs of the Swarm, Waste, Reaping Asmodeia, Witchden @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Chucho Valdes Royal Quartet @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

James McMurtry and the Martial Law Review, BettySoo @ Fine Line—McMurtry’s latest, The Black Dog and the Wandering Boy, has everything you'd ask from the laconic Texan: a little pathos, a little mythos, a sharp eye, a sharper tongue. He’s been charting the decline of the American empire with unrelenting candor at least since "We Can't Make It Here" in 2006, but as he puts it on “Broken Freedom Song,” “Ain’t no fun to sing that song no more.” Here he places the blame squarely on the descendants of the American settlers as "Products of genocide/Tellin' ourselves we're free/Salt of the fuckin’ Earth/In search of a Caesar." He just might mean you.—Keith Harris McMurtry’s latest, The Black Dog and the Wandering Boy, has everything you'd ask from the laconic Texan: a little pathos, a little mythos, a sharp eye, a sharper tongue. He’s been charting the decline of the American empire with unrelenting candor at least since "We Can't Make It Here" in 2006, but as he puts it on “Broken Freedom Song,” “Ain’t no fun to sing that song no more.” Here he places the blame squarely on the descendants of the American settlers as "Products of genocide/Tellin' ourselves we're free/Salt of the fuckin’ Earth/In search of a Caesar." He just might mean you.

José González, Abby Sage @ First Avenue

Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Fred Eaglesmith @ Parkway—Closing in on 70, the Canadian singer-songwriter doesn’t get out as much as he used to—who does?—and he for sure hasn’t been to Minnesota for a spell. (Is it possible that he hasn’t played in town since a 2012 Cedar show?) He’s built up a cult following over the years, but even mere fellow travellers can appreciate songs like “Time to Get a Gun” and burning questions like “When did we become white trash?” I’m a fan of Eaglesmith’s 2001 live album, Ralph's Last Show, and he hasn’t stopped adding keepers to his songbook in the quarter-century since. Odds of a song about trains? Very high. And don’t be surprised if Fred has something to sing about old cars too.—Keith Harris Closing in on 70, the Canadian singer-songwriter doesn’t get out as much as he used to—who does?—and he for sure hasn’t been to Minnesota for a spell. (Is it possible that he hasn’t played in town since a 2012 Cedar show?) He’s built up a cult following over the years, but even mere fellow travellers can appreciate songs like “Time to Get a Gun” and burning questions like “When did we become white trash?” I’m a fan of Eaglesmith’s 2001 live album, Ralph's Last Show, and he hasn’t stopped adding keepers to his songbook in the quarter-century since. Odds of a song about trains? Very high. And don’t be surprised if Fred has something to sing about old cars too.

Admiral Fox, Lucas Kurmis, Ditch Pigeon, Willows @ Pilllar Forum

Bryan Andrews @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Forever K-Pop @ State Theatre

April Conspiracy Series featuring the Infernos with Grain Belt Bridge @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Dan Israel @ 331 Club

Doug Otto & Friends @ White Squirrel

Sparrowhawk, Speed Riders, Raspberry Tart @ White Squirrel

Band of Horses Courtesy of Sub Pop Records

Wednesday, April 29

The Denial @ Acadia

Glizen, Trauma Ray @ Amsterdam

Line Dancing @ Animales

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Ethan Ostrow and the Outside In @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Ted Hajnasiewicz @ Carbone’s

Aaron Hedenstrom Big Band (Album Release) @ Crooners

Joey Alexander @ Dakota

Saturday Lights Out, the Vandals @ Driftwood Char Bar

Legacy @ Dubliner Pub

Band of Horses @ Fillmore

Reverend Horton Heat with Black Joe Lewis and Piñata Protest @ First Avenue

Vie Boheme + Some Friends of Mine feat. Theo Brown + Eric Mayson @ Icehouse

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Cowboy Rogue @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Prairie Clamor, Freaque, Willow Waters @ Mortimer’s

An Evening of Organ and Choir @ Northrop

Tttapeworrrm, AlienGodTheory, Cogwheel @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Arankai, buffalo_farm, MVRROW @ 7th St Entry

Waxahatchee & MJ Lenderman @ State Theatre—Are Katie Crutchfield and MJ Lenderman the Gram and Emmylou of the 2020s? Hackier observations have certainly been made! Crutchfield, the poetic powerhouse behind Waxahatchee, began collaborating regularly with Lenderman on her 2024 album, Tigers Blood, and the pair has never really stopped. Tonight at the State, they’ll accompany each other in addition to performing solo. Both artists are locked into exciting grooves at the moment, so they’ll have plenty from which to draw. —Jay Boller Are Katie Crutchfield and MJ Lenderman the Gram and Emmylou of the 2020s? Hackier observations have certainly been made! Crutchfield, the poetic powerhouse behind Waxahatchee, began collaborating regularly with Lenderman on her 2024 album, Tigers Blood, and the pair has never really stopped. Tonight at the State, they’ll accompany each other in addition to performing solo. Both artists are locked into exciting grooves at the moment, so they’ll have plenty from which to draw. Plus Katie’s pregnant! While Tigers Blood didn’t hit as hard as its predecessor, 2020’s Saint Cloud, Crutchfield now finds herself achieving professional acclaim and success like never before. (Good on her—been a fan since the low-fi emo scratches of American Weekend.) Lenderman, the indie-twang vocal heir to Jason Molina, is simply everywhere these days, whether that’s with his great band Wednesday, solo, or on the best track of 2025 . You can bet your ass you’ll hear Waxa and MJ’s banjo-pluckin’, lushly swingin’ collab single "Right Back to It." And no spoilers, but the covers they’ve selected for their encore reveal excellent taste in 20th century alt-country.

Lenz and Frenz, Ian Alexy @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Saint Paul Mudsteppers @ 331 Club

Kaleem the Dream, J’mere, Jandetha Rae, Yevrah, Bosco @ Underground Music

Geoff Tate’s Operation Mindcrime @ Varsity

Helen & Jada Lafrance @ White Squirrel

Record Prophets, the Owl Eyes, Threads Electric @ White Squirrel

Harlow Photo provided

Thursday, April 30

Not a Ph4se Takeover @ Abi’s

Dojo Saints @ Acadia

Ashley Kutcher @ Amsterdam

Doug Collins & the Receptionists @ Animales

Biluri, the Home Team, GANG! @ Armory

Dark Pony @ Aster Cafe

Ruth Mascelli & Mary Hanson Scott with Nona Invie @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

BIZHIKI with Jada Brown @ Cedar Cultural Center

Cindi Scheffler @ Crooners

Prudence Johnson & the Halcyon Jazz Quartet @ Crooners

Mia Dorr's Evolution of the Diva Linda Ronstadt @ Crooners

Paul Thorn @ Dakota

The Outcats, Ghostlands @ Driftwood Char Bar

Lonesome Dan Case @ Dubliner Pub

Tim on Tap @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Max and the Fellow Travelers, Harlow, Lone Rock Bride @ Eagles 34

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Dakota Anderson (Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder

Dave Moore @ Icehouse

Honky Tonk Jump @ Midway Saloon

Simply Fusion @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Josiah Queen with Jervis Campbell and Gable Price @ Palace Theatre

Vash the Stampede, Do Not Crush, Paper Sky @ Pilllar Forum

Caroline Jones, Alyssa Bonagura @ 7th St Entry

Scott Allen & the List, the Customers @ Schooner Tavern

Hailey James @ 318 Cafe

Hannah Hendrickson @ 331 Club

Country Tribute Weekend: World According to Garth @ Treasure Island

For Our Neighbors feat. clovers daughter, Quietchild, Third Date, and DJ Nanobyte @ Turf Club

Varmints, Slime Monsters from Outer Space, Hairless Twin @ Underground Music

Shotgun Johnny, Samuel John Band @ White Squirrel

Three on a Match, Logan Luther & the Road Home @ White Squirrel

Harlow, Max and the Fellow Travelers, Lone Rock Bridge, Nick Elstad Trio @ Zhora Darling

Venus DeMars Photo provided

Friday, May 1

TC Promotions @ Acadia

Zinadelphia @ Amsterdam

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band @ Animales

YFN Lucci, Plies, Webbie, Big Boogie, Belly Gang Kushington @ Armory

Mark Ross & the Three-Nineteen @ Aster Cafe

No Thanks @ Bar Fly

Bo Ross, Jeff Narlock, Ryan Knight @ Barely Brothers

Frequency Fridays: Beats for the Underground @ Bazemnt

The Musical Multiverse of Herbie Hancock @ Berlin

David Bixler Trio Incognito @ Berlin

The Witching Hour @ Berlin

Drinkwine with Friends @ Blues Saloon

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Dancefestopia @ Cabooze

Robot Slide, Spaceport @ Cedar Cultural Center

Just the Two of Us: The Music of Grover Washington Jr. & Bill Withers @ Crooners

Charanga Tropical @ Crooners

Al Di Meola @ Dakota

Clean Plate Club, Matcha Fever, Brunch @ Day Block Brewing

Woodcock Johnson, Reckoning Crew @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Menagerie @ Dual Citizen

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Gavin Strappe @ Dubliner Pub

Laura Shortridge @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon Swing Presents Katia and the Upswing @ Eagles 34

Ditch Pigeon (Residency) @ Eagles 34

Fit for a King @ Fillmore

The Lemon Twigs, Josephine Network @ Fine Line

Reventón Presents ⏤ PERREO360 with Cristian Baca @ First Avenue

Iron & Wine, Improvement Movement @ Fitzgerald Theater

The Midnight, New Constellations @ Gambit Brewing

Faaji x Quantum Flush @ Gidi

David Singley @ Ginkgo Coffee

Kyle Walker @ Green Room

MN Music Resistance presents MAYDAY! MAYDAY! @ Hook and Ladder—We’re big fans of both the good-troublemakers in the —Keith Harris We’re big fans of both the good-troublemakers in the MN Music Resistance and the Hook’s outdoor music series Under the Canopy. (And by “we’re” I mean “I’m”—not sure why I got all gratuitously plural there.) So the fact that Under the Canopy kicks off this year with a Resistance event? Gotta blurb it. Helluva lineup too: Venus DeMars, Los Pinches Gueyes, Cindy Lawson, Surly Grrly, and Mary Cutrufello. It's outdoor music season, everyone!

The Matriarch, anni xo, Waking Hours @ Icehouse

Pete Enblom Sextet @ Jazz Central

Sonata, Prithvi. Stoneharp, Sclera, Cudgel, Revefluer @ Klash Coffee

Dion Timmer @ The Loft

Unicorn @ Mainstreet Bar

Contracharge, War//Plague, Left in Rot, Baned Existence @ Memory Lanes

Strange Daze @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Perreoland Jowell y Randy @ Myth Live

More to Hear: The Listening Project @ Orchestra Hall

Sang Yoon Kim Plays Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto @ Ordway

DJ Dan @ Padraigs

Mouthful, Fend, 12th House Sun, and hey, ily! @ Pilllar Forum

Hurricane Harold’s All Star Revue @ Schooner Tavern

Canaan Cox, Preston Gunderson @ 7th St Entry

GB Leighton @ 318 Cafe

Vacant, Raspberry Tart, Fierro @ 331 Club

Cloud Nothings, Censer @ Turf Club

Hannah Sandoz, the Bright Young Things, Embahn @ Underground Music

Synastry @ Uptown VFW

K-Pop Club Night @ Varsity

Paul Harper @ Volstead's

Destiny To Funk feat. Keyez Williams @ White Squirrel

The Value of Human Life, Massive Green, Drift Pattern @ White Squirrel

Shiner, Spotlights, They Dead @ Zhora Darling

L'Rain Photo provided

Saturday, May 2

Storm Records Artist @ Acadia

Cornbread Harris & Friends @ Animales

J Streitz and the Long Odds @ Animales

Electric Callboy, Polaris, Scene Queen @ Armory

The Long Goodbyes @ Aster Cafe

Saturday Night Vibez: Drake vs. Kendrick @ Bazemnt

Atlantis Quartet @ Berlin

Rambo Salinas, Little Dynasty @ Berlin

Mick Sterling @ Bunker’s

Jezebel Sweet, BlurCurve, and Nectarous @ Can Can Wonderland

Bryan Halverson @ Carbone’s

Ben Scruggs @ Carbone’s

Mama’s Broke, Creekbed Carter @ Cedar Cultural Center

Totino-Grace High School Jazz Department Spring Concert @ Crooners

Al Di Meola @ Dakota

Pitch Blue, the Paramedics @ Driftwood Char Bar

Waking Murphy @ Dubliner Pub

Jack Klatt and Simon Cropp @ Dusty's

Xawara and Friends @ Eagles 34

Vana, Chandler Leighton, Deadlands, RedHook @ Fine Line

AFI, Choir Boy @ First Avenue

The New Pornographers, Will Sheff @ Fitzgerald Theater—Carl Newman’s not in much of a power-pop mood these days, and can you blame him? The New Pornographers’ 10th and latest album, The Former Site Of, begins with the songwriter taking ease in a deck chair on the “ship of doom.” From there on he expresses “pure sticker shock” at the low price on his head, glimpses a Times Square payphone in a museum, bonds over Mai Tais with a friend who has cancer while grooving to the Thompson Twins, and sums everything up on the final track: “Oh our land, it is sinking/But the country, it is rising/Either betting on us floating/Or they’re counting on us dying.” Fun times! Where once Neko Case’s harmonies challenged Newman to belt louder, they now haunt his diffident vocals. Yet the rippling textures and oblong basslines that have replaced the Pornographers sugar rush of old keep these tracks from settling into a defeatist stasis. Ennui has rarely been this propulsive.—Keith Harris Carl Newman’s not in much of a power-pop mood these days, and can you blame him? The New Pornographers’ 10th and latest album, The Former Site Of, begins with the songwriter taking ease in a deck chair on the “ship of doom.” From there on he expresses “pure sticker shock” at the low price on his head, glimpses a Times Square payphone in a museum, bonds over Mai Tais with a friend who has cancer while grooving to the Thompson Twins, and sums everything up on the final track: “Oh our land, it is sinking/But the country, it is rising/Either betting on us floating/Or they’re counting on us dying.” Fun times! Where once Neko Case’s harmonies challenged Newman to belt louder, they now haunt his diffident vocals. Yet the rippling textures and oblong basslines that have replaced the Pornographers sugar rush of old keep these tracks from settling into a defeatist stasis. Ennui has rarely been this propulsive.

Naked Eye @ Gambit Brewing

Minnehonk Festival @ George Floyd Square—If you’ve attended a march, protest, or even politically inclined party of any sort over the past six or so years, you’ve likely grooved and sang along with Brass Solidarity. But that inclusive gang of honkers is hardly the only brassy band in town, and this weekend they’ll join up with four other horn-driven bands from hereabouts, as well as like-minded performers from Providence, Boston, San Francisco, and Madison. While the main event comes Saturday with a series of events and performances in and around George Floyd Square, the festivities begin on Friday at the International Workers’ Day March, followed up by a “MinneHONK! Eve” jam on the plaza between Moon Palace Books and Arbeiter Brewing Co. And the party continues on through Sunday, as the bands will take part in the MayDay Parade and perform at Powderhorn Park afterward. Honk all you want—we’re marching for justice.—Keith Harris If you’ve attended a march, protest, or even politically inclined party of any sort over the past six or so years, you’ve likely grooved and sang along with Brass Solidarity. But that inclusive gang of honkers is hardly the only brassy band in town, and this weekend they’ll join up with four other horn-driven bands from hereabouts, as well as like-minded performers from Providence, Boston, San Francisco, and Madison. While the main event comes Saturday with a series of events and performances in and around George Floyd Square, the festivities begin on Friday at the International Workers’ Day March, followed up by a “MinneHONK! Eve” jam on the plaza between Moon Palace Books and Arbeiter Brewing Co. And the party continues on through Sunday, as the bands will take part in the MayDay Parade and perform at Powderhorn Park afterward. Honk all you want—we’re marching for justice.

Candlelight Tribute to Taylor Swift @ Granada

Candlelight Tribute to Adele @ Granada

Club Classics: Bratty Bass Party Pop @ Green Room

Runaway Ricochet @ Hook and Ladder

Luke Callen (Album Release) with Voulouse @ Icehouse

Ryan Freitas Quartet @ Jazz Central

Jacuzzi Puma @ Mainstreet Bar

The Strolling Clones @ Memory Lanes

Lemonbrass @ Metronome Brewery

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ MPLS @ Modist Brewing

House Sessions @ Mortimer’s

Amy Grant @ Mystic Lake

And All That Jazz @ Orchestra Hall

Sang Yoon Kim Plays Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto @ Ordway

Dave’s Manual @ Padraigs

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Brother Wallace @ Palace Theatre

Leela James @ Pantages Theatre

Haze Gazer, Killusonline, Fishing with Explosions, Bunny Blood @ Pilllar Forum

The De’Lindas, Chickaboom & Troglodyte @ Schooner Tavern

The Cribs, the Dead Century @ 7th St Entry

William Black, Reaper, Afinity @ Skyway Theatre

SatchVai Band @ State Theatre

Demi Lovato @ Target Center

The Minneapolis Mandolin Quartet @ 318 Cafe

The Record Club, Powersock, Dimitri @ 331 Club

Electric Six, Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees and Beyond @ Turf Club

Reggae Bash World Tour @ Varsity

Bryan Murray @ Volstead's

L’Rain @ Walker Art Center

Creekside Ruffians, Sidewalk Diamonds, Access Otherwise @ White Squirrel

North Country Singers @ White Squirrel

Dojo Saints, Duck Bomb, UAGM @ White Squirrel

Master Boot Record, arottenbit, Phase Meridian @ Zhora Darling

Bia Ferreira Photo provided

Sunday, May 3

Melrose Avenue, Autumn Kings, Stray View @ Amsterdam

Boozewater @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Kenny Reichert’s Letters From the Road: Prairie Grass @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records and Coffee

Bia Ferreira @ Cedar Cultural Center

Ryan Picone Quartet with Patrick Harison @ Crooners

Isaiah Collier @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Wren @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Calum Scott @ Fillmore

Phoneboy and Heart Attack Man with Slow Joy and PONY @ Fine Line

Caroline Kingsbury @ Green Room

Twin Cities Jazz Workshop @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics (Residency) @ Icehouse

Tribute to Willie Nelson @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Tannins (Residency) @ Mortimer’s

Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs @ Orchestra Hall

VocalEssence: Global Rhythms, Joyful Voices @ Ordway

Joyann Parker (Album Release) @ Parkway

The People’s Sound System @ Powderhorn Park

June Henry, Jenny Matrix, Cyprus Hartford @ Pilllar Forum

Your Neighbors, VISION ARCADE, Callback @ 7th St Entry

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Brass Messengers, Kelley Smith @ 331 Club

Sam Shackleton @ Turf Club

Cinco de Mayo @ Underground Music

Joe Nicola, Rockabilly Mayhem @ White Squirrel

Gasconader, Jeremy Ylvisaker, Bornguesser @ Zhora Darling

Jake Shimabukuro Dakota

Monday, May 4

Joy & Melancholy @ Acadia

Sounds Of Santana (Featuring Joe Cruz) @ Crooners

Star Wars Day with Southside Aces @ Crooners

Jake Shimabukuro @ Dakota

The Great Irish Singalong @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Hippie Sabotage @ Fillmore

Pub Choir @ First Avenue

L.A.’s Monday Nights @ Icehouse

Sex Mex, Buio Omega, Cheap Glue @ Memory Lanes

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, American Sharks, Pink Fuzz @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club

Lily Blue, friendlychaos, Nina Luna @ Zhora Darling