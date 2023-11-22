Is ‘Elf’ a Christmas Movie?

Of course Elf is a Christmas movie. I just wanted to see if I could start a dumb fight on social media among people who didn't click on the story. Reviews of May December and Saltburn coming later today!

Wednesday, November 22

Trains, Planes, and Automobiles (1987)

Alamo Drafthouse

Just in time for Thanksgiving. $10. 7:30 p.m. Find more info here.

The Polar Express (2004)

Emagine Willow Creek

Freaky looking movie. $8.45. 12:30 & 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Thursday, November 23

Shall We Dance (1937)

The Heights

Astaire and Rogers, motherfuckers! $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Friday, November 24

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Trylon

Another good old-fashioned pro-abortion movie. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Footloose (1984)

Trylon

You know, dancing to Kenny Loggins kind of is a sin. $8. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 3:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, November 25

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

Alamo Drafthouse

Starring America's sweetheart, Chevy Chase. $15.04. 3:45 p.m. More info here.

Explorers (1985)

The Parkway

I went to high school with Ethan Hawke. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway Theater

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.

Sunday, November 26

White Christmas (1954)

Emagine Willow Creek

You ever think about how at some point Bing Crosby was probably the second most famous American after FDR? Also Wednesday. $8.45. 1 & 6 p.m. More info here.

The Zen of Bennett (2012)

The Parkway

A documentary look at the singer's craft, preceded by a set from the Larry McDonough Trio. $10/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

King of New York (2023)

Trylon

There's a reason Biggie Smalls called himself Frank White. $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, November 27

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Alamo Drafthouse

Before Robert Downey Jr. got sucked into the MCU. $10. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

The Brain (1988)

Emagine Willow Creek

A crank with a TV show uses an alien to brainwash his viewers. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, November 29

Elf (2003)

Alamo Drafthouse

Don't miss your last chance to see Elf on the big screen this year! $15.04. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Dolemite (1975)

Emagine Willow Creek

Oh HELL yeah. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Dupes (1973)

The Heights

Three Palestinians struggle to reach Kuwait. Preceded by a reading of The Gaza Monologues. $10 suggested donation. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Lobster (2016)

Lagoon Cinema

Who could've predicted that Colin Ferrell would become one of our weirdest leading men? $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Best in Show (2000)

The Parkway

Dog people are weird. $9/$12. Trivia at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

The Terminator (1984)

Showplace ICON

"I'l be back." Don't you just love when he says that? $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Napoleon

The thing about a Ridley Scott movie is, it could be great, it could be lousy, it could be neither.

Saltburn

Emerald Fennell in her "going door to door trying to shock people" phase

Wish

Hey, it's the worst-reviewed Disney animated movie in years!

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers (read our review here)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Journey to Bethlehem

The Killer (read our review here)

Killers of the Flower Moon (read our review here)

The Marvels

May December

Next Goal Wins

Priscilla (read our review here)

Radical

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (read our review here)

Thanksgiving

Trolls Band Together