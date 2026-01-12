ICE in the Twin Cities: New Day, Same Occupying Fascist Army

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Minnesota, Twin Cities Sue Trump Admin Over "Operation Metro Surge"

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul accuse the Trump administration's "Operation Metro Surge," which has flooded the state with 2,000+ Department of Homeland Security agents, of being "unconstitutional and unlawful."

The federal suit seeks to end the "invasion" that led to last week's killing of poet/mother Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in south Minneapolis. Among the defendants listed: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Cmdr. Greg Bovino.

Said Ellison in a press conference Monday...

We allege that the obvious targeting of Minnesota for our diversity, for our democracy and our differences of opinion with the federal government is a violation of the Constitution and of federal law. We allege that the surge's reckless impact on our schools, on our local law enforcement, is a violation of the 10th Amendment and the sovereign laws and powers of the Constitution grants to states. We allege that DHS forces use of excessive and lethal force, their warrantless racist arrests, their targeting of our courts.

“This has to stop; it just has to stop,” Ellison added.

You can read the full lawsuit here; you can read a DHS PR hack's pissy response here. The state of Illinois filed a separate, similar lawsuit Monday as well.

An Incomplete List of Awful ICE-Related Stuff to Know About...

Garbage Day Visits Minneapolis

We're big fans of independent journalist Ryan Broderick's Garbage Day publication around these parts, and, as such, we recommend reading his on-the-ground report from ICE-infested Minneapolis.

Observes Broderick...

ICE agents are, simply put, fucking clowns. According to The Atlantic, they receive 47 days of training—in honor of Trump, the 47th president, naturally. Many of them, also, can barely read or write, apparently. The ones I spent the weekend following around didn’t even have proper uniforms, with some wearing sneakers. In Minnesota. In January. These dipshits are also wearing camo in the snow.

It's a bleak and dire report, one that's bookended by references to a "slow-moving civil war" and the declaration that "we’re on our own now." Broderick touches on Groyper livestreamers, Bari Weiss’s "suffer pig" Tony Dokoupil both-sides-ing the state violence for CBS News, the allegedly literate twerp whose video sparked this madness, and, in small doses, anecdotes of optimism about watching the community push back. It's refreshing to hear from a smart, funny outsider with a point of view we suspect Racket readers will admire.

And Now, Your Moment of Zen: ICE Agent Eats Shit on Literal Ice

Well that sure was... a draining, soul-bludgeoning series of things to write about and, I'm sure, read. Let's conclude with the following viral clip of an ICE agent sprinting toward a Twin Cities snow drift and slipping—cartoon-banana-peel style—on some ice, landing hard on his stupid ass, and then jogging—real-life-loser style—straight into the shameful cabin of a Chevy Suburban as protesters laugh at and mock him.

Me, personally? I've consumed the clip at least a dozen times—if you're not laughing, you're crying, folks.

Hang it in the freaking Louvre!