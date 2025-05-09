Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:
Opinion

I Don’t Know Much About Art, But I Know It’s What We’re Talking About on This Week’s Open Thread

As we do every time this week, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:11 AM CDT on May 9, 2025

All My Relations/Gamut Gallery//Highpoint Center for Printmaking
29Comments

Happy Friday, everyone. This week, Jessica wrote a humungous roundup of local museums and galleries. If you haven't read it yet, I guarantee there is at least one spot on her list that you don't know about and would be glad to check out.

Personally, I don't get to museums as much as I'd like to. I almost said "as much as I should," but that's falling into the trap of seeing art as an obligation. In a culture that tells that pleasure should require no effort at all, it's easy to fall into the trap of thinking art is "good for us" rather than an experience to enjoy.

But every time I go to the MIA (sorry, I have a hard time calling it "Mia"), I think how incredible it is that we can just walk into our local art museum for free. Their (not free) special exhibits are great too: I'm way overdue to hit up that Alicia Keys/Swizz Beatz exhibit.

Oh, and a little off topic, but I'm also a big fan of our micro-local history museums. The Richfield History Center is a particularly great.

So yeah, what are your favorite local art hangs? What have you seen lately worth sharing with others? What have you been meaning to get to but just haven't yet? What's keeping you from seeing as much art as you'd like?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

Who’s Funding Minneapolis’s Left-Punching PAC?

Plus shipping woes, federal voter suppression, and furries running free in today's Flyover news roundup.

May 9, 2025
Food & Drink

Golden Thyme Doubles Down on St. Paul’s Rondo Neighborhood With Reborn Cafe, New Bar & Restaurant

The Rondo Community Land Trust-owned eateries are now open daily.

May 9, 2025
Events

Freeloader Friday: 97 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Festivals! Book sales! Yoga! Mother's Day markets! 'Reefer Madness'!

May 9, 2025
See all posts