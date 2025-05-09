I Don’t Know Much About Art, But I Know It’s What We’re Talking About on This Week’s Open Thread

Happy Friday, everyone. This week, Jessica wrote a humungous roundup of local museums and galleries. If you haven't read it yet, I guarantee there is at least one spot on her list that you don't know about and would be glad to check out.

Personally, I don't get to museums as much as I'd like to. I almost said "as much as I should," but that's falling into the trap of seeing art as an obligation. In a culture that tells that pleasure should require no effort at all, it's easy to fall into the trap of thinking art is "good for us" rather than an experience to enjoy.

But every time I go to the MIA (sorry, I have a hard time calling it "Mia"), I think how incredible it is that we can just walk into our local art museum for free. Their (not free) special exhibits are great too: I'm way overdue to hit up that Alicia Keys/Swizz Beatz exhibit.

Oh, and a little off topic, but I'm also a big fan of our micro-local history museums. The Richfield History Center is a particularly great.

So yeah, what are your favorite local art hangs? What have you seen lately worth sharing with others? What have you been meaning to get to but just haven't yet? What's keeping you from seeing as much art as you'd like?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread after all.