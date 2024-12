Ho, Ho, Ho! Time to Unwrap 2 Full Weeks of Your Complete Concert Calendar: Dec. 17-30

Maybe the Bad Plus aren’t quite jazz elders—how can they be, they’re only my age!—but nearing a quarter-century into their existence (in one form or another), they are a Twin Cities jazz institution. And their annual Christmastime stand at the Dakota is becoming a holiday tradition, if a little less predictable than most traditions, since once jazz ceases to surprise you, it’s ain’t jazz no more. Their latest album, Complex Emotions, is their 16th, and their second since Chris Speed’s tenor saxophone and Ben Monder’s guitar filled the gap left by pianist Orrin Evans’s departure. The new guys sound a touch more comfortable than last time, and the rhythm section of Reid Anderson and Dave King still defines things—rhythm sections tend to do that in jazz. The band will perform eight shows in all.