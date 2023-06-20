Here’s Every Freakin’ Taylor Swift Event Happening This Week (Minus the Big Show)

Is Taylor Swift bigger than the Super Bowl? Back in May, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced that the city is expecting “Super Bowl-sized crowds” when Swifties descend upon U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend. And those are the lucky ones; thanks to Ticketmaster’s janky system and soaring ticket prices, many fans who wanted to go are S.O.L.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t have a T-Swift week. Here’s all the Swifty stuff we could find going on around town, taking you from today through the weekend.

TUESDAY

Taylor Swift Trivia with Trivia Mafia

Free. 7 p.m. Nine Mile Brewing, 9555 James Ave. S., Bloomington.

Taylor Swift Music Bingo

Free. 7:30-8:30 p.m. B&B Theatres Bloomington 13, Mall of America.

T-Swift Trivia Night

Yet another chance to test your knowledge. This one will have a special drink on the menu. Free. 7 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Taylor Swift Trivia Night

Aaaand yet another place to prove you're the biggest Tay Tay stan. Free. 7-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Brooklyn Park.

WEDNESDAY

Taylor Swift Trivia Night

Featuring tough Taylor trivia from Flip Phone, themed drinks and apps, and more. Find tickets here. $8. 7:30 p.m. AC Hotel, 401 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

THURSDAY

Eras Weekend

The city isn’t just celebrating Pride this weekend, it’s also kinda a holiday of sorts for Swifties. So whether you have tickets to the show and want to do some pregaming or just want to reflect on your favorite basic babe, you’ll have options. One example: Eras Weekend at Inbound, a three-day celebration of all things T-Swift. Things kick off on Thursday with Swifty trivia hosted by Trivia Mafia starting at 7 p.m. Specials on tap that day include $12 pitchers of The Fuzz, an apricot pale ale. On Friday, there’ll be Taylor Swift-themed live karaoke from 7 to 10 p.m., thanks to the A Little Too Short to Be Stormtroopers backing band. Wild Witchery Co. will also be setting up shop to offer “forever bracelets” for purchase (think tiny gold bracelets with no clasps for removal). Finally, on Saturday, DJ Omaur Bliss will be spinning all your fav Taylor tunes from 7 to 10 p.m. During all of these events, you’ll find friendship bracelet making and, if you request your drink to be “nice,” they’ll mix in some edible glitter to make it extra sparkly. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through Saturday.

Taylor Swift Eras Flight Night

Head into the cocktail lounge for two Taylor Swift themed cocktail flights: the Wildest Dream flight and the Look What You Made Me Do Flight. 4-9 p.m. Flying Dutchman Spirits, 6801 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie.

FRIDAY

Taylor Swift Eras Party Night One

Tonight’s party includes an Eras outfit contest with tour merch as prizes, tunes on the dance floor, and a giveaway for two tickets to tomorrow’s T-Swift show. 18+. $13. 9 p.m. to midnight. Find tickets online. The Green Room, 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Taylor Swift Trivia Mafia

Yep, this is an all T Swift trivia night. Sign up is free! 6:30 p.m. AxeBridge Wine Company, 411 Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Tailgate T-Swift

Taylor Swift bangers, baybee! Plus drink specials, pop-up trivia moments with prizes, and more. 3 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Taylor Swift Workout Session

Featuring two free Taylor-fueled classes, plus Number 12 Cider sampling. RSVP here. Free. 11 a.m. and noon. Basecamp Fitness, 156 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Eras Weekend

Enjoy Taylor Swift-themed karaoke with live backing band A Little Too Short to Be Stormtroopers, plus “forever bracelets” from Wild Witchery Co. for purchase (think tiny gold bracelets with no clasps for removal). Free 7-10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Taylor Swift Eras Drag Brunch

Of course Flip Phone is throwing epic drag brunches all weekend. Not just for Taylor Swift, but for Pride. Hosted by Sasha Cassadine and RuPaul alum Jade Jolie (who you may also know from Taylor's “You Need to Calm Down” music video), this show will feature queens exploring all of T-Swift’s drag, from her eponymous debut album through Evermore. Shows are all ages, require you to order up a meal (duh!), and are scheduled for 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. UPDATE: Tickets sold out after I wrote this blurb! You snooze you loose, Swifties. Union Rooftop Depot, 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

SATURDAY

Palace Par-Tay

This is both a pre- and post-show party, but also you can just stay the whole damn time if you’re ticketless like me. Dubbed as a day of “Taylor Swift everything,” NE Palace is going to have a special themed menu, as well as tunes, dancing, games, photo-opts, freebies, and more until bar close. 2 p.m. NE Palace, 2500 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Taylor Swift Yoga

Featuring Taylor Swift tunes, mocktails, and upbeat yoga. Era-style getups encouraged. Find tickets here. $30. 10:30 a.m. The Wilderness Fitness and Coworking, 1010 West Lake St., Minneapolis.

Taylor Swift Eras Party Night Two

Tonight’s party includes an Eras outfit contest with tour merch as prizes, tunes on the dance floor, and a giveaway for two tickets to tomorrow’s T-Swift show. 18+. $13. 8 to 10 p.m. Find tickets online. The Green Room, 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Taylor Swift Themed Karaoke

Featuring a Taylor Swift-inspired cocktail menu, $4 drink specials, and Swifties on the mic. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Eras Weekend

Taylor tunes from DJ Omaur Bliss, plus friendship bracelet making. Free. 7 to 10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Workout With Pride (& T-Swift)

Enjoy free workouts with rainbows, queer vibes, and T-Swift tunes. 8 and 9 a.m. SOTA Fitness, 2837 Hedberg Dr., Minnetonka.

SUNDAY

Taylor Swift Drag Dinner

Sasha Cassadine returns to Union to host this dinner and show extravaganza featuring Jade Jolie, Luna Muse, and Genevee Ramona Love. Reserve a spot online. Tickets are $17 (but you also gotta buy an entree). Shows/seatings are 5:30-7:30 p.m. or 8-10 p.m. Union Rooftop Depot, 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.