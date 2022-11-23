Here’s Every Freakin’ Minnesota Gift Market We Could Find. Happy Holidays.

It’s that time of year again. A time when big-box chains, car and appliance companies, and malls all wring their hands over “consumer confidence” and pray shoppers will empty their wallets.

Well, mega-corps, we’re not feeling confident and fancy free. You guys keep telling us that you’re prepping for a recession and will probably be cutting jobs. It’s hard to feel festive when you’re warning us that you’re about to screw us over, you know?

“If you are an individual and you are thinking about buying a large-screen TV, maybe slow that down, keep that cash, and see what happens,” says Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, who plans to lay off thousands of tech workers just in time for the holidays. “Same thing with a refrigerator, a new car, whatever. Just take some risk off the table.”

So yeah. Let’s take his advice. Let’s not spend it on TVs (the better sales are before the Super Bowl anyway), PS5s (good luck even finding one), SUVs with bows on them (people actually do this in real life?), and… refrigerators (no wait, just buy the fridge if you need it). If we’re going to spend money, let’s spend it on people and companies that don’t openly threaten our livelihood: Minnesota’s queer makers, BIPOC businesses, museums and arts organizations, breweries, and bakers.

The following is a living guide to upcoming events and sales, and we even threw in a few online shopping links for good measure. We’ll be adding more happenings as things are announced over time, and we’ve made this handy emoji key for those who prefer to skim:

Are you hosting a locally-minded happening you don’t see below? Send the details over to jessica@racketmn.com.

ONGOING ➕

ASI Jul Shop & Holiday Exhibit 🇳🇴

Giving gifts from a museum makes you look so classy. At the American Swedish Museum’s Jul Shop you’ll find a bunch of Scandinavian stuff, including dish towels emblazoned with arctic foxes, whimsical holiday gnomes, candles, vitamin C soap, aquavit accessories, and so much more. Stop by the museum and enjoy the holiday-themed galleries inside or shop online at shop.asimn.org. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

AppleHouse Holiday Boutique

There will be apple products here. Also squash, pumpkins, and other season produce and giftable foodie items. The shop is about a mile away from the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, which has a holiday lights stroll in full swing as well. Open now through December 20. 7485 Rolling Acres Rd., Victoria.

Textile Center’s Holiday Gallery Shop

Shop for wearable items, bags, DIY kits, ornaments, jewelry, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Dec. 24. The Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Yulemart

The gallery becomes a gift shop for the holiday season, with 50+ local artists and makers. Now open through Dec. 23. Fresh Eye Gallery, 4238 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Departments at Dayton’s Winter Maker’s Market

Featuring 65+ makers and local businesses, including Red Wing Shoes, Faribault Woolen Mill, GiftyWrap (wrapping paper), Worker B beeswax skincare, Larissa Loden Jewelry, and Leather Works Minnesota. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through December 23. The Dayton’s Project, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Holiday Gift mART

Featuring 50+ local artists and makers selling jewelry, ceramics, candles, bodycare, and more. There will be an opening reception on Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m., with the mART closing on December 17. Northern Suburban Center for the Arts, 110 77th Way NE, Fridley.

Keg & Case Holiday Market 🍻

This weekend market boasts 20 local artisans, as well as a tree farm. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through December 23. Keg & Case, 928 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

The Vintage Village 👗

Featuring an ever-changing lineup of vintage sellers and makers every weekend throughout the holiday season. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through December 18. 50th & France, Edina.

Neighborhood Roots Winter Market

This indoor/outdoor monthly market features vendors from Kingfield, Fulton, and Nokomis farmers’ markets. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10, Jan. 14, Feb. 4, Mar. 11. Bachmann’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Northeast Farmers’ Market Winter Market 🍻

Featuring fresh produce, artisanal foods, art, and items from makers, all indoors.11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, Mar. 11, Apr. 8. Earl Giles Distillery, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Field & Festival Fall Market

Featuring goods from local farmers, artisanal foods, and makers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through December 18. Wagner Garden Centers, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Credit: Multi-Friend Holiday Barn Sale

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Multi-Friend Holiday Barn Sale 👗❄️

This all looks delightfully weird. Shop ceramics, millenary, vintage clothing, holiday decor, and tchotchkes tchotchkes tchotchkes in an 100-plus year-old barn. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.-Sat. The Pink Blanket Barn, 4926 Vine Hill Rd., Excelsior.

Black Friday & Small Business Saturday at Midtown Global Market 🤎

Featuring food demos and samples from market chefs, a holiday selfie station, Frog Tree Farm pop-up with handmade wreaths, live music, Santa, and prizes. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Black Friday at Mia

See “Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks from the Uffizi” for free, enjoy free coffee and pastries in the lobby, and shop special deals at the museum store. Tickets are first come, first served and available on-site only. The rest of the galleries will open at 10. 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Credit: European Christmas Market

European Christmas Market 🇳🇴➕

This indoor/outdoor market features ornaments, hot drinks, entertainment, and lots of potential gifts from local and international makers. Check out stpaulchristmasmarket.org for special events and hours. 4-9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18. Union Depot, 240 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Made-By-Hands Holiday Extra-Vaganza 🍻

This big-ass two-day event features around 20 artists each day. And yes, there will be beer. A few makers: Alexis Politz Illustration and Design, Bench Pressed, Boom Island Woodworking, Bootleggers Batch Candle Co., Wild Hen Jewelry, Defiant Ceramics, and more on Friday; Burning Dreams Crafts, Fair Anita, Minne Wicks Candle Co., Mossy Roots, Third Daughter, Restless Daughter and more on Saturday. 3-8 p.m. Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

BIG Business Saturday 🤎

Featuring 30 local businesses, DJ tunes, food, and friendly vibes. Noon to 5 p.m. George Floyd Square, 38th and Chicago, Minneapolis.

Credit: Dusty Hoskovec Photography Holidazzle

Holidazzle ➕

This ongoing holiday fest features local foods, a beer garden, shopping, entertainment, Santa visits, rides, Saturday-night fireworks, the Holidazzle Yeti interactive art installation, performances, dog-friendly fun, and more. 5-9 p.m. Fridays; noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through December 18. Find the complete schedule here. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market

Shop from over 40 artists/artisans. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25-Nov. 26; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27. Schmidt Artists’ Lofts, 900 – 876 West Seventh St., St. Paul.

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt

This one is more of a festival than a market, but there will be local vendors here. Otherwise, get distracted by trolley rides, winter-themed parades, cultural performances and demonstrations, kids’ fun, Santa and Krampus, and more holiday whimsy. Tickets are $5-$10; find ’em here. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Excelsior East Parking Lot (Behind Excelsior Brewing Company), 249 Water St., Excelsior.

Credit: Small Business Saturday at Milkweed Books

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Small Business Saturday Artist and Writer Mart

Featuring over 30 writers, artists, and makers plus shopping and other activities at MCBA and Milkweed Books. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open Book, 1011 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

NE Neighborhood Makers Market & Bar Hop 🍻

Shop from 48 makers while drinking at Indeed Brewing Co. (711 NE 15th Ave.), 612 Brew (945 Broadway St. NE), and Tattersall Distilling (1620 NE Central Ave.).

DANKSGIVING ‘Hook Holiday Bazaar’ 🍻❄️

THCMinnesota and Yummi.Life host a day of local THC-themed crafts, products, and artisans of all types. 2-8 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market 🤎🌈

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. Find this installment’s lineup of 16 artists here. Noon to 6 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Pryor Ave. N., St. Paul.

Credit: L-R: Work by Tynan Pratumwon, Whimsical Women, Emily McBride

Holiday Glass Market

Watch live glass blowing demonstrations and shop from local talents. Items range from $20 ornaments to $40 drink tumblers to $1,500 sculptures. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Foci – Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Small Business Saturday for ARTISTS

Shop paintings, jewelry, clothing, ceramics, sculpture, woodwork, greeting cards, textiles, bags, and more from artists in the building plus guests. Noon to 6 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

11 Wells Holiday Market 🍻➕

Shop from 30+ different vendors each week, plus tunes and cocktails. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17. Find the lineup here. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Olde World Christmas: Small Business Saturday 👗

With vintage Christmas items, decor, and gifts. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W. #400, Apple Valley.

The Winter Markets at Viking Lakes 🍻➕

The Minnesota Vikings campus gets festive with a holiday market featuring 20 or so vendors each weekend, themed cocktails, live music, and family-friendly fun. Find more deets at explorevikinglakes.com/wintermarkets. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18. 730 Vikings Pkwy., Eagan.

Holiday Saturdays at the Northrup King Building ➕

Featuring open studios, special sales, receptions, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 26; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 10; noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 17. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

A Handmade Holiday Market 🍻➕

Minneapolis Craft Market returns for a weekly hang featuring beer and local artists and makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 26th, Dec. 3, Dec. 10, Dec. 17. Lakes & Legends, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Small Business Saturday Celebration

Visit Homespun Gifts and Decor, Tare Market, Studio Emme, Atuvava Bakery, Curly Girl Boutique, and Key West Bistro for prizes, carolers, holiday wreaths, gift shopping, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 38th Street and 28th Avenue, Minneapolis.

Holiday Maker’s Market 🍻

With beer plus crochet, bags, glassware, ceramics, leather purses, and Yule bottle gift boxes. Noon to 5 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Credit: Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar at Landmark Center

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

44th Annual Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar

This multi-story event has over 60 booths of giftables. Admission is $5. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 1-3. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Olde World Christmas: Christmas Sparkle 👗

With vintage Christmas items, decor, and gifts. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec.1-4. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W. #400, Apple Valley.

Pup Popup Market Series at Holidazzle 2022 ➕❄️

Yep, this is a dog-focused popup taking place each Sunday of Holidazzle inside the heated Fulton Beer tent. Noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through December 18. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Credit: Nordic Julmarket For the person who has everything: drinking horns.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

7th Annual Nordic Julemarket 🍻🇳🇴

Find yer Nordic goods here, from drinking horns to wool mittens. 4-8 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Find more info at nordicjulemarket.com. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

11th Annual Raging Art On ➕

This all-local mega-show features over 50 artists, including Bekah Worley, Rockin’ Octopus, Black Daze, Emily Forbes, Hello Cross Stitches, Linnea Maas, Malleus Pottery, Melissa Sisk, Pompa Goods, Russ White, Imaginary Conservatory, AND SO MANY MORE. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, Dec. 2-Dec. 23. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; or shop online at gamutgallerympls.com.

Credit: SooVAC Holiday Gallery

Soo Art Mart ➕

Shop from a variety of colorful local artists. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 30. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

No Coast Craft-o-Rama

This market features tons of indie artists doing their thing. Added bonus: You can have a really lunch from one of the tenants here afterward. Find more details at nocoastcraft.com. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Holiday Market ❄️➕

Edie Makes Things and AnnaBOMBB host this shopping event featuring more than 30 “elder emo, alternative adult, and grown goth artists, makers, and bakers.” There will also be live music, complimentary cocktails, and more. Boozy and spooky. Noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 10. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

Maker’s Market 🍻

Shop from Rae and Jane Boutique, Sparkle to the Max, Paula’s Mittens, Bare Honey, Lake Harriet Cookie Co., Hello Cross Stitches, Hop Headed Brewelry, Simply Waggin’, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar 🍻

Shop handmade goods from the gang at Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Credit: Union Depot Bake Sale

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

Holiday Bake Sale

Shop for sweet and savory treats from 30+ local bakeries and local vendors. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Union Depot, 240 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Arbeiter BIPOC Holiday Market 🤎🍻

Shop jewelry, apparel, art, candles, and more from makers celebrating a variety of cultures. Noon to 5 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

2nd Saturday Holiday Market

Featuring open studios and festive fun. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Credit: The Black Market

The Black Market: BBIB Market 🤎🍻

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

Winter Maker’s Market at Sisyphus Brewing 🍻

Fret not, Vikings fans: The game will be on the TV in the taproom. Grab a beer and shop vendors making things like ornaments, candles, pottery, wreaths, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show Popup: Holiday Edition! 🍻

Give the gift of music! Minneapolis-St. Paul Music Expo hosts this vinyl bonanza with thousands of items to peruse. Noon to 4 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Credit: Minneapolis Vintage Market

Minneapolis Vintage Market 🍻👗

Minneapolis Vintage Market hosts this two-floor shopping party featuring home goods, clothing, and more. As always, there will also be a cash bar, DJ tunes, and coffee from The Get Down Coffee Co. Admission is free, or pay $10 for early-bird admission at 11 a.m. via eventbrite. Noon to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

Queer Holiday Market 🍻🌈

This LGBTQ+ makers market features over a dozen artists, queer vibes, festive cocktails, and friendly visit from Drag Santa. Added bonus: A portion of the proceeds will benefit invaluable HIV resource The Aliveness Project. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 15-Dec. 16. Lush Lounge and Theater, 990 NE. Central Ave., Minneapolis.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

7th Annual RedHot Art Market

Give the gift of fire! Or, at least, a gift made by fire. Or, just some cool handmade items from 30-plus artists. This event is also a fundraiser for CAFAC. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.