What’s Better Than Paying Taxes? Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 14-20.

So much good stuff this week I couldn't even write about it all. Get out there and enjoy!
Tuesday, April 14
Tainted Canyon, the Locals, Svet @ Amsterdam
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Horse Vision, Lipticism @ Cedar Cultural Center
A Night of Classic Rock @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Too Snoozed, NATL PARK SRVC, Alexander Natalie, Al Bear @ Green Room
Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central
Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic @ Orchestra Hall
Popup!: Avril 14th @ Mortimer’s
Sosocamo, Thirteendegrees @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
April Conspiracy Series featuring, the Infernos, the Hip Shakers, Alexander Craig @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Becky Kapell @ 331 Club
The Dans, Pat Donohue & Erik Lillestol @ White Squirrel
Sparrowhawk, Union Suits, Pleasure Horse @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, April 15
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s
Shayfer James with Maiah Wynne @ Cedar Cultural Center
Jennifer Eckes and Kevin Werner Hohlstein @ Crooners
The Music of Studio Ghibli with the Travis Anderson Trio @ Crooners
Kitchen Patrol & Joe @ Day Block Brewing
The Twin Cities Céilí Band @ Dubliner Pub
Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee
Little Miss Nasty, GG Magree, Mimi Barks @ Green Room
Jeffrey Martin, Niall Connolly @ Icehouse
Karaoke With Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic @ Orchestra Hall
Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern
Off With Their Heads, Toys That Kill, Panel @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Gregg ”Cheech” Hall @ 331 Club
Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, HU3S @ Underground Music
St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel
Lords of the Universe, Girdle of Judith, Ditch Pigeon @ White Squirrel
Ragana, Eudaemon, Cirrus @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, April 16
David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights @ Animales
MNAKED: Sam Zoost & Jeff Ray with Mikkel Bee as Ice Horse @ Aster Cafe
Mary Prescott, Green Button @ Berlin
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
- Curren$y @ Cabooze—The New Orleans rapper first made a splash in the mixtape era of the late ‘00s, and his 2010 breakthrough album, Pilot Talk, included features from Snoop Dogg, Big K.R.I.T., and Mos Def. The rap game being what it is, Curren$y’s moment was short, but he’s still out here grindin’. In recent years he’s released a bunch of collabs with notable producers and other rappers, including this year’s respectable Spiral Staircases with Larry June & the Alchemist. The kind of show you’re only gonna catch at the Cabooze.—Keith Harris
- Art Brut, Christy Costello & the CC Club @ Cloudland—Damn, a nice little score here for the intimate Longfellow venue—two nights of the punky British jokesters, two decades after they first, you know, “Formed a Band.” It may not have become “the song/That makes Israel and Palestine get along” or “as universal as Happy Birthday,” but that first single did capture the “why not?” spirit of DIY. And if it was the enthusiasm of frontman Eddie Argos that always snagged your attention, whether he was describing sex with a new girlfriend or belatedly discovering the Replacements, it was that band, especially lead guitarist Ian Catskilkin, who kept you coming back. Both shows are sold out, but if you join the ticket waitlist there’s still a glimmer of hope.—Keith Harris
Vicky Mountain and Ted Godbout @ Crooners
Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk @ Day Block Brewing
Dude Bodies, Dave’s Manual @ Driftwood Char Bar
Mary DuShane & Nick Jordan @ Dubliner Pub
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Class Act, Rubberman @ Eagles 34
- Ratboys, villagerrr @ Fine Line—Ratboys are easy to root for. The humble Chicago indie-rock quartet released four serviceable albums after forming in 2010, but didn’t really crack their own code until 2023’s The Window. That album distilled the Ratboys sound—Julia Steiner's delicately chirped vocals, her bandmates swerving from hard-riffing indie to warm Americana to math-rocky Midwest emo—into its ideal form. Steiner & Co. continued that trajectory with February's Singin’ to an Empty Chair, which seems to have cemented the group in the esteem of (what’s left) of the critical establishment.—Jay Boller
- Che @ First Avenue—Despite my advanced age, I am determined to keep up with contemporary hip-hop, and contemporary hip-hop is just as determined to stop me. But being so amped you gotta push it into the red over the last style in horrible noise—what’s not to get? On his second album, Rest in Bass (2025), Georgia “rage rap” purveyor Che is more… focused? No that’s not the word. Accomplished? Nah, nah. Uh, true to his dumbass self? Sure, let’s go with that. “Whole Lotta Red for nerds,” Pitchfork’s Alphonse Pierre called it, approvingly, and this here nerd who prefers Carti’s self-titled mixtape to that consensus landmark is onboard. His voice pitched on the verge of hysteria, Che rants over revved up stadium synths, 808s, and miscellaneous electronic clamor about dying young, MDMA, and just generally being a knucklehead. But lyrics aren’t really the point, besides giving you something ignorant like “Her ass clap every time my chain swang” to shout along to. And when his fervor flags, he hands the mic off to well-reviewed avant-rappers like OsamaSon and Xaviersobased, who I’ll maybe learn to enjoy one of these days too.—Keith Harris
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Dirty P’s Thirsty 3rd Thursdays Club @ Hook and Ladder
The Goddamn Gallows, Jayke Orvis, DJ Dan Lansing @ Hook and Ladder
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar
Peter Kogan Jazz Presents: Monk’s Music @ Metronome Brewery
Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic @ Orchestra Hall
KYM and the Kick, Kat and the Hurricane, Joan of Profile @ Pilllar Forum
2428, Rodents @ Schooner Tavern
Oceanic, Borderline @ 7th St Entry
Cross Pollination with Knife Emoji, Gasconader @ 331 Club
Oister Boy, Weeklong Weekend, afters, Bright Young Things @ Turf Club
Spencer Douglas, Agony in the Living Room, Virginia's Basement @ Underground Music
Martin Devaney & Friends with Craig Paquette @ White Squirrel
Mid Death Calm, Last Horse, Orchid Club @ White Squirrel
Secret Menu, Jonny Darko, Callback, Clovers Daughter @ Zhora Darling
Friday, April 17
LEROY CURRICULUM x CKOOLIENTE as CHARLIE BROWN ft. Special Guests @ Acadia
Smutty Minnesota Wolf Bird @ Amsterdam
Nicholas David & Dan Ristrom @ Animales
Gentleman Dreadnought @ Aster Cafe
Jake Baldwin/Ted Godbout @ Berlin
Crescent Moon/Andrew Broder (Vinyl Release) @ Berlin
Rev. Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys @ Blues Saloon
Them Coulee Boys with Kiernan @ Cedar Cultural Center
- Art Brut, American Cream Band @ Cloudland—See Thursday’s listings.
Colleen Raye and Phil Kadidlo @ Crooners
The [LOVE] Life of a Showgirl: Ginger Does Gershwin @ Crooners
The Concordia College Jazz Ensemble 1 and Jazz Singers @ Crooners
- Big Daddy Kane @ Dakota—Veteran rappers need to eat too, and that’s why I’m glad to see more old-schoolers out on tour playing presumably well-renumerative gigs. Brooklyn’s Big Daddy kept the Cold Chillin’ label in action as surely as label head and beatmaster Marley Marl himself, devising so many dexterous rhymes he could even spare a few for labelmates Biz Markie and Roxanne Shanté. The rapper is now 57, and while I haven’t kept up with him after his great run of early singles, following due diligence I can say that I’d be happy if his set included “Enough!,” the 2020 takedown of police violence recorded with Chuck D, where Kane crams “sorta order,” “before da slaughter,” “mortar,” “reporter,” and “unthought-a” into one line. Still ain’t no half steppin’ here.—Keith Harris
A Shred of Storms and Frost: Quartetmageddon @ Day Block Brewing
Bad Mama, No Time for Fame @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub
Closed City Terror @ Eagles 34
Feel Free Hi-Fi Special Edition @ Eagles 34
- Hayley Williams @ Fillmore—Her newish album, last year's Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party? It's great! Williams has slowly established herself as one of her generation's greatest musical talents. Not bad for a former Warped Tour opener.—Jay Boller
Dance With The Dead and Magic Sword with Megan McDuffee @ Fine Line
DJ Breezy X DJ A1 X DJ Famous @ Gidi
The Smallweeds @ Ginkgo Coffee
Los Tigres del Norte @ Grand Casino Arena
Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder
Ritual, Caster Volor @ Hook and Ladder
Feyleux and Carrellee with The Rope and DJ Gwiingwans @ Icehouse
Quail, Wingbeaver, Malamiko @ Klash Coffee
Battery Eyes, Supportive Parents, Baltic Avenue Neighborhood Watch, Anslem @ Memory Lanes
The Good, the Bad, the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
- Nur-D, Sean Anonymous @ Modist Brewing—Happy birthday, Modist! The North Loop brewery is celebrating its 10th with a weekend of great local music. Friday is rap night: Nur-D brings a full band, with the bill rounded out by Sean Anonymous, Other Productions, and DJ Mike2600 on the turntables. Night two is for the rockers, headlined by punk elders Dillinger Four, who are following up last year’s rarities comp This Shit Is Geniuser with “Don’t Happy Be Worry,” their first song in 18 years. Scrunchies, the Manix, and Rad Enhance are worth catching as well.—Keith Harris
The Japhies (EP Reissue) @ Mortimer’s
The Best of Both Worlds Rave @ Myth Live
Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic @ Orchestra Hall
Arbor Moon (EP Release) @ Padraigs
Matt Wilson & His Orchestra, Alpha Consumer @ Parkway
High Speed Snowshoes, Agony in the Living Room, Asparagus @ Pilllar Forum
Dan Israel Band, Chickaboom, Troglodyte @ Schooner Tavern
The Astronomers, Byrne @ 7th St Entry
Uada x Mortiss with Rome & Wraith Knight @ Studio B
Grand Lilac, Harlow, Cowboy Thoughts @ 331 Club
Courtney Marie Andrews, Aubory Bugg @ Turf Club
Something Meets Boy, Larrikins, Moneybones, Big Yikes @ Underground Music
The Ugly Cowboys, Weeklong Weekend, Skeleton Crew @ Underground Music
Josh Garrels, Taylor Armstrong @ Varsity
Sounds of Schmidt @ White Squirrel
MAUL, Cold Front, RGB Lighthouse, Jantzonia @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, April 18
The Songs That Changed Us @ Art House North
Record Store Day @ Barely Brothers
Saturday Night Vibez: Afropiano Experience @ Bazement
Francesco Cafiso/Joe Block @ Berlin
Civil Disobedience: Blue Note in the Progressive '60s @ Berlin
Worldwide Discotheque @ Black Hart
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunker’s
Underground Saturdays: Spring Bash @ Cabooze
BZ3 Organ Trio @ Capri Theater
Record Store Day @ Caydence Records & Coffee
The Wedding Present, Mark Robinson Sings Unrest @ Cedar Cultural Center
True Green (Album Release), Dustin James, Sandpaper @ Cloudland
Jon Ailabouni with Zacc Harris @ Crooners
Skidmark Scavengers, Klokwerk, con-crete, kid vibe @ Day Block Brewing
Pat Lenertz & Friends, the Record Club @ Driftwood Char Bar
The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s
Peeler, Ladyslipper, Inconsistent, Lana Leone, and Tuffie @ Eagles 34
ERNEST, Rhys Rutherford @ First Avenue
Velahsa, the Silverteens, Don’t Tell Ma @ Gambit Brewing
Vibe Maestro (K-Little) x Alfrred @ Gidi
The Rolling Stoners, Clash Mini Rockers @ Green Room
The Jelly Project, Marles in Charge, Poor Lemuel @ Hook and Ladder
- Mali Obomsawin Sextet @ Icehouse—Conservatory-trained bassist Mali Obomsawin, a member of the Odanak First Nation, began adorning free jazz compositions with vocals in Wabanaki on her acclaimed 2022 debut, Sweet Tooth. Obomsawin then composed the soundtrack to Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie’s remarkable documentary about the horrific legacy of Indian residential schools, Sugarcane. Earlier this week, she’ll perform a short set with John Dieterich of Deerhoof and Andrew Broder prior to a screening at the Walker. But tonight will be dedicated solely to her sextet work, which adds hymns and Québécois folk to the mix.—Keith Harris
Bukkha x Head Inna Bin @ Insight Brewing
Rime, Small Animal Hospital, Iowethislandabody, Mr. Electric, Stone Harp @ Klash Coffee
Face Pulp, Dogsthrowspears, Personhurter, Left in Rot, Hallux @ Memory Lanes
Follow the Firefly @ Metronome Brewery
Maxx Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
- Dillinger Four, Scrunchies, the Manix, Rad Enhancer @ Modist Brewing—see Friday's listings.
The Assortment ft. Michael Grey @ Mortimer’s
Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic @ Orchestra Hall
Mixed Company Singers, Heartfelt, PiM Singers @ Parkway
Sunless, Wanderer, Visceral Reaction @ Pilllar Forum
Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 @ Schooner Tavern
NateWantsToBattle, GENWUNNER, Cam Steady @ 7th St Entry
Said The Sky, Shallou, Zensei @ Skyway Theatre
Jibless, EFMI, KVNT, Secret Formula, Black Market Mothership @ Terminal Bar
Valors, the Envies, Edith Head @ 331 Club
SYSTEM 15-Year Anniversary @ TRXX WRHS
- The Plastic Constellations, Tornavalanche @ Turf Club—If you’ll allow Old Man Harris to wax uncharacteristically nostalgic for a moment: For me, the Plastic Constellations will always be the Hopkins High kids wisecracking on the Foxfire Lounge stage in the late ’90s, unlikely to get through a show without breaking a string or two. (If you’re curious what I said about them back when, have at it.) Of course, they became much more than that before they broke up amicably in 2008; this will be their only show since then aside from a one-off at the Cedar for Modern Radio’s 10th anniversary in 2010. Come for the guitars, stay for the banter.—Keith Harris
S2 E2: FLUID FREQUENCIES – High Frequencies – A 420 Celebration @ Uptown VFW
Sounds of Schmidt @ White Squirrel
Sensing Agony, Halfway Down, Maelstrom in the Harbor @ White Squirrel
Terrapin Station @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, April 19
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Global Groove Presents: Zim 46 @ Bazemnt
Washington Express: Mississippi @ Berlin
Yasmin Williams with Nathan Graham @ Cedar Cultural Center
Billboard’s Best Songs of the ’70s @ Crooners
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Snow tha Product @ First Avenue
Candlelight: Tribute to Drake @ Granada
Candlelight: Best of Hip-Hop on Strings @ Granada
Beth Bombara/Mother Banjo @ Hook and Ladder
Urgent Emergent Performance Art Series, Volume Four: The Poet’s Circle @ Icehouse
Old Men Do Newman @ Jazz Central
32nd Street featuring Becky Sun & Anne Lippin @ Metronome Brewery
Minnesota Youth Symphonies Spring Concert @ Orchestra Hall
The Shabby Road Orchestra @ Parkway Theater
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Wild Party, Capital Soiree @ 7th St Entry
Renaissance Orchestra @ Skyway Theatre
Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club
Switchyard @ 331 Club
Sounds of Schmidt @ White Squirrel
Karaoke With Ally @ White Squirrel
Monday, April 20
2nd Annual 420 Festival @ Cabooze
- Pedro the Lion @ Caydence Coffee and Records—Cool show, nice score for Caydence, further proof that the East Side gets hipper every day. Unfortunately it’s way sold out.—Keith Harris
R.A.P. Ferreira with GR3G and Student 1 @ Cedar Cultural Center
Urban Classic Presents Revelation @ Dakota
Fleshpots of Egypt: Hymntap @ Dubliner Pub
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34
Ty Segall, Mod Lang @ First Avenue
Muscle, Echoes of Regret, Flowers 4 Guilt, No Longer Dreaming @ Flying V
The Big Zen20! @ Hook and Ladder
L.A.’s Monday Nights @ Icehouse
Drug League, Blue Diver, Shit Dumpster @ Memory Lanes
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks
Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Nikki Lemire @ 331 Club