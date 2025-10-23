Heists, Chainsaws, Monsters, and Rock Stars on the Big Screen This Week

The Twin Cities Film Fest concludes this week; the only film screening that I've seen is Seeds, which I recommend strongly. The Twin Cities Jewish Film Festival hits the Main this weekend. And in new releases, I'm looking forward to The Mastermind, curious about Frankenstein, and dreading Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

2001: A Space Odyssey Photo provided

Thursday, October 23

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Alamo Drafthouse

Is it even legal to screen Rocky Horror this early in the night? $13.99. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Off School Property (2025)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Marcus West End

The subtitle is “Solving the Separation of Church and State.” Just pray at home, you weirdos! $16.35. 7 p.m. More info here.

TWICE: One in a Million (2025)

AMC Southdale 16/Marcus West End

Celebrating 10 years of the Kpop group. Showtimes, prices, and more info here.

Home Truth (2025)

Edina Mann

After her husband kills her daughters, a woman fights for stronger domestic violence laws. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 3 p.m. More info here.

Behind the Rage (2025)

Edina Mann

A look at efforts to decrease domestic violence in the U.S. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 3:45 p.m. More info here.

No Baby on Board (2025)

Edina Mann

A woman who decides not to have children starts distributing her frozen eggs. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Women in Film in MInnesota (2025)

Edina Mann

A short documentary about just what the title says. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Silly LIttle Wounds (2025)

Edina Mann

Drama kids reunite when their high school theater teacher dies. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

You Are Not Alone (2025)

Edina Mann

A mysterious taxi driver changes a lonely pizza man’s life. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Baby Driver (2017)

Emagine Willow Creek

Kevin Spacey’s last time to shine. $11.60. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Heights Theater

As someone who was alive in 2001, I find the historical inaccuracies distracting. Sold out. 7 p.m. More info here.

All In: The Saint Paul Public Schools Literacy Journey (2025)

Marcus West End

A doc following efforts to increase literacy in St. Paul. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 5 p.m. More info here.

I Really Love My Husband (2025)

Marcus West End

A honeymooning couple decides to have a threesome. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 5:15 p.m. More info here.

She Dances (2025)

Marcus West End

As they travel to a dance competition, a father and daughter learn a little something about each other. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

Maria Schneider, 1983 Photo provided

Friday, October 24

Une Affaire de Principe (2024)

Alliance Française

The European Commissioner for Health is accused of working for the tobacco industry. $10 donation requested. 6 p.m. More info here.

Forward Is a Pace (2025)

Edina Mann

A short documentary about the Every Woman’s Movement. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 3 p.m. More info here.

The Doctrine (2025)

Edina Mann

Indigenous teens confront the Pope about the Church’s role in colonialism. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 4 p.m. More info here.

Unbroken (2025)

Edina Mann

A parkour practitioner mourns his friends. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Rental Family (2025)

Edina Mann

Brendan Fraser gets a job in Tokyo at a rental family agency. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 6 & 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Fucktoys (2025)

Edina Mann

*doublechecks theater* Yep, it’s Edina. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

New Jack Fury (2025)

Edina Mann

An R&B action throwback set in the ’80s. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Grandview 1&2

Best place to be an American werewolf, imo. $14.14. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Harriet Island Regional Park

Why is everyone being so rude to Bruce Willis? Free. Dusk. More info here.

Magic and Monsters (2025)

Marcus West End

A look at the dark history of the Children’s Theatre Company. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Adult Children (2025)

Marcus West End

A teen hopes to learn about adulthood from her older half-siblings. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Is This Thing On (2025)

Marcus West End

Will Arnett is a divorced comic in Bradley Cooper’s midlife crisis movie. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Behaves So Strangely

Marcus West End

A block of comedy shorts. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 8 p.m. More info here.

The Goonies in Concert (1985)

Orchestra Hall

Is the orchestra gonna play the Cyndi Lauper song? Also Saturday. $64-$138. 7 p.m. More info here.

Maria Schneider, 1983 (2022) and Manal Issa (2024)

Walker Art Center

Three actresses re-enact the interview in which Maria Schneider discusses the trauma of filming Last Tango in Paris. Two years later, one of the actresses answers the same questions from her own perspective. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Seeds Promotional still

Saturday, October 25

Zurawski v. Texas (2025)

Edina Mann

Texas women fight their state's abortion ban. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 11:45 p.m. More info here.

Enongo (2025)

Edina Mann

An animated doc about the rapper Sammus. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 12 p.m. More info here.

Urban Ed (2025)

Edina Mann

I really hope this is a movie about a guy named Ed who lives in the city. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 2 p.m. More info here.

Go On (2025)

Edina Mann

Two men living in a burned out wilderness struggle with friendship. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 2:30 p.m. More info here.

Unholy Communion (2025)

Edina Mann

A Catholic priest is murdered in a small town in Minnesota. Hey, that’s where we live! Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Lemonade Blessing (2025)

Edina Mann

A girl taunts a devout boy into rebelling. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Between Goodbyes (2025)

Edina Mann

A birth mother and her daughter have a difficult reconciliation. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 5 p.m. More info here.

The Quiet Ones (2025)

Edina Mann

A woman pays off her debts by monetizing her social media exploits. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Belen (2025)

Edina Mann

A young woman defends herself against charges of infanticide. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Candyman (1992)

Lagoon Cinema

*Jackie Mason voice* The Candyman? $12.50. 1:45 p.m. Sunday 7 p.m. More info here.

Breathless (1960)

Main Cinema

Where do I start with Godard, you ask? Here’s where you start with Godard. $11. 1 p.m. More info here.

Firebreak (2025)

Marcus West End

Two formerly incarcerated firefighters start their own fire department. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 12 p.m. More info here.

Seeds (2025)

Marcus West End

A black and white doc about Black farmers in the south. One of the year’s best. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 12:15 p.m. More info here.

Searching for the Light (2025)

Marcus West End

The mother of three children leads a challenging life. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 2 p.m. More info here.

Next Life (2025)

Marcus West End

A Tibetan family copes with a father’s illness and death. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 2:45 p.m. More info here.

Sovereign (2025)

Marcus West End

A father and son who believe they are sovereign citizens learn otherwise. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

The Seventh Turn (2025)

Marcus West End

A film based on a Spanish urban legend. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 5 p.m. More info here.

The Doctrine (2025)

Marcus West End

Indigenous teens confront the Pope about the Church’s role in colonialism. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Lost & Found in Cleveland (2025)

Marcus West End

The lives of five Clevelanders intertwine when an Antiques Roadshow-type program comes to town. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $15. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Parkway Theater

‘Tis the season. $9/$12. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway Theater

Now that’s when you’re supposed to screen this. Sold out. Midnight. More info here.

CatVideoFest

Riverview Theater

It’s the weekend, and that means cat videos at the Riverview. $5. 1o:45 a.m. More info here.

Trylon Horrorthon IX: Dead by Dawn

Trylon

Very much sold out. 10 a.m. & 8 p.m. More info here.

Au Pays Des Juliets (In the Country of Juliets) (1992)

Walker Art Center

Three female prisoners bond during a furlough. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

E.T. think he slick. Promotional still

Sunday, October 26

Fleischer Halloween Party (1939)

Alamo Drafthouse

Spend 78 minutes with Betty Boop and Max Fleischer’s other enduring creations. $10.99. Noon. More info here.

Stitch Head (2025)

AMC Southdale 16

That's not a very nice thing to call someone. $11.99. 2 p.m. More info here.

Fright Night (1985)

Emagine Willow Creek

*Migos voice* $11.60. 2 p.m. More info here.

Halloween (1978)

Emagine Willow Creek

Often imitated, never duplicated. $10.60. 2 p.m. Wednesday 6:45 p.m. More info here.

The Other (2024)

Main Cinema

Israeli and Palestinian peace activists work together in the documentary. Part of the Twin Cities Jewish Film Festival. $10-$16. 4 p.m. More info here.

Fantasy Life (2025)

Main Cinema

After a panic attack, a man winds up babysitting his psychiatrist's grandchilden. Part of the Twin Cities Jewish Film Festival. $10-$16. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Great Gatsby (2013)

Mia

They made a whole movie out of that Leo meme? Free. 2 p.m. More info here.

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Parkway Theater

The original weird little guy. $9/$12. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Warren Miller's SNO-CIETY (2025)

Riverview Theater

A look at the lives of skiers and riders. $20/$29. 2 & 5 p.m. More info here.

Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Roxy’s Cabaret

Never heard of it. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Exorcist (1973)

Trylon

This really happened to a friend of mine. $8. 3, 5:30, & 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Corey Haim and Jami Getz in The Lost Boys Promotional still

Monday, October 27

AMC Screen Unseen

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

It’s one hour and 42 minutes long, if that helps you guess. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Nuremberg (2025)

AMC Southdale 16

An advance screening, with a Russell Crowe Q&A. $13.99. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Lost Boys (1987)

Alamo Drafthouse

Coreys v. vamps. Sold out. 7 p.m. More info here.

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Edina Mann

If you’d rather see it in Edina. Also Wednesday. $12.15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Emagine Willow Creek

Oh, that guy again? Sold out. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Heights Theater

As if by magic, the tickets are all gone. Sold out. $13. More info here.

What You Can't Keep (2025)

Main Cinema

A new film from two locals: writer Harrison David Rivers and director Tyler Michaels King. $8-$45. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Marcus Mystery Movie

Marcus West End

What could it be? $6. 7 p.m. More info here.

Poor Clare (2025)

Parkway Theater

A woman is haunted by a mysterious man in this locally made film. $10/$15. Music from Downstairs at 7 p.m. Movie at 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Sugar Hill Promotional still

Tuesday, October 28

Day of the Dead (1985)

Alamo Drafthouse

The conclusion of George A. Romero’s zombie trilogy—but not of his zombie movies. $13.99. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Beyond (1981)

Alamo Drafthouse

Happy birthday, Lucio Fulci. $10.99. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Depeche Mode: M (2025)

AMC Southdale 16

A concert film, in IMAX. $21.81. 7 p.m. Wednesday 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Violent Ends (2025)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

A man from an Ozarks crime family tries to go straight. $14. 7 p.m. More info here.

Sugar Hill (1974)

Bryant Lake Bowl

Sugar enlists a zombie army to avenge her man’s murder. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Parkway Theater

So many cute '90s boys. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Hausu Promotional still

Wednesday, October 29

28 Days Later (2002)

Alamo Drafthouse

I love calling this a zombie movie to piss off all the zombie purists. $13.99. 7 p.m. More info here.

Terrifier (2016)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

A lil pre-Halloween treat. $6.75. 7 p.m. More info here.

Twilight (2008)

AMC Southdale 16/Edina Mann/Emagine Willow Creek

Never a bad time to bump this underrated MCR jam. Prices, showtimes, and more info here.

Lady Terminator (1989)

Emagine Willow Creek

"The Queen of the South Sea, an ancient sex goddess, seduces men before using a serpent that resides in her vagina to devour their penises." Typical. $7.60. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Hausu (1977)

Trylon

Hausu season is here. $8. 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Blue Moon

Ethan Hawke, whose old guy phase I’ve been digging, is Lorenz Hart.

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc

Honest question: Will I understand this if I didn’t watch the TV show?

Eli Roth Presents: Dream Eater

I believe we can reach the morning light.

Fairyland

A girl grows up with her gay dad in ’70s San Francisco.

Frankenstein

Finally a movie in which Jacob Elordi has a reason to be so tall.

Last Days

Not Gus Van Sant's 2005 "Kurt Cobain" movie.

Margaret Qualley (again!) and Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon Promotional still

The Mastermind

Josh O’Connor + Kelly Reichardt = very much up my alley.

Paranorman

He sees dead people.

Queens of the Dead

Zombies attack a warehouse party.

Regretting You

Colleen Hoover, you’ve done it again!

Shelby Oaks

The online horror series becomes a movie.



Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

A bummed Bruce is inspired by a serial killer.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

After the Hunt

In the worst movie of his career so far, Luca Guadagnino dares to ask the pressing question, “What if safe space #MeToo Gen Z sexual abuse trigger warning woke campus pronouns?” Guided by a screenplay from Nora Garrett that mistakes second-guessing for ambiguity, Guadagnino follows the cues of our national media in assuming that the surest way to understand the world is to plunge into the insufferable lives of tiresome people at an Ivy League school. Julia Roberts is Alma Imhoff, an ice queen philosophy prof at Yale married understandingly if not happily to a pompous shrink (Michael Stuhlbarg, Stuhlbarging all over the place) while playing will they/won’t they (or did they/didn’t they) with an everybody-loves-me colleague (Andrew Garfield, who seems to have forgotten to fill his Ritalin prescription). After Ayo Edebiri (who really shouldn’t let herself become typecast as The Young Person in movies like this) claims Garfield “crossed a line” with her, secrets from the past are exhumed, jobs are lost, generational cliches are bandied about, the Smiths are saved from #cancelculture, and Chloë Sevigny, as a ’90s-styled lesbian academic, pops in essentially as a sight gag. These characters’ motives aren’t just mysterious; they’re inscrutable, contradictory, and uninteresting. And while Roberts does what she can, finally I was left muttering “Professor Imhoff, I served with Lydia Tár, Lydia Tár was a friend of mine…” C

The Bad Guys 2

Ballad of a Small Player

Black Phone 2

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Eleanor the Great

Falcon Express Promotional still

Falcon Express

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie

Good Boy

Good Fortune

Grow

Him—ends Thursday

A House of Dynamite—ends Thursday

Kiss of the Spider Woman—ends Thursday

Rebecca Ferguson in A House of Dynamite.

The Long Walk

One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson’s universally lauded tragicomic revolutionary epic has a lot on its thematic plate. It’s a movie about rescuing your daughter that’s really about how you can’t protect your kids, about the contrast between the glamour of doomed revolutionary action and the quiet victories of everyday resistance, about a parallel United States that mirrors our police state already in progress. And to white folks (like me and maybe you and probably PTA himself) who just wonder when all this will all be over in the real world, Anderson offers his most self-explanatory movie title since There Will Be Blood. But aside from all that One Battle After Another is just plain engaging and immersive and entertaining the way too many movies that make much more money only pretend to be. As in Killers of the Flower Moon, Leonard DiCaprio is a dopey white guy outclassed by a woman of another race (glad he’s found his niche); his greasy top-knot and Arthur Dent bathrobe will be the stuff of hipster Halloween costumes. Teyana Taylor is iconic in the true sense of the word as insatiable revolutionary Perfida Beverly Hills. (I told you all to see A Thousand and One, but did you listen?) Supremely unruffled as a Latino karate instructor, Benicio Del Toro is the calm center of the film’s most remarkable sequence. As the spirited abductee, Chase Infiniti (who somehow was not herself named by Thomas Pynchon) slowly accrues an echo of Taylor’s screen intensity. And I regret to report that Sean Penn is as brilliant here as everyone says. His Steven Lockjaw is a swollen testicle of a man, incapable of properly fitting into any suit of clothes, a walking study of the psychosis of authoritarianism. Oh yeah, and that climactic car chase is totally boss. A

Orwell: 2+2=5—ends Thursday

Roofman

Probably not a good movie, and certainly not an honest one, Roofman is as desperate to be liked as its main character, serial McDonald's robber and escaped convict Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum). After ingeniously smuggling himself out of the clink, Manchester hides out in a Toys "R" Us and inconveniently falls for a store employee because she’s played by Kirsten Dunst. He follows her to church (calling himself John Zorn, heh heh), wins over her daughters and fellow churchgoers, and creates a new life for himself that can’t possibly last. And you know what, gosh darn it? I did like Roofman in spite of my (spiteful) self. Because Tatum is charming, especially when he’s playing with kids or flirting with Dunst, who is infallibly wonderful. Because the movie is relatively free of condescension to ordinary folks who find community at church and because it assumes that there’s a cineplex audience out there willing to root (with reservations) for a guy who robs fast food chains and big box stores. Let’s not go crazy here, though. Though relatively effective, the handheld camera is an affectation, a sign that director Derek Cianfrance wants Roofman to be a more credible movie than it is. But Tatum doesn’t have what it takes to truly plumb the pathological side of Manchester’s need to be loved. Still, if you’re in the mood for a crowd-pleaser turned tear-jerker or just want to see a liberal amount of Tatum’s bare ass, happy holidays. B

Soul on Fire

Tron: Ares

Truth & Treason

Urchin—ends Thursday