Have a Very Wilco Holiday With Your Complete Concert Calendar: Dec. 10-16

Racket’s style rules (we actually do kinda have them) forbid me from all-capping an album title just because the artist does. But I will defy that edict in the case of Girl in Red’s I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY! because Marie Ulven Ringheim is just an all-caps kinda girl. “Hey I took a shower today,” she boasts on the lead track, “I’m Back,” which suggests that a bout with depression may have delayed the new release while acknowledging that “time doesn’t stop for a sad little girl.” (Her last album was in 2021, which wasn’t all that long ago, but three years can feel like forever when you’re 25.) Unashamed enough of her neediness to call a song “Pick Me,” Ringheim gets dumped and rejected a bunch here, often (she says) because she’s too intense for them. Hell, I thought she was a little much myself till Chappell Roan set the bar for pop star overexuberance so high. The music world can always use another queer pop girl, but a Norwegian with no chill? Now that’s a breakthrough in representation.