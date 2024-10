Happy Halloweek! It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

What a difference a decade makes. In 2014 I caught Usher Raymond at an awkward age, no longer a surefire hitmaker but not yet willing to give up on contemporary relevance, as he struggled to hold the attention of a half-sold Xcel Energy Center. He’s since matured from a has-been to a legacy artist, complete with Vegas residency and Super Bowl halftime show, and it’s a legacy worth celebrating. The boyish demands of “You Make Me Wanna…” the pop ascendance of “Yeah!,” the EDM-adjacent "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love," the late career peaks like “Climax”—it’s quite a catalog. And though you probably won’t hear much from his latest, Coming Home, on The Past Present Future Tour, any selections would fit right in.