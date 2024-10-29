Skip to Content
Music

Happy Halloweek! It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

1:27 PM CDT on October 29, 2024

Photos provided|

Okean Elzy, Usher

Yes, there are certainly shows that deserve to be highlighted here besides Usher. But honestly I took last Friday off and I just haven't had the time. (That one was left over from our Fall Arts Guide.) My paycheck will be docked accordingly.

Tuesday, October 29

Byte Night @ Acadia

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

Chris Botti @ Dakota

The Eclectics feat. Phil Nusbaum @ Dark Horse

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Orion Sun with Cruza @ Fine Line

Wyatt Flores with Bo Staloch @ First Avenue

Colonel Mustard's Mechanical Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Big Woods Brass @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Palmer's Songwriters Showcase Hosted by Max Markin @ Palmer's

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime with Mike Munson @ 331 Club

October Conspiracy Theory featuring Ditch Pigeon, Ledges, Ethan Caviness, Illicit Energy @ 331 Club

Cowboy Bebop Live @ Varsity Theater

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Homunculus Rex (Tuesday Residency) with Squinny, Blue Driver @ White Squirrel

Mx Lonely, Interlay @ Zhora Darling

Wednesday, October 30

The Dirty Pretty @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Enter the Void Presents: Further @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunker's

Ficshe: Goth Night @ Can Can Wonderland

Mia Dorr @ Crooners

Chris Botti @ Dakota

Chicky Rooster Halloween @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Miles Smith with Lily Fitts @ Fine Line

Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country @ First Avenue

Alli and I, Stoney Point, Pyrrhic Victories @ The Garage

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers with Fox Royale @ Green Room

GWAR with Dark Funeral and Squid Pisser @ The Lyric

The Will Kjeer Trio @ Metronome

Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Lazy Scorsese (October Residency) @ Mortimer's

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer's

Phil Berbig @ Papa Legba

New Confusion with whenthedustsettles, Lovegirl, Pointless Animal @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Blu & Exile with Fashawn, Sirplus, and Juice Lord @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Tony Cuchetti @ 331 Club

Lenz & Frenz @ 331 Club

Triple Threat Tribute Night @ Turf Club

The Electric Honeycomb with Wooden @ White Squirrel

Thursday, October 31

Free World @ Acadia

Double Feature: A Halloween Burlesque @ Amsterdam

DJ CGW & Angelica @ Berlin

Take That Back feat. Joan Hutton & Sue Orfield @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's

The Suburbs & the Scarlett Goodbye @ Cabooze

Halloween Party @ Can Can Wonderland

Jazz in the Twilight Zone @ Crooners

Tom Waits for Halloween @ Crooners

Monstrous Melodies Cabaret @ Dakota

Califeia Cowboys, Dive Bar Orchestra @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Roasters @ Eagles 34

Durry with Keep for Cheap @ Fine Line

First Avenue’s Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest @ First Avenue

Hip-Hop Halloween @ The Garage

Ganja White Night -Wobbleween @ Granada

Snapped Live Band Open Night @ Green Room

Halloween Night with A Sunken Ship Irony, John Don’t and The Morticians, Anothernight & DJ Demonica @ Hook and Ladder

Bearly Dead with Mark Joseph @ Hook and Ladder

Ghostchella @ Icehouse

Will Kjeer Halloween Hang featuring Charlie Lincoln & Anthony 'Ty' Johnson @ Jazz Central

Bleak Sabbath @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Vänskä and Ross @ Orchestra Hall

Throwback Thursdays with DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer's

Scott Allen and the List, Elour @ Schooner Tavern

A Nightmare on 7th St ft. Gramma, she’s green, WHY NOT, Psylo, and berzica @ 7th St Entry

Horror on Hennepin Night 2 – Adventure Club @ Skyway Theatre

Laura Hugo @ 331 Club

Gothess Halloween KILLER PARTY with Die Sexual @ Turf Club

Family Dinner, Weald, Bloom or Bust @ Underground Music Cafe

Crimes Against Ravers @ Uptown VFW

M.A.Y. with VIN, Sweetalk, Solshade @ White Squirrel

Night Moves with Material @ Zhora Darling

Friday, November 1

Cave Canary @ Acadia

Chevy Metal @ Amsterdam

Adam & Ava Levy @ Aster Cafe

House Proud @ Beast Barbecue

Jeremy Walker @ Berlin

Tram @ Berlin

Mark Mallman @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Alex Rossi @ Bunker's

Feed the Dog & Saltydog @ Cabooze

John McEuen & The Circle Band with the Eclectics @ Cedar Cultural Center

Shower Curtain, Another Heaven, Pew! Pew! @ Cloudland

Scottie Miller Trio feat. Greg Schutte & Dan Carpel @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Arne Fogel with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Steeling Dan @ Crooners

Junior Brown @ Dakota

Hay Bale, Ukrainian Village Band @ Driftwood

Buffalo Head @ Eagles 34

Katia & the Upswing @ Eagles 34

Dirtwire with the Spooklights @ First Avenue

Basic and Boring, Zero Fox, Rock Melon @ The Garage

Winter Rayne @ Ginkgo Coffee

The Super Tramps @ Granada

Skream @ Green Room

Angry At Numbers, The Rockford Mules, Whiskey Rock n Roll Club, Modern Dads @ Hook and Ladder

New Orleans Suspects with Twine @ Hook and Ladder

InMotion: Halloween @ Icehouse

Doug Haining and the Cannonball Collective @ Jazz Central

Tiedie Ky and Potions @ The Loft

The Adam Wolff Jazz Trio @ Metronome

The Legendary Johnnie Brown @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Boo-ty Bash 2024 @ Modist Brewing

The Envies (Album Release) with Mullet and Kansas Plates @ Mortimer's

Vänskä and Ross @ Orchestra Hall

Beethoven's Fifth Symphony @ Ordway

Gus the Bardic Troubadour @ Padraigs

Birth Order, The Central and Ashbringer @ Palmer's

"No Spooky Futures" with Makeshift, Chameleon, Finick, Early Eyes @ Pilllar Forum

Deep Alley Desires II @ Red Sea

Greazy Gravy with Sonny Earl @ Schooner Tavern

Cancer Bats with No Encore and Wanderer @ 7th St Entry

Chase & Status with Skepsis & Siren @ Skyway Theatre

The Calaveras Dance III @ Studio B

Ausgang City, Emerson Island, Canadian Girlfriend @ Terminal Bar

GraveZig @ 331 Club

Mondo Cozmo with Jane Leo @ Turf Club

GooseBump ‘N’ Grind 90s Halloween Party @ Uptown VFW

Tokyo Police Club @ Varsity Theater

Troll Foot Frass with The Tone Deaf Annies, Waar Party @ White Squirrel

The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra with Railroad Island @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, November 2

Queen Jeanne @ Acadia

PawPaw Rod with Topaz Jones @ Amsterdam

Brad Paisley with Corey Kent @ Armory

Better Broken with Destroy The Planet, Callus Soul, PolyD3monic @ Bar Fly

Solomon Parham Sextet @ Berlin

Breymer (Album Release) with Rosie @ Berlin

Jumpsuit: Pour Hommes, Hardy, Real Girl @ Black Hart

Stereo Kitchen @ Bunker's

The Bards Quartet @ Can Can Wonderland

Quietchild @ Caydence Records & Coffee

12th Annual Festival de las Calaveras: Twin Cities Latinx Music + Arts Festival @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Slow Death, the Unnamed, Mad Mojo Jett @ Cloudland

Adam Wolff Trio featuring Rachel Holder @ Crooners

Joyann Parker Band @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Arne Fogel with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Junior Brown @ Dakota

The Dream Police @ Day Block Brewing

Dive Bar Orchestra, Eddie Rae Band, Joe Fahey & the K-Tels @ Driftwood

New Riverside Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Tre Spiritus, Jeff Ray, and Mikkel Bee (Icehorse) @ Eagles 34

Cavetown @ Fillmore

Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets @ Fine Line

Hot in Herre—2000s Dance Party @ First Avenue

Nato Coles @ Gambit Brewing

Gilded Cages, Gradience, Kalopsya @ The Garage

The Barb & Barrett Show, Casual Confusion, The Confused @ Green Room

Pullstring (Album Release) with The Dalmatian Club, Motherwind, Callback @ Green Room

New Orleans Suspects with Kung Fu Hippies @ Hook and Ladder

Brotherhood of Birds + Maygen & the Birdwatcher with Humbletown @ Icehouse

Mike Cramer @ Jazz Central

Hunny Bear @ Metronome

Cellar Dwellers @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

Yuki’s BSMT EP Listening Party @ Modist Brewing

Rash Fest w/ Gash, Scrunchies, Despondent, Ira Glass, Shady Bug, Pulsr @ Mortimer's

La Arrolladora Banda Limon @ Myth Live

Vänskä and Ross @ Orchestra Hall

Beethoven's Fifth Symphony @ Ordway

Mill City Hot Club @ Padraigs

Okean Elzy @ Palace Theatre

Unstable Shapes, Deep Fakes, and Night Audit @ Palmer's

Fangs Out: A Vampire Nightclub Experience @ Red Carpet Nightclub

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 @ Schooner Tavern

Zero 9:36 with Afterlife and Reece Young @ 7th St Entry

Live Material @ Steel Toe Brewing

Ninajirachi, MGNA Crrrta, Tsu Nami @ Studio B

  • Usher @ Target CenterWhat a difference a decade makes. In 2014 I caught Usher Raymond at an awkward age, no longer a surefire hitmaker but not yet willing to give up on contemporary relevance, as he struggled to hold the attention of a half-sold Xcel Energy Center. He’s since matured from a has-been to a legacy artist, complete with Vegas residency and Super Bowl halftime show, and it’s a legacy worth celebrating. The boyish demands of “You Make Me Wanna…” the pop ascendance of “Yeah!,” the EDM-adjacent "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love," the late career peaks like “Climax”—it’s quite a catalog. And though you probably won’t hear much from his latest, Coming Home, on The Past Present Future Tour, any selections would fit right in. 

North of Dodge @ Terminal Bar

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Samhain featuring Nina Luna, Superior Siren, and Emmy Woods and the Red Pine Ramblers @ 331 Club

Run Westy Run with Faith Boblett @ Turf Club

Zingara @ Varsity Theater

Emily Hicks with Emily Haavik @ White Squirrel

Scott Zosel @ White Squirrel

Confucisaurus with Uff-Da @ White Squirrel

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats @ Xcel Energy Center

Sunday, November 3

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Adam Linz Trio @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunker's

Last Chance for Love @ Can Can Wonderland

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Afghan Cultural Society Anniversary Arts Festival @ Cedar Cultural Center

Feeling Groovy: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute with a Twist @ Crooners

The Story of Django Reinhardt with the Ryan Picone Quartet @ Crooners

T. Mychael Rambo & Friends @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Lawnchair Dads, green, Woodzen, Waterline, Frostbeard @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets @ Fine Line

Synastry Sundays with DJ GirlBlunt @ Green Room

Hell or High Water – Hurricane Relief Show @ Hook and Ladder

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Anna Tivel feat. Sam Weber + J.E. Sunde @ Icehouse

The Ladyslipper Ensemble @ Metronome

Minnesota Youth Symphonies Fall Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert @ Orpheum Theatre

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's

NRBQ @ Parkway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

M.A.G.S. with Barely Civil and Trash Date @ 7th St Entry

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

2 Shadows @ Underground Music Venue

Sammie Jean Cohen @ White Squirrel

Jeff Becker Band @ White Squirrel

13 Howell with Tiny Traces @ White Squirrel

Monday, November 4

Roméo Poirier & Holly Hansen @ Berlin

Nicholas David @ Dakota

Acoustic Jammers @ Driftwood

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Steve Clarke 'n' Band @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets @ Fine Line

Get Out the Vote @ The Garage

Setting with Alpha Consumer @ Icehouse

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowakoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

BEAT - Belew, Vai, Levin, and Carey play 80s King Crimson @ State Theatre

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Ait Ait @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

